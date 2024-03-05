Mail: Queen Camilla went on vacation because of a falling out with William??

In the past week, I’ve gotten the feeling that the royalists would much rather talk about how much they hate Prince Andrew, as opposed to the weirdness around Prince William skipping his godfather’s memorial service and then Camilla jetting off on holiday this week. They’re telegraphing the fact that they really, really do not want to talk about the situations with Camilla and William, situations which I thought were somewhat separate. But according to the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column – “Eyebrows are raised at Queen Camilla’s decision to take a week off amid shortage of royals” – the Peg & Cam situations are linked.
Royal eyebrows tilt skyward at Queen Camilla’s decision to take a week off in the midst of the Family Firm’s worst labour shortage in history.
With both the King and the Princess of Wales hors de combat, there simply aren’t enough of the first team to cover the plethora of engagements requiring a royal presence.
Mischief makers hint at a falling-out between Camilla and William stemming from his no-show at King Constantine’s memorial at Windsor, and claim she decided on a holiday.
Alarmingly, the sudden dearth of working royals has given discredited Andrew hope of some sort of rehabilitation by helping William and Princess Anne fill the gaps. But one courtier whispers of an Andrew comeback: ‘He has two chances. None and none at all.’
[From The Daily Mail]
“Mischief makers hint at a falling-out between Camilla and William stemming from his no-show at King Constantine’s memorial at Windsor, and claim she decided on a holiday.” This is the first I’m hearing of that mischievous theory. I would actually believe that William and Camilla have been at “war” to some degree for months now, especially as Camilla’s actions and photo-ops exposed William’s lies and obfuscation around Kate and everything else. It’s like Camilla has been trying to expose him, and maybe Constantine’s memorial service last week was the final straw for both of them? I could absolutely believe that Camilla saw every other Windsor taking time off and going on vacation and she decided she deserved a holiday too. I also believe that Camilla’s holiday is unpopular within Buckingham Palace – the “tell” there was Camilla plainly briefing to the Times that she works so hard and completely deserves some spa treatments.
So it’s ok to bring back Andrew now. No surprises there. More calls for a republic should ensue. I doubt Camilla cares what William thinks. He’s doing the damage all by himself.
So Andrew would help Anne and William “fill the gaps”? What happened to Sophie and Ed? Have they been made redundant or quit?
👍
I do wonder where sophie and edward are in all this. I know they were on a ski holiday but surely they are back now? I am still of the opinion that william should pick up more engagements though. Princess Anne seems to be the only person actually doing her engagements. I know that mostly comes down to cutting ribbons and attending luncheons not longer than an hour, but at least she’s doing something
It’s just that nobody cares about Edward and Sophie, so it’s really impossible to make them fit anywhere. For example I had to find photos of Edward to show to a friend last week because she had totally forgotten he existed. Everybody knows about Andrew only because he’s a degenerate.
Edward just looks like a skinnier, slightly older version of William, it just disappoints people
I like the theory someone else had yesterday that everyone is going on strike as an FU to William.
It really does make a lot of sense.
I like that, too.
It would be such a passive-aggressive move, I love it.
When your own wife goes on a strike against you, man that’s harsh, but when everybody else follows, you know there’s something. Even when they bring back kkkhate from the dead, William is still not seen with her. I love Camilla because doesnt give 2 shizz about this family. Gurl just wants booze, spa days, foot massages, and anything shiny.
Where is William? That’s an even more relevant question than where is Kate. Is he hiding out at Highgrove? Is he roaming the countryside, punching out Sir Timothy Laurence in between shots (of whiskey)? Boy have the Brits got a dud on their hands. I hope Cowmilla wins.
The only deserving winners are the public, and what they deserve is for the institution to end.
Abolish the Monarchy, for real
“punching out Sir Timothy Laurence…” omg cackling
“Where is Wally?” is THE question.
Exactly 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
My guess is he’s in his KP home or stayed up in Anmer when Kate and the kids returned home to Adelaide after the school holiday was finished. Highgrove isn’t in the family anymore so he’s not there . . .
Agnes that’s so funny 😂😂😂
Hey, if Sir Tim and William had a beat down maybe Sir Tim gave him those bruises on his neck.😉
Seems to me that everyone is heartily sick of William, including the press.
I can’t think of anyone more deserving of Camilla’s machinations than Incandescent. Maybe she can bring him to heel.
I don’t know that she can bring him to heel, or that she even wants to. But she can certainly expose him for being a heel.
Camilla is doing exactly what Charles does with William — give him enough rope to hang himself, again and again.
Nice word game there, Eurydice. Made me smile. Thanks.
This kind of situation – it either makes people pull together and find a new appreciation of one another, or everyone finds fault and the group falls apart. I must say this about mutley – she knows the colours that suit her; that blue is great, and her usual green.
@Sparrow thank you for this perceptive observation. Park ego, pull together in a crisis or see the family business fail. Do they live to serve or live well getting served by others?
I’ve seen it happen a few times, both ways. Sometimes people really shine with energy in these situations and spark off each other to help in ways they never thought they were capable of before; other times it exposes weaknesses and creaky relationships. You can tell this family is ridden with people thinking the worst of each other.
If Cam outlives Charles I’d put money on her giving up lots of tea on William’s shenanigans. By that point, she won’t give a f**k and just chortling over the chaos whilst downing a G&T at her house in Gloucestershire.
I can absolutely see her doing that. Striking the final blow against Diana’s first born by exposing him is the sort of thing that would fill Cowmilla with glee.
so glad Harry escaped when he did.
Without a doubt! She won’t “need” William for anything, she won’t care about continuing to do any royal “work”, and she’ll be happy to discreetly tell ALL.
I would say from your lips to the Goddess’ ears lol!!
Cam was playing Royal “Survivor” for the long haul win. She’s taking out the competition one by one with a strategy none of the others could figure out. She’s managing to “out wit, out play and out last” all of them. They’re all playing the Amazing race across the crown colonies and losing the plot.
With all due respect, outwitting William barely counts as an achievement. Dead people who have won a Darwin award could do that.
@ Gabby: *chortling* Thanks for that laugh. 😀
I come to Celebitchy first thing in the morning to enjoy with my start-the-day cup of tea. It never fails to entertain.
@Cheshire Sass: Camilla does play this game well. She’s known this lot for half a century and knows how they roll, and she knows how to play them.
It is really entertaining to read from royal fans who try to find people to do royal work. They were saying Sophie & Ed’s children, who are still student, should work. It is like, people accepted the heir who is in his 40s will spend all his time with “school pickup”, so there shouldn’t be any expectation from him. It is bonkers.
That’s so insane. I’m amazed at the level of brainwashing that’s been able to occur for some people to give him a pass on his lack of work ethic.
It really is completely bonkers. They are suggesting a 16 year old should start doing engagements. I love to see Willnot failing on every single level, it is so satisfying.
What a mess. Camzilla is probably mad at Peg but she had been doing a pretty good job of tolling him with all her appearances especially the hospital visits and such. I bet she thought that would bring Peg out and do his job but no Peg is a stubborn little brat. Maybe she thinks if she goes away he will get out there and work to one up her. Or maybe she is just sick of the whole thing and wants some spa time. Who knows.
I totally buy that Camilla thought ‘F this – why I am holding up the duty end of this shambles? This is Will’s job, not mine.’ and exited stage left to leave him exposed.
If that wasn’t the reason then her departure is odd. Jetting off leaving a sick Charles behind -when she apparently hates flying? Exhausted after doing three hours work a week for month? I think she definitely was making a point.
I’d be all “and the horse you rode in on” to Wm and his little press minions.
Lol – yes, me too!
I’m sorry, I’m no fan of William’s, but SHE IS QUEEEN! She has a role independent and exclusive of the heir. I don’t recall anyone saying that Philip had to take a vacation because he was pooped from all the work; and, unlike she, he was Prince consort. She fought to be titled “Queen”.
Not only that, Camilla did all kinds of conniving and dirty deeds to push Diana out so that she could have this role. The Di I remember would not have been making these excuses.
Not to mention the fact that Camzilla was instrumental in pushing Harry and Meghan out. Those are two people who really wanted to do the work. So, zero sympathy for this lazy, entitled, kept woman who thinks being queen means lots of vacation and pampering. I am glad to see them all being exposed for the insipid nothingness they all are, while H&M continue to prove that THEY are the best of the pack.
Agree. And even if her feelings are legitimate, since when do people call off work to take a spa week overseas because their coworker won’t do their job?
this is what I think happened. I think she got pissed when William skipped out of the memorial service, and has been pissed overall with his behavior over the last few months, and decided if he didn’t have to work neither did she.
@Proud Mary-I think both things are true. She’s mad at William for doing f-all, and she’s trying to expose it, and yes, of course-the Queen and Prince Philip must be rolling in their graves at ALL of their work ethics.
So I don’t doubt that she’s over William and loves making the point that he’s doing f*ck-all. At the same time, he’s such a mess and an easy target right now. She wants to go on a spa vacay and she can blame it on William bc he’s a mess. Is she actually angry he’s a mess? Maybe some but there’s prob some enjoyment of it and now she can blame him for the fact that she absolutely must leave the country for her spa treatments. An opportunist knows an opportunity when she sees one.
Do we know that she hates flying? To get all Agatha Christie on it, what evidence do we have beyond the press telling us? She seems happy enough to zoom off to India for whatever they do to her there. It feel to me more like an excuse to not do royal tours (and I can’t blame her for that).
Acc to VF (repeating a Sunday Times story), she’s spending this week off “with the king and her family” so wherever she’s going, if anywhere, they seem to think she’s not leaving Charles behind.
In what world does: KC is ill, the royals are short-staffed, QCC has only worked 13 appearances in about 5 weeks and has been getting better press than usual—-in what world does this scream QCC has issues with Peggington and needs time off via private plane to a different time zone in Asia? Her not getting on with PW isn’t new. She’s there too do her job and support her husband, not her stepson. This makes no sense.
I think everyone has issues with William. And how exhausted Camilla is from her various engagements is really up to her and Charles. C&C are a team, she’s not going to jaunt off without it being OK with him.
The connection between the two would be that Camilla (and perhaps others in the RF) isn’t going to put off her plans to accommodate William’s laziness. If he’s not going to step up, then let it be obvious for everyone to see.
Eurydice, For more normal people you are 100% right.
On the other hand, there was a slew of Camilla not traveling well and having difficulty with flying, which was given as a reason she didn’t (want to) travel. There a a slew of luxurious places she could go to close by in the UK or continental Europe without flying and she’s choosing to fly with a private plane to India. That doesn’t rhyme well.
When she and Charles visited Kenya, there was one engagement in Kenya where she opted to sit in the fricking car instead of joining him. We’ve also heard how great it is for their marriage that they live separately. So, yes they are on the same team, but perhaps not always on the same page?
I’m 100% sure she could highlight W’s lack of work ethic and avoid him without skipping out.
So I see people keep bringing up her issues with flying – she gets really bad vertigo from flying. It’s not that she’s scared of it or whatever. So many times she’ll fly in a day early so she has time to recover, or doesn’t do a lot of shorter plane rides over the course of a tour bc of that (I remember when they did a Caribbean tour a few years ago she did maybe just one or two islands and Charles did another island or two.)
So with that, it makes sense to me that she can fly for a spa treatment because the whole trip is one big recovery – from the flight, from “work,” from stress, whatever.
now the vertigo thing could be a total lie, but its one the palace has been going with for years now, so its a long con if it is one.
I also think that by staying and working she was showing up William more each time, so I think this is less about highlighting his lack of work and more just being jealous that he is able to skip out of work so easily – so she’s going to do the same.
@ML – do we even know if Camilla is going to India? Angela Levin suggested it as one possibility, but I haven’t seen any reporting on that.
@Becks1: I can easily believe the whole vertigo thing is a long-con. These are the people who perpetuated the ‘Kate has HG’ with each pregnancy, when it was more like standard morning sickness.
Eurydice, Good point: I was going off the information here, but it comes from Angela Levin. No idea how trustworthy it is, though if she’s not headed towards India, I’m sure she’ll subtly let us know that she would never leave KC alone like that.
Becks1, Thanks for clarifying about the vertigo. I remember that she has difficulty flying, but never specifically remember why. That said, India is a few time zones east of England. It’s so much easier to acclimate flying west, especially as you get older.
Camilla was getting good press so to up and go on some spa treatments after doing the hard work of 13 events was not a good look. It just wasn’t. Like why not keep reaping the good press while doing one or two events per week? She had to really want to eff around with William. And well really wanted a spa trip abroad🙄
Help out Anne and William? More like just help out Anne because William is missing too.
Charles asked Tom Hiddleston to fill in for him at a Prince’s Trust event last weekend. They’re now reaching outside the family.
Camilla is definitely happy to expose William
Tom Hiddleston for Future King!
Princess Anne and The Duke of Gloucester are basically keeping the flag flying at the moment. Richard Gloucester is 79, bit embarrassing that he’s probably going to end up ahead of William on the number of engagements this year after tying with him last year.
Of course Cam went on vacation, that’s what they’re paid to do isn’t it? They take more vacations than they do work, why pretend otherwise. For example, look at Peg & Keen. They constantly shirk their duty by pretending to be hands on parents and faking surgery. And yes, I think the abdominal surgery was a lie.
Maybe this week off / trip was already on the books. If I had a trip planned I wouldn’t give it up on William’s behalf. So Charles must be stable and comfortable for the moment and she felt ok to go. yes everyone else is taking a break so why not her? It’s no reflection on Camilla’s workload how badly William is doing
This just confirms to me that William was upset that Camilla was leading the family instead of him and that’s why he decided to skip out on the memorial.
“there simply aren’t enough of the first team to cover the plethora of engagements requiring a royal presence.”
Is it just me, or is the word “require” doing a lot of work there? Like, only the anointed people can wield a giant pair of prop scissors or gurn for the cameras?
Maybe it’s covering up that there aren’t that many requests for their presence. With the extra traffic and security required for them plus the fact that their popularity and draw seem to be decreasing, maybe fewer organizations are even asking.
I truly hope all this Palace ridiculousness is actually happening and not an exaggeration by bloggerverse. These people deserve any fallout they receive but I still find it unbelievable that they (The BRF not H&M) as a whole are such terrible people. The lot of them… it’s insane.
I don’t understand what all these events are in GB which require attendance of some unspeakably privileged member of this disgusting and dysfunctional family of lazy louts. This column makes it sound like the whole island will sink into the sea unless some dopey royal shows up to cut a ribbon, open a train station, or pat a mystified child on the head. There are quite a few countries in this world which manage to function quite well without royal stamps of approval on anything and everything. What’s the BFD? A labour shortage? Is this a joke?
Calling it a ‘labor shortage’ was truly ridiculous.
Hilarious comment! Thank you @brassy rebel 🙂
Camilla has let this be known because her holidaying while her husband is undergoing cancer treatment. She totally underestimated the strength of the backlash towards her; hence she’s using a “feud” with William to justify her leaving. I’m no fan of William but, I’m definitely on his side on this one. Camilla did everything possible to become Queen and now she has the title she’s doing the absolute minimum. William might be the heir but, she’s in the top job at the mo., so why should he help her out? The woman manipulated and lied to get where she is at the expense of William and Harry. In truth if I was William I’d let her hang as well!
Camilla has to accept some of the responsibility as to why William is like he is. She let Charles ignore those boys so that she could get the position in high-society she’s always craved. We know she’s (quite rightly) loyal to her own flesh and blood but, there is very little evidence to show she tried to take Diana’s boys under her wing and offer them some sort of comfort. As far as I can tell she did her best to isolate them from their willing father. In their formative years those boys (and they were boys) were left to fend for themselves. Both of them needed help and guidance but, the so-called adults in the room let the damage and hurt fester until we see what we do today. Fortunately for Harry he sought help but, William is still lashing out with uncontrollable anger.
I know William isn’t a very nice man and I find what he did to H&M appalling. However, I do believe if Camilla had encouraged Charles to take more interest in his boys when they were grieving I honestly believe we’d have a more stable William today.
Many things are Cam’s fault, but a father shouldn’t have to be encouraged to take an interest in his grieving children.
William is the heir. That’s why he should be working more than a 76 year-old woman who married his father to be Queen. Why should everyone else have to work harder than William to make sure William has something to “rule over” when he’s King? I would also peace out and take a much-needed vacation after having to deal with his incompetence.
@equality – I agree a father shouldn’t need encouragement but, this is KCIII we’re talking about. A royal who couldn’t even bring himself to hug a grieving Harry. We have read countless articles about how Charles is under Camilla’s “spell” and she’s the only person who has any real influence over him. If that truly is the case then surely she could have encouraged a spoilt man child to have family days with his children.
@Lemons – she may be 76 but, the REAL Queen was in her nineties, very ill and yet could still be relied upon to perform her duties. This isn’t really about William this about a woman who connived her way into the top job and is doing the absolute bare minimum. If she really wanted to show William up then she would have stayed and done more. Instead she’s using her feud with one of Diana’s boys to excuse her innate laziness. The woman got the title, the crown, the jewels, the horses and all the privileges of being Queen but, she doesn’t have the class or gravitas to carry out the role without creating a major drama.
@Laura D…Amen!
Whenever I see the stepmother blamed for a man’s poor relationship with the children from his first marriage it really pisses me off. It’s HIS responsibility to have put his sons first, especially after their mother died when they were young. All the men I know (my FIL included) who treated their kids like crap or were semi-neglectful to fully attend to the wants and desires of their new SO are weak, terrible fathers and have poor character.
It’s not Cam’s job to lead, it’s her job to sit/ stand next to her husband ( the KING) , smile and nod. Leading is William’s job , as much as I hate to defend her, he should be the one stepping up to fill the gaps, not the Mistress made Queen. HE is the failure here and is too dense and entitled to think about the optics and that he’s showing people how useless and unnecessary they are.
Totally agree! I loath William but in this I’m more on his side. Camilla fought long and dirty to become queen, and now she only wants the fun side of it and none of the work. And she is still fighting Diana’s sons and throwing them under the bus to help herself. No sympathy.
Sure Charles is the father and should get most of the blame for the atrocious parenting but Camilla was the other adult in the room she should have stepped up. I don’t like it that people are acting like a step parent has no obligations to care for their step children,
She wasn’t their step parent until they were adults. In the meantime, she was still the sidepiece, married to someone else and not the only sidepiece.
Camilla had nothing to do with raising William and harry. He did not marry Camilla until William and harry were in their twenties.
eh, I am sure they all despise each other. The richer people are, the more arrogant and less grateful for what they have. As for Cam the Kween, I have noticed that she goes trotting off to India periodicallly with “girlfriends”. Perhaps she names her bottles. i think she has a nice little out of the way spa she goes to, to dry out.
Is she getting some sort of treatment in India? She flew there right before the coronation. There are other places she could go for R&R why India?
There are no excuses for any of them not to be showing up. They’re all a bunch of lazy, entitled grifters.
Weeks ago I theorized that William and Camilla would be butting heads over who “leads” the family in events without Charles. I thought then that any tussle over this would be evident if William doesn’t show up at certain events, including the Commonwealth service. I still think that. Interestingly, this article indicates that Camilla will be the head Royal at the service – even if William shows up. I think Charles changed the precedence rules for the family and William is pissed off about that. I also think he better get used to it because I think Camilla would win out in any battle over precedence. She has Charles in her pocket.
Yes, for now. If Charles is terminal, then there will come a point when allegiances start to transfer even before he actually dies. Charles just gave everyone a fresh lesson about how the monarch’s favor and protection dies with them. If we thought they changed the locks fast on Angela Kelly…
This so called ‘royal labour shortage’ proves to me that they are not really needed. Life in Britain and the rest of the world will continue if we never see any of them again. All they provide is photos for papers and magazines and gossip fodder.
Note to Camilla:
I hope you use your week in the sun to plot and plan. If anyone deserves to feel the full force of your malevolent wrath, it’s William.
Sounds to me like everyone has left Willy boy to twist in the wind. Oh well……