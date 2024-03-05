Mail: Queen Camilla went on vacation because of a falling out with William??

In the past week, I’ve gotten the feeling that the royalists would much rather talk about how much they hate Prince Andrew, as opposed to the weirdness around Prince William skipping his godfather’s memorial service and then Camilla jetting off on holiday this week. They’re telegraphing the fact that they really, really do not want to talk about the situations with Camilla and William, situations which I thought were somewhat separate. But according to the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column – “Eyebrows are raised at Queen Camilla’s decision to take a week off amid shortage of royals” – the Peg & Cam situations are linked.

Royal eyebrows tilt skyward at Queen Camilla’s decision to take a week off in the midst of the Family Firm’s worst labour shortage in history. With both the King and the Princess of Wales hors de combat, there simply aren’t enough of the first team to cover the plethora of engagements requiring a royal presence. Mischief makers hint at a falling-out between Camilla and William stemming from his no-show at King Constantine’s memorial at Windsor, and claim she decided on a holiday. Alarmingly, the sudden dearth of working royals has given discredited Andrew hope of some sort of rehabilitation by helping William and Princess Anne fill the gaps. But one courtier whispers of an Andrew comeback: ‘He has two chances. None and none at all.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“Mischief makers hint at a falling-out between Camilla and William stemming from his no-show at King Constantine’s memorial at Windsor, and claim she decided on a holiday.” This is the first I’m hearing of that mischievous theory. I would actually believe that William and Camilla have been at “war” to some degree for months now, especially as Camilla’s actions and photo-ops exposed William’s lies and obfuscation around Kate and everything else. It’s like Camilla has been trying to expose him, and maybe Constantine’s memorial service last week was the final straw for both of them? I could absolutely believe that Camilla saw every other Windsor taking time off and going on vacation and she decided she deserved a holiday too. I also believe that Camilla’s holiday is unpopular within Buckingham Palace – the “tell” there was Camilla plainly briefing to the Times that she works so hard and completely deserves some spa treatments.