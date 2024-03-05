Kensington Palace pushed back on whether Princess Kate will attend Trooping

I’ve said this a few times – and I even said it in this week’s Gossip with Celebitchy podcast – but the timeline for the Princess of Wales’s return to public life is not actually going to be “around Easter.” The palace began pushing back that timeline almost immediately, especially since Kate and William usually disappear for a month around Easter anyway, because of their kids’ school holiday. The ultimate goal was and is to have Kate out, doing events, by June. That’s the real timeline – they want her to attend Trooping the Colour in June, and if she’s not out and about by then, some sh-t will really go down. Speaking of, the Ministry of Defense announced that Kate would absolutely attend Trooping, and now Kensington Palace is pushing back on that. Well well.

The Princess of Wales’s attendance at Trooping the Colour has been announced by the Ministry of Defence before getting the green light from Kensington Palace, prompting confusion about her involvement. The Army’s website announced that the Princess, as Colonel of the Irish Guards, would review soldiers on parade on June 8. However, the palace was not consulted ahead of the announcement and has not yet confirmed her attendance. While plans are in place for the Princess to attend, sources said the palace would make the official announcement as and when a final decision is made. The MoD said the King, who is undergoing cancer treatment, would also be back in action for his official birthday parade the following Saturday, June 15. Tickets have gone on sale for both events. The announcement is the first to be announced for the Princess since she stepped back from official duties to convalesce following abdominal surgery on Jan 16. Buckingham Palace sources said that planning for the King’s future engagements continued, with allowance to be made for his changed circumstances, if necessary, nearer the time. The Army’s website, which is selling tickets for £15, said the Trooping the Colour attended by the Princess would be the same as the parade traditionally inspected by the monarch.

We should keep a list going on all of the upcoming events which William and Kate refuse to confirm – no one will say if William will attend the service for Commonwealth Day next week, no one will say if William will do the D-Day anniversary events, no one will confirm the Waleses’ appearances at Trooping, no one will confirm any appearance for St. Patrick’s Day (Kate is the new patron of the Irish Guards, she took over from William last year). And on and on. KP is making it clear: don’t assume you’re going to see William OR Kate until the autumn, and maybe not even then.

Oh, look who just confirmed for Commonwealth Day! I wonder if William will end up canceling at the last minute.

NEW

The Queen accompanied by The Prince of Wales, The Duke and Duchess of

Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and The Duke of Kent will

attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration @wabbey on Monday — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 5, 2024