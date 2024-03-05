Kensington Palace pushed back on whether Princess Kate will attend Trooping

I’ve said this a few times – and I even said it in this week’s Gossip with Celebitchy podcast – but the timeline for the Princess of Wales’s return to public life is not actually going to be “around Easter.” The palace began pushing back that timeline almost immediately, especially since Kate and William usually disappear for a month around Easter anyway, because of their kids’ school holiday. The ultimate goal was and is to have Kate out, doing events, by June. That’s the real timeline – they want her to attend Trooping the Colour in June, and if she’s not out and about by then, some sh-t will really go down. Speaking of, the Ministry of Defense announced that Kate would absolutely attend Trooping, and now Kensington Palace is pushing back on that. Well well.
The Princess of Wales’s attendance at Trooping the Colour has been announced by the Ministry of Defence before getting the green light from Kensington Palace, prompting confusion about her involvement. The Army’s website announced that the Princess, as Colonel of the Irish Guards, would review soldiers on parade on June 8. However, the palace was not consulted ahead of the announcement and has not yet confirmed her attendance.
While plans are in place for the Princess to attend, sources said the palace would make the official announcement as and when a final decision is made.
The MoD said the King, who is undergoing cancer treatment, would also be back in action for his official birthday parade the following Saturday, June 15. Tickets have gone on sale for both events.
The announcement is the first to be announced for the Princess since she stepped back from official duties to convalesce following abdominal surgery on Jan 16. Buckingham Palace sources said that planning for the King’s future engagements continued, with allowance to be made for his changed circumstances, if necessary, nearer the time. The Army’s website, which is selling tickets for £15, said the Trooping the Colour attended by the Princess would be the same as the parade traditionally inspected by the monarch.
We should keep a list going on all of the upcoming events which William and Kate refuse to confirm – no one will say if William will attend the service for Commonwealth Day next week, no one will say if William will do the D-Day anniversary events, no one will confirm the Waleses’ appearances at Trooping, no one will confirm any appearance for St. Patrick’s Day (Kate is the new patron of the Irish Guards, she took over from William last year). And on and on. KP is making it clear: don’t assume you’re going to see William OR Kate until the autumn, and maybe not even then.
Oh, look who just confirmed for Commonwealth Day! I wonder if William will end up canceling at the last minute.
Ladies and Gentlemen let’s gather here. Their divorce is loading as we speak. Future Queen Rose will soon enter the chat :))))
Hmm i’m waiting for easter to pass before i am going to draw any conclusions. While i have no doubt they absolutely despire the (conspiracy) theories surrounding Kate, i also feel like they are happy there is so much to do about her right now. Gives her an air of importance. So this could be just KP trying to maintain the mystique or whatever and keep people talking about her
I can’t help but laugh that Easter keeps getting cited as Kate’s return to work. The Resurrection of Catherine is funny. If that date is her last day off then April 1 (aka April Fools Day) would be her first day back.
Either way, it’s hilarious.
I’m also giving her through March 31. After that, they need to give a serious update, none of this snotty I said what I said bs.
Well, I think they said easter but within a week it was being suggested that it would be later than that. Bc of there school holiday. No matter what’s going, the wales will not be seen doing work ever during a school holiday. They will never set that precedent.
BlueNailsBetty, the memes showing her as Jesus rising from the tombs on Easter were hysterical.
William constructed his whole persona as FAMILY MAN! HE CHOSE LOVE, HE LOVES HIS FAMILY, etc etc to one up his own father. He needs Kate, even if he despises her for it.
I’ll eat my hat if they ever divorce. She will put up with literally everything if that makes her Her Majesty Queen Catherine, and he will have a very hard time of backtracking on his public persona after being so critical of his parents.
William is a fool to construct his whole persona around a marriage of convenience. He skipped the rehearsal and was drunk the morning of his wedding. He couldn’t care less for Kate. He probably cares about his children in some way, but Kate was there to do a job.
I’ve never believed the Rose Hanbury stories, because William is just too f-ing ugly and dumb to attract someone like her. I mean, she has it all — the spectacular Houghton Hall, the Art World, darling children, lovely clothes that she wears well. Plus she gets to be a Marchioness, which sounds so much better than Princess. No, those rumours are just a blind to make Billy look studly and desirable. He’s not, he’s a mean creep.
Right? We can see what he sees in her, but what does she see in him? He’s no catch! She has a much nicer home to live in, her own young children, a husband with the last name of Rocksavage (that’s the best name!)–what allure could William possibly have for her?
Also, no sane person would enter the royal fishbowl if they know how the media operates.
Meghan truly didn’t know how toxic the British media was (and I think even Harry was taken aback by the blatant racism). Kate pursued the cursed ring of Diana, she’s never going to live down the social climber/gold-digger rumours.
I think that the Wales children are going to have trouble finding suitable spouses when their time comes. The BRF’s reputation has become extremely bad when it comes to the women marrying into that family. And then add the toxic attention from the press.
Anything could be possible re: Rose but I always wondered if she was a cover / taking the fall for a relationship that her husband had with William. Either way, Kate would be pissed if Rose was aware of and fine with her husband and William meeting up at Houghton Hall for any trysts, so she may well have wanted to cut Rose (and her husband) our of their social circle.
@Agnes that is the perfect summary. 👏👏👏
These people are all evil. It wouldn’t surprise me she entertained William just to put Kate in her “place”, especially if Kate arrived at Norfolk and pretended to have these aritos bow so low just to kiss her feet.
@Agnes…me too. I think the reason Kate got in the faces of the Turnip Toff Aristos was that Rose and others may have been covering up an affair William was having with someone else in that milieux. That totally backfired and she was immediately shunned by them.
Jaded & Claire, I don’t think it was the aristo milieu that Billy Boy was messing around with, he’s probably a pariah in that crowd. Somewhere much more sordid. I’ll never forget the pap pic I saw on here around the time the Rose story was running, of him in the back of a car looking absolutely wasted, with a beautiful dead-eyed Slavic type next to him looking despairing and disgusted. So he’s probably up to no good in really no good ways, a la Andrew, but as heir he had to be protected, so the Rocksavages stepped up? Who knows? Probably MI5 & 6. I don’t think any woman with sense would touch him with a barge pole. And yes, he might be gay, but the kids look like his.
Yeah, if Peg files for divorce it won’t be for Rose for sure. I think they had a brief affair because they were bored and lazy to find anyone further than the next door neighbor. Rose probably shame fcuked him to later tell her girlfriends about what a louzy lay he is. Because I’m sure he is, regardless of orientation.
If this is about divorce, and if kate is really taking time off, she – hiding and unwilling to be seen could be about what would happen to her kids? No mama bear would sign anything without her kids and she would not let her kids around that psycho family without her. There are so many trails and so many things that are going wrong that every worst scenario seems possible. Wow that took no time to get this deep. They’re completely fcked.
The woman who takes on Billy Idle would be an absolute fool. I deplore the domestic abuse that’s possibly been happening. Being Queen isn’t worth it.
Wait now he’s gay too?
I have a feeling her first event will be Wimbledon.
Only because the next Mission Impossible movie doesn’t come out until 2025.
I think the first event will be no event.
Me too. How I wish we could have a betting pool on the first day/if Kate returns to public life!
WTF is going on? This is a literal clown show. The trooping guy confirming is just relaying what he was told, so BP must have confirmed it to him and KP is slapping back? If KP confirmed and then Will saw the confirmation and freaked, what is going on?
Incompetent. All of them. Whatever is going on behind the scenes is nuclear.
I’m going with William wants a divorce and everyone else wants them to “stay together” for appearances, in the traditional aristo/royal manner. The RF is shunning William because of this (and perhaps because his role in what happended to Kate in the process of all this playing out), The Middletons, on the other hand, are focusing on hardball divorce negotiations and on taking care of Kate and the kids. That leaves William out there swinging in the breeze, showing his true colors (which are very ugly colors indeed!).
You’ve nailed it.
Their PR is always bad but it’s made worse now by Kate’s camp vs Billy’s vs Charles’ (who isn’t siding with Kate but is also bashing Billy).
What a spectacle!
Reminds me of a neighbour telling my mum she was surprised my dad hadn’t divorced her… only for her own daughter to be going through a divorce she had never wanted some 6 months later.
yeah the MOD isn’t making this up – it came from somewhere. So BP approved it and now KP is pushing back, hard.
And it’s so stupid. Why challenge it so early. They could have just canceled the ladt minute if she not up for it, or retired forever or whatever. Now they heap coal on the dumpster fire.
Maybe she did have a mental breakdown or stroke . Maybe both. Maybe Peg does want out and negotiations are happening behind the scenes. There are so many unanswered questions and they keep pushing back when she will return which leads to more unanswered questions. Peg and KP have really screwed this whole situation up and now Carol is out there throwing a monkey wrench in just to make matters worse.
Am more convinced than ever that there is a divorce announcement coming soon and he is pushing hard for it and Kate / Carole are fighting it.
As for Kate’s health – if it was a stroke and MH issues its likely she won’t ever recover fully from it. She’s already been pushed into the background and its clear from this pap stroll that she feel well enough to push back on it.
If the person in that picture is Kate, and that’s what she looks like after over 2 months, I agree, I don’t expect a full recovery.
I wonder if the negotiations are finished and everything signed and now CarolE can go rogue with her own PR for Kate. I can’t see CarolE angering the palace lawyers and men in grey and William when there is still negotiating going on.
I bet the Middletons are the ones pushing for a divorce, not Baldy. Why would he want to get rid of his shield and doormat? The worm turned though, after one insult too many and Kate wants out. She’s holding out for a good deal.
It is not true that this is as good as it would get, if a stroke was involved (which is not a totally off the wall scenario – it could have happened during her surgery or been the original medical crisis). I had a migraine that caused some temporary nerve damage in my face and it took a long time to get the feeling and full range of motion back. My face was a little slack by my mouth for months. People can regain function over months from strokes and Bells Palsy episodes, too.
Mostly, I don’t want people who will experience this someday to give up hope.
Odder and odder. It makes the divorce rumors seem more likely. KP will keep Kate out of sight until most are used to her absence then announce the separation/divorce? Or do they all think that if they stay out of sight like Meghan that there will be big excitement when they reappear? Good luck with that.
All of us are used to her absence. This was a non-starter from the beginning.
Enty ( miserable dude) said that the abdominal injurie has to do with the dead guy ( the suicide)
Makes me wonder if she was pregnant with this aristocrats baby?
Do you have a link to this information?
I’m guessing she means on the Crazy Days and Nights site. They were going QAnon during Obama’s presidency and I don’t think Enty has any credibility.
Well if that miserable guy said it then I really don’t believe it.
why would you believe that? do you also believe the horrible things he says about meghan and harry. fyi enty was just exposed as an abuser and has a court case going on.
That is some QAnon level crap. Come on.
Yes, unlike the normal speculation which someone tried to label as q-anon yesterday, this is actually veering into that territory by dragging a dead man’s family with it, hurting his wife by suggesting he got a 42 year old w/ an ED pregnant.
Kates fans are obsessed with her being pregnant. They’ll probably be saying that when she’s 90 and has gas.
Cdan is well known to be fiction. This was outed years ago.
Is it any more distasteful than bringing Rose and her family into the discussion? Or that Willy got drunk and slugged Ann’s husband? Or that Kate tried to off herself ? We are already in the mud, might as well go all in.
I don’t think Kate is likely to have an affair for the simple reason that she’d likely forfeit her chance at the crown. All she has to do is look at her ring finger to remind herself how things can catastrophically go south.
Enty has even less credibility than the palace, if that’s possible.
Negotiations aren’t going well/are at a stalemate.
This.
Adelaide Cottage and Single parent Bill happened more or less at the same time.
Maybe Kate had agreed to a physical separation in the hopes it would be temporary. I do think she is very invested in William – and in being queen, of course.
But when he breached the Divorce talk, she flipped. She had something done yes, something that would not warrant a change in her upcoming schedule, but she decided to extend her stay out of the limelight while they figure things out.
If William was ever close to divorce her before, personally, i think he reconsidered. His image is not what it used to be. I think they would go back to a physical separation agreement, with her staying with the kids, and they are prepping everybody for Kate doing even less work- or possibly, retiring altogether from public life.
I wonder if the ticket sales are a part of this – Kate is the most photogenic of the bunch, so hinting that she will be there (even if it’s not confirmed) will drive more sales. Nobody wants to see the leftover Windsors on that balcony, lol.
Ticket sales are important to Defense Ministry. It takes many millions to put on these shows and it eats up Defense budget (an already slashed one).
Remember…they floated a 9 months out trial balloon at some point in their ever changing timeline.
I don’t think she is in physical recovery much if at all. Maybe there are mental health issues but it is also just as likely that there are marital / divorce negotiations. This is someone who is, historically, lazy and manipulative and all this came after bad headlines about the marriage, but more importantly, her being named as the royal racist. I’m sorry but them negotiating OR being on strike would not surprise me in the least. She may have added a routine hysterectomy to aid in her cover of already planning to not work even more.
The two sides of the family are obviously at war. Kate and William, or maybe just William, against everyone else. This is happening now because they know the king will not live too much longer. Maybe he was given a time by his doctors, or has pancreatic or bile duct cancer.
Why do you think Charles is at death’s door? His family has jetted off on vacations all over the world. Either they don’t give a f*** if he lives or dies OR he’s doing ok.
Will is #1 dipsh*t. It’s more likely Willy boy can’t stand the wait. Look back at all the rota’s articles in past years about how the country should skip C&C for W&K. That narrative was shady and purposeful. KP green lit that show.
Now it’s just Wank. Drunk, under the influence. An all out predictable fiasco. Kate in a coma, w/ BBL, swollen, separated/divorced, photoshopped, etc.
The palace insiders, who think they’re SO clever for realizing Willy will be FK, are strategizing long term when Willy will be king . Now, cause Charlie got cancer, he’s weakened supposedly. And the whole system has gone haywire and out of control with Willy trying on the Titanic captan’s hat.
I think that William is at war with Charles and everyone in the family, including Kate and the BP men in grey, are actively siding with Charles or trying to stay neutral which William no doubt views as siding with Charles.
Chris Ship stated on X Kate will be at TOC as well as Charles. With this mess going on I can’t believe what anyone says from that island.
It’s all become totally Theatre of the Absurd.
Yep, and we all have to rely on YouTube tarot readers and our own psychic abilities to get any “truth” lolz
I’m annoyed with myself. I remember commenting on a story last fall that the particular article was William’s first move in his PR move to blame Kate for Sussexit and begin setting the stage to get rid of her.
I fully admit that I didn’t see any of this craziness coming before January, but I immediately thought this debacle is Kate’s last hurrah. I still believe it. Whether or not they divorce, I think Kate is going to be pushed out of the royal spotlight.
OK wait, so they have doubts that five months will pass and she still would not be able to stand around and wave, ride in a carriage, and walk a few steps? O….K? LOL, yeah everything going to plan. Sure!
Is it possible she needs a transplant of some sort? It would actually explain a lot (steroidal medication, limiting contacts to avoid infections)….or they’re all just a mess, yeah, that seems more likely.
Mrs. Idle would absolutely attend Trooping. I guess the world will stop until June. I am getting a bigger popcorn bowl and more butter to enjoy the sh….show.
Guys… it’s clear there is a genuine reason for all of this, beyond “Kate and Will don’t want to work.” William looks horrible, whether from stress or alcohol. Kate is in bad shape herself (or still missing if you dont believe the photo). It’s completely reasonable that they won’t commit her to anything because they just don’t know her recovery timeline. Please lets move on from this portion of the discussion.
But whoa nelly: what a mess completely of their own making. Why are none of their offices at all competent? Why do they not care that they are self-destructing in slow motion? This is the much more interesting story.
If they dont know her recovery timeline then they need to come clean about what actually happened and why they said Easter originally.
Exactly. And I’m getting really tired of commenters trying to direct traffic about what is acceptable to discuss, when this is all reasonable speculation based on the changing story and lack of transparency.
And, The entire world is discussing this.
Word, WiththeAmerican.
I also think it was a bad idea for the MoD to announce that Charles would be at Trooping. He’s undergoing treatment for cancer; they have no idea how he’ll be feeling by then or what the course of treatment will be by then. Additional surgery/chemo/radiation could always be in the wings.
It’s definitely telling how many commenters are so worried about Kate and William, while showing no concern for the man who has actual cancer.
Or the 90 year old royals being shoved into work because of W and K.
You should blame BP for the ticket sales. Not MoD.
Don’t forget these big royal sh*t shows are expensive for the taxpayers. Defense ministry has seen budget cuts, but it has to put on show after show. Ticket sales help defray some of the costs.
This is what I don’t get about royalists. It’s truly a cult. It’s as if they don’t realize each soldier in the shiny uniform needs to eat, pay bills, or that streets must be swept, barricades go up for crowd management, security cost, etc. Pretty expensive shindigs for the royals to decide per their whimsy at the last minute to show or not show.
I wish they would just cancel it this year, given that the “slimmed down monarchy” is currently physically unwell, and all that money can surely go to better use. But I doubt it would even happen. They seem to genuinely believe that these things give people hope.
That’s the Army for you though. They are just another part of the massive cult of the Royal Family, along with all the courtiers, and myriad other Crown government services. The senior military brass who announced that Charles would be Trooping are typical of the old school braying hoorays. Stiff upper lip old chap type mentality. When you serve in the British military you are either completely fit to work or at deaths door. They even used to have Sick Parade when I and my ex husband served (1980s and 1990s). You had to drag yourself out of bed, put on your uniform and report to the Medical Officer, who was very unsympathetic. It might have changed now, but the very senior officers (Brigadiers etc) would be old school due to their age. I only served for the minimum, but my ex served his full 25 years and gets a massive pension and had a large lump sum as well. And he was an NCO. Officers get enormous lump sum and eye watering pensions. They are just another group who must be shitting themselves if the Monarchy ended, because it’s all one massive gravy train for the top Brass. The royals are an absolute cult, with trillions tied up in grace and favour homes, gold plated pensions for the people at the top who serve them. All hinging on a stodgy, low intelligence, arrogant family with birthright being their only qualification. The only three who were lovely in their own right ie Meghan, Diana and the Duchess of Kent left. Says a lot in my opinion.
Wouldn’t it be nice if Meghan was given Please let’s move on from this portion of the discussion while she was pregnant and after the baby was born. Where was the energy than?
I’m fascinated by the inner/intra office drama here. I guess in my head it would sort of be Veep happening behind the scenes.
Ah. It’s clear now that this is all about Will. By staging that photo, Kate exposed Will’s school run excuse for the lie that it is. So where is he?
I can sort of see why BP is declining to confirm his attendance anywhere, because at least that prevents the back and forth sloppiness we saw with the BAFTAs, the memorial, etc. But it doesn’t do anything to curb speculation.
I think Kate and her mom breaking cover to do that photo op was a bigger deal than we realize.
Sunday, except people with experience have said the car was photoshopped onto that background, which means they weren’t in Windsor.
We know keen loves tennis but honest to god, these volleys between KP and BP are getting really funny. I don’t know, but maybe we should phone Harry, because easter is nearly here and we are all waiting for an Easter present. Harry, WTF is going on with the left behind Royals, because the right hand doesn’t even know what the right hand is doing
@MaryPester I don’t want to wish my life away but I can’t wait until Easter! 😂😫😬
Let’s be realistic here. If Kate needed so much time off for recovery from her mysterious abdominal surgery, then how come she can be in a car which is sure to hit the occasional bumps in the road taking her children to and from schools? Either she is too sick to work or she isn’t . Which is it ? And if she is too sick to work, then car rides for school runs should not be happening now either
Why hasn’t she put out a statement saying thanks? If she were really sick, I think she would’ve. Instead we have these grainy pics that tell us nothing.
What is actually going on? Charles has been seen since January’s announcement and he has CANCER. Kate had one grainy photo yesterday which may or may not be her and she may not even be ready to resume duties for June’s Trooping the Colors or whatever it’s called while Charles will def be there. She had surgery in January and she can’t work for 6 whole months and maybe not even then?!! I know someone’s dad who had open heart surgery after the date Kate had her surgery and he is now out and about so seriously, wtf is going on?
I agree. Charles has cancer and yet he is working. What is William doing? Why is Kate “doing the school run” according to DM if she’s too sick to send a thank you note.
This is bonkers.
I suspect that she won’t do public events until she’s picture perfect. Her appearance is really the only thing that she has.
Many of these comments have gone completely off the deep end. Time will tell
Kensington Palace staff have only themselves to blame for the speculation.
And many of the people who insist there’s nothing to see here are gaslighting themselves. The entire world sees what’s happening here doesn’t make sense.
If an institution steals from other countries and feels entitled to live the colonists life on a plantation served by commoners, they need to appear regal and steady. That’s the job.
These people are giving Lochness Monster conspiracies instead.
TRex, I wonder if you’ve EVER said this when the bm goes after Meghan or Harry or their children. I wonder why I believe the answer is, ‘No’?
Yes, time will tell. I just don’t think it will say what all of you royalists and Kate “fans” seem to think it will. Best be prepared.
More like the British royals have gone into la, la land. They gave us this madhouse show with all the conspiracies.
The rest of us are just enjoying it and handing out reviews.
Shouldn’t KP have told the British Army since the announcement of Kate’s surgery was made that she may not be in attendance or did the British Army just take it for granted that because it was announced that she would be back after Easter that she would attend?
KP seems p*ssed with the MoD. They are fully throwing them under the bus and saying they got ahead of themselves and that only KP and KP alone will say when Kate has an event.
Standard at my local government organization that all employees are subject to strict absence management policy. However, anybody returning after months on sick leave would be referred to occupational health for assessment and report recommending work adjustments which could involve a phased return to work over a month. Naturally deliKate Kate will also get a phased return to gradually build up her hours over however long it takes without the fear of being sacked like many folk here face if they take too long off work. My employer has the legal right to sack any employe who can not return to work after six months sick leave. Only William can sack Kate but under UK law he can to give her 2 years notice and sack her by divorce.
Who confirmed her appearance with the Ministry of Defense? It obviously wasn’t KP. Either BP did it to force KP’s hand or W/K REALLY aren’t communicating and W’s working on pushing out K and K is pushing back.
Either way this is a complete mess and will get worse if she isn’t there.
I think it was scheduled a while back. So the Mod just assumed she’d be there. KP never told them she wouldn’t be. So really KP should have contacted them and told them it was a wait and see situation but they didn’t. So now it’s messy with KP acting all huffy.
I think a lot of things are going on. It’s possible that Will wanted a divorce but due to her poor health he’s being forced to back off. We know he doesn’t like being told what to do and his erratic behavior is saying something about his state of mind. I don’t think she’s hiding out or whatever. I don’t know, there’s not really any evidence for that and I doubt they would use a mysterious medical excuse for that. My conclusion, then, is that she’s ill and the recovery period is unknown. One thing that would cause an unknown recovery period is a stroke. Nobody knows when to say she will appear because nobody actually knows. — Why not release a thank you statement then? Because the office is incompetent and Will is directing them to say nothing because he’s personally feeling trapped and freaked out. What caused the stroke could be the surgery. She has some illness that has caused damage and needed surgery to fix. What that illness is isn’t really my business nor do I particularly care. — Concha Calleja said that the surgery went well but that there were complications and they had to intubate her. I think KP released the weird surgery announcement *after* the complications. Perhaps they were originally thinking they wouldn’t really even need to disclose it because the recovery would have been more like 6 weeks-ish. But too many people were catching wind of it and they released the vague statement. I imagine Concha’s source is someone in the British press who knew but couldn’t write about it. — I do suspect that she was never in London Clinic but they said that because they thought Charles being there would kinda give some cover? Either way I don’t think that’s important but it just needlessly contributed to the confusion if so. — Now, Kate is in rehab/PT plus just normal surgery recuperation. The timeline is uncertain, there are competing interests (KP, BP, Mids) sending mixed messages, and Will is being difficult to say the least.
Yep, this pretty much sums up what I suspect is going on as well. I also however think something might be about to come out about William.
I’m beginning to wonder if Kate isn’t sick at all, like maybe the hospital/surgery narrative were all lies and obfuscation. What if, perhaps, this is just William’s attempt to disappear her during divorce negotiations and this was the best way in his mind to shut her up and keep her out of the public eye? Maybe Will figured that “out of sight, out of mind” and people would accept his version of things. Maybe NDA’s were involved and the car sighting was Carole and Kate giving him a run for his money. Maybe Kate’s not playing anymore.
I totally agree with Beverley. I don’t believe Kate was ever ill or ever had surgery at all.
I’m with you both on this.