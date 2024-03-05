Miley Cyrus ‘had no idea’ that Noah Cyrus hooked up with their new stepfather

One of the most upsetting stories of the week is absolutely the Noah Cyrus-Tish Cyrus mess. Noah is Tish’s 24-year-old daughter. Noah apparently had some kind of friends-with-benefits situation with Dominic Purcell circa 2022, and Purcell moved from Noah to Tish. Tish and Dominic got married last August and, at the time, there was some minor drama within the Cyrus family. Several of the Cyrus kids, including Noah, did not attend the wedding. We didn’t know what the drama was all about at the time and now we know: Noah and her new stepfather used to have sexual relations. A whole-ass tacky mess. Well, Miley Cyrus has always been one of her mom’s biggest supporters, but apparently this Noah-Dominic situation was news to her.

Miley Cyrus was unaware of any alleged “drama” surrounding her sister Noah Cyrus, mother Tish Cyrus and her mom’s new husband Dominic Purcell, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all,” the insider says of the “Flowers” singer, 31, after a source revealed earlier this week that Noah, 24, and Purcell, 54, had been seeing each other before his marriage to Tish, 56. “She confronted her mom about it. She thinks it’s a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy,” the insider adds. Representatives for Miley, Tish, Noah and Purcell did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Sunday. A rep for Noah previously had no comment this week regarding the alleged relationship between her and Purcell. Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that the younger Cyrus sister “was offended” over her mom’s relationship with the Prison Break star. The insider claimed that Noah and Purcell had previously hooked up and stopped seeing each other before the actor and Tish had pursued their own relationship. “Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up,” the source said, adding that “Tish knew he had been seeing Noah.” “Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married,” the insider also noted.

I sort of believe that Miley was unaware, just as I believe that Tish was aware of Noah’s thing with Dominic. Honestly, Tish and Dominic happened so quickly, it would not surprise me at all if the entire Cyrus clan (except Noah) was largely unaware of Dominic’s romantic history. Miley had probably only spent a short amount of time with him before he married Tish. This whole thing is just… ugh.

Meanwhile, did you know that Tish has a podcast called Sorry We’re Stoned? She recently chatted with Wiz Khalifa about how she wishes that she was smoking weed when her kids were growing up. She thinks she would have been a more relaxed parent. I don’t know, marrying your daughter’s former lover is a different kind of relaxed.