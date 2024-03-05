Miley Cyrus ‘had no idea’ that Noah Cyrus hooked up with their new stepfather

One of the most upsetting stories of the week is absolutely the Noah Cyrus-Tish Cyrus mess. Noah is Tish’s 24-year-old daughter. Noah apparently had some kind of friends-with-benefits situation with Dominic Purcell circa 2022, and Purcell moved from Noah to Tish. Tish and Dominic got married last August and, at the time, there was some minor drama within the Cyrus family. Several of the Cyrus kids, including Noah, did not attend the wedding. We didn’t know what the drama was all about at the time and now we know: Noah and her new stepfather used to have sexual relations. A whole-ass tacky mess. Well, Miley Cyrus has always been one of her mom’s biggest supporters, but apparently this Noah-Dominic situation was news to her.
Miley Cyrus was unaware of any alleged “drama” surrounding her sister Noah Cyrus, mother Tish Cyrus and her mom’s new husband Dominic Purcell, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively.
“Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all,” the insider says of the “Flowers” singer, 31, after a source revealed earlier this week that Noah, 24, and Purcell, 54, had been seeing each other before his marriage to Tish, 56.
“She confronted her mom about it. She thinks it’s a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy,” the insider adds.
Representatives for Miley, Tish, Noah and Purcell did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Sunday. A rep for Noah previously had no comment this week regarding the alleged relationship between her and Purcell. Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that the younger Cyrus sister “was offended” over her mom’s relationship with the Prison Break star.
The insider claimed that Noah and Purcell had previously hooked up and stopped seeing each other before the actor and Tish had pursued their own relationship.
“Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up,” the source said, adding that “Tish knew he had been seeing Noah.”
“Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married,” the insider also noted.
I sort of believe that Miley was unaware, just as I believe that Tish was aware of Noah’s thing with Dominic. Honestly, Tish and Dominic happened so quickly, it would not surprise me at all if the entire Cyrus clan (except Noah) was largely unaware of Dominic’s romantic history. Miley had probably only spent a short amount of time with him before he married Tish. This whole thing is just… ugh.
Meanwhile, did you know that Tish has a podcast called Sorry We’re Stoned? She recently chatted with Wiz Khalifa about how she wishes that she was smoking weed when her kids were growing up. She thinks she would have been a more relaxed parent. I don’t know, marrying your daughter’s former lover is a different kind of relaxed.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Tish’s Instagram.
As a 90s kid who grew up Jerry Springer – say what…. This is so trashy. But, he effing knew. Why are we not mentioning HIS role in this? But, this reminds me of that tik tok going around where a mom and daughter celebrating divorcing their stepdad, i.e. the same man/ex-husband. Details may be fuzzy cause I’m old, but IYKYK.
This is crazy. Dominic is trash and yes this american love story belongs on jerry springer.
Yes, I’ve been wondering why no one mentions his role on this.
He seems like your standard ick for pursuing a woman Noah’s age but a mom doing this to her daughter who is clearly not cool with the situation is what makes it extra messy.
R.I.P. Jerry Springer, because this one is a doozy. Tish is her “mother” she bears the responsibility of her child’s well being, no matter what. Domenic, never heard of him until the wedding. Concerning Noah, he’s the man the Outfield had in mind when they wrote the song “Your love” – Tish knowing this and marries this gross man child? She puts the see you next Tuesday in “country” if you know what i mean.
That is actually disgusting.
Miley and Tish’s relationship has creeped me out for a long time.
I feel really sad that Miley seemingly doesn’t have a relationship with her siblings? How could you not be aware from any of your family members why multiple people refused to attend the family wedding you were participating in?? I think I probably just have no comprehension of their lifestyle honestly.
ETA: and it is crazy to me that Billy Ray comes off as the classy one here LOL. We all thought he did something that caused the family fracture and the whole time it was Tish and he hasn’t said anything.
In 2008, there was a Vanity Fair photoshoot of Miley and Billy Ray where some of the poses were more like you would do with a lover than with a parent. The whole family is creepy.
I just assumed Miley has such a busy career and is busy dealing with the tabloids about her own life she wouldn’t necessarily be aware of what was going on in her family. I could see someone mentally checking out on some issues if your life is as big as Miley’s. To be fair, I don’t think I’d really want to know after reading this. Ignorance is bliss.
If she did know do you think she would admit that?
this and there might be several other issues in this family.
Could be that she just assumed it was something else.
If she knew, I don’t know if she’d admit it. I could just see it being a possibility that she might not have known. If the family is as strange as it really is, I could also see why she’d distance herself a bit from them. All of her rebellious phases are starting to make sense now — her parents are nuts. Despite her out-there personality, she — at present — appears to be the most normal.
Isn’t Billy now married to someone he groomed as a teen? Pretty sure he doesn’t come off as good either.
It also doesn’t surprise me that Miley and Noah don’t have a good relationship. It’s probably similar to the Britney/Jamie Lynn situation of jealousy, resentment and being played against each other.
NOPE. I had a rule when I was younger that I wouldn’t date someone my sister had dated (because….eww). Couldn’t imagine that needing to extend to my mom. 🤮
My sister and I are only two years apart, look similar, have similar mannerisms, and lived in a small area. We would cross reference our matches because we both thought it would be icky to go into without knowing if anything had gone on.
The Greatest Love Story (we wish we’d) Never (been) Told.
Interesting that Miley Cyrus wanted that out there. Saying that she was totally unaware of Noah’s love life before this guy got together with her mom also says a lot about her lack of relationship with her sister (from well (about two years?) before her mom got married). This is years later that Miley is finding out, as well! Why is this exploding now, does anyone know? What a messed-up family!
In the write-up, it seems to be mentioned (although maybe I’m mis-understanding) that the mom didn’t know about his relationship with the daughter. If it’s true that she didn’t know, I think it makes sense Miley wouldn’t know either.
(I’m not sure if the mom is telling the truth though. I think I read that the guy slid into her DMs. I’m wondering if it would occur to her to ask him if he had dated her daughter. That’s not the usual first question you’d ask of a prospective suitor. My mind is all over the place on this one.
I am sure the mom learned at least after going public with the relationship. Noah would certainly inform her that he was her ex. Obviously, she decided it wasn’t a reason for break up and married the guy. Noah didn’t go to the wedding and one of the siblings who was supportive of their mother also didn’t attend, instead spend the day with Noah.
When you innocently open up your morning gossip column to see what’s happening, get a serving of TMI with your coffee and realize, once again, that there are things you never need to be made aware of…..
{slips quietly away from Cyrus family drama to see what’s happening elsewhere….}
He didn’t think this was something worth mentioning to his new partner????
Scumbag.
Exactly!! Disgusting man.
The headline makes it seem as if Noah had a fling after Dominic married her mother, which is a totally different ball of wax. I am almost always willing to cut mothers some slack, but Tish is a sorry excuse for a mother. Gross.
There is no way Noah did not mention that she had hooked up with her mom’s soon-to-be new husband before the marriage happened.
Tish has the whole globe to scour to find someone else. She STILL chose this dude, who hooked up with her daughter, which also means he pursues women in their early 20’s. Sounds like a great choice.
Tish said that Dominic slid into her DMs in 2016 when I guess she and Billy Ray were separated or having problems, so did he start dating Noah as a substitute, and then when Tish finally became available, he dumped Noah? Either way, it’s gross.
Omg, this is so weird haha. A substitute? Yikes. Though this theory makes sense. Ew.
My mind cannot comprehend wanting someone this badly.
I guess I’m the lone one that is meh on this. All consenting adults. Tish knew and was fine with dating him. So this news isn’t a shock to her. Dominic obviously knew and probably shared with his wife, so the reveal, while side-eye ridiculous, isn’t really going to hurt him. So why did Noah release this info now? Timing is always curious, but it points to hurting Miley with the news when she’s happy about her Grammy. Kick her in the gut when she’s prancing around with the best mother ever!
The Cyrus kids are messed up. The Cyrus adults are too. Neither parent looks good. I’m not giving Billy Ray and his dyed hair and younger than Noah wife a pass. Get some counseling!
If the info was released by Noah, I would assume she’s trying to hurt the mother rather than Miley. Maybe Miley is collateral damage but I don’t think she’d be the main target. And to be honest, I don’t blame her if she was trying to hurt the mother. The expectation of privacy and dignity sort of goes out the window when your mom starts dating your ex-boyfriend!
All of these people are famous on some level (even the mother, for some reason). I could see the tabloids finding out this information without much help from anyone.
I bet holidays are a lot of fun with this crew.
In a few years, he might leave the mother for another 20-something.