Prince William & Kate never believed that it would all boomerang back onto them

Something funny happened after Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Camilla was going on holiday this week: the British media started making bar graphs and pie charts about the working royals and which royals are doing the most work. They’re like “we need DATA!” And it’s just Princess Anne, doing all of these events and barely getting any attention. As always, Prince William and Kate have the fewest number of events – before March 4, Kate had not been seen in public since Christmas Day, and William has been stumbling around, drunk, rude or gross in the few times he’s been seen publicly this year. Last week was pretty bad for William and bad for the Kensington Palace clownshow. Which is why “palace sources” have been crying to the Times, the Mail and the Telegraph about how the President and Top CEO of the Leopards Eating Faces Party did not believe that the leopards would eat their faces. Speaking of, the Times dropped this into their coverage of Camilla’s holiday:

It comes after a difficult week for the royal family. On Tuesday, William withdrew from King Constantine’s service, where he was due to have given a reading in memory of his godfather, at short notice, citing a “personal matter”. It prompted a flurry of unfounded speculation on social media about Catherine, 42, who Kensington Palace insists “continues to do well”. He is thought to have found the level of social media commentary around his personal and family life challenging.

“Challenging” huh? William was criticized for a week because he was too lazy to attend his godfather’s memorial and too arrogant to explain why. He never would have been able to handle the level of targeted abuse, trauma and lies he directed at his brother and sister-in-law. And he’s STILL directing that abuse at them. It was just two weeks ago that he was storming around to every media outlet, throwing tantrums about how much he hates his brother.

Meanwhile, HuffPo had the audacity to publish a piece called “The Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories Need To Stop.” Y’all quote-tweeted the hell out of it to point out that at no point has HuffPo ever said anything like “the harassment of Meghan needs to stop.” Kensington Palace unleashed all of this bullsh-t on the Sussexes and they were too stupid and short-sighted to realize that it would eventually boomerang back onto them.

Y’all didn’t give a shit when it was happening to Meghan https://t.co/brekTuvEAR pic.twitter.com/YHkKEgFOqq — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 3, 2024

Where was this energy for Meghan Markle? Racist trolls still claim Meghan was never pregnant and her babies are dolls. There are dozens of YouTube channels literally dedicated to spreading conspiracy theories about Meghan, but something something Kate Middleton. https://t.co/AMKnLTHa5T — Christopher Bouzy (spoutible.com/cbouzy) (@cbouzy) March 3, 2024

Shoe is on the other foot and hoes mad https://t.co/6qBse4lSIV pic.twitter.com/mTtWHf8d96 — I Smoked $364M Trump Bucks (@BlackKnight10k) March 3, 2024

No they don’t. Being talked about is in the job description remember? https://t.co/0fGgxeVJgU pic.twitter.com/8thsyNlCfa — alex 💎 (@zjm_hood) March 2, 2024