Prince William & Kate never believed that it would all boomerang back onto them

Something funny happened after Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Camilla was going on holiday this week: the British media started making bar graphs and pie charts about the working royals and which royals are doing the most work. They’re like “we need DATA!” And it’s just Princess Anne, doing all of these events and barely getting any attention. As always, Prince William and Kate have the fewest number of events – before March 4, Kate had not been seen in public since Christmas Day, and William has been stumbling around, drunk, rude or gross in the few times he’s been seen publicly this year. Last week was pretty bad for William and bad for the Kensington Palace clownshow. Which is why “palace sources” have been crying to the Times, the Mail and the Telegraph about how the President and Top CEO of the Leopards Eating Faces Party did not believe that the leopards would eat their faces. Speaking of, the Times dropped this into their coverage of Camilla’s holiday:
It comes after a difficult week for the royal family. On Tuesday, William withdrew from King Constantine’s service, where he was due to have given a reading in memory of his godfather, at short notice, citing a “personal matter”.
It prompted a flurry of unfounded speculation on social media about Catherine, 42, who Kensington Palace insists “continues to do well”. He is thought to have found the level of social media commentary around his personal and family life challenging.
“Challenging” huh? William was criticized for a week because he was too lazy to attend his godfather’s memorial and too arrogant to explain why. He never would have been able to handle the level of targeted abuse, trauma and lies he directed at his brother and sister-in-law. And he’s STILL directing that abuse at them. It was just two weeks ago that he was storming around to every media outlet, throwing tantrums about how much he hates his brother.
Meanwhile, HuffPo had the audacity to publish a piece called “The Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories Need To Stop.” Y’all quote-tweeted the hell out of it to point out that at no point has HuffPo ever said anything like “the harassment of Meghan needs to stop.” Kensington Palace unleashed all of this bullsh-t on the Sussexes and they were too stupid and short-sighted to realize that it would eventually boomerang back onto them.
Those tweets in response to Huff Po’s nonsense are pure gold.
The worst thing to happen to the British royals is the invention of the internet. Starting with Diana’s death right up to now. I love it when social media pulls out receipts anytime a royal says something offensive/stupid.
The royals can’t hide anymore and I love this for them. 😈
💯🎯 betty
I am a little late to the game but I watched the Andrew disaster interview last night and he basically admitted the internet/social media was the royal’s biggest problem. Now they aren’t in control of the narrative via tabloids and trad media. — dang that interview was a masterclass in journalism
I’m a believer! I believe, I believe, as the televangelists used to say. I didn’t read the HuffPost story but if the responses to it were anything near the snippets above, I’m sure the story was roasted to death — and well-deserved too.
They allowed their media friends to create this type of atmosphere where criticism and everything about someone’s life was considered fair game. It’s like encouraging a dog to bite and be aggressive as play.
Yep. “Whack-A-Mole” is fun–until you start getting whacked. 😈 And given how…turbulent a lot of the RR’s lives seem to be, it’s amazing they haven’t turned on each other yet.
They never ever look at the big picture. They think small and of course it was bound to come back at them. They want the bright spotlight shining on them and them alone and that bright spotlight has shown all their flaws and inadequacies and their evil intentions towards the Sussexes for all to see and they can’t figure out why. The clown show will continue.
The problem for BOTH palaces at the mo., is they haven’t got their shield! Keeping quiet about hospitalisations, no-showing at important events or even shooting off to sunnier climes when your husband is undergoing cancer treatment could all have been kept off the front pages if “they” had been allowed to have a “half-in, half out” deal. Still you reap what you sow and I couldn’t be happier watching the lot of them dig themselves into dirtier, grimier holes.
#Who’ssorrynow? 😉
Some possible reasons:
1. There is no relevant Harry/Meghan coverage that can distract the media and provide the needed page views.
2. Kate’s hiding and their complete silence on her mystery illness conflicts with King Charles’ policy on his current bout with cancer! Charles is showing himself and he at least let folks know what he is suffering from.
3. So it implies that Kate’s problem seems even more severe than Charles cancer and that KP is not being honest. And William’s last minute cancellation really drove home that possibility.
Scout, I like what you wrote.
1. Absolutely! By now we all know that if the BM could have trashed H&M they would have, but they can’t.
2. KP communications was betond subpar.
3. This.
I think that KP should have realized that the message they sent by not protecting H&M is that the BM were free to write foul articles about royals. They now get to feel that. Personally, I don’t think K is healthy and she should be left alone at the moment and there should be some acknowledgment that this should have happened with H&M as well. W is not K. At the very least, his work ethic and public appearances should be scrutinized.
It’s not just that it sent the message that the BM could write foul articles about the royals. Bc really the BM is still walking the line. William is getting heat but it’s nothing compared to how they still write about Meghan. What they really did was open the Wild West to how SM could talk about the royals. The nastiest stuff was said about Meghan online and they never said a word. Simon case was likely out there buying bots to trash Meghan. KP was deleting rose emojis and purposely letting racist comments about Meghan stay there out and proud. Royal reporters were liking and sharing tweets from conspiracy theorists about Meghan’s babies. The way they helped create this environment cannot be overstated. They created hate for years and now that’s where they live.
And it seems they’ve just announced that William will take the week off – THE AUDACITY!!
Wha? 😳😳😳
So I haven’t seen anything official that says he’s taking the week off. That said, no events have been announced yet for this week, I don’t think. Guess we see.
A week off from what 😀
Something is going down right now. Everyone is already talking about the lack of royals, and he decides to take another week off? They say they want people to stop with the conspiracy theories, but this makes it worse! What happened to keep calm and carry on?
That photo of Kate (and on balance I do believe it’s her, just a puffy face) must have sent a rocket up William and he’s freaking out. It also ruins his excuse of needing to take care of her bc she’s clearly well enough to travel in a car on the school run etc.
Whatever will happen next?!
Is it because he doesn’t want to be shunned by the other royals….
Whut.
First off, why do they keep making these announcements? It just draws more attention to it. Second, he has done…..7, 8, engagements, since Christmas? he only did one between christmas and Kate’s surgery.
even if I’m missing a few, so let’s say 10 and be generous – that’s 10 engagements over 10 weeks. And now he’s taking a week off??
did someone decide the way to end the house of windsor was to show everyone how lazy these people actually are??
What gets me is, they originally announced he would be out til Easter anyway. All of this could have been avoided if he literally just stayed home. He would have had to do zero engagements. And yet here we are.
I don’t think they’re making announcements though, I think Will is drunkenly or desperately complaining to someone who is either a royal reporter or a “palace source.” ETA also, I think the press is basically desperate to report on this truthfully at this point but they can’t, so instead they’re tiptoeing around it, fanning speculation and hoping the dam breaks.
Right….he would have been criticized for that (rightfully so) but it would have been less messy overall – no drunk investiture appearances, no drinking in Wrexham and joking about liking the hard stuff, no canceling the memorial service, etc.
Would it have been great, PR wise? No. But the messiness over the last few weeks would have been avoided.
I wonder if the King is quite ill now and the family is with him. My mother died from cancer in her early 70’s and was up and walking and fine two weeks before she died. It can happen very rapidly.
I think if this was the case they would not have announced that camilla was takiing a vacation with the narrative that she was going for spa treatments.
Poor Charles is on his deathbed and his family is off skiing in the alps, resting at some ritzy spa in India, or downing shots with a movie star.
So much for being King. Can’t get love or respect.
It would be poetic justice if Charles’ family were all away during his last days. Maybe they could go mushroom hunting…
I used the google machine and ended up at Sky News Australia (vomit): they’re claiming he’s taking two weeks off. Which would contradict the claim that he’s schedule to appear at Commonwealth Day next week.
Holy moly. I tried searching earlier but yeah that’s what sky news is reporting.
https://www.skynews.com.au/lifestyle/celebrity-life/prince-william-to-take-another-week-off-from-royal-duties-with-princess-anne-and-prince-edward-to-pick-up-the-slack/news-story/f91fb6a3b9ea1f0420aafb0a091dc90b
From what I can tell, they’re saying his diary is clear of events for the next two weeks so they’re assuming he is taking that time off. Which may well be the case. But KP has not formally announced that he is taking the next 2 weeks off. However, BP has confirmed that he will be at the CW event on the 11th. So since there’s nothing on his diary from now until the 11th that would be a significant amount of time not working but not a full 2 weeks. KP could possibly have him out doing unannounced things. So the article is extrapolating based on his diary and not a formal announcement.
William finds it challenging? And yet, the criticism has been self-inflicted. Whereas the absolute abuse Meghan got came from William, Kate and KP staff. And yet it’s been so challenging for him, we’ve yet to see William this week. No event yesterday. Will he be out today or will he doing the school runs🙄?
No his sick wife and mother-In-law will be handling the school run according to the news of that picture that’s what they were doing.
But where’s their security? If the PoW/FQ and her children were in the car surely they’d have RPOs in front and behind. Makes no sense…
If you believe it.
Remember, it was Becky English who suggested it was probably the school run. She made that up. They’re driving around. It could be for anything.
The lack of RPOs (either in the car or following) makes total sense if they are either in a private part of windsor or if the image is as photoshopped as some say it is.
See above– he’s scheduled to be off for the next 2 weeks.
Their non-racist azzes believed their wyt skin was the perfect shield. Frankly, I’m surprised too. But, they also do overconsumption of any goodwill through arrogance and incompetence. #huffpostdobetter HuffPost is always asking for donations for their journalistic standards to continue, this could not have helped – depending on who’s money, and standards, they want to uphold.
Of course they didn’t think it would come back on them! They were punishing Meg for her crimes—Blackness, grace, beauty, love, passion, competence. W and K will never have any of that, so why would the public turn on them? 🙄
Dummies.
There should be a “Where’s Kate” book (á la “Where’s Waldo”), with all these memes 😄
Seriously, wouldn’t surprise me if Willie lost his temper, and there was a fight using more than pillows. Her face is very puffy in that grainy (IMO *staged*) pic.
Whatever got her into the hospital, it could come down to the being she was “force fed” by IV while hospitalized, with her gaining weight (being given a normal amount of calories for her height, not her reduced amount to be able to stay so thin (and no workouts burning calories, hence, not being seen until she’s taken off the weight). That face is *very* round and looks more like when she was pregnant.
Don’t forget Meghan received most of the abuse while she was pregnant and that really pissed a lot of people off. Hope Mr. & Mrs. Billy Idle are enjoying their spoils.
It’s like they really expected the world to forget how bad it was with Meghan. How bad she was treated. By them! Encouraged by them! And now they’re saying don’t be mean when they modeled how to be mean.
They created this environment and didn’t think it’d swallow the rest of them up. Foolish and short sighted like always.
Whatever she had, Kate is sufficient recovered, at least physically.
IMO, the constant pushback on the timeline of her recovery that has originated the conspiracy theorise either because
1) she is not emotionally well to go on engagements, possibly does not want to be seen until she is more sure about her appearance or
2) they are negotiating behind the scenes about what comes next now that Charles is seriously ill.
I am not saying they are getting the divorce exactly. It could also mean the physical separation aspect.
Maybe it is not William not visiting Charles, but Charles giving William the cold shoulder. Camila would not leave without Charles agreeing to whatever plan she has.
It appears (to me anyway) that the BaRF is giving Willbur the cold shoulder, not vice versa. He must have done something hella awful for them to suddenly treat him like a pariah. I think Camilla’s disappearance to some spa was sanctioned by Charles so she can gather up some strength for the incoming royal sh*tstorm.
Agree jaded. That’s why he doesn’t want to mingle with them. Very awkward
Do we think forthcoming CWDay is going to make 2020 look like the Walton’s at a picnic?
Charles is the Pater Familis now so it can very well be that the family is following his lead in this.
Wat William did to warrant the cold shoulder? No idea, but only because William has been a loose canon for more than a second.
I dont even want to think my suspicions are true, so I will not share them.
@moderatelywealthy — I’m with you on the suspicions. What I think happened is terrible but I won’t share either other than to say William is totally acting like the guilty party here.
The idea that the royal family would give the PoW the cold shoulder for anything he might have done—especially to a commoner—strikes me as preposterous. He is their future king, capstone of the hierarchical ecosystem they live in/on. Even if they were so minded (which I seriously doubt), they simply can’t afford to shun him.
Charles might be motivated to cut him down to size, but the rest—no.
Kate may or may not be emotionally well enough to resume her (ha-ha) “work,” but you know the palace’s moto when it comes to Charles’ daughters-in-law and their emotional wellbeing, I think it goes something like this: “Suck it up, sister!” See also, “We all had to go through the same thing. Stiff upper lip. Don’t complain. Don’t seek outside help. And so on, and so on.”
It’s outrageous the way the KP bots and burners are working overtime to shame people for “speculating” after a decade of KP throwing Prince Harry under the bus to cover for William’s affairs etc.
I say, “Cry harder.”
William is cracking, probably extremely angry, disgusted, and anxious. A real powder keg.
Good, it seems like he’s finally getting a well deserved reality check. Karma is one hell of a bitch and no one deserves this more than Wilbur!
I love this journey for them!
This is also why the RF wouldn’t dare take away the Sussex title.
Because the precedent will have been set!
I have one test of integrity that to me is absolutely foolproof. It’s simply this: don’t put out any garbage that you can’t take in return. If you can’t take it, don’t dish it out. Meghan and Harry took it and took it and took it for years. They were told to leave if they didn’t like it. So they left. Cain and Unable haven’t had a hundredth of the hatred directed their way as the Sussexes and surprise surprise, neither one can take it. That makes them weak. That makes them both utterly without character. Children on the playground understand more than they do. The Wales wanted the spotlight to themselves. They got it, with a compliant media on top of that. And they still can’t take the heat? Tough toodles on both of them. No one thought Meghan deserved any privacy ( how galling that the British media called for us to think of Kate as a human being. What the hell did that make Meghan?).
The Wales want the glory but want none of the accountability. They have a billion dollar portfolio they didn’t earn. They feel entitled to be worshipped and coddled. Well, chickens are coming home to roost. I’m glad Kates not dead or incapacitated. I don’t want harm to come to her. But I have zero pity for either of them for putting themselves in this situation. I only feel sorry for their kids, because the royal dysfunction will likely continue to harm more people for another generation, and that sucks for the kids.
The press / media doesn’t care about hate, they are just uncomfortable with hate they can’t control. All these articles about how we should feel bad for gossiping about a sick woman were never written about Meghan while she was going through the worst abuse at the hands of the media. And they told her to keep quiet, it will pass. So, keep quiet Will & Kate, it shall pass.
Favorite comment.
And the writer of the HuffPost article has her account locked. 🙄
But this article and the responses have gone viral thanks to the reach of a couple of those folks. HuffPost got set on fire and by extension so did KP and those two idiots. I don’t know what the hell is going on but it will come out. It’s only a matter of time.
All the kings men aka the British Media won’t be able to put Willy together again.
the icing on the shit cake is that they had a women of colour write that article.
I bloody LOVE those tweets. Yep Billy and bone, shoes on the other foot now isn’t it. Mr global Statesman ISNT, and his “, I’m the most beautiful dream full filling, monarchy saving princess isn’t. Has anyone else noticed that they HAVEN’T been missed in any official capacity. It’s just the” where is willy and his wombat “. All the other Royals apart from Charles are carrying on with things, so neither of them are a great loss. William is your ego as deflated as your bottom lip.? Maybe now, you have one thousandth of the hell you put your brother and sister in law through. Wonder how your letters to America will be received now!??
Mary Pester, that’s right, Bully Idle was going to try to win over America again, wasn’t he? Oh, that should be entertaining.
@SAUCY&SASSY Yes the lazy bsd is out to conquer the states with the help of a few well chosen celebrities!! All under the disguise of earthsht and “another venture” which he hasn’t expanded on.
Even his sick father put the lazy git to shame today by doing an engagement.
That’s right. Will had his eyes set on conquering America. So Kate and Carole made a deal with TMZ that makes it very clear he is not taking care of his wife.
Oops.
Love that Chris Bouzy is weighing in
They look SO unhappy in that photo. Just fed up with it all. So glad M&H got out of this institution.
I just love it for them. I hope KP is seeing all of this.
Imho, Kate could be gone 70 days, 70 months, whatever I still don’t care but the screaming, crying, and throwing up is definitely entertaining!!
Imagine how things might have been if the palace had protected Meghan. If Kate had reached out to Meghan and admitted she had nothing like her ability for public speaking (or Meghan’s ability to connect with people), and had asked Meghan for guidance. If William had followed his brother’s example and had intensive therapy.
But neither Kate nor William could see past their racism and jealousy to work on themselves. So W&K tried to erase H&M from the narrative — and worse, were completely OK putting their little niece and nephew at risk. W&K are getting exactly what they deserve.
Kate didn’t even need to be nice to Meghan. She just had to not be mean to Meghan or purposefully brief against Meghan. She could have been coldly cordial and things would have worked out differently. But no, a mean girl’s gotta mean girl. Catch your boomerang, Can’t.
That’s the thing. If she’d just been neutral and not hostile, Meghan would have been her best ally.
I’m loving how the stark differences and the double standards in the way Meghan was menaced and abused contrast with the BM’s and KP’s demands that their princess be deferred to. Now the whole world can see the contrast, and not just notice, but acknowledge the Double Standards.
Lots of people are beginning to say the obvious part out loud: Meghan wasn’t protected because her humanity wasn’t viewed in the way KKKhate’s is. And we all know why.
This was SO avoidable! Arrgh….
HA-Ha-Ha!! thanks for posting those tweets!!!
They have been getting killed on SM. Which this forum has warned them for a while that the SM world is very different than their medieval world.
It shows they’re not as popular as they think they are. Their so called bots and derangers try to shut people up , but it’s failing miserably and not working as they are getting brutal pushback lolZ…
Ooops.
Kate can get in a car with her mum & go to wherever they went for half term. Ergo she’s not that ill. Certainly not ill enough for Egghead to need to take any time off (lazy ass barely works when he doesn’t have this excuse either).
She could also do zoom calls if she can do a school run. Any delay is down to this pair’s extreme laziness and/or Kate’s vanity. They don’t give a crap about anything or anyone but themselves-all the royalists sucking up to them remind me of teenagers obsessed with pop stars who don’t know they exist and care less.
Speaking of which, a relative of mine worked at a royal palace & heard Anne refer to the public waiting to be waved at as ‘peasants’.