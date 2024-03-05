Duchess Meghan will participate in a panel discussion at South by Southwest

The South by Southwest Festival starts on Friday, March 8th, the same day as International Women’s Day. For IWD, guess who’s coming to SXSW? The Duchess of Sussex! Saddle up, because the squad is heading down to Austin, Texas, yeehaw! While Austin is known as a bastion of liberal politics, the rest of Texas, not so much. Texas is currently something of a right-wing laboratory for all things anti-woman, anti-LGBTQ, anti-child, pro-gun, pro-police and pro-Trump dictatorship. So I would assume that Meghan will stay in Austin and go nowhere else when she participates in the IWD keynote panel discussion on Friday:
Meghan Markle has something special planned for International Women’s Day. On Monday, the SXSW Conference announced that the Duchess of Sussex, 42, will participate in the Opening Day Keynote Panel later this week. The 38th conference celebrating the convergence of technology, film, television and music kicks off Friday in Austin, Texas, and runs until March 16.
Meghan is set to join a panel called “Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen” alongside Katie Couric, Brooke Shields and Nancy Wang Yuen, an author, sociologist, pop culture expert and diversity, equity, and inclusion consultant at Peoplism. The conversation will be moderated by Errin Haines, host of The Amendment podcast and editor-at-large for The 19th News.
“Women’s representation in media and entertainment has come a long way, but there’s still much to be done, especially for women of color and mothers. Social media’s omnipresence has raised the stakes, creating an often dangerous environment which has led to serious mental health issues for teenage girls in particular,” said the release about the keynote.
The group including Meghan, Couric and Shields was described as “visionary female leaders at the forefront of news, media, entertainment, and philanthropy who are breaking barriers, challenging stereotypes, and working toward a healthier society on and off our screens.” The Duchess of Sussex was shouted out as a feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity and co-founder of The Archewell Foundation, among other accolades.
“Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Katie Couric, Brooke Shields, Nancy Wang Yuen and Errin Haines are the perfect finishing touch to eight days of remarkable Keynote Speakers,” Hugh Forrest, Co-President and Chief Programming Officer of SXSW, said in a statement. “We are so honored to host this distinguished group on International Women’s Day for a significant discussion on the importance of representation in media and entertainment.”
I honestly haven’t heard much about Katie Couric in a few years, not since she released her memoir, which turned out to be a tone-deaf exercise in how much Couric hates women and spent much of her broadcast career going out of her way to undermine and destroy other women. What a choice for International Women’s Day, huh? I doubt Couric was Meghan’s call. Anyway, it will be interesting – Meghan is a very good public speaker, and the way this is being described, it will be more of a panel discussion than a series of speeches. Meaning, I bet Couric and Meghan are on stage together. Ten bucks says that Couric tries some mean girl sh-t on Meghan and/or Brooke.
Announcing a Keynote Session with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, @katiecouric, @BrookeShields, @nancywyuen, and @errinhaines for #SXSW on March 8! #InternationalWomensDay https://t.co/5WlpfCU4Hl pic.twitter.com/L3UOY67vaP
— SXSW (@sxsw) March 4, 2024
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, screencaps courtesy of NYT Dealbook video.
This was announced yesterday and then a few hours later, pics of Kate appear. Don’t forget about meeeeee!!!!
I hope that we’ll be able to see this panel discussion on YouTube or somewhere.
You are so right with this. Cant be a coincidence.
I would love to see Meghan and Harry at Elton’s aids foundation charity party after the Academy awards this Sunday.
I live roughly an hour south of Austin. Traffic is unhinged on a good day. South x Southwest (which I have been to alot) is going to be a nightmare of epic proportions when Duchess Meghan hits the ground.
I hope hope hope her security is gonna cover her better than the clothes she’s wearing because they’re gonna be crawling out of the cesspool for real. Not that we don’t already have more than our fair share of bottom feeding mouth breathing cesspool dwellers. 🙄 but THIS is going to be a whole ‘nother level.
As far as Katie Couric? Pass. Hard pass.
I am so glad Meghan is showing up though and hope it stays safe (especially after NYC a while back). The news coming out of the States on the status and treatment of women is terrifying. France just safeguarded the right for women to choose in response to all the commotion coming from the US.
This is exciting. I’m not a Kate Couric fan. Hopefully she keeps it civil.
Katie not Kate.
Her podcast (posted to YouTube) is actually pretty good; she interviews guests on important topics of the day; she comes across very civil and congenial. I can’t see any problems if she sticks to what she does there.
Katie is a piece of work. I think she has a lot in common with Wendy Williams.
I attempted to listen to a podcast w/Couric as the guest talking about her book on a long drive. I lasted about 15 minutes. Insufferable at best.
Oops! I just said above that I like her podcast. Haha. Reasonable minds can differ, right?
Don’t worry, Proud Mary, I also like it. There’s something about her voice that I like, as a Brit hers is an American accent I find really nice. Don’t start on me for being shallow!
@Kaiser, Austin, Dallas, and Houston are very liberal cities. The numerous rural parts of TX are the most conservative and unfortunately consistently vote red, which despite the large populations of our major cities, keeps our state red and regressive. But it’s leaning purple in many areas.
I was thrilled to hear that Meghan is coming, and consistent with her brand, for IWD. And I love how SXSW announced her name and title! SXSW has come a long way from the music/film festival it originally started as and just keeps growing in prestige. Should be interesting!
Thank you for saying this. I live in Fort Worth. My kids go to school in Arlington, the next city over. I feel like while our state is very red, the big cities are purple, or even blue. I know a number of progressives passionate about pushing our state toward progressive stances.
I don’t think Meghan is in actual danger here. Most people I know in real life in Texas don’t pay attention to the royals in any context, much less hate Meghan. The ones who do pay attention, like the sussexes.
Great news for Meghan!!
Katie Couric kind of reminds of the line from Hamilton…..have you ever seen someone ruin their own life? Like her life isn’t “ruined” but she damaged her reputation with that memoir and its no one’s fault but her own.
Isn’t it interesting that after all the noise about how the Sussexes are “disrespecting the Queen”, Harry and Meghan have turned out to be the only two who are consistently doing serious work, while the left-behinds are consistently clowning?
Woo hoo! Love it. Am excited for Meghan and the other panelists, especially errin Haines and nancy wang Yuen. According to sussex.com, Errin will be moderating the discussion and she’s the editor of The 19th news.
We might find out Meghan visits some folk she met in Uvalde after she has left.
Glad to see this for our beautiful on the inside and out Duchess! And it looks like People Mag is never going to refer to her as Duchess Meghan, I guess they are afraid of pissing off “Princess Kate”. At least they didn’t refer to her as Markle, but People Mag is still trash.