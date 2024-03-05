Mail: The new Kate Middleton photos ‘were not authorised by the palace’

Only a handful of American sites have published the new photos of the Princess of Wales, seen in an SUV in the Windsor area on Monday. TMZ spent the money on the mega-exclusive Backgrid pics, as did Entertainment Tonight. As of this writing, no British outlet has published the photos and royal reporters are not even retweeting anything. The reporters are calling the photos “unauthorized” and they’re claiming that they refuse to publish the pics “out of respect for her privacy whilst she recovers from her operation in the timescale we were given for it.” Keep in mind, when Backgrid gets mega-exclusive pics of the Duchess of Sussex running errands in Montecito, the British media can’t buy and publish those photos fast enough. But Kate and Carole arrange a photoshoot in Windsor and suddenly the British royalists are clutching their pearls.
The reticence to publish the pics in the UK also tells me that the photos probably weren’t intended for a domestic (British) audience. We’re underestimating how much the Salt Islanders were freaked out by the rampant online speculation about Kate, and this could have been a set-up specifically for the American/online/international audience. Or is that the way it played out? I don’t know. Curiously, Becky English at the Mail had some interesting details about the photos the Mail refuses to publish:
The Princess of Wales has been pictured for the first time since undergoing abdominal surgery in January – after an American website published photos of her being driven by her mother near Windsor today. The pictures were published by US gossip website TMZ but not in the UK after Kensington Palace appealed for her to be able to recuperate in private.
Kate was pictured wearing sunglasses in the passenger seat of a 4×4 Audi, which her mother Carole Middleton was driving near Windsor Castle. The photos were taken shortly before 9am, suggesting the mother and daughter were returning from the school run.
[Kensington Palace’s clear statements] failed to stop social media and overseas websites – from the New York Times to Vogue – speculating wildly about the princess’s whereabouts and what may have happened to her. The hashtag #whereiskatemiddleton has been trending daily. Even the BBC website tackled the issue, highlighting the outlandish speculation under the title: ‘Royal dilemma as public curiosity over Kate’s health grows’. Some of it has been farcical: such as the internet rumour she is recuperating from a ‘Brazilian bum lift’ or in a coma, a theory sparked by a journalist on Spanish television. Other trolls and conspiracy theorists have used her absence and the lawlessness of social media to spread deeply sinister and highly libellous claims.
Kensington Palace did not comment tonight but sources stressed these were paparazzi pictures that were not authorised by the palace.
Kate is currently under the careful watch of royal doctors and is benefiting from the London Clinic’s aftercare, with dedicated physiotherapists on hand with a personalised plan and a video check-up at home with a nurse specialist on offer. NHS advice about recovering from abdominal surgery says that, after a major operation with a large incision, it takes two to three months to be able to move around comfortably.
So, a few things – if Kate and Carole were doing the school run, where was William? Isn’t that the whole reason why William has been largely MIA for months, that he needed to care for Kate and do the school run? Now it looks like Carole has to roll Kate out of her sick bed so they can both take the kids to school while William is hiding out at some undisclosed location (he had zero events on Monday as well). “Kensington Palace did not comment tonight but sources stressed these were paparazzi pictures that were not authorised by the palace.” Two options: KP is lying or KP is telling the truth and the photos were a Middleton operation. As for all of the bitching about the “sinister” conspiracies spreading on social media… place the blame firmly with the clownshow at Kensington Palace, they’re the ones who bungled this whole thing from a communications standpoint.
Not authorized by the palace = mom and dad are fighting
Or people commented negatively about Camzilla scrapering off on a private jet to India after a measly 13 engagements and her cancerous husband tired her out and someone needed to be sacrificed for headlines.
This!! 👆
But isn’t the whole point of the paparazzi to get photo’s that aren’t authorized? The whole premise of paps is catching celebrities in private moments. So when they say unauthorized do they means that other pap pics we’ve seen before were authorized? Including those with the kids?
Interesting isn’t it Chloe?? If these pictures were unauthorized so the RRs aren’t sharing them 0 what about the pictures of Kate the day of the Queen’s death, in pearls and sunglasses driving around Windsor? Or pictures of the kids getting ice cream, or eating lunch at a pub?
To parrot Becks1, this is an excellent point, Chloe! Yes, unauthorized usually means exactly that.
I’m still curious as to whom these pics are and clearly are not authorized. I think BP might have had a hand in this, because of Andrew and Camilla facing negativity. KP probably didn’t want them.
They’re full of BS, it means they were threatened with no more leaks from the royal side if they were published.
Clearly many photos are unauthorised (all paparazzi photos are, as you say!) and they are trying to distract people from the fact papers have been threatened with ‘no future access’ to Royal ‘approved’ gossip.
I think this was KP digging out t of the whole without admitting they created the whole. They arranged the pics then claimed they didn’t authorize them.
Wasn’t authorized by the palace but was authorized by Carol. I agree that Can’t and Peg are fighting.
https://time.com/6837732/kate-middleton-health-tmz-photo/
This is the reason why
Uncle can’t keep his 👄 shut and he let the 😺 out of the bag on big brother
That’s why he was read the riot act and she had to come out
She’s not anywhere near the Windsor estates so where is she and I can’t find the other article 😡 where it’s saying she’s receiving visits from her kids. Could this have been mental
Yes, it could be mental health or recovery treatment in an unknown location. That’s what I think it is. I don’t believe the abdominal surgery story but believe that is what everyone has been told including the royal family. I don’t think anyone knows the truth except for her husband and parents and maybe siblings.
Well, I thought this was a Middleton pap set up and this seems to confirm it.
Two other things – I know Windsor well – this looks like it could have been taken in the Park, parts of which are private – hence why no security with them. Also there’s room for cars to be in front and behind them but outside the crop of this pic.
Second – it’s a set up because the car isn’t moving and it’s not at a junction. You can clearly see the tread on the tyres and the spokes of the alloys.
What does this indicate? Wills and Kate are not working together.
I was wondering if it was inside a private area of the Park – but then how did the photographer get there? I guess it makes sense if the Middletons invited them, right?
Yes, that’s my theory – the Middletons invited them. If it is in a private area of the Park then they had to have been invited in.
I have spent way too long studying the bigger photo trying to see if I could work out the location – there does look to be the reflection of a small, stone bridge in Kate’s car door but that doesn’t help me if it’s a private part of the park – lol.
Maybe someone in the car, jumped out, took a pic with their phone and sent it along to Backgrid. If there was a long lens, wouldn’t there be a whole series of photos?
I assume there are a string of photos – photographers always fire off multiple shots – but they would also be charging £££ for each shot to be used. TMZ probably didn’t see the need to pay for more shots of the car – what else would they be getting for the money? This one shot did the trick.
All of a sudden Kate will be at trooping the color
Not authorized but Rebecca English can do an article stating it’s good to see her
Not authorized but all of a sudden wills doing events later this week
Something wasn’t supposed to be and now Will is scrambling
Hench – your last sentence sums it up for me. The divorce is coming and we’re already starting to see the two competing offices.
We have Pegs’s Middle East wannabe-a-statesman statement signed only by him. Then we have the comment that came from Keen’s rep. And now we have this photo which KP was swift to denounce but is clearly a set up that came from inside a royal property.
I agree – when I saw this plus the announcement of Kate at Trooping, my first thought was “player has re-entered the game.” My second thought was the settlement must be nearly done and dusted and they’re pulling an Albert & Charlene. Major Royal events only, preferably with the kids, for Kate from now on and in exchange, she semi-retires “for her health” but keeps all the perks, maybe a big reno of Bucklebury Mansion?
and William just does less and keeps shagging everything that moves while playing “global statesman” whenever Harry and Meghan do something. So, business as usual
There is one image only because it is heavily photoshopped. Badly, but heavily. Very amateurish job. It may have been taken by Kate. She is a photographer. They may have simply set a tripod on the ground. Whoever took it is not proficient in photoshop.
It’s her location that has been photoshopped. The car and it’s surroundings.
“Other trolls and conspiracy theorists have used her absence and the lawlessness of social media to spread deeply sinister and highly libellous claims.”
lol. DM sounds like the spiderman pointing at other spiderman.
I also believe that this was Middleton operation because it is so apparent how dumb the PR arm of KP is. They let conspiracies about the FQ fester for too long, so Middletons decided to get the job done. If they used british paps, the palace would stop them from publishing this, but they don’t have any power outside UK, so they chose American paps to send the message out there.
That 100% explains why it was TMZ.
I wonder if Kate hiding is more about divorce/separation than sickness. Bully Boy seems to be going wild behind the scene. Maybe she caught him in the act with people and it could be either sex and that sent her into a tailspin.
Can anyone tell me why the car looks like it has five tires?? (In TMZ’s full picture)
It’s a tree in the background, not a 5th tire.
It is a tire. Take a closer look.
It’s actually not an ACTUAL tire. The car and it’s surroundings were heavily photoshopped. It was clone stamped, therefore looks like a tire. Whoever photoshopped it did a very poor job.
When you clone stamp you basically take an image of what is in the image and move it into another location in the image to mask or cover what is actually there. It is time consuming and tedious and someone forgot to fully clean up / edit this image.
It reminds me of the Wail’s wonky
Christmas pic with the extra feet.
It is NOT a tree. It is from something called clone stamping in photoshop. I am 100 percent sure. I wish I could demonstrate.
The British press are definitely not happy that the American press just got the one-up on them. Ideally, they would’ve preferred a stage managed photo and exclusive story fed to them that they could then feed out to to the public. This blows that up. Kensington Palace is really testing the patience of these publications which hold so much power over them.
That’s what the BM gets for doing the royal’s dirty work. They were outdone by an American publication because they were too busy covering up for the Wales. Now the British tabloids look like idiots for getting scooped by TMZ of all places.
Yeah behind the scenes the British press has to be pissed off about that photo.
So taking this a step farther—the BM was already cranky and making vague threats pulling the Wails chain. Then the Middleton camp doubles down on tweaking them by giving TMZ the scoop on Kate pics. Are the Midds trying to provoke the 🐀 into revealing something?
I interpreted this as the Rota helping TMZ authenticate the picture (as an actual image of kate) … as theories are wild online about how its not Kate – ie Pippa, a photoshop hack or a double.
Well, it’s interesting bc TMZ just bought the pic and said somewhere in Windsor. It was Becky English who added the detail that it was suggested they’re returning from the school run. English didn’t have to add that detail and blow up William’s spot like that. Especially, as English has been sycophantically reporting about seeing William at the London Clinic. That suggestion that it was a school run might have been a dig or a warning from English to William bc the BM is getting angry. It’s a big question. “Why aren’t you doing the school runs as you told us you were?” William had no event yesterday and no reason not to. Why is his sick wife doing it?
Ooh William, you don’t want to make Becky mad!
At the end of the day, Becky English and her minions have to do what the Wails say or they won’t have access anymore.
Or KP knows damn well that ain’t Kate and they want no part of it.
I am intrigued by the theory that they took Pippa’s face and photoshopped Kate’s eyes and mouth onto it.
I suspect that’s what it is. She ‘looks’ like ‘Kate’ next to her mother but in a joke version where MaMids face at the wheel was replaced by Pete Davidson suddenly small aspects start to look Pippaesque…
I tried an ai app where it created my face with a background I chose, it looked like me but with something off, and that pic looks like something that ai would generate. Her mole is missing. Im sure if we’d analyze what’s on the reflection of her sunglasses, we’d find out that it off with where they’re at. I doubt mom and kate are doing school runs. Mom is with kate and kate is hiding/hidden
Her nostrils and the cartilage under her nose are wonky too.
I don’t understand what would be the point of faking a pic. She has to come out to the outside in a few months in the end. So, what? She is in a coma, they got a double to pretend she is alright? That doesn’t make any sense, does it? The simplest answer is her face is puffy or not in good shape for a normal pic, so they got a grainy pic to hide it.
There are some great pictures on Twitter that show why that photo isn’t Kate. The nose, the mouth, and the hairline are all wrong. But they are dead right for Pippa. That’s Pippa in that photo.
I know I am supposed to believe that’s her, in penance for believing that she was on life support somewhere. But I am struggling to imagine kates face, puffed up with steroids, equalling that face. maybe it is, but…also: they had a pic of Pippa on twitter, at the same angle, wearing the same jacket (looks like) and similar glasses. Yeah, it could be her, with a little puff and fuzz over her.
My first reaction when I saw the picture yesterday was “But that’s Pippa!” The nose shape is all wrong for Kate. Being a generous soul, I thought perhaps some over-eager pap had confused the two, but given how clearly set up this is, it makes no sense.
Well they just gave away that whatever her procedure was, it left a large surgery wound on her abdomen. If it were planned as they said, it most likely would have been done laparoscopically.
It depends on what type of abdominal surgery you’re getting.
The largest abdominal incision I can think of is a Mercedes incision used for liver transplant surgery. Although a large midline incision for a total colectomy. She may have developed a secondary fistula and those take forever to heal.
Amateur hour. Someone (Kate?) got tired of William stomping his feet and having a tantrum over privacy. But they have to pretend that’s not the case.
The more the Palace minimise the more I think whatever she is dealing with is serious.
William being Mia is the evidence that they are living separate lives.
Whatever it’s going on it gives me the impression of another Charlene situation.
I hope we can go back to judging her wiglets and buttons soon.
I don’t get this at all. As in, I cannot figure out if it’s really her, and if it is, why not just embrace it instead of being all squirrelly about it. As I said yesterday, this is multiplying the conspiracy theories, not tamping them down. The MJ tweet says it all.
In this debacle they’ve merely drawn attention to how little work they do, the clear rift in W&K’s marriage, the sheer ineptitude of their comms team and their lack of manners. A massive own goal
Middle photo looks like Michael Jackson to me.
LOL it’s him.
Pippa in a bad wig, pictures from a Murdock business and giving Page six, an exclusive, another Murdock business.
Why CarolE is not wearing sunglasses, she is driving in sunlight, and the passenger in the same car is in the shade, things that make photoshopped obvious.
…The MJ comparison picture🤣
So even from that photo she’s very clearly puffy in the face as opposed to frailer, which means steroids. Completely unsurprising that she’d be taken that sort of medication post a major surgery. But frankly now I wouldn’t put it past them all for this is more about vanity due to the princess looking “heavier”, than this sudden obsession with privacy. This whole institution is such a mess (also: Abolish the Monarchy).
The British press has a deal with KP that they can only take pictures of the Waleses when they’re on duty. So, that’s the reason why they won’t publish the photos and why they were sold to TMZ. As for the photos being unauthorised, I’m not believing that story. I suspected that a picture would have been released but I thought it would have been an official photo from KP instead of a grainy photo of Kate in the car. KP continues to be bad at PR.
The British press has a deal with William – and that deal allows off duty photos to be published when Wills wants them published – for example the Flybe stunt and the photos of the family eating burgers in a pub garden.
What the BM non-use of this photo tells us is that it wasn’t authorised by William. However there are clear signs that it was a pap set up so the conclusion has to be it was authorised by Kate or CarolE – and that they and William are not therefore aligned.
Yep, those photos were authorized, just not by KP. I don’t think the palace had any intentions on releasing a photo of Kate, at least going by William’s tantrum in the Daily Beast. More than anyone, it’s William that has been milking Kate’s surgery. He’s the one acting like he’s been incapacitated and can’t work while his precious wife is down. This blows up a lot of narratives that were in play, most importantly, the sainted school run that William wasn’t actually doing. So what the hell has he been doing this whole time?
“…not published in the UK after KP appealed for her to be able to recuperate in private.” Wow, that was fast. I have questions! Who did KP appeal to that imposed such a huge BM blackout that fast? What did Willy Nilly promise them? Is KP expecting a backlash from these pics so are distancing themselves?
Michael Jackson : how did I get in this mess? That was funny tho. But seriously, the BM can STFU and STFD about ppl using “the lawlessness of SM to spread deeply sinister and highly libellous claims” when they are either the originators of similar claims about other celebrities (esp Meghan), or they retweet, amplify and/engage with the trolls who make those types of claims about other celebrities, esp the Sussexes.
I was one of the tarot reader here said that lilibet wont have christening in uk. Anyways I stayed away from royals for longtime, Kate missing forced me out and read a few question for this shenanigans. Anyways its a long read bare with me.
1. why carole didnt visit kate ?
six of wands rev which is shame. She felt shame about the whole thing. Which leads me to question why 9 of pentacles rev which she is not capable of self sufficient (which is addiction or ed).
2. What leads to this ?
10 of cup rev and 5 of wands , I think fighting about prince George future is the huge fight and leads to mental breakdown.
3. how the children and prince George feeling about this?
5 of swords and 9 of cups, It seems prince George prefer Eton like prince William and he wants to mimic like prince William. Also kids are either brainwashed or believe more of their father side than kate (which is super interesting for me). Kids seems to fed up their fighting.
4. How the palace feel?
judgement rev and 7 of cups. They are little bit embarrassed and used this opportunity to move kids away from her. Ace of wand and Ace of pentacles , they feel this is new beginning , they feel they want to mold prince George into true brf puppet which they kind missed with chuck and willy because they feel both are liberals in their mind with their causes and issues.
I didnt do their marriage at this point. They will stick to miserable end. What I find interesting is that they want to recreate chuck and co with these kids. For them being eco friendly or talking about conversation feel like liberal so they are molding prince George are true heir much like Elizabeth 2 with much better education and world view.
I think the queen with those teas with William was training him to be like her as a role model. It didn’t work for William he ignored the training apparently
That’s an interesting take on all of this. I can definitely see George clinging more to William and wanting to go to the same school William did. And the effect of parents fighting, to me George always looks under stress, with the dark circles under his eyes.
The pictures were not authorized by the palace – so Carole called a pap to get the shot. I wonder if it was agreed that they would sell one picture and one picture only.
LOL at Becky English lamenting the “lawlessness” of social media. the lawlessness is just fine for the RRs when its aimed at Meghan, but they really hate it when its aimed at Kate.
So my working theory is that Carole and/or Kate were pissed at the speculation and at being told no to any pap photos or the like, they staged this anyway, so when KP tells RRs the pictures weren’t authorized etc KP is not lying, per se. The pictures weren’t authorized by KP.
Kate was being blocked from implementing her own PR by KP. William was using her health issues to be even lazier than he already is and she had enough.
I also think she arranged the pap shot because she wasn’t getting the sympathy she expected. I think it’s pretty clear that they, W&K, tuned into social media and saw that most people weren’t buying what they were selling. They longer her disappearance went on, the more unsympathetic she became, which scared her. She’s used to being the perfect white princess. It’s not fun when the conspiracy theories are turned on you.
Yes, I think you’re right. Kate has been blocked and K&W are not working together at all. Kate and her family have been shut down by William hence the absence of ANY comms ‘from’ them – no SM messages from the PoW, no embiggening tales of Kate or CarolE that we would normally expect to see etc. All the media that there has been has been from William ABOUT Kate – how he is nursing her, how he can’t work, how he’s doing the school run.
Looks like Kate and CarolE wanted to rebel – but they had to do it via TMZ because the British Media is under Will’s thumb.
The question is – WHY has William shut Kate’s comms down??
William was trying to disappear Kate and she said absolutely not. For all we know, Kate has has been up and about for months but if William was telling the BM not to publish them and block her PR, it would appear that was missing. Kate just put her hat back in the game. I mentioned before that the real conspiracy was the fact that Kate could be missing and nobody would notice. I think William tried it but it blew up because he’s an idiot.
That’s what seems the strangest to me – why only one photo? If a pap is breaking out the long lens and they know these photos will be exclusive, wouldn’t they take at least 5? 50? 500? Just to get different angles or more detail on Kate. Even if these were somehow taken by a civilian bystander in a private park who hit paydirt, why only one photo? I take more than one photo for any groupshot these days, lol.
Because it is photoshopped. The location of the car has been concealed with photoshopped. Kate and her mom were not photoshopped but the car and it’s surroundings have been. Photoshopping takes a bit of time. Whoever did this did a rush job, hence the multiple tires.
That was a photo of Pippa. Or Kate is extremely puffy — under the sunglasses looked like black eyes.
The second pix is of Michael Jackson in aviators. Is it a joke?
Um, yes, lol.
Amateur hour indeed. This pic was authorized by Kate and her family. Still doesn’t look like her but let’s go with massive amounts of steroids and bloating. It don’t have to come to this. We
could have gotten a proof of life photo weeks ago, but no…super PR genius William gotta keep Kate hidden so all eyes are on him. No wonder Camilla is smug and amused.
“out of respect for HER privacy”
“appealed for HER to be able to recuperate in private”
Boy ain’t THAT some sh*t right there. 🙄
But notice they just say the line about “until the expected recovery enddate” or whatever – so after Easter will it be a free for all?
Yup…. we see you Willy Boy!
“Boy ain’t THAT some sh*t right there.” Yeah, it is @merlin’s mom. The treatment of Kate in contrast to Meghan is eye-watering. It actually makes me a little sick. They could have protected Meghan. The outrage over SM abuse and pap pics. The whole BM has heaped that on Meghan for years and yet they’re surprised when Kate does not get sympathy. They’ve been teaching the public what’s acceptable for years now. Face eating leopards.
How would you feel if you were the rota in this situation? You’ve dutifully reported and amplified the palace’s frustratingly sparse talking points, you have minimized Kate’s absence due to “privacy” (which you mocked the Sussexes for) and pretended that William is totally fine, really.
And what does KP give you in return? No exclusive interviews, no photos of the children, terse replies like “We already gave a timeline!” and then when Ma Middleton finally drops a crumb to the paps, KP bans you from publishing it! Becky English (the head of the rota!) is reduced to minutely describing the photo in her column but pretending that she doesn’t really want to print them. Lie!
Personally, I’d start thinking about whether this invisible contract works for me anymore.
These amateurs. Not only at KP, but also in the Middletonedeaf clan.
So they’re able to do an “unauthorized” pap shoot – with the pap clearly told who, when, where ahead of the time.
But they couldn’t have produced some kind of proof of life anytime before this, thanking the hospital personnel for their taking care and the fans for their well-wishes?
I mean, no one – not even Pippa/James, James/Alizée, much less Men in Grey and gold-plated advisers – able to tell them to do something before all those Where’s Kate tweets and articles got published and people went overboard with conspiracy theories?
First and foremost, the image has had some photoshopping. There’s literally 5 wheels showing on Carol’s side of the car. Yes, it could be a parked car! But there’s no sign of it the photo. So something’s been removed!
Also important is that although Kate’s side of the car is low light / in a shadow, the outside of the door has a bright reflection of what appears to be a stone bridge??? Perhaps someone with knowledge of Windsor or Berkshire can identify that ‘bridge’, and confirm they really are where they say they are.
The pap shot is Middleton authorized. If this is from a school run where are the kids? The pre and post surgery shots where Kate looks different is fueling the conspiracy theories. This has blown up in Kate’s face, no pun intended.
That made me smile, no pun intended or otherwise. Can you help me (or someone else on here). Wasn’t there a photo of her leaving the hospital? It was officially released. To me it looked like a bunch of twigs and a fruit basket bunched up on the front passenger seat, like the stuff you get in a hotel and put there by the driver. Was that really her? I didn’t get involved in that thread because I was Kate maxed out by then.
It was arranged and it’s stupidly caused more nonsense than if they’d just done a William to camera thanks on his wife’s behalf. by the way Thank you Kaiser for the portfolio of Kate photos at the top – it includes one of my near favourites, which is Foodbank Kate about to check out a carton of longlife milk upside down.
You can see the Swiss Alps reflected on the passenger door and why are there five tires? (No, it’s not. a tree trunk.) Why are they stopped? Also the back windshield is photoshopped to just show “leaves.” It may be Kate, but I doubt she’s in Windsor, and it could easily be Pippa.
Wow! That’s some good sleuthing!
I want to know why they’re in a rental car. That “no smoking” sticker in the windshield is a dead giveaway
Because they’re in Switzerland. It was shopped to look like Windsor.
Right. The location is what is being concealed.
Great catch! And, why is the car an Audi? Does Kate no longer have access to the Royal fleet of Range Rovers (the photo of Kate driving around Windsor with the jewelry and sunglasses was in a Range Rover IIRC). Or is it Carole’s car?
Some of the royals have Audis, I’ think we’ve seen Kate in one before. and william rolled up to the London Clinic in a new hospital.
I can’t see the Alps on the car that others are saying, but I do see the no smoking sticker. What on earth…..
A different theory popped into my head: Carole and Kate really have been insisting on hiding Kate (reason doesn’t matter), but Uncle Gary compromised them. This is William demanding payback for the uncle’s thirst: “no, Kate, you have to be seen now.” But William can’t peeve off the British press so does this secretly in the US press in an unreliable outlet so he has plausible deniability. Or he orders Carole to figure it out herself. The other theories are probably better, but it would explain why they didn’t get a pap shot out earlier, when the Kate story first blew up. And it would explain why Carole looks so angry.
Regardless of whether it really is Kate, the fact that Carole delivered a photo is itself interesting.
So I lean towards Kate and her mom doing this on their own without KP or William’s permission. But it’s possible, William decided they did need a photo of Kate out there to quell the rumors but didn’t want to lose face after he’d told everyone there would be no new updates and the DM can’t tel him what to do. So he arranges this for the US publications while pretending he didn’t authorize it. Idk it’s possible. But he seemed so stubborn about his timeline that it feels more like the Middletons doing it on their own. But if that’s truly the case, watch this space. How will William react to that?
I am not sure why people are finding it so hard to believe that this pic is truly unauthorised. A pap with an ultra-long lens hanging out on the route to/from school from their house could have taken this without needing to be called – after all this has been a huge story so there’s got to be insane demand for pictures like this. They would not need an incentive!!
And the British Press really are not going to print it because they have pinky-promised to give Kate privacy – but they will as secure as hell publish stories about it. They still want the clicks.
Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar, and KP are just incompetent. There’s no need to come up with elaborate conspiracy theories.
Boy Who Cried Wolf syndrome – they’ve lied so much and so often that we aren’t willing to believe what they say/write/show about anything. Maybe it’s her, maybe it’s not, but the real story here is that the public now question everything that they say and do. The best indicator of future behaviour is past behaviour; these people are inveterate liars.
Never thought Will was driving the kids to and from school every day or even most days. Main point is Kate looks unwell. Hopefully, she recovers.
I think these pics were set up by the Middletons too. If they are of Kate, then there has been an immediate lash back by KP. Earlier this morning, a message came out that Kate would be appearing on June 8th at a pre-Trooping the Colour Parade. Now in the last hour or so that has been rolled back on. Apparently, according to the Middleton mouthpiece Maureen Eden of the Daily Fail, the Army jumped the gun and there is no guarantee of her presence at the event. Thats nearly 14 weeks hence??
I have a feeling the photo shoot was not for the island rats because they already knew what was going on and that was why they were not publishing it. The shoot was for the Americans and the rest of the world to stop the conspiracy but I am enjoying the craziness very much because of two things: 1- the Meghan makes Kate cry story and 2- Carole saying it’s not about making speeches when Meghan was really taking heat from the island rats.
Oh, what a beautiful mornin’
Oh, what a beautiful day
I got a beautiful feelin’
Everything’s goin’ my way
Is there a way to post photos on this site? I have an image that may shed some light on the situation.
No.
Could this whole sht show be any more of a sht show?
A picture of bone idle and her mummy appears in the American media, on the day an announcement is made about Megan appearing on a very select panel.
On the day uncle hookers and blow is flapping his lips as he enters the bb house.
Days after Billy idol is seen swigging whiskey with a real celeb on a day that NOTHING was in his official diary,and she hasn’t seen him since.
Yeah Carol and keen were pissed. Camzilla was of on a jolly, she’s been getting all the good press, plenty of support and good wishes for Charlie in the press, but all bone is getting was an international panning for playing the dumn invisible woman. Rather than her usual dumn visible woman.
So she’s going to be at trooping of the colour, which is in june, but a lot can happen in 3 months. Mothers day and Easter should be very, very interesting.
Oh and let’s remember folks, the DM says its only trolling when we are talking about Kate, but, when they’re are printing absolute SHIT about Megan, it’s journalism, yeah yeah we see you DM