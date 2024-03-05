Let’s assume those photos of Princess Kate are real: who arranged them & why?

When a very prominent princess goes missing for 70 days, there will always be speculation, rumor-mongering and conspiracy theories. That’s what Kensington Palace found out in recent weeks/months. I think it’s interesting that KP wasn’t really feeling “the heat” of providing proof of life on the Princess of Wales up until last week. One week ago, Prince William pulled out of King Constantine’s memorial service at the last minute, citing a “personal matter.” That’s when it all began – suddenly, KP could not contain the speculation about Kate’s whereabouts and condition. What they thought would be a local, manageable story became an international news story, covered in all of its weirdness on American news channels and beyond. KP hemmed and hawed and tried to weasel out of responsibility for what they created. And now we finally have proof of life, via grainy-as-hell exclusive Backgrid photos.

Kate Middleton Seen in Public for First Time Since Mystery Hospitalization | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/O7zlxZfiCY — TMZ (@TMZ) March 4, 2024

I sent the pic to my pal and he removed the added distortion lol. pic.twitter.com/I81s2NbeR8 — Ki’Somma (@sweettee33) March 4, 2024

Because Kate has been missing for so long, these grainy proof of life photos just added new layers of conspiracy and rumor – some claimed the person in the passenger seat is definitely NOT Kate, but Pippa. Some say it’s a Faux Kate, hired for the pap stroll/drive. Some say the photo is doctored and it is Kate, but it’s an older photo. There’s a whole thing with the number of tires, and Kate’s missing mole, and how the “grainy” quality of the photo was added in post.

Like… maybe some of these theories have some meat, but personally, I find it more interesting to assume that this IS Kate and go from there. Was she ordered to do this photo op by the palace? Did William know about it? Was this something Carole and Kate dreamt up together? Is she on steroids? (Likely.) Is Kate genuinely recovering at Adelaide Cottage? Or has she been staying at Middleton Manor? And, as I asked yesterday, if Kate is “well enough” to wear lipstick, sit in a car and be driven around, why didn’t the palace simply organize a simple “recovery” photo weeks ago, along with a message of thanks for all the well-wishes?