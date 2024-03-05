“Gwyneth Paltrow operated like a colonizer at the MAKERS conference” links

Gwyneth Paltrow “operates like a colonizer.” So true. [LaineyGossip]
apart form the whole ‘i am better’ gwyneth, which will never change,i cannot believe no one touched upon her awful ‘hollistic’ facelift
I no longer even read about Gwynnie because she is delusional in her own self worth. And yes, the first thing I said to my OH as I scrolled down the page was “WTF has she done to her face?” I know we shouldnt comment on the appearance of others but with some folk I find it damned hard not to.
What makes me giggle is no photos at all that Jeff Bezos and *charming* girlfriend were there. I bet Lauren Sanchez is very mad. You know if they were there, there would be photos of her dressed in her ‘mob wife aesthetic’.
Oh nooooooo…..that was so bad dude lol. Stephanie’s article does a great job of explaining why saying “Black women lift each other up. How do we as WW do the same?” *cringe emoji* so no need for my white ass to weigh in.
But yeah it’s amazing that she would say this aloud, to a room of black women holy crap lolllllllll.
As a mixed (black/white) woman, I agree! Stephanie did a great job at outlining WHY this is so problematic. When the world tells you everything about you is wrong (texture of your hair, body curves, skin colour) until it’s appropriated (hello Kardashians) you HAVE to pump yourself up constantly to just keep your head above water. IT. IS. EXHAUSTING.
But not sure why Goop was even invited to speak. That’s on the organisers.
Stephanie’s article should be required reading for white women like Goop who think they’ve got the whole complicated world of being black in a white culture down pat. Her purloining of the culture of black women’s support and love for each other was painful, but Goop’s always been like that. She’ll appropriate anything to make it look like SHE discovered it and became the standard bearer for “hOw To ReSPecT BlaCK WoMen!”.
Agreed on the article, very well thought out and more people should read this.
Gwyneth, Gwyneth, Gwyneth. As a white woman who grew up in a mixed race community, I can tell you what you need to do. Recognize that white women tearing each other down is in service of the patriarchy. The perfectionist in your head is the voice of the oppressor. You have been made so crazy by it that you try to make it real by demanding all the women around you follow the same rules you do and ostracize them if they don’t. Basically, stop being a cop, Gwen.
I know it’s a dead thread but reading this over dinner and it just pissed me off.
I love Sinbad and I’m so happy to see him looking and sounding happy and well. I will be looking for him, for sure.
I’ve never seen Austin Butler in anything before, but he stole the show every time he was on screen in Dune Part 2. That kiss with the Baron was just one morsel in the smorgasbord of psychotic, charismatic depravity that he imbued into Feyd Rautha. It was delightful and I hope he’s nominated for best supporting next year.
So excited to see Kumail Nanjiani joining Only Murders.
The Paltrow article is a must read.
Professor Bell taught at my B- school is known for her work on race ( I think gender and class too) in organizations. Honestly she deserves better. Really upsetting she had to explain all that to Gwyneth.
I thought I was looking at Leanne Rimes in that last photo.
Oh Gwen. She’ll never change. So pretentious all this assuming and generalizing. She manages to even grovel with pretension which is really something to behold. I don’t know, I see white women tearing each other down. I see them lifting each other up. I hear Black women complain that Black women tear each down, I hear Black women boast they hold each up. What I don’t see are sweeping cultural generalizations.
I liked Bell’s comment. Said a lot without saying a lot.
Meanwhile, I voiced a negative opinion about Paltrow’s Goop insanity recently (not here) and was accused of antisemitism. So there ya go.