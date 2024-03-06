The Sussexes ‘are obsessed with security’ & refuse to downsize from their mansion

Breaking news: Prince Harry and Meghan are not broke. They’re doing more than fine financially and in every other way. They are still supported by Netflix’s executives and managers and Archewell has plenty of projects in the pipeline. All told, Prince Harry likely mad mid-eight figures for his wildly successful memoir. He probably has stock options in BetterUp too. Meghan’s investment in Clevr Blends was so smart, especially now that Clevr is being sold in Target. They have so many other side-projects and gigs, and I’ve often noted that they’ve left money on the table (especially Meghan, who could easily be a highly-paid brand ambassador ten times over). And yet, the British papers obsessively count H&M’s money. Two weekends ago, sources swore up and down that palace insiders were increasingly concerned that H&M would become “royals for hire” if and when they “went broke.” Now they’re coming at it from a different angle – the Sussexes need to downsize but they can’t because they’re “obsessed with security.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still “obsessed with security” and don’t want to live in a smaller house, despite living in pricey Montecito, experts have said. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved into their £12million nine-bedroom, 7.4-acre, 18,671-square-foot Montecito mansion in July 2020, where they live with their four-year-old son, Archie, and their two-year-old daughter, Lili.
Discussing reports about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s finances, The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson told The Royal Beat: “They’ve got huge outgoings, security, mortgage, everything. When I’ve spoken to people out there, they’ve said they are obsessed with security, [and] they don’t want to live in a smaller house, they absolutely love the house.
“I think they had a $9 million dollar (£7m) mortgage when they took it out that they still had to pay, and [Harry’s] had his money from Spotify, he’s had his money from Netflix. There is a worry behind the walls of Buckingham Palace of what happens when the money runs out … [and whether] he will at some stage have to find more money from other outlets.”
Royal expert Katie Nicholl added: “I was speaking to someone in Montecito who said you can’t live in Montecito the way they’re living without it costing about $20million dollars (£15.6million) a year.”
The couple are estimated to spend £3million a year on round-the-clock security. They employ a string of private security guards at their Montecito pile and work closely with LA-based security experts TorchStone, using Christopher Sanchez, who was former US President Barack Obama’s ex bodyguard, as well as Christopher Keenan, who protected Hillary Clinton.
However, their income streams could be fast drying up, it is feared, with their $100million Netflix deal due to expire next year and Meghan’s animated series Pearl cancelled by Netflix while in development.
[From The Sun]
They’ve made enough money to pay off their mortgage and pay a $3 million annual security bill for the next ten or twenty years. They’re fine – they’ll have to continue working, of course, but that won’t be a problem. For members of the British media to complain about the Sussexes’ security is, frankly, insane. Harry and Meghan know they’re being targeted by many, many people with a lot of different agendas. The fact that the Sussexes have great security, moved to a discreet and wealthy California enclave and they don’t get pap’d constantly and they don’t beg for attention from the British media has completely blown up the British media’s whole storyline. It’s been four years and they’re still complaining and freaking out.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf Prinz Harry, Duke of Sussex gemeinsam mit Ehefrau Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex gut gelaunt im Buggy auf dem Weg zur Schwimmhalle fuer die Schwimmwettkaempfe bei den Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf, Duesseldorf, 13.09.2023 Duesseldorf Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex together with wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex in a good mood in the buggy on the way to the swimming hall for the swimming competitions at the Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf, Duesseldorf, 13 09 2023 Duesseldorf North Rhine Westphalia Germany,Image: 805068101, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
Invictus Games 2023 Rollstuhlbasketball 13.09.2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex und Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex waehrend der Siegerehrung Invictus Games 2023, Rollstuhlbasketball Finale USA – Frankreich, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena am 13.09.2023 *** Invictus Games 2023 Wheelchair Basketball 13 09 2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during the award ceremony Invictus Games 2023, Wheelchair Basketball Final USA France, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena on 13 09 2023 Copyright:,Image: 805707474, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/BEAUTIFUL SPORTS/Wunderl / Avalon
-
-
Invictus Games 2023 Rollstuhlbasketball 13.09.2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex und Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex verfolgen das Finale im Rollstuhlbasketball Invictus Games 2023, Rollstuhlbasketball Finale USA – Frankreich, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena am 13.09.2023 *** Invictus Games 2023 wheelchair basketball 13 09 2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex watch the final in wheelchair basketball Invictus Games 2023, wheelchair basketball final USA France, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena on 13 09 2023 Copyright:,Image: 805707493, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/BEAUTIFUL SPORTS/Wunderl / Avalon
-
-
Prinz Harry, Herzog von Sussex und Ehefrau Meghan, Herzogin von Sussex, Closing Ceremony, am 16.09.2023 Invictus Games Duesseldorf, vom 09.09. – 16.09.2023 in Duesseldorf/ Deutschland. Â *** Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Closing Ceremony, on 16 09 2023 Invictus Games Duesseldorf, from 09 09 16 09 2023 in Duesseldorf Germany Â,Image: 805974978, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Anke Waelischmiller/SVEN SIMON / Avalon
-
-
Prinz Harry, Herzog von Sussex Closing Ceremony, am 16.09.2023 Invictus Games Duesseldorf, vom 09.09. – 16.09.2023 in Duesseldorf/ Deutschland. Â *** Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Closing Ceremony, on 16 09 2023 Invictus Games Duesseldorf, from 09 09 16 09 2023 in Duesseldorf Germany Â,Image: 805975065, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Anke Waelischmiller/SVEN SIMON / Avalon
-
-
KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica as King Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate Middleton is a week into her hospital stay.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica as King Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate Middleton is a week into her hospital stay.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica as King Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate Middleton is a week into her hospital stay.
Pictured: Brian Robbins, Tracy James, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
They are obsessed with security because the “family” and media want him permanently gone and so they need go so much security. Stop writing crazy stories and riling up the derangers.
With so-called experts openly saying/wanting/asking for the Sussex’s to be permanently gone so the “house of always throwing tantrums, having jealous rages, and day drinking” to continue–how could H&M not have full-time, well-trained protection? Why isn’t the British “press” looking into the private helicopter flights, private jets, and every other week vacations the “royals” seem to need after working for an hour? H&M made their own money. They are not taking money hand over fist in plastic shopping bags or suitcases, hanging out with known criminals, or living in homes they expect someone else to pay for.
Also like, ok take K, W, or KC out of their royal estates and pull their security and see how fast they become “obsessed” with it too.
They’re only not currently obsessed because they don’t have to worry about it given the security infrastructure around them.
The reason M&H are “obsessed” security is because the BRF & BM painted a huge target on them and continue to do so.
And enough with the bed & bathroom count, I want to know what appliances they have. How many burners does the range have, any wall ovens, how many dishwashers & sinks, wood floor species, countertop material, number of steam showers, how many built-in bookcases, salt or chlorine pool, type of tennis court surface. Ya know, the fun stuff! 🤪
Puppy1–I’d like to know what their library or study looks like. Those are often the coolest parts of a wealthy person’s place. 😉
With Kate & Wills MIA, Camilla on vacation, and Charles undergoing treatment, the poor UK tabloids are left to spin their wheels with more nonsense about H &M. If they’re broke—I’m Tina Turner.
TL/DR version:
“We told them they had to live in a zero-bathroom dirt shack with no security so we can kick them at will, AND THEY WON’T”
– – Royal Rota 🐀 and British trash tabloids
Right? These people are insane. And that woman Nicholls has the nerve, she the one shilling left, right and middletonways, to make a buck or two (or a quid), has the nerve to talk anything about the Sussexes money and finance situation. Who did they speak with that said the Sussexes refuse to down size? And even if they do, what business is that of the Brits? They have missingKKKHate and their under-the-influence-Peggy-with-4-palaces why not suggest WanK downsize? Are you Fin kidding me?
So true, Pinkosaurus. So true. 👏👏👏
LOL BUT THEY DIDN’T COUNT THE BATHROOMS, this time! 😂😂😂
The Sussexes are “obsessed with security “ for good reason — and the tabloids are culpable. In the unlikely event that the faux concern is real, perhaps these “royal experts” could advocate for funding the security that Harry’s birth and their own efforts to center the Sussex family in their headlines have made so necessary.
Ikr, Harry is not entitled to government security but how dare he pay for it himself! How dare he be concerned about his security, especially since he and his wife and mother-in-law were chased through the streets of NYC. Its insane.
Imagine criticizing Diana’s son for being obsessed with security.
@Jais
100% THIS.
This, all day long!
Right? And add in all the threats to his wife and kids…
I don’t doubt they have a lot of expenses, but funny how no one mentioned the MASSIVE best selling book he had last year. They’re fine.
@Jais. Exactly.
🎯
They’re mad they live on a large estate with round the clock security because it means they have zero access to them. I mean Katie Nicholl is just talking to people in Montecito about how much Harry and Meghan “might” be spending in any given year?
The desperation.
@Becks1, and I swear each time they publish an article, the cost of the house increases! 😂
😁
🎯
The jealous rage goes on and on.
Those disgusting women on british morning shows were salivating at the idea that due to Sussexit, Meghan and her children will be hounded by paps like Diana and never have peace. They are just sad that Harry won’t let that happen to his family. They can’t pay a neighbor to put cameras into their backyard like they did before. After reading Spare and their first impression of their home from Harry’s eyes, I don’t think they are gonna leave that place ever.
Too bad they weren’t this focused on Andrew’s finances and where his money was coming from. Oh wait, I forgot that its fine to get money in shopping bags and from nefarious sources as long as you are “loyal”. Honest hard work is the real “scandal”. Bastards.
This!!!
WHY DO THEY CARE 😏😏😏 IF THEY DO CARE MAYBE THE SUN/ROTAS SHOULD GIVE THEM A MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP 🤣🤣🤣
I hope they buy another house
Honestly? I’ve been secretly hoping they buy a country estate in the UK. Ha. Today I’ll add, specifically Wales. 🤣
I’ve been hoping that they already have a place — even a small pied a terre, purchased when they were still working royals. “Domiciled” in the UK can mean a lot of things, and I can easily imagine the Sussexes wanting to keep their options open.
They are totally ignoring money from both their books, BetterUp, investments, royalties from Meghan’s acting, lawsuits and likely other private sources. All would have been more than enough to pay off a 9 mil mortgage. Do they think that everyone is as silly or as mathematically challenged as they are?
Not to mention, the Sussexes are wealthy enough that their money makes them money. They’ll be fine.
It’s like these tabloids assume nobody knows how generational wealth or COMPOUND INTEREST works!
The Sussexes aren’t keeping their millions under the mattress. They’re definitely fine.
Seriously, they could probably retire on their current investments and be fine. Guess they figure Meghan (at least) has no idea how to handle money since she was so broke when she met Harry and all. Sheesh…
I live in California and housing costs have skyrocketed, the Sussex’s got an amazing deal on their home and since they’re not stupid, they won’t be moving anytime soon. Personally, I don’t think they want to move and still very much love the peace they’ve found in their home.
I am glad you made this point. I love to play around on real estate apps as I am still addicted to house hunting even though I’m in my dream house. And I have looked over Montecito listings over the years and marveled at the wonderful deal the Sussexes got. They are gaining tremendous value/equity. They’re fine. They’re smart and surrounding themselves with smart people.
These crazy royal reporters can’t talk about the royals everyone really should be worrying about so they’re manufacturing drama over the two who actually have some sense and are doing well despite a tremendous campaign of ill will against them.
Exactly – 12 mil for all that??? That’s a steal. If they ever decided to sell, I could see them making double or even triple that price given the neighbourhood, the inflation in the market and, yes, their celebrity. People would definitely pay more to be able to say that Meghan chose the decor, don’t you think?
But I don’t see them selling anytime soon, sorry BM!
I was going to say, $9 million for a mansion in California is hardly a bad deal lol. You’ve got 2-3 bedroom homes going for a million in some areas.
It’s natural to be “obsessed” with security when a whole government wants you dead. They want to stay alive, more power to them.
Yep. They should have written “we are hounding, harassing and doxxing the couple and so they are prioritizing security.”
Harry would have never seen this upgrade in life and lifestyle if he had not met and later married Meghan.
The man has shown again he is not stupid.
Your comment reminded me of the gossip story this past December/January about Simone Biles’ husband thinking he’s “the catch” in their relationship. The BM keep screaming about Meg being after H for money and status, but honestly, MEG is the catch. 😂
I wish only good things for them both. 😁
British media: “We’re completely unhinged and deranged and write absurd fan fiction every single day of the week about how somehow M and H are the reason for the entire downfall of the British monarchy even though none of that makes any sense to anyone but rabid racist whackadoos! – Also no one should even question all the money that the “working” royals suck from the taxes of the poor and working classes with little to no return!”
Also the British media: “Why do the M and H need security and why are they paying for it entirely themselves?? Somehow their entirely private income is everyone’s concern!”
Wha-wha-what? Wait. Charles has 7 palaces, 10 castles, 12 homes, 56 cottages, and 14 ancient ruins… Peg has all of the Duchy properties plus his other 4 homes… (that the public fund)
And they think Harry should downsize??
HAHAHAHAAaaaaaaa what a bunch of lunatics.
Even Sophie and Ed’s place is 51 acres and estimated to have 120 rooms.
It does seem as though the ones paying the mortgage(s!) should be the ones dictating the need for downsizing.
So – what say you, Crown Subjects?
And let’s talk about Royal Lodge while we’re at it!
Seriously! Why are they concerned what a family of non-working royals living in America are doing with their own earned income? Plenty of grifting “working” royals sitting right there on Salty Isle to ask why they refuse to downsize. They have no need for such large and numerous residences at taxpayer expense. And that the “fab 4” can’t even “work” right now and no one misses them says a lot, doesn’t it? I’m sure new grocery stores are still able to open without them.
Dear British Media, please stop using Harry and Meghan to direct away from your lazy, dim witted heir to the throne and the rest of the challenged RF. It doesn’t work.
Intelligent people know exactly what you’re doing. Possibly jealous that Harry and Meghan are doing so incredibly well, while your money sources are drying up? Sounds likely.
Def going to read this, but first take based only on the headline: REFUSE to downsize?! Do they need to? Because until they’re asking the public to fund their property purchase, they can have as big a property as they want.
Exactly, look to the leeches fattening on tax payers money and leave this family alone . They aren’t asking anybody for anything . And with people baying for their blood , is it any wonder that security for their children especially is a primary concern?
I wonder what kind of engagement they even get with these dumb stories about Harry and Meghan? It can’t possibly be drawing attention away from whatever debacle is happening with the BRF. That has so many layers: from what is going on with Kate? what the heck is Williams’ deal?? What kind of cancer/stage does Charles have? How is Camilla jetting off to wherever? Andrew? Fergie? Is Edward himself sick or just looks bad? The tackiness of the Tindalls? So many actual stories that should be covered . . .
This smells like the UK media want Harry and Meghan to become Edward and Sophie 2.0.
E&S live on a 51 acre estate in a house of around 120 rooms.
E&S’s house is absolutely ginormous. The fact that two people so far down the LoS have a house like that (and then there’s Andrew and Royal Lodge) should enrage people. No wonder they suck up to the monarch/heir so much can you imagine if they were required to fund that themselves?
Sophie and Edward were also forced back into into “royal work” by debts and failed businesses. And scandals. So the British media want Harry and Meghan to fail like E+S so that they can be forced back, broke and broken.
This concern of the press is linked with their desire for Harry and Meghan to return to the UK as working royals.
not Meg they want her gone and Harry back to play whipping boy…
$20 million dollars a year? Like how would they be spending that much? Security is likely their biggest cost and I’m sure the house is not cheap to maintain but that is ridiculous. The Sussexes have lots of money and I’m sure they are investing it well. Meghan has had financial people since her Suits days and clearly managed her money well since she was basically funding her life in the UK. They also have his inheritance from Diana, some Spotify money, Netflix money, Spare money, Bench money, now Lemonada money. I do think Harry would be getting stocks in BetterUp and that might be very lucrative for them in the longterm. We know about Meghan’s investment in Clevr but there are likely more companies she is investing in. Heck half of her clothes/jewelry could come from companies she’s investing in and we might never know. They are just mad that as long as Meghan and Harry have that stunning house they can’t have their little fantasy of them living in a shack and being poor. Harry ending up in a nicer house than William (if we believe he lives at Adelaide which we don’t) was not part of their plan.
Yeah, do they think the Sussexes have to repurchase the home every year at full price?? Because that’s not how mortgages work.
Why do they need to downsize? Downsize for what? Harrys book advance could more than pay off their mortgage. The Sussexes are not obsessed with security, just realistic about the threats they have against them and they have the means to protect themselves. The fact is Harry and Meghan don’t have to respond to the UK press and their “ concerns “ , can do what they’re gonna do, and continue to ignore this type of crap from the UK.
The nerve of the BM rats to say the Sussexes are obsessed with security after those rats incite violence against them 24/7 every day. What are they trying to tell their vermin minions?
And don’t forget his dad owes him money from frogmore since he kicked them out. but seriously why are they pocket watching them. why should they downsize and im sure they factor the secuirty in when making plans and they are still young enough. its not like they are the duke of kents age. they arent competing with charles or williams money, they are working and making deals.
“Refuse”? Is someone living in their attic and trying to force them out? (That is truly a fear of mine – ie one day I realise some crafty bugger’s been living in the loft and creeping down for food and water, perhaps befriending the dogs, putting his things through the wash when we’re out.)
Have heard of a few murder cases where this happened, but it was the wives keeping secret lovers in the attic or closet.
equality it’s horrible. There’s a Mr Ballen about a man living in a crawl space (which seems to be an American term, we don’t use it in the UK to my knowledge); then I saw one about a student nurse with someone in her loft; then one in The Guardian which really did me in. I was going to add a link but I’m hopeless at it. Google Guardian Experience A Stranger Lived in my Home. Arghhhhh! Also, there are truly creepy burglaries where the thief only takes an item or two at first, something little and easily forgotten, leaves, comes back a week/weeks later, takes a bit more, and it keeps on going. It’s really nasty because the home owners think they’re going mad and just losing things.
And then of course there is the wonderfully funny movie “The Bliss of Mrs. Blossom” about exactly that, the – ahem – stranger in the attic.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Bliss_of_Mrs._Blossom
LivingDessert – yes, I’ve read about her. And the Denver Spiderman.
Great 1940s movie about strange noises in the attic, Gaslight. Yes that’s where the term comes from. Charles Boyer and Ingrid Bergman. She thinks someone’s in the attic and he says she’s imagining it … there’s another old version as well but I forget who was in that.
Edited to add it was Anton Walbrook and Diana Wynyard. Also a great movie.
Yes, it’s brilliant. My partner is a tight arse and walks round in the winter turning radiators down all over the house, his motto being “just put a jumper on”. So, I’ll start feeling cold, think I’m going mad, and he’ll get this look in his eye and admit that he’s been central heating fiddling!
Cultural difference between US and UK media #1: UK media has these “Jack-of-all- trades” on their shows like CTomin, talking about Covid restrictions, Boris Johnson, the queen, floods in the Cotswolds, etc. all in one interview. And people listen to them with a straight face.
Today, a story about the net worth of celebrities would be a deep dive, and for some compelling interest (like an IPO). The writer would be a subject matter expert with Industry contract knowledge, a finance background, and cover what’s known about an individual’s stock portfolio and business holdings.
Difference #2: On the tawdry side, we used to have a lot of these shows like “lifestyles of the rich and famous”. Celebrities’ net worth doesn’t seem to have enough interest to warrant it’s own story, but we do love to see their houses in Architectural Digest!
Yes, royal “expert” covers all grounds, dontcha know. 😉
Spend less time being concerned about people who don’t ask anything of you , don’t live anywhere you, , don’t engage with you and have no expectations of you and spend more time worrying about the people your country spends MILLIONS to support who all seemed to decided not to do the work ( what they deem work is a joke) that they’re supposed to.
Well stated!
Not a fan of royals, but I do recall that Meghan was sent death threats by Nazis in the UK who have since been convicted of terrorism-related charges. There was also that insane paparazzi-fueled chase in NYC. I think they have real concerns over what nutjobs might do when fanned by the malicious press. Harry and Meghan being security-conscious makes perfect sense to me.
I had to double check the date because this is almost verbatim the same article that was printed about 2 wks ago. Even the incorrect math is the same. Claiming it costs 20M a year to live in Montecito while stating 3M a year for security and a 9M mortgage as their costs. This tells me that nothing has changed. The firm and media continue to resent the Sussexes wealth and elusiveness. Additionally the firm needs a distraction and they know so little about the Sussexes that the press has resorted to just reprinting old stories.
Agreed. The narrative (and numbers) sounded familiar. They’re down to recycling their nothing-stories.
Like someone else posted recently, Meghan is friends with Mellody Hobson, CEO of an investment company and a hugely respected person in finance. I’m sure the Sussexes get plenty of excellent financial advice.
The rota should direct their concern trolling at the leftover royals.
Yaaaaaaaaaaawn
, christ this is getting so boreing now.
It’s the sun, the sun is scum that relies on hate to sell. You won’t be able to find a copy of the sun in Liverpool after Hillsborough and I give you that as an example of how much they lie and twist facts.
Why does Harry have to downsize, they say he refuses to! Did your thick editor or Harry’s workshy brother write and say “Harry you must downsize”, to which Harry relied, yeah right, fk the hell of!
I second that sentiment it’s time the British media fkd the hell right of and left Harry and Megan alone. They have no say in Harry and Megan’s lives and they can’t stand it
Mary Pester, your last sentence says it all. I also have to wonder how much security will be present when Meghan is part off the panel in Austin. It’ll be interesting to see how many British–tabloid and suppose mainstream–media are there?
The bm is p!ssed that Harry is suing them and then they don’t have anything to write about the Sussexes because they stay out of the limelight in their personal lives. We don’t see very much of them at all.
They need to buy themselves a beer and cry more.
@saucy&sassy, I’m with you there about the crying lol, it’s rained almost every day for nearly two months here in the UK, I’m beginning to think media tears over losing access to Harry and Megan are part of the reason for climate change here in Cornwall 😂
Mary Pester, LOL!
Why would they need to downsize from their beautiful home?
TRANSLATION: We’re furious you live in such a palatial estate that is so well secured we can’t get anywhere near to spy on you. We’re also pissed you upped your security so we can’t harass and threaten you and cause an “accident” just like your mother.
The incendiary language is infuriating. Obsessing over security, refusing to downsize. We have heard from officials there are very real and dangerous threats aimed at the Sussexes. Who in the world has the nerve to say they should downsize their home? See previous sentence re security threats. Charles has about 20 houses, William has 5 that we know of, Charles stole Harry’s UK house, why should Harry move out of this CA home?
This is also an accusation that’s actually projection. Who’s the royal who got caught accepting suitcases full of cash from unsavory types across the globe? Oh that’s right, it was Charles, who’s now King.
Oh, dear, let the RF do without their own security and see how they like it. They’re just really angry that Harry and Meghan CAN afford their own security, as well as enjoying their lifestyle, freedom, home, business ventures etc. while being happy and free as birds.
Would it really cost $20 million a year to live there? Mortgage rates were low back when H&M bought the house – a $9 million mortgage would be about $500,000 per year. Add in taxes and insurance – maybe another $500,000? Ok, security is expensive, let’s stick to $3 million. So, would it cost another $16 million for upkeep, utilities, some staff, a couple of new outfits?
Eurydice, I suppose if the Sussexes spent money like some of the uber wealthy it would take that much (maybe), but I don’t think it’s costs $20 million–I suspect it’s much less.
They are obsessed with security because the British media keep riling up the stupid derangers to the point that the Sussexes were more at risk than the Queen. The British media is just pissed because that security makes it hard for them to get to the Sussexes to which I say “Good job security team. Keep up the good work”.
If you do not pay my bills, you have no say in how I spend my money!
The BM encourage and nurture the vitriol against H&M on a freaking daily basis. Is it any wonder why the Sussexes are obsessed with security? Harry & Meghan know it’s up to them to protect themselves and their babies. The utter gall to write this story while continuing to foment the hatred against them!
And why are they still worrying about H&M’s finances? Their dusty, salty asses don’t pay a penny for them.
Breaking News: We Are Broke Because We Ran Our Cash Cows Out of the UK
I fixed it for them!
Lol!
Are they thinking people will only believe this is costs in the US? Otherwise they might want to shut up because it will start people thinking about how much per year it costs for all the “working” royals with their multiple large residences to maintain and staff and their security. H&M’s house isn’t as old as the RF’s castles, etc. so it wouldn’t be nearly as much in need of repair.
The damn audacity of saying the Sussexes are living beyond their means, because they live in a big, expensive house with security. I mean really. I feel like I’m insane reading this stuff sometimes. Who is living off taxpayer money again?
Whoever’s press team put this out wishes they were still living in 1100 sq. foot servants’ quarters (especially considering they weren’t allowed to stay in Frogmore, either). This one is a real head scratcher.
@WEDNESDAY, Sophie and Edward didn’t want to be working royals. They ran businesses that failed and were in debt. The only reason they have a big house is because, unlike the Charles, the Queen took care of her kids. She gifted Edward Bagshot Park while he still called himself Edward Windsor.
She “gifted” it like she did others; it is his to lease. Some gift considering Anne got property in her own name.
Sometimes I think that these authors have never heard of investment income or compound interest. With $100 million, they can pay off their mortgage and their security on interest alone. And of course they have a mortgage. Every sane person does. I am in a variable mortgage, but even at the high interest rates at the moment, I’m still making more keeping that money invested than I would if I paid off my house. The Sussexes will be fine.
It’s the Monarchy that must downsize its tax-paid income and properties, especially because there are virtually no “working Royals” to be seen, at present. They are a drain to national coffers.
Whether H & M are living beyond their means or not, unless these people are paying their bills it’s none of their business.
It sounds like they’re kicking themselves because after that car chase in New York City, the security around the Sussexes has really tightened up. The last time they were there, the paps didn’t get photos as they did before because the Sussexes and security didn’t give them that opportunity. The bm/rrs keep playing their games and losing.
I would be concerned if-someone used drones over my house and tried to take pictures-tried walking across my property-following me to get pictures of my children-chasing me through the New York City streets-sending shitgibbons to ask questions about my family-threatening physical violence using racism-dragging me through the streets of the UK naked-trying to find out where my family and me will be at any given time-I will say they have every right to protect themselves and their children from derangers and evil doers.
LOL “expert”.
LOL “expert”.