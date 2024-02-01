The Sussexes are working on two unscripted series, one scripted series & a movie

We’re actually days/weeks into another cycle where the British media tries to convince everyone that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s business is crumbling, that they’re about to lose their Netflix money, that Spare didn’t make tens of millions of dollars for Harry, etc. The worst part of all of that crap is that, from time to time, the Hollywood trade papers end up mimicking those same deranger talking points. It all becomes a vicious cycle where the Sussexes are held to different standards than literally everybody else in the film/TV production world. In any case, there’s some good news – Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria spoke this week about what Archewell has in the pipeline for Netflix:

There’s been a lot of speculation as to the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s deal with Netflix. Fueled by their recent appearance at the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica, reportedly at the invitation of Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins, there’s been much talk as whether the duo would continue working with the streamer. However, Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria seemed to quell these doubts by teasing a few more royal projects in the works from the pair, who signed an overall deal in 2020. “Oh, what are they working on,” said Bajaria at a Netflix slate event. “They have a couple of unscripted things they’re working on with Brandon [Reigg]. And they actually have like a bunch of development, they have a movie in development, a [scripted] series that they’re working on. So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie’s great.” Bajaria didn’t disclose what any of these projects were but last year the duo, who run Archewell Productions, acquired the screen rights to Carley Fortune’s Meet Me At The Lake novel to turn into a movie. It tells the story of a couple who meet in their thirties, and deals with themes of childhood trauma, including losing a parent in a car crash, mental health challenges and post-natal depression. The Harry & Meghan docuseries from the couple launched in December 2022 with six episodes. They also made Live To Lead, an interview series featuring the likes of Greta Thunberg and Gloria Steinem, and Harry’s Heart of Invictus documentary series launched last year.

“A couple of unscripted shows” – please, let it be Harry & Meghan: The Second Season. I need another docuseries like that. I would also love a second season of Heart of Invictus, I loved that series and I found the veterans’ stories so compelling and moving. As for Meet Me at the Lake, the author confirmed that Archewell and Netflix purchased the rights to her book and she was happy that they were producing it. It sounds like they have a lot of different stuff they’re doing now.