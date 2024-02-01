The Sussexes are working on two unscripted series, one scripted series & a movie

We’re actually days/weeks into another cycle where the British media tries to convince everyone that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s business is crumbling, that they’re about to lose their Netflix money, that Spare didn’t make tens of millions of dollars for Harry, etc. The worst part of all of that crap is that, from time to time, the Hollywood trade papers end up mimicking those same deranger talking points. It all becomes a vicious cycle where the Sussexes are held to different standards than literally everybody else in the film/TV production world. In any case, there’s some good news – Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria spoke this week about what Archewell has in the pipeline for Netflix:
There’s been a lot of speculation as to the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s deal with Netflix. Fueled by their recent appearance at the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica, reportedly at the invitation of Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins, there’s been much talk as whether the duo would continue working with the streamer.
However, Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria seemed to quell these doubts by teasing a few more royal projects in the works from the pair, who signed an overall deal in 2020.
“Oh, what are they working on,” said Bajaria at a Netflix slate event. “They have a couple of unscripted things they’re working on with Brandon [Reigg]. And they actually have like a bunch of development, they have a movie in development, a [scripted] series that they’re working on. So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie’s great.”
Bajaria didn’t disclose what any of these projects were but last year the duo, who run Archewell Productions, acquired the screen rights to Carley Fortune’s Meet Me At The Lake novel to turn into a movie. It tells the story of a couple who meet in their thirties, and deals with themes of childhood trauma, including losing a parent in a car crash, mental health challenges and post-natal depression.
The Harry & Meghan docuseries from the couple launched in December 2022 with six episodes. They also made Live To Lead, an interview series featuring the likes of Greta Thunberg and Gloria Steinem, and Harry’s Heart of Invictus documentary series launched last year.
“A couple of unscripted shows” – please, let it be Harry & Meghan: The Second Season. I need another docuseries like that. I would also love a second season of Heart of Invictus, I loved that series and I found the veterans’ stories so compelling and moving. As for Meet Me at the Lake, the author confirmed that Archewell and Netflix purchased the rights to her book and she was happy that they were producing it. It sounds like they have a lot of different stuff they’re doing now.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Netflix.
Good for them! They just keep on keeping on, with no leaks or briefings from jealous colleagues. Archewell is a bowl with a lid, while KP is a colander. I can’t wait to see their finished products!
KP is such a leaking sieve that kate couldn’t even share she was having surgery with her staff meanwhile harry and meghan are finally surrounded by professionals. I love that for them!
And so much for “shunned by Hollywood” !
The Sussexes are busy. I would love to see another Invictus season like maybe the new winter sports Invictus that they are getting ready to do in 2025. That would be very interesting.
Isn’t Harry making a doc in Africa re elephants..? I don’t remember the details but I remember when it was reported the BM were talking about how much time H&M were spending apart
That was never confirmed.
Busy, busy, busy! I wish there had been a Heart of Invictus from every games because that was so compelling!
Harry and Meghan are a golden couple 💗
I love H&M, but exactly what experience do they have with these kinds of projects? Not that anyone can’t branch out and try something new. But she’s an actress and he’s a prince. I don’t know. It’s just meh.
Don’t bother coming at me. I don’t care lol
Not coming at you, but I would imagine the same kind of experience the Obamas did before they started their production company Higher Ground or Margot Robbie with Lucky Chap or Drew Barrymore with Flower Films. There’s long history of this, and they just hire poeple who know what they’re doing, and the big name is there to get money to help the production get made.
So don’t bother “coming at you” (meaning disagreeing with you?) because you care not for anyone’s opinion but your own? They have had 3 very successful documentaries already (as mentioned in the story). And if only people with prior experience could produce/do anything, nothing would ever get done. Everyone starts somewhere.
A lot of actors branch out and direct or produce movies. She grew up with a father in the business and spent a lot of time on set. I’m sure she absorbed a lot of what happens when making a tv show. They are also smart people. Harry also produced that docuseries with Oprah about mental health.
It’s definitely a known fact that actors, actresses and celebrities never go on to produce or direct. 🙄
Right? 🙄😂
What experience did the Obamas have when they won an Oscar for producing a documentary? It’s called “production”. How about Prince Edward the producer? Anyone can do that if they have means and desire. You don’t even need to have specific talent (Edward?), which Harry and Meghan have in droves. You say Meghan can’t be a producer because she’s an actress? Can you please call Reese Whitherspoon (sp?) and ask her to return the 700 million dollars she earned for selling her very successful production company? There’s a whole list of actors who have gone on to produce and direct movies; it’s not the same as being part of a hereditary monarchy, you know.
It’s a good thing that Val doesn’t care then she won’t mind me pointing out that the world is filled with small minded people like herself. The world can’t possibly spin without them lol.
Nobody questioned the Obama’s experience and there are a lot of actors and actresses with production deals.
Your opinion is worthless either way; they’re booked and busy regardless of your skepticism 😌
Never trust a comment that begins with I love this person but … and ends with don’t kill me.
Exactly
Some facts:
Harry has been an Executive Producer since before leaving his royal job,. He notably Co-Executive produced the Mental Health series “The Me You Can’t See”, with Oprah for Apple TV/ Video. Production started in 2019, the docuseries was released in 2021.
I’ve had it with the double standards applied to the Sussexes. Even with some of their “fans” constantly whining about the Sussexes needing to release something pronto. With the level of success these two people have achieved (multiple docuseries, multiple NYT number one best sellers, successful investments, Archewell, Invictus, Sentabale, to name a few) in such a short time, others in the same situation could retire with not a peep from anyone. Let’s look at others, for example, what have the Obamas done since Michelles last memoir? This of course, is not to say that I am not eagerly awaiting Sussex project.
This exactly even ‘fans’ have some strange expectations. We might not see their next Netflix project til 2025 or maybe later. With the strikes very little happened last year so things are just getting going now. Unscripted obviously could come together faster but a filmed movie could take years. No one freaked out that Bradley Cooper worked on Maestro for 7 years (not a perfect comparison but its the only film making timeline that I heard recently). But if nothing comes this year we will get a whole bunch of publications saying they are failures. Gah I hate how weird everyone is about them.
Thank you for saying this! Producing quality content takes a lot of time and effort! What they’ve accomplished already is insane when you think about what’s happened to them (and the world) since they left the UK. Covid and strikes have made it a lot harder for them to produce what they’ve wanted at the time they wanted. Add constant hate from the BM/RF, a miscarriage, loss of loved ones, so called family members causing trouble everywhere they can, pregnancy and birth of Lili – while raising a toddler.
Agree on all counts, Proud Mary!
Oh wait I can hear the cogs turning at the British press. I wonder how many anti Sussex articles There will be about this. No doubt all the haters will be saying it’s going be a failure. I say good luck to them at least they are working making their own money. Unlike some others
I’m glad this information was provided directly from Netflix with Bela Bajaria. It might shut up the toxic press creed about the Sussexes relationship with Netflix. However, they will, of course, find something else. January was a great month and February have a great start!
Misan Harriman did say that Meghan was very busy so I’m not surprised by this. The British press believes because no one leaks to them that Harry and Meghan are not doing anything but the press have to understand that they don’t operate like the royals.
I’m just here to manifest a Meghan and Misan collaboration down the road if the stars align. His short film was very good and was nominated for an Oscar.
Some unscripted series? Hmm. So many possibilities. I’m excited. Dreams: another Sussex docuseries about adopting rescue dogs, Archie’s chick inn, lol I’d watch anything. Maybe something about female entrepreneurs? Still want a Meghan cooking show. I don’t like to cook and if anyone was gonna get me cooking it would be meghan. Also, there’s weirdly a lot of trollish comments on this timeline. There’s a real agenda to ambush their business deals.
All of those would be great. I really enjoyed every one of the documentaries they did. And yeah the trollish comments started after they announced Kate’s surgery, and the blowback from that perceived special treatment. 4 million in digital services anyone? I don’t think they got the response they were expecting, No huge crowds, and flowers being left just irritation at the privilege. And so now all they have is crapping on the Sussexes, to minimize the comparison of successful people not taking taxpayer money from the same family.
I am hoping for a docuseries or documentary on Prince Harry’s legal actions against the rags. I would also love to see a Harry and Meghan 2 that maybe focuses on the building of Archewell and their home life balance, but whatever they produce I will be watching. Looking forward to it all.
The timing of this push back is just perfect also✨💞
I would love to see a Harry and Meghan docuseries on their vision through charities
Might want to try an Oxford Comma. That headline was really confusing…
I think this says more about H&M’s relationship with Netflix than it does about the projects themselves. Very early development means they’re still figuring out the story/concept. But to have the Netflix Chief Content Officer talk about the projects publicly means that Netflix is still committed to working with H&M.
I’ll be totally honest with y’all. I could take or leave another docu-series about H&M but, I’d love to see a follow-up to Heart of Invictus. I don’t know what the numbers for it was or whether it would be profitable for Netflix but, I enjoyed following the atheletes journies and hearing their stories.
I like the H&M, but I hope they do not do another Harry & Meghan. The fans may want to see it for gossip purposes and to “hit back” at the Bill and Kate, but it does them no favors in terms of longevity. I think a cooking show would be good. Meghan is also doing a good job with investing in start ups. Continue to protect their children and move past this Harry & Meghan thing and let the dead bury the dead.
I would love it if they put out that the working title to one of these projects is “The Royal Racists.”
I’m glad they’re back working after their productions after the mounts long strike. This means that metarial isn’t coming out before the eind of this year, or the beginning of next year. Hopefully Meghan lounges some (fashion) brand deal in between.
This is the point when the bm/brf will show the world how uninformed they are about what production is and what it entails. They will now go with any and every negative story they can think of and show us once again they don’t have two working brain cells between them.
It never occurred to me that H&M weren’t working, so the fact they have things going on behind the scenes was nice to know, but not surprising. What I found surprising was the number of things they have going. This is what the bm/brf don’t get at all. H&M WORK, and they work hard.
I can’t wait for them to start in on some fairytale about neither H nor M having experience producing. Actually, they do although they’ve not produced many things. More to the point, let’s see how many people they offend who have done what H&M are doing. Idiots.