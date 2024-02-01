Duchess Meghan’s investment in Clevr Blends looks amazing as Clevr debuts at Target

This week, the British media has been extremely focused on Archewell’s manager stepping down and taking another job. They’re desperately trying to make “the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s business is in trouble” into a thing. Meanwhile, nary a peep about a huge expansion for Clevr Blends, the oat-milk latte company. In late 2020, the Duchess of Sussex invested in the small, California-based company and over the course of three years, Clevr Blends has grown and grown. To the point where Clevr Blends is now in 500 Target brick-and-mortar stores across America AND Target is now carrying the latte blends online. Here’s more about how the deal came together:
After months of tweaking the look and cost of their products, two better-for-you coffee brands are ready for their first major U.S. retail launches. Clevr, which makes instant-drink mixes of plant-based lattes, is bringing four of its most popular flavors (Matcha, Chai, Coffee and Sleeptime) to 500 Target locations across the U.S. this week. Blume, a Canadian brand, is entering 90 Targets in the U.S. this week with four plant-based latte powders (Blue Lavender, Salted Caramel, Matcha Coconut and Reishi Hot Cacao). Both will sell their products — which customers make by mixing in water — on Target.com, as well.
Clevr and Blume are part of the emerging better-for-you coffee movement, which emphasizes vegan, organic drinks as an alternative to sugary, over-caffeinated drinks. So-called “superlattes” are a large part of this market and tend to contain probiotics, inflammatories or adaptogens (herbs, roots and other plant products like mushrooms that help the body respond to stress). Not all contain caffeine, although three of Clevr’s new Target blends do.
Several years ago, products such as these were considered highly-niche and needed to be purchased in health food stores. Now, more major big-box retailers are putting coffee alternatives on shelves. In the U.S., Target is seemingly leading the way, giving the category an extra boost with its newly-announced focus on wellness products.
Clevr, which was founded in 2019, began as a direct-to-consumer brand but now also sells through Amazon and 10 Erewhon supermarkets. Today, some 90% of Clevr’s business comes from DTC, although the brand is now focused on expanding to more retail partners, CEO and co-founder Hannah Mendoza told Modern Retail.
To help with this, Clevr spent the past 12 months making its packaging more straightforward. Clevr’s Target products will be the first to include this updated look, which Clevr will then roll out to all of its products. Whereas previous packaging did not list the ingredients on the front, the new packaging does. It also includes a picture of the finished latte, lists the amount of sugar and explains that the drinks can be made hot or iced. Clevr tested this branding with seven rounds of Target customers, making changes in between.
“It was amazing how much wasn’t clear that we thought it was clear,” Mendoza said. “You can’t assume anything in terms of what people are getting from your product.”
The Target products are different from the rest of Clevr’s new lineup in a key way. Clevr’s versions for Target have a smaller pack size (eight lattes instead of 14) and a cheaper price point ($17.99 instead of $28). Clevr made these changes, Mendoza said, to better fit in with coffee competitors sitting in the $16 to $19 price range in Target’s coffee aisle. “It was really important to us to have something that was sub-$20,” she said. As a result, the new packaging is approximately 6.8 ounces by weight, instead of 12 ounces.
Target approached Clevr about the expansion last January when working to build its wellness portfolio, Mendoza said. Clevr will sit in the coffee aisle at Target, alongside others that include more sugars or preservatives. It’s those brands, not other wellness ones, that Clevr sees as competition.
“What we’re asking people to do is disrupt a centuries-old ritual and routine with coffee… look at our rising stress and anxiety levels as a nation and try something new,” Mendoza said. “It’s a really big task. And so, to have one of the biggest retailers in the nation [Target] behind us and that mission is really helpful.”
It really is huge for the company! It’s amazing that Target reached out to Clevr Blends one year ago and Clevr redesigned their packaging and developed a smaller bag to fit in with the under-$20 range. That’s so smart, not only for the price point, but people will simply be more willing to try a product if they can get a smaller bag, not knowing if they’ll like it. Meghan’s investment in Clevr is looking smarter and smarter. And what’s even more wild is that Meghan boosted the company’s profile and product’s profile without being online – she’s never done an Instagram post about Clevr (she doesn’t have an IG account) and she’s never really given an interview specifically to support the company.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.
I’m so glad I hadn’t bought the Sleeptime Superlatte yet cause I just checked and it’s in stock at my local Target!!! HUGE congratulations to the Clevr Blends team, they must be over the moon.
I wana try that one too! Time to check out my closest target.
The diamond company, clevr, fashion brands she wears-all doing well. So much for being hated in Hollywood and the US. I bet she is fielding all kinds of offers.
And she never steps wrong. Our Duchess does her research.
Yes! She is in fact the one who never puts a foot wrong. Harry and Meghan HAVE WON.
That’s such a lovely thing to be involved in. Wasn’t there a video where Meghan kept popping up in their offices etc as one of the staff, which was really funny.
I love this story! I’ve never tried Clevr blends as I’m more of a morning tea girl than morning coffee but I’m curious how others have liked them. Maybe I’ll give them a shot just for a change
The LondonFog Superlatte is really good. It tastes like earl grey, but a thicker latte version. I realize that may sound a little gross but I promise its not, LOL. but that one isn’t at Target yet.
Does it REALLY taste like it, or only a little? Although, it’s fine, actually–I bought the chai latte and found I didn’t like it, and they refunded my money! I think from amazon, too. I didn’t realize they made a london fog, I’ll have to keep my eyes open
I mean…..I think it tastes like it? Everyone is different though. I like it.
I love the Matcha Latte, it’s my favorite morning drink and the Sleepytime is my favorite nighttime drink! I’ve tried most of their products and really enjoyed them.
For me and a few others they have a bad aftertaste. However i think we’re in a small minority on that.
I would just recommend only getting 1 or 2 flavors to start. If you get the aftertaste, it’s in all of them. If you don’t, great!
I cannot stress enough how much I love the Sleeptime Superlatte. I am so happy for everyone at Clevr!
Having watched the ‘how we got here’ video at the bottom, honestly I’m a bit teary! What a fantastic story and well done to the Clevr team.
The sleeptime superlatte is AMAZING. I time it so i drink it about a half hour before I want to go to bed because it really does help me go to sleep. It’s also delicious.
I messed up my last order from Clever and ordered one Londonfog and two mocha Lattes, which I haven’t tried yet (I usually just order two at a time.) I better like the mocha, LOL.
My current faves are:
London Fog
Rose Cocoa
Chai
Golden Turmeric
Sleepytime
The latter two aren’t caffeinated but the first three are. I said on the caffeine post that one of the things I like about these is that they have caffeine but not a lot, so I can have one at 2 or 3 and it doesn’t affect my sleep, just sort of picks me up for the rest of the day. If I had a can of coke at that same time I’d be wide awake at night.
So anyway what an amazing collaboration. I’m sure Meghan’s involvement was a factor here, even if just in terms of bringing awareness to the brand.
@Becks1, thanks for the London Fog recommendation, I just ordered some!
I am very impressed with all the work Clevr did to tweak their product for the Target market. It’s a good product and they’re a smart company. However, we should mention Meghan’s inspired early move sending it to Oprah; the publicity of her featuring it on her own Instagram had a significant role in their initial success.
Good for them. No doubt Meghan’s involvement gave them a major boost.
They’re at my local Target too! Are they sweet? I’m not big on sugar or artificial sweetener in my drinks.
Nope, they’re not sugary!
Sounds like Target’s consultants were really helpful to figure out how to make Clevr more of a mass product. It’s a good story!
Guess I’ll keep having to buy the turmeric on the website!
I’m sure the BP are crying into their cuppas about now.
The thing that makes me laugh is I don’t think BP understands any of this. This is so out of the norm from what they are used to. I can just see all the old men in grey suits mumbling “superfood lattes?”. Well lets see if the BM decides to trash Target today. Please please add this giant company to the long list of companies, people and entire countries that you have insulted!
Tina don’t forget Kate’s grifting mother’s attempted entry into US markets through some minor store, which flopped miserably. That’s the extent of BP’s knowledge of this subject matter.
Hi, ShopRite Supermarket is not a minor store, it’s cheaper than King’s or Stop & Shop.
Oh this is cool, it’s in stock at my Target! I’ve been wanting to try it. Now I have an actual “reason” to go to Target today lol
I am so happy for Clevr Brand and Meghan. I hope she and Harry have plenty of other investments that is unknown to the public. They are doing it on their own (like so many of us) and I wish them great prosperity and success.
“Always stay gracious, best revenge is your paper.” Good for the Duchess and Clevr. There are so many small companies trying to differentiate themselves from the competition. Getting investment and publicity from Meghan was the best thing that could happen to them. I wish I had them in my country. Reading the comments from people who tried their products makes me feel missing out even though I am a simple black coffee person.
This is so exciting for Hannah and her team!! I’m so thrilled for them and wish them continued success going forward!!
I have tried most of their products and can honestly say that I enjoyed them all. They even have a fruit tea line which I love drinking on a hot summer day!
I haven’t tried the fruit teas yet but they are next on my list.
Meghan should send the BM specifically the DF a thank you note for their free advertising. They tried so hard to make Clevr looked bad by accusing them of human rights violations and those devils thought that was going to take her down.
She shoots, she scores and the BM can’t cry enough tears for me over this. Well done Megan and clver blends!!
She stays winning.
When y’all go get them at Target, I highly recommend only getting one or two at first – for me all the flavors have a strange aftertaste, so unfortunately the brand isn’t for me. I had to find out the expensive way lol but if you like one, you’re probably in the clear for the rest!
How nice to see watch this company grow and see these people living out their dreams!