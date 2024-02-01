Us Weekly: Princess Kate is planning events & she’s ‘already eager to get back to work’

One of the weirdest “oversights” of Kensington Palace’s statements about the Princess of Wales’s medical situation is that KP has never said that Kate expects to make a full recovery. KP has repeatedly briefed royal reporters about the timeline for her recovery – first saying past Easter, then suggesting it would probably be May or June – but those same palace insiders have never bothered to say “and of course she’s doing fine and she will recover completely.” No one has said that to the Mail, the Telegraph, the Times, nothing. So it’s weird that Us Weekly is out here, saying outright that Kate is already working from bed and she’s “eager to get back to work.”

Princess Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery recovery has been enriched by her three little helpers, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Kate’s procedure went well and she’s still recovering,” the insider says, noting that Kate, 42, “has seen all the children” following her procedure. The princess shares Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with husband Prince William. Kate’s kids have been hands-on since she returned home from the hospital earlier this week. “They’ve all made her some ‘get well soon’ cards along with some of her favorite snacks,” the source shares. In the days since, the princess has been “back working from her bed,” the source tells Us, adding that Kate is “planning engagements and speaking with her team” about her next steps. “Kate will still be healing for several weeks but is already eager to get back to work,” the insider says. Earlier this month, a separate source told Us that Kate “may disclose more information” about her procedure “in due course.” For now, she’s keeping the explanation private.

[From Us Weekly]

Maybe Us Weekly is just pulling this stuff out of thin air, but it does feel like there’s been a mood shift in the past few days, where media outlets are suddenly minimizing Kate’s mysterious medical issues. Over the weekend, there was a lot of very dire speculation about Kate’s situation, then suddenly on Monday, KP announced that Kate left the London Clinic and she was “back at home.” Now they’re making it sound like all of this was no big deal. If we learn, months from now, that Kate was in the hospital for weeks over a relatively minor issue, there will be huge questions asked about KP’s lack of disclosures (which led to wild speculation and rumormongering). On the other hand, if we learn at some point that Kate’s condition was incredibly serious, questions will be asked about why no one disclosed that and why there was suddenly such an effort to minimize it.