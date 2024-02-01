Us Weekly: Princess Kate is planning events & she’s ‘already eager to get back to work’

One of the weirdest “oversights” of Kensington Palace’s statements about the Princess of Wales’s medical situation is that KP has never said that Kate expects to make a full recovery. KP has repeatedly briefed royal reporters about the timeline for her recovery – first saying past Easter, then suggesting it would probably be May or June – but those same palace insiders have never bothered to say “and of course she’s doing fine and she will recover completely.” No one has said that to the Mail, the Telegraph, the Times, nothing. So it’s weird that Us Weekly is out here, saying outright that Kate is already working from bed and she’s “eager to get back to work.”
Princess Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery recovery has been enriched by her three little helpers, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.
“Kate’s procedure went well and she’s still recovering,” the insider says, noting that Kate, 42, “has seen all the children” following her procedure. The princess shares Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with husband Prince William. Kate’s kids have been hands-on since she returned home from the hospital earlier this week. “They’ve all made her some ‘get well soon’ cards along with some of her favorite snacks,” the source shares.
In the days since, the princess has been “back working from her bed,” the source tells Us, adding that Kate is “planning engagements and speaking with her team” about her next steps. “Kate will still be healing for several weeks but is already eager to get back to work,” the insider says.
Earlier this month, a separate source told Us that Kate “may disclose more information” about her procedure “in due course.” For now, she’s keeping the explanation private.
Maybe Us Weekly is just pulling this stuff out of thin air, but it does feel like there’s been a mood shift in the past few days, where media outlets are suddenly minimizing Kate’s mysterious medical issues. Over the weekend, there was a lot of very dire speculation about Kate’s situation, then suddenly on Monday, KP announced that Kate left the London Clinic and she was “back at home.” Now they’re making it sound like all of this was no big deal. If we learn, months from now, that Kate was in the hospital for weeks over a relatively minor issue, there will be huge questions asked about KP’s lack of disclosures (which led to wild speculation and rumormongering). On the other hand, if we learn at some point that Kate’s condition was incredibly serious, questions will be asked about why no one disclosed that and why there was suddenly such an effort to minimize it.
Ham fisted lies by KP. Frankly this is getting tedious and is now looking like she and her mother have been playing a game trying to get something from public sympathy.
Either she’s too sick to work for 5 months and Will can’t work either because she’s so sick or she’s not, in which case, why is she off work for 5 months and why the dramatics and vague attention seeking?
A mess. An absolute mess. It’s either really serious or not serious at all. Which makes it all seem fairly unserious.
I think it’s a lie, but I don’t know that KP would be giving lies to Us Weekly, instead of their usual suspects. More likely, the “insider” is somebody inside the Us Weekly offices.
I think they would, because they were going to “win” America from the Sussexes. I’m sure they’re (her? Ma’s?) PR people are working what must feel like overtime to them (that is, a few hours a day) pitching their off the record scoops to their roster of US publications who are receptive (and really, what publication in US hasn’t uncritically repeated royal propaganda).
The fact that the stories don’t match has never stopped them yet.
in fact it is so different that it is either completely made up or comes from a different source, and Kate resists Peg’s narrative?
Absolutely could be different sources (Kate v will, ma v will) or it could just be they are reactionary and inept, which honestly tracks with their performance thus far.
Different narratives from different camps can be the reason, but like @WhiththeAmerican pointed out. It’s not the first time KP has run with stories that don’t match. One thing is certain, KP or US Weekly have read the comments either here on CB or other media about the lack of home made cards.
So then she won’t be out until Trooping? Or after Easter? I think that story in the Spanish papers has them shook. Remember all those “Pray for Kate” headlines? Now, its no big deal, nothing to see. Weird.
I noticed that the timeline for her recovery went from several months to a couple of weeks, KP must have read comments on SM.
I think they expected an outpouring of sympathy and instead people started asking questions. I don’t think they liked that. Still, the original briefing said she would be out until after Easter. I don’t expect to see her before then.
Isn’t that what they always do minimize what ever it is that is happening and is not good. They minimized the naming of the racists. They minimize when their tours flop so why wouldn’t they minimize this. They are the only ones allowed privacy. The only time it’s big and outrageous are when Harry and Meg take a breath.
You’ve got to laugh.
Kate is already working from home according to US Weekly. Doing what? She doesn’t work!
This s what I think is haüüening:
William PR: William is a great dad, he will take care of the children. Kate? Ah yes, she is fine. she is at home right now. Maybe she will come back in June. maybe. She is fine
MIddleton´s PR: Kate is working from home! Kate is great! The Monarchy needs Kate! The children talk to her all the time. The hospital thing was no biggie.
This was my take as well, that Bucklebury PR is trying to set expectations of Kate’s rapid return to public life because she is indispensable, while Team William is trying to minimize Kate into the sunset. It is more of the same from these two, like the Diana statue unveiling drama, when Kate’s messaging was how she was William’s rock and would absolutely stand at his side, but William’s messaging was like lol Kate who? I’m good solo. How long after that did “they” move to Adelaide?
They are making her favorite snacks? So it’s back to normal diet after just leaving hospital?
And they waited until she got home to give her some “get well soon” cards?
I misread that as “get well soon” carbs 🤣
Yes, right back to normal snacks the way you do after a 2 week hospital recovery for abdominal surgery that requires 5 months of bed rest!
Also, once again, they are placing her in bed like a 19th century invalid in a Jane Austen novel. Someone really needs to inform the British media or whoever is inventing these ridiculous narratives that in the 21st century, one does not recover from major abdominal surgery “in bed”. Her next health crisis will be blood clots and perhaps a pulmonary embolism. Wait for it.
Right? I am picturing her in a long sleeved, high necked white nightgown with lots of ruffles and lace, propped delicately within a cloud of white pillows, eyes closed in exhaustion, while a nurse in an old fashioned pinafore and square cap hovers nearby.
That seemed odd to me, too. Favorite snacks? What if those favorite snacks got her into this gastrointestinal trouble in the first place? And if she can enjoy her normal diet, what’s she healing from?
I was thinking that. Perhaps keep her off her faves. Then again, you never know with this lot. It goes round and round to the point of argh. She may want people to believe this is absolutely nothing to do with her digestive tract/bowels, possibly what she could have done to herself with her snacks, and just a hernia. Hence the press about hernias and back to normal food.
I caught that too. Someone who has needed two weeks of hospital recovery after abdominal surgery is not going to be able to eat regular snacks any time soon.
And she’s not working already. They need to pick a lane with this.
I read that line and thought, “cigarettes and chutney?”
Funniest comment today and just before I go to get supper ready! Thanks. Norfolk chutney of course, handmade by Rose.
Lol, and the occasional “crack baby” cocktail.
So no mention of William the Happy Hands On Helper? Who’s taking months off to be at wife’s side? Who hasn’t made a public statement since her alleged discharge and remains MIA? Wheres Willy?
Someone’s been reading SM bc now were hearing about get well soon cards from the children now that she’s home. And now the children are “hands on”! They’re all lying bc how is she planning events when her lengthy recovery time keeps getting extended in monthly increments?
The US publications keep propping Special K up while the BM is all over the place with its propaganda. Both approaches continue to guarantee more speculation and more questions bc the only conclusion to be drawn is that there is something seriously wrong with K. And W’s laziness and inadequacies now being are highlighted, leading to speculation that there’s also something wrong with/about him. Also, C-Rex’ obvious decision to not protect his heir from this self inflicted fiasco is a very interesting strategy…
Eager to get “back” to work? Forget abdominal surgery, did Kate get the first successful brain transplant? Maybe the latest Stepford software update has finished uploading?
Huh. It’s not surgery anymore but downgraded to a procedure. In other words, sounds like the two sides were able to come to an amicable agreement. Kate must have got what she held out for.
Honestly one of my initial thoughts was this was some sort of negotiation tactic and she was sitting back chilling at Amner Hall waiting William out. Now will I feel awful if I find out there was an actual physical/mental health issue? Time will tell. Anyhoo these people are not good people and also very bad at this.
If Keen’s surgery was no big deal, then Peg should have been reassuring their few fans in a brief press conference that she will be fine and they appreciate the well wishes. That’s all they had to do.
Kate “has seen all the children” gives me the impression that the children are “visiting” her one by one. It is odd phrasing because why isn’t she just at home with her children now, unless she is not in the same home as her children.
Yeah that was cagey AF and I read it like, she’s “seen them” on FaceTime from whatever clinic she’s at in Switzerland.
That was my read as well @Tamsin!
My money is on lady bits or bowels for why they are being so cagey and weird about it.
It gave me the impression of a quick visit. It seems like two different articles were clashed into one.
Ugh. Now we are going to get 5x a day theories from everyone and their dog about Kate.
I am burned out on all the BRF.
Holler at me when Andrew gets arrested. That I do want to see.
We’ll let ya know, JaneS! I myself am enjoying all the conspiracy theories. It’s cracking me up that they created such a PR mess.
Yes, I kick myself every time I click on their stories, but I get sucked in! I think it’s because the double standards are glaring. Healthcare in the UK is in a dreadful state. The whole episode seems to suggest that this level of hosp stay and recovery is what we Brits should expect if we truly care about out health properly, and also want to look after our partners appropriately. My new year’s resolutions inc not ever reading about Kate Middleton again. I am so fed up!
I think it’s starting to sound more and more like when in Monaco they try to cover everything when there is a situation involving Charlene.
Okay, so all this means is that they’re starting the bs machine back up after the obvious, weeks-long pause in making Kate sound like a human. Doesn’t make any of it true.
Whether this was a real crisis, some sort of game, or a struggle behind the scenes, KP can’t be happy about how this has played out. Let’s see what they managed to accomplish: proving to the world that Kate isn’t actually popular and nobody cares about her, even if she’s in the hospital for weeks; Camilla playing with some dollhouses is enough ‘royal work’ to keep the country afloat; Will is spending Duchy money on exorbitantly expensive cars, or accepting freebies; the MIL of the future king is a bankrupt grifter who used to use taxpayer money on birthday champagne; and it gave Charles and Camilla the best 2 weeks of publicity they’ve ever had, ever. Congrats, I guess?
These people are so inept, it’s not funny. Only God knows what this whole fiasco is really about. William needs to realize that he can’t compete with Harry on every issue. I think he thought he could pull off what Harry did when both Archie and Lilly were born. Both births were very private and the press didn’t know until after the fact. William and his dumb ‘yes’ people are not competent enough to pull off such operations. The worst part is we still don’t know whether Kate was at that hospital at that time. All we know is that William looks like a big loser, and a bad husband. Charles and Camilla schooled his dumb ass on how to be transparent, as a tax supported grifter, with the people who support you financially. Camilla showed him how a loving, caring spouse should act if his beloved is hospitalized. I think if he and Kate were playing dead to see their funeral, they now know – nobody gives AF. Neither of them is a Diana, let alone a secret weapon. I hope this will put all this secret weapon nonsense to bed. The British tabloids need to accept that the only secret weapons that family had are now living their best life in Montecito, CA.
What work?
She is watching and learning sitting in her bed observing her nanny and staff while recovering.🤷🏻♀️
Yes, and if your husband can drop all his work like this for weeks on end, it seems to suggest that both of you do ***k all.
Offs, will someone please explain to KP what a clustefk their coms are!!
And as for her three little helpers giving her her favourite snack, yep they all gave her a single grain of rice and a sniff of curry sauce!!
It’s weird that this isn’t in a London paper. It’s in an American media outlet, so Us Weekly is making it up or someone in KP is trying to show that Kate is a more valuable asset than William thinks she is. William doesn’t call Us Weekly, but the Middletons might on Kate’s behalf.
More of William trying to assert some control and BP and Kate trying to control his odd duck ways by making their own media moves, like Camilla going to pick up her husband. These people make everything harder on themselves. The monarchy is dooming itself.
Because US magazine is even further up the royal butt than People is.
The headless chickens running the KP comms are at it again. It’s serious. It’s not serious. It’s major surgery. She needs to stay in hospital for 14 days. But it’s totally no big deal–kids don’t need to come.
It reminds me of: Meghan made Kate cry! Because of tights! (tights, people ask? wtf). No it wasn’t tights, it was x! no, y! no, z!
To me, there’s 2 possibilities: this whole thing is a bs story–that’s why it’s a work in progress whose details keep changing.
Or the surgery was real, but they are panicking about the length of time off she asked for and are trying to backtrack, especially now that the Sussexes have been spotted.
But clearly there’s no planned communication strategy, which is really important. If she’s truly desperately ill and she needs to be off until Easter, that’s fine. She doesn’t need to compromise her health to cut ribbons. Certain surgeries have long recovery times, and she needs to be mindful of what she does. But if now they are backtracking, it makes people question just how sick she was in the first place, and leads people to question the veracity of what’s being put out there.
And if she’s fine then why can’t see attend the Irish Guards parade in March? All she does is stand there in padded shoulders with a blank look on her face … or laughing hysterically at something.
I always get stuck on the phrasing of Kate “sharing” the children with William.
And if this was just a minor “procedure,” why the hell is William not back at whatever counts for him as “work”?
Yes! Sharing children seems to be the new thing to describe having children with your partner. It always sounds post-split to me.
So if buttons procedure was no biggie, then she and wank should not need so much time off work . She can just rest up this weekend and both of them can get back to doing something. After all, they are living high off the tax payers. And In their mouth pieces words, Kate is fine .
Haven’t you heard their income is private and from the duchies…as some idiots always reply on the DM about this issue of taxpayer money! Their income from the duchies is clouded in mystery tax-wise. You’re right, they are taxpayer-dependent to a huge degree, all hidden away from scrutiny. And the other one is, they bring in money from tourism. Seriously. How many people say they’re off to the UK to see Buckingham Palace.
Big Plan and Eager to work. Sure Jane!
Kate wants everyone to know she’s resting in bed. The kids are hands on and she’s seen them whatever the hell that means. Finally she’s needs a few weeks to heal but that doesn’t mean she’s returning to work in a few weeks bc she and Will still must recover from her procedure (not surgery). All’s well. Clearly the psych drugs need to be adjusted because the manic phase of the Wales bipolar messaging is a in full swing.
I think the minimizing is an effort to get attention off the matter, and I still think the matter was serious and unexpected. People were already speculating a range of things shortly after the initial announcement, but it’s only in recent days that the speculation of William’s potential involvement has really kicked up a notch, especially with his disappearing act. Perhaps it’s because of *this* that KP is now trying to downplay whatever happened. Now that more people are discussing and speculating about Will in addition to Kate, they’re trying to counter that. They’ve truly screwed themselves over, because the gossip isn’t going to magically stop.