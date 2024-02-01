Telegraph: Queen Camilla is ‘practically ruling solo’ as the ‘last one standing’

Queen Camilla was pretty much the only senior royal out and about in the month of January. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh also did a handful of events (Edward was even abroad), but ever since King Charles and the Princess of Wales’s dual medical issues were revealed, it’s been all about Camilla. Camilla out and about, doing events. Camilla making sure to be seen visiting her husband repeatedly in the hospital. Camilla holding down the fort and giving updates about Charles’s condition, while mysteriously never being asked about Kate’s condition. Everything’s coming up Camilla! Which is the point of this latest Telegraph piece – it’s mostly a summary of previously reported, positive PR for Cam, but the framing of it is very “Camilla is the last one standing.” Some highlights:
Last woman standing: The King is recovering from hospital treatment for an enlarged prostate, the Princess of Wales is convalescing at home, and the Prince of Wales is focused on supporting his wife and taking care of their three children. That leaves just one woman standing: Queen Camilla, holding the fort… This means the 76-year-old Queen – who has been out and about every day this week – is practically ruling solo, with support from the other “women of Windsor,” the Princess Royal and the Duchess of Edinburgh.
A busy schedule?? The ever-capable Camilla has ploughed on with a busy schedule of public engagements, too. On Wednesday, she opened a new Maggie’s cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London. She promised to pass on well wishes for the King, who she said is “getting on” and “doing his best”.
Camilla’s shoes: The secret to smiling in the face of a never-ending list of engagements? Comfortable shoes. “Camillla has found a way to dress elegantly for royal engagements without sacrificing on comfort. You’d never see her in a spindly stiletto – all her shoes tend to have the same sensible low block heel which the late Queen Elizabeth relied on into her 90s,” says Bethan Holt, Telegraph Fashion Director and author of The Queen: 70 years of Majestic Style. “She favours British brands like Sole Bliss, Eliot Zed and Russell and Bromley whose shoes and boots are crafted to withstand long periods of standing while looking good, too,” Holt adds. “The Queen’s longtime dresser Jacqui Meakin works with a small circle of designers including Anna Valentine and Fiona Clare to source outfits which will make Camilla feel effortlessly good.
Stoicism & good humor: A double Royal health blow presents unprecedented circumstances. But the Queen’s approach is nothing different to her usual attitude of stoicism and hard work coupled with good humour. “She has a great twinkle, and it comes out very readily… it puts people at their ease very quickly,” said Lady Lansdowne, a close friend of the Queen’s, in a recent BBC documentary about the Coronation year.
A stiff drink: Indeed, as a voracious reader and the patron of several literary charities, relaxing with a good book (with or without a gin and tonic, said to be her favourite tipple) is one of the ways the Queen takes care of her own wellbeing when faced with a busy and demanding schedule. Another is riding or walking, either at Clarence House or the private Wiltshire residence she has owned since the mid-1990s – although it is doubtful there is much time for a countryside retreat at the moment.
Running the show: Not long ago, it would have seemed impossible that the Queen would be running the show solo. And yet she has proved she is a very safe pair of hands.
What’s also sort of funny about the whole “Camilla is holding down the fort/she’s the last woman standing” thing is that before January, it felt like Camilla was being slowly downgraded in importance. She didn’t do well during the Kenya trip, and the trip to France wasn’t a galloping success either. There were more and more stories about how she didn’t want to travel, how she and Charles were spending more time apart, and she was “overwhelmed” by the workload and expectations of being queen. I got the feeling that she missed having more downtime to day-drink at Ray Mill. But something about Charles and Kate’s medical issues has given Camilla a spring in her step. She’s always happiest when she’s playing some kind of angle and screwing over one of her enemies. Something to keep in mind.
The way the picture gets cropped on the home page for this article is hilarious! All I saw was Gary Oldman as Dracula LOL
That’s hilarious! She’s an odd woman – can be horrible, but I admire how she just gets on with it. She’s elderly, her husband’s elderly and recovering, and his son can’t even be bothered to get out to work.
For chrissake everybody could “get on with it” if all you had to do was:
wake up each morning;
have a servant deliver a cuppa and your favorite shidtrags while youre in bed;
have more servants clean and dress you and do your hair and make-up;
have a breakfast made and spread for you, even tho you may or may not choose to eat;
have other categories of servants tell you where youre gonna be transported to for the day and whom youre gonna be exchanging greetings with and whether or not you might be expected to cut a ribbon;
have lunch and several drinks with your gossipping cronies and chat shidt about members of the family youve married into;
and thru it all, be sure to be papped smirking and smiling like the cat who ate the cream.
Get on with it, indeed.
@Kingston, everybody, apparently, except for the prince and princess of Wales, who couldn’t be bothered to “get on with it” most days before the mysterious abdominal surgery. And who have telegraphed they won’t “get on with it” after, even Will, who isn’t the supposed patient.
Funny how there are only pix online of her riding when she was much younger and that she herself claimed last year that she no longer rides. She also looks stiff whenever there is a photo of her with horses. I don’t think she was ever that into it. They are just trying to compare her with QE, who did ride almost til the end, for good PR. Probably why they are making so much of the news that an older lady wears low-heeled shoes for comparison with QE.
I heard that she has pretty bad osteoporosis which would explain a great deal, especially the fact that she no longer rides.
All of it destroyed by a side piece. BWAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!
She was very interested in fox hunting. She and charles would be regular participants at the hunts
While they still were married to others
She still looks stiff around horses. I’m sure the grooms did all the work and all she had to do was ride. Of course, she liked fox hunting. It involves chasing down some unfortunate animal.
Yes she is certainly out there taking the reins. I personally think that she doesn’t mind because it’s all in the UK and not abroad were she would have to travel and I think she loves being able to troll Peg with is incredibly incompetent way he is handling whatever is wrong with Can’t. So she is multi tasking and killing two birds with one stone lol.
How is William incompetently caring for his wife? The nature of her surgery is such that she doesn’t want it made public. Should he go behind her back and release it to the media?
She’s practically ruling solo? Ruling what? The battle of who gets the most front pages? Well, yeah she is ruling that. Love Kaiser’s point about Camilla being happiest when she’s screwing someone over. She sure does have a spring in her sensible shoe step🙄. Reminds me of how Will and Kate had the most energy when they were actively competing and plotting against Meghan and Harry.
Yes, “ruling” is an odd choice of words.
Ruling over William by messing up all his pr narratives? Backing him and Kate into a corner?
There’s nothing there for her to rule on other than making headlines on frontpages. Strange bit of reporting there from The Torygraph.
Camz doesn’t have a constitutional* role as wife of the HoS, and they know it. Is it their way of signalling what everyone knows, that CIII doesn’t really have any power, unlike the Parker Bowleses? That CIII does the PB family’s bidding?
What gets on my nerve: all this reporting about drinking, as if it’s NBD, when everyone should know by now how bad for one’s health even one drink per day is? No matter if it’s about cancer (mouth, stomach), cirrhosis, cognitive decline. What’s worse: regular consumption of alcohol is harmful to bone health.
* I’m aware that the UK doesn’t have a written constitution.
It is interesting that Camilla is doing more engagements during this royal medical crisis, than we’ve ever seen her do before. I predict that once Charles is back “working”, Camilla will quickly return to her normal schedule of 1 engagement a week.
Not really. Camilla hates competition and kate is now well out of her way. If there ever was a time to be extra seen, it would be now.
this is the best time for camilla to get the attention from the RRs. She’s also presenting a marked contrast to William, who is using Kate’s recovery as an excuse to not work.
Bless those folks if this is the face of their Monarchy. You get what you deserve
Why does “Camilla is the last one standing” feel like a sign of the apocalypse somehow
Nothing gives her a spark more than turning the knife she has in someone’s back. Since it’s pointing out the worthlessness of Doolittle and Angry Bill, I’ll allow it.
Well played Camilla. She even has the BM calling her The Queen. Forget about the incompetent and lazy heir, C-Rex had better watch out for the lazy, competent and scheming queen consort! She’s been broadly smiling a lot for someone who’s elderly husband is/was hospitalized.
Here I am, still waiting for Kate to get “settled” so William can do some work.
Camilla sees this as an opportunity to come out of the shadow of Charles and Waleses. This is what she has always wanted.
I mean, I’d smile too if I knew I was showing up His Royal Laziness. I am eagerly awaiting the day that her son does a solo appearance on behalf of the crown. If that doesn’t bring Burger King back to the surface then maybe we start thinking Kate’s surgery is cover for wherever William is now.
Well, her ex has already represented the crown at the funeral of John-Bowes Lyon. If APB can do it, why not his son?
Talk about unintended consequences!! William thought that his absence would create sympathy . Instead, it left a job opening and Cammy stepped right in!!
You guys, I’ve made this comment before – the writers on the TV show “The Windsors” have some crazy inner source. That show has been depicting Camilla as a ruthless, Machiavellian schemer who wanted the crown, the power, the money, for herself and get Parker-Bowles bloodline YEARS ago. Back when “princess consort” and “doesn’t like the spotlight” were the accepted descriptions of the day.
“rule solo”??! My god. She’s going to poison them all 😅
I really miss that show!! I wish that it would have continued, so much material, it would’ve been golden!!
I said it yesterday and I’ll say it again – I feel like she’s got great-grandma Alice Keppel’s diary stashed somewhere and is following g-g-ma’s penned revenge plot. Alice was mistress to Edward VII, who is Chuck’s great-great grandpappy.
Or maybe the current two idiots are the last pair of idiots reincarnated. Either way I’m pretty sure the spirits of Queen Victoria and Queen Alexandra are not resting quietly. In fact, I hope they haunt the crap out of the Rottweiler. Diana on the other hand can stay watching over her boy and his fam in Montecito. She deserves peace.
The actress who played Camilla passed away recently, which was upsetting and sad. She was SO GOOD as soapy Camilla.
When she passed I couldn’t help but put on the tinfoil tiara for a moment. I bet the real Camilla was relieved. Her depiction was probably a little too accurate.
They Windsors did a coronation special but I have yet to see it in the US.
Another fun fact I always like to point out: that actress, Haydn Gwynne, also played Susan Hussey on the Crown.
that show also had the weird storyline where Kate was in a coma with….ebola, I think? That’s not what’s happening now of course but I do keep coming back to that storyline of her in the hospital isolated.
They say “don’t hate the player, love the game.” But this heffa’s game makes me shudder with a mixture of admiration and fear.
“Ruling” LOL
None of them do anything that matters.
Ruling went out with Henry VIII
It’s so helpful for Camilla to step up for the country since Peg is busy scrubbing bedpans for his beloved wife.
I thought the remarks about shoes, of all things, to be interesting…the ‘not one for pointy stilettos because she has long hours on her feet like the late-Queen’…a veiled critique, possible?
I definitely interpreted this comment as a direct hit against Kate, who as we all know loves her sky-high stilettos. It’s interesting how the tables are slowly being turned against Saint Kate, who “never put a foot wrong” according to the sycophants. Camilla is obviously leading the orchestra, and her band of paparazzi are playing along.
“wasn’t a galloping success”
LMAO.
Camilla does look like the cat that swallowed the canary—she’s enjoying every bit of this.
Camilla. Cannot rule. Charles is still working though now behind the scenes. She is not in line if succession.
She went from sidepiece to “official girlfriend” to “wife” to “princess consort” to “Queen consort” to “Queen” full stop.
You really think she won’t “temporarily” step in?
@Tessa That’s a given, but in an age where the monarch has very little actual power, and the whole point of the monarch is “to be seen to be believed”, it’s *Camilla* who is the foremost face of the monarchy right now. Not any of the blood royals. And she has more influence on Chuck than anyone else. Which is not bueno.
You’d think the hardline monarchists would be more upset by that in the papers.
Seems like Cruella’s 60 yr plot is coming to fruition. Everything has been set in motion.
All of it destroyed by the side piece. BWAHAHAHA!!!!!
That phrase “safe pair of hands” just makes me stabby. I never see it anywhere irl except when someone like Ingrid Seward is trying to prop up some boring royal like Sophie or Camilla.
Haaaaaa: The trip to France wasn’t a “galloping success”. I see what you did there Kaiser
Imagine this woman with her history being the face of your institution. The mighty have fallen to an all time low.
Well somebody has to be seen as working, whatever that work might be. I think she’s scheming all the time, but also that Charles might have said, “Look, old horse…I mean, beloved…one of us has to be out there for the next few weeks and William is…where the hell is William?”
What a photo, all she is missing is her Dalmation Coat…
She’s massively unpopular and was definitely getting pushed to the back. Lol Charles and Kate being down for the count and Willy hiding somewhere has left her the only senior royal who can do public engagement and she is GLOWING.
I think Camilla thinks this is her moment BUT if history shows us anything its the Brit press would rather report on if the Sussex lawn is getting enough water than the Brit royals. I give it 2 engagements before the press put her pic in the bottom corner of the front page if she even makes it on to the front page.