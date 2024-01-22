Queen Camilla ‘has struggled with the newfound pace’ of being queen

King Charles skipped church on Sunday. So did Queen Camilla. They were staying at Sandringham over the weekend, and well-wishers expected to see them walk to church, but instead the gates were closed. It was believed that Charles was just taking it easy ahead of his prostate procedure and I totally understand why he wasn’t in the mood to walk a half-mile to church with his enlarged prostate.
I’ve been waiting to talk about this weird little thing for several days – in the wake of the dual medical announcements for the king and Princess of Wales, Camilla Tominey at the Telegraph wrote a piece which just repeated the same old talking points, as in: the slimmed-down monarchy is too slim, the dual health crises are bad news for Charles’s reign, why couldn’t the Sussexes stick around and be abused forever. Tominey actually wrote that “It couldn’t come at a worse time for a family yearning for an annus mirabilis after the horrors of Megxit.” THE HORRORS! But that’s not what I wanted to talk about! This was included in Tominey’s piece:
Aides have been careful to ensure that the King and the Queen, at 75 and 76 respectively, are not overloaded as they adjust to life on the throne. One palace insider suggested that the Queen has struggled with the newfound pace, while the transition has left the King feeling “anxious”, according to another source.
The Queen undertook 233 public duties last year, behind Princess Anne on 457, the King on 425 and the Duke of Edinburgh (Prince Edward) on 297.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have also faced criticism for only carrying out a few more engagements than the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, who are both in their seventies. They have made no secret of their desire to be hands-on parents to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, which goes some way to explaining why the Prince has chosen to put his immediate family ahead of his commitments to the family “Firm”.
The Princess’s prolonged absence from public life will arguably be felt most keenly. As the wife and the mother of future kings, she has been playing a pivotal role. She is not just one of the most popular royals, but like her late mother-in-law Diana, has enough star quality to keep the institution on the front pages.
It’s almost a tossed-off aside, that Charles is beset with anxiety and Camilla is absolutely overwhelmed. Charles and Camilla thought being king and queen would be all jewelry and parties and doing whatever they wanted. But people expect them to work and be seen and walk around and go to church and on and on. What’s even funnier (to me) is that Overwhelmed Camilla is the only senior royal we’ll likely see for the next month. Oh well, they did it to themselves.
FAFO 😂😂
And so the deluge begins!
Was thinking the same thing! 😂
Also: if the reports that Camilla is living separately are true, then Charles is essentially alone—abandoned. I bet he didn’t anticipate this bit. But he’s burned so many bridges for her, he can’t exactly admit he messed up and ask for help.
Same. They both wanted this, including her. They’ve got it. The queen was pulling down 400 engagements a year at their ages; too late to bitch about it now.
It’s like they’re all crapping out at the same time. Maybe Nostradamus was onto something. 🤔
Makes you respect the Queen and Phillips work ethics. They were full on well into their 90s.
Like… karma was not messing around and wanted to be sure everyone got the point. Is there anyone left in this family that can “work” to prove the point of the royals? Sophie and Edward, I guess.
I love that Camilla might struggle with the reward she drove a young girl into deep despair over.
We’ll see more of camilla waiting in the car and by doing so, she will singlehandedly take over the slimmed down monarchy and be superhero queen. Just like kkkhate singlehandedly did something.
They all got what they wanted and they have never come across more miserable. Zero sympathy to give here but it is a good example of be careful what you wish for.
Be careful what you wish for 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
I don’t think it’s just about work ethics, even though I think it’s a major part of it. The heart of matter is that the Queen and Phillip were very young when they ascended to the throne under circumstances that brought them tremendous good will with the public. Over the years, Elizabeth pretty much remained true to who she was, doing nothing to undermine the public’s trust in her. Charles on the other hand, had a lot to make up for– his infidelity being a huge part of that. Because of his need to launder his and Camilla’s reputation, he made sort of a Faustian bargain with the press, that now has him heavily beholden to them. I really believe he made a huge mistake in his decision to marry her. She adds absolutely nothing in terms of good will. This is a monarchy that has nothing to recommend it other than popularity. Once that’s gone, it will fade just like the European monarchies. Phillips’ own prediction.
Spot on, Mary! 10/10 on your appraisal.
🎯
I think he married her to save face. because everyone knew what went down (and how) he kinda had to.
You just get the feeling that none of them really want to do this. Own multiple properties, jewels, real estate portfolios and sovereign grant money, sure. But they resent and despise the actual job. Even Charles, who seems to like it the most, is feeling anxious? The monarchy really needs to be abolished so these poor people can be freed from their misery. Why do I get the feeling they are bathing in jealousy at the very idea that the Sussexes are free and able to create their own schedules in montecito.
You know, Diana said Charles wouldn’t be able to handle the constrictions of being King. She said he much preferred his role as Prince of Wales as it gave him flexibility to pursue his passions.
Now that he has the job he’s so desperately wanted for decades, he’s realizing he hates it.
“None of them really want to do this.” I completely agree, but I think I sort of agree with them in a roundabout sort of way. They obviously don’t want to do the job, “the job” being philanthropic outreach and support. But it’s been quantitatively proven that “the job” doesn’t actually end up helping anyone. How many royal charities end up de-funded, shuttered, despite however many royals have waved outside its doors? So why continue going through the motions of something that they hate doing and which is statistically proven not to work anyway?
Now, that’s not to say they should then be allowed to roll around Scrooge McDuck-style in their hoarded wealth with zero other expectations for the rest of their days as I’m sure Will’s goal is.
The left-behinds actually LOVE the convo about engagement numbers because it turns their “work” into a simple horserace instead of confronting its actual impact (or lack thereof). That’s a huge part of why they hated Meghan – she fully exposed what a royal who actually cared could do. Harry’s projects prior to Meghan had also produced tangible results, but his shine always cast a glow on his brother and Kate too in a way that Will was ok with because at the end of the day Harry went along with whatever credit Will wanted and Will could still lord his perfect wife and family over dumb bachelor Harry which helped maintain his superiority complex. But then Meghan’s Together cookbook and SmartWorks collection and all the rest showed what a real princess should be doing and gave away the game.
I disagree on one point – the job for the monarch and consort is not philanthropic outreach and support. It’s diplomacy and PR.
And important diplomacy, at that – it’s making the leaders of other nations feel special, flattering their egos, putting on a show for them, making them want to spend time in places where they can be networked by British officials and eased into seeing things our way and giving us concessions.
It’s soft skills all the way down. And it has to be done on a schedule that suits international politics.
And the rest is PR – being seen to be believed. Turning up to cut ribbons and open curtains.
The philanthropic stuff that Charles enjoyed doing, the projects he had put his life into, that’s what he doesn’t have time for any more.
Ironically as monarch he will have far less control over his day to day than as Prince of Wales.
I actually don’t blame Camilla – at the age of 76 – for not wanting to pick up a whole new and very important job.
She was just doing the odd bit of make-work before.
The thing about The Queen and Prince Philip – and even The Kents and Gloucesters – is that they had a lifetime to get used to both their jobs and their workloads. By the time The Queen was Charles’s age she could already do it all in her sleep.
🎯
“I actually don’t blame Camilla – at the age of 76 – for not wanting to pick up a whole new and very important job. She was just doing the odd bit of make-work before.”
While you have a point, actions have consequences. If the Consort didn’t want the job she should have not have been consorting with Charles. She should left the man’s marriage [and his wife] alone. And after she got the man, if she didn’t want to do the work she should have stayed the side piece until he died or abdicated.
Charles assumed that putting on that crown would bring him the love and respect that his mother had. It didn’t. He’s as bad as Kate thinking it was the clothes and robes that made people love the Queen and Diana. And not all the work both of them put into their jobs.
They all got what they wished for and are now having remorse over getting their wish. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving cult.
And all that nasty old fart had to do was to tell the BM not to call his grandson a chimp and he would still have H&M working their hearts out.
Lol, Camilla saw that TOB was taking time off because of a spouse being ill and she was all like “Wait, I can get out of stuff, too? Sign me up!”
“Lorraine” wanted the man and the job. She got both. And it’s absolutely delicious karma that she hates it.
Who’s surprised by any of this? Just like Kate, who thought she would have an easy time filling Meghan’s shoes, delusional Camilla thought she could take Diana’s place. People love those two women for reasons Camilla and Kate cannot understand. What’s more, Camilla and Kate have so much in common in terms of their perception of what their roles would be– all jewels and carriages and waiving and being adored by crowds, without having to do any real work. That heffa thought she would put that crown on her head and be done. The image of her in the car in Kenya, says it all–I’m a celebrity, get me out of here! Lastly, after the monarchy survived a gerontological throne for decades, they needed more youth as the public face. I’m not saying that William should have skipped over Charles. I’m saying the fab four ide, was the best they had for decades. They should have forced William and Kate to accept it. The first time I saw that Royal Foundation panel of the four of them together, I said out loud that the monarchy had an embarrassment of riches with those four. How naïve I was! However, the last thing they needed was to push Harry and Meghan out in exchange for dowdy Anne, and the Ford Fiestas, in an effort to satiate the lazy, insecure Wales. Bad idea, Bad!
You make a great point, that like Diana before them, Meghan & Harry had the constitution for the job. Their work makes an actual, tangible difference in the lives of everyone they touch because they truly care about what they’re doing instead of how they’re perceived. The left-behinds, in particular Camilla, Kate, and Will are *so obviously* just going through the motions, putting on a Goody Two Shoes act when really they have active disdain for the people they allege to be helping. That’s part of the reason they absolutely hated Meghan and thought she was fake – because they’re so selfishly soulless, so cartoonishly evil that they couldn’t fathom anyone *actually caring* about charity work. I think Philip & QEII both recognized M’s dedication and work ethic, and I think Charles did too in the beginning but is honestly deeply stupid and easy to manipulate so his opinion was easy to sway.
Perfectly said, Sunday.
I was just thinking of what a fabulous queen Diana would have made.
Yeah, I don’t think Camilla will be picking up any slack. I predict a dry spell of royal appearances – wonder what the “royal experts” will do to fill in the time?
As for Kate’s star power – it ludicrous to compare her to Diana. But Kate is the only relatively young woman in the RF with a budget for designer outfits – in that way, she stays in the news.
The way they try to push that she’s Diana. Where are the hundreds of thousands camped outside the hospital then? not even her husband is there.
Camz & Chuck thought they’d have the Queen’s reverence from the crowds. They didn’t anticipate Republic’s protests and “Not My King!” chants during their outings. Camz also doesn’t know if Kate will pull a fast one to upstage her at events. These things surely play a role in their overwhelming anxiety. I do wish Charles a speedy recovery for his health.
I don’t believe this at all. That woman has had a smirk on her face since the Queen kicked the bucket. She was the only one (other than Harry lol) who looked happy at the Coronation. But if its true then I’m happy that karma in some form is coming for her. I wish these ghouls all a long life of being miserable.
I think both things can be true, she’s smug about having the ‘top job’, crown, etc. but not enjoying the day to day drudgery or having to turn up, smile, shake hands, etc. rinse and repeat. Most people are retired by their mid 60’s and while what these clowns do is not ‘work’ in any sense of the word, a chunk of their time is not their own and they have to be on display.
Oh how the mighty are falling 🤣🤣🤣 it’s a wonder to behold. The late Queen and Prince Philip, both worked into their 90s. Charlie and camzilla are only in their 70s, have been doing the job just over a year, and we already have camzilla saying “yeah, I’ll just sit in the car and drink gin on their last (was it only) long haul jaunt. Now Charlie is having a couple of weeks off and it looks like camzilla wants to play nursery, (an excuse for doing fk all really).
Cameltoe and the rest of the rota must be checking their pension pots and thinking, WTF are we going to do. None of the left behind Royals are up to the job or worth more than the odd colomn inch.
And it couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of people 🤣🤣🤣🤣 yey for the karma bus!!
I remember an article just after she married Charles back in 2005 where she was quoted “I didn’t sign up for this” when presented with having to do engagements. She’s always been known for being lazy; when married to APB it was often mentioned that she was a slob and didn’t keep a very clean house. I think Charles has managed to coerce her into doing more but I can see Camilla flat out refusing to do overseas trips by the end of this year.
She really is a piece of work.
In her case, literally FAFO.
i just saw a headline about Charles being the happiest he has ever been. And I must ask, why is it all right for William, the actual heir to the throne, to put his family first, to be a quarter -time royal but not for Harry to put the welfare of his wife and children first? Why is everyone allowed to be derelict in their duty except Harry? This business of “Harry should return and do the work of three people” is so stupid. In their insular bubble, they think that being a Windsor is the be all and end all of life, that Harry is in California twiddling his thumbs waiting for “the call” to go back to being a “royal.” None of the Harry’s immediate family is capable of supporting themselves. Toss them over to California, without money and security, and they would be the ones living under a bridge, which is what they expected to happen to Harry. They don’t have his drive, or his work ethic, or his compassion and integrity which is why they so misjudged and under-estimated him.
Harry is the scapegoat so it never occurs to them that his family has any value. He and Meghan weren’t even allowed to prioritize their kids’ lives.
What’s really sad is how the common British person is being sold such a pack of royal lies to cover for Tory failures. Truly, Meghan Markle isn’t why they can’t afford heat.
I’m actually reveling in this mess because, aside from feeling sorry for whatever Kate is going through medically/emotionally, I don’t feel sorry for Chuck’s swollen prostate and I don’t feel sorry for them scrambling for boots on the ground because nothing has changed. None of them work in the real sense of the word, William is rubbing his hands in glee because he gets to faff around playing dutiful husband (but really nada) for the next few months, which leaves Anne, Edward and Sophie holding the royal bag. If they even suggest trotting Andrew out it will come back to bite them in the a$$ hard.
And if Camel Toenail uses “Megxit” one more time she deserves a slap in the face.
I also feel sorry for Kate despite thinking she is not a very good person. Her health issues appear to be very serious and she has a husband who seems to actively dislike her. Her getting out of the car escapade and red devil outfit at the South Korean visit were so palpably embarrassing that it was apparent that she was not at all well emotionally. And now this extended hospital stay and lengthy step back from the public eye are of additional concern.
As for Camilla, was it really worth it to marry Charles? She is now stuck in a public life that requires her to do tedious and tiring activities in the end stage of her life.
And Charles drove away the only family member, Harry, who appears to love him. He is going to have a sad reign.
And I cannot wait until the evil Tominey gets her comeuppance. She is stubbornly maintaining her choice to back the wrong side. I look forward to the day when it all comes crashing down for her.
Camilla’s nervous breakdown excuse just got hijacked by Kate so what are her Get Out of Work Free options? Probably going to have to resort to dental surgery at this point; all the really strong excuses are being taken. I’m surprised Cams let herself get outsmarted on this issue. She’s stuck having to be an in-person Queen for the beginning of 2024.
Knowing her, Cams will use this to move her kids into royal position. The House of Camilla is set to takeover. The Church will be headed by the Other Woman and her clawing offspring.
I like this. Cams knows how to exploit an opening. She will probably send out her husband first, as he’s been deputized before. Then a co-appearance with her daughter. Then her son. The Parker-Bowles will end up working more than Won’t and Can’t this year.
Harper, the House of Parker-Bowles! Cam’s ex husband getting center stage. Omg karma…
I know you didn’t intend it as such Harper, but your comment is comedy gold. Cam must really hate KittKat at about now. I love how completely discombobulated they seem.
Wonder if she’s started regretting demanding to be called the Queen?
William is in perfectly good health and is supposed to be second in command. Make this lazy ass entitled man baby get off his incandescent ass and do something. He drove his brother out for the spotlight to be only on him and now where is he ?
He does need to step up. But I imagine all the handlers are glad he’s lazy. Imagine all the screw ups he would do if he was in charge.
I can’t stand Camilla, but if I were her, if william as the heir , second in line can declare he ain’t working for the foreseeable future while his wife recovers. Then I as the wife of the king would say neither am I . I am only married to the king. I will when William does .
Charles is the only one with specific functions as the monarch. William and Kate will not be providing photo ops, but no charity or institution would actually miss them because they don’t seem to actually do anything to benefit them. Organizing things and making decisions behind the scenes is something they can continue to do, but it seems like if they are not in public, they are not actually doing any meaningful work anyway. The press is missing it’s photo ops- that’s why there is a potential “crisis”. The only thing left to discuss are Kate’s clothes and hair. No wonder there is panic. On the other hand, if Kate is truly going through some life-changing medical event, perhaps they should take a leaf from Charles’s playbook and let the information benefit other people.
Am I supposed to feel sorry for Camilla? She always wanted to be Queen now she’s the whole show.
Y’all could have had a bad azz bitch, part 4,679. How’s that FO working for y’all, British peasants??
Not that tan coat again, the edging looks like an autopsy Y-incision.
Maybe they’re trying to say something like “don’t expect to see Camilla too much either !”
They wanted Queen Sidepiece. They wanted Meghan gone from the UK. They got what they wanted. They need to STFU now.
Well she got what she wanted. Hunted Charles for years. Was there all the time he was married to Diana. Swooped in when Diana died. Now she is Queen she has the cheek to moan about the job. She got what she wanted Charles and to wear all the jewels she wants. Some people are never happy. Be careful what you wish for comes to mind.
I find the fact that you’ve got medical stuff going on with KFC, KHate and Fergie. You’ve got Wont (and probably the Escort) not doing much if anything. Whata you’ve got is Anne, Sophie and Edward working. Along with QE2’s cousins.
What if all of this is get expectations down so that QE2’s cousins can retire? I feel for them because they’ve worked their whole lives in service to QE2. I think it’s time they’re allowed to retire. KFC should make sure they have pensions from the Lancaster funds.
I continue to wonder if there aren’t addictions issues being address for WanK–with KHate’s surgery this would have to be addressed if it’s an issue. If this is the case, it would be the perfect time for Wont’s issue to be addressed, too. I don’t know what’s going on but it sure seems very strange that you have so many people who are suddenly unable to work.
Well she wanted Charles and Charles wanted the throne.
From what I’ve seen of her she is an inadequate ambassador.
She cringes the the presence of the unfamiliar.
She cannot hold a pleasant neutral face.
She LAUGHS at cultural practices that is different from her own.
And she finds those strange strangers exhausting.
If the vile British press wouldn’t heap scorn on the victims of her inadequate diplomacy, and if the ridicule wouldn’t insult a people and their culture, I would wish her a never ending time of daily nose rubbing, ear tugging, bum pinching, reciprocal welcome dances, clothing swapping, xhosa click talking, Mongolian throat singing, face sniffing, sticking out of tongues during Chuck’s recovery.
She will most likely bring her daughter or her sister with her so that she will have safe British hands to clutch.
Kate’s the one going to be missed most? Not the king or his direct heir? Ok, then!