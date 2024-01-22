Taylor Swift watched the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills at Highmark

Embed from Getty Images

Given what everyone had been saying about the Buffalo Bills’ spectacular season, I thought last night’s game would be a tough one for the Kansas City Chiefs, especially given that the Chiefs had to play the Bills in frigid temperatures at Highmark Stadium. But as it turned out, not so much. The Chiefs won the game, 27-24, and will now play the Baltimore Ravens at the NFL Conference Championships, basically deciding which team goes to the Super Bowl. That game happens next Sunday! For now, let’s just celebrate the Chiefs!

After some subpar performances in December, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are back in the zone – they broke records in last night’s game for “the most post-season touchdowns by a pair in NFL history.” Killa Trav caught two touchdown passes, which was celebrated by his family and his girlfriend in their private suite. Jason Kelce was there, and Jason ripped off his shirt and did a big scream/celebration. Taylor Swift was obviously there too – she brought a friend, comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Jerrod has been absorbed into the squad – he’s been seen out with Taylor’s group so many times in recent months.

As for Taylor, she was in full WAG mode, partying with Jerrod, Brittany Mahomes and Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie. Donna Kelce was there too, as was Travis’s father. Tay arrived at Highmark wearing an $1,800 jacket from the GANT x Kilo Kish Blank Canvas Project collaboration. When Bills fans booed her, she blew them a kiss. When Travis and the Chiefs won, Travis did the “heart” hand gesture, which is being called some kind of tribute to Taylor (because she does it too).

Taylor Swift arriving at the Chiefs-Bills game. pic.twitter.com/8kRqgQdPDr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 21, 2024

Taylor Swift meets Jason Kelce pic.twitter.com/qzPCyQk0Qw — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) January 21, 2024

JASON KELCE IS ALL THAT IS MAN pic.twitter.com/KKOmoiuEvq — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2024

