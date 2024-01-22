Taylor Swift watched the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills at Highmark

Given what everyone had been saying about the Buffalo Bills’ spectacular season, I thought last night’s game would be a tough one for the Kansas City Chiefs, especially given that the Chiefs had to play the Bills in frigid temperatures at Highmark Stadium. But as it turned out, not so much. The Chiefs won the game, 27-24, and will now play the Baltimore Ravens at the NFL Conference Championships, basically deciding which team goes to the Super Bowl. That game happens next Sunday! For now, let’s just celebrate the Chiefs!
After some subpar performances in December, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are back in the zone – they broke records in last night’s game for “the most post-season touchdowns by a pair in NFL history.” Killa Trav caught two touchdown passes, which was celebrated by his family and his girlfriend in their private suite. Jason Kelce was there, and Jason ripped off his shirt and did a big scream/celebration. Taylor Swift was obviously there too – she brought a friend, comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Jerrod has been absorbed into the squad – he’s been seen out with Taylor’s group so many times in recent months.
As for Taylor, she was in full WAG mode, partying with Jerrod, Brittany Mahomes and Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie. Donna Kelce was there too, as was Travis’s father. Tay arrived at Highmark wearing an $1,800 jacket from the GANT x Kilo Kish Blank Canvas Project collaboration. When Bills fans booed her, she blew them a kiss. When Travis and the Chiefs won, Travis did the “heart” hand gesture, which is being called some kind of tribute to Taylor (because she does it too).
It was a really good game, just back and forth the whole time. Kansas City looked good but so did Buffalo, it was definitely tough for the Chiefs, there was nothing assured about that game at all. Poor Bills kicker.
But this means the Chiefs are coming to Baltimore and WE ARE READY!!!!!!! Go Ravens!!
This is what I hate about watching sports. I felt AWFUL for the kicker ☹️ must feel like you blew the entire season even tho it obvs wasn’t his fault
Swift also brought model Cara Delevingne seen to the left of Jason in the picture.
I felt awful for him too. It’s gotta be rough when one of those nail-biting moments comes down to just one person to make it or break it. That’s a ton of pressure. Poor guy.
It’s not the first time he’s choked during the playoffs. It seems like he has a serious case of the YIPS.
Even though I was going for the Chiefs, I screamed when that kick went wide.
I have an unhealthy obsession with kickers, though. For God’s sake, the RAIDERS are my team because of Daniel Carlson.
I’ve been cheering for KC this season just for the fun of all of this…. But sorry- now iits GO RAVENS time!
@Becks1, we’re Steelers fans in my household, so it normally goes against the grain in a huge way to root for the Ravens, but in this case I will. We’re sick to death of Mahomes. Go Ravens…ouch, that hurt.
GO RAVENS!!!
It was a nail biting game for sure. So happy the Chiefs won. And now I have a decision to make. Do I root for my adopted team (Chiefs) or my hometown team (Ravens)?
In the end, I’ve got to go with my hometown. Go Ravens! 💜🖤
😭😭😭. It was a close game right up till the end and I’m sad the Bills lost. Yes Taylor was there supporting her man. Best part was Jason Kelce with no shirt just letting lose lol.
Jason Kelse stole the show yesterday. No one was really watching Taylor all that much. I’m one of those petty bitches who want’s everyone to lose once her team is out of the race. But I will define rooting for KC just so the anti-vaxxers, anti-women, trash-ass conservatives can CHOKE.
I loved Jason Kelce. He was having the best time. I root against the Chiefs because I am from Denver (don’t ask me, those are the rules), but Jason was so delightful. I love the brothers’ relationship!
Yeah, the Kelce suite had everything MAGA hates. Women, Bud light, POC, vaccinated arms, a famous person who gets people to register to vote. No wonder they were burning Taylor cutouts outside the stadium. Allegedly she got extra death threats this week.
With Jarrod and Cara the gays were representing too.
People are crying and throwing up on Vogue’s Insta because some writer detailed her journey from “I hate football” to actual invested-in-the-playoffs fandom via Tay. I’m more convinced than ever after reading Celebitchy and looking at these links that FOLKS NEED TO LIGHTEN UP. And the NFL needs to give Tay a bonus cuz, after the kneeling wars and CTE and horrible owners and giant men behaving badly to their WAGs, finally! Something normal. A guy met a girl. They like each other. They like each other’s families, they’re meeting each other’s friends. She’s the best PR that collection of toxic million- and billionaires has had in years. They need to erect altars and worship her. 😂😂😂
Jason Kelsey was a breath of fresh air during this championship game. I love that he was tailgating with the Buffalo Bill’s “mafia” fans and they instantly couldn’t be mad at this Wonderful Older Brother.
At the end Bills fans threw snowballs at Mahomie and at least one other KC player still on the field. Keeping it classy in Buffalo. Go Chiefs!!
Was that Cara Delvingne over shirtless Jason kelce’s shoulder?
Both of the games played yesterday were really good.
Divisional playoff weekend historically has some of the best games of the whole season. And the Kelce contingency looked like they were having a wonderful time.
Yeah that was Cara Delavigne, I wonder if she broke her sobriety just by breathing in the air next to Jason
People having a wonderful time. And I enjoy watching them be happy. I got nothing else.
My 8 yo daughter is a swiftie alongside me, and we don’t watch much football in our house (despite my husband being in a fantasy league and his dad a former HS football coach who very much watches every game). But we turned the end of the game on and our daughter immediately goes oh! The chiefs! WHERE’S TRAVIS KELCE?! We explained that he would be back on the field when his team had the ball. She was very engaged throughout the end of the game. Thank you Taylor Swift. Honestly, the NFL should thank her for rehabbing the sport’s image and introducing a ton of new people to the game.
I hope the chiefs win the Super Bowl. Also I hope Travis retires soon before he gets even more hurt. I’m happy Jason is retiring—he has a family and I don’t want him to get hurt. I went from not knowing any of these people in August to being really invested in their wellbeing by the end of this season. 😆
That was a banger of a game omg. Both teams played so well. Jason was in full fan mode lol loved him
I wanted to see Buffalo go all the way. I know several Buffalo Mafia and they have been for most of their lives.
That was a great game, and it was fun to see Travis and Pat return to form. Jason’s reaction, and then not putting his shirt back on for the rest of the game still has me laughing. There’s pics of Taylor high fiving a huge hairy shirtless man while he drinks beer 😂. I remain forever on the edge of my seat for Kylies verdict on Taylor 😂. Jason is on camera joining a few tailgates and pounding some drinks, I hope he decides to retire now and just spend the next season having fun at games.
Multiple people told me last week that Travis and Taylor were obviously “soft launching” a break up…and I got to say, that idea seems really silly today. If that were true, Taylor actually had a legitimate excuse not to go to this game – not only were Buffalo fans more hostile toward her than any other team’s fans (online threats, burning pictures of her, etc.) they arrested a stalker outside of her home on Saturday. They easily and credibly could have said it was a security issue. Instead, she went and faced booing and heckling and was shown to be incredibly supportive and happy, including with Travis’ family members with whom she hadn’t been publicly spotted.
All this is to say, I hope people will stop with the conspiracy theories and just let them breathe! Life will go on regardless. I just don’t understand why people are actively rooting against or constantly speculating negative things about them.