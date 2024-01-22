Royal expert: Duchess Meghan ‘had no intention of pulling her weight’

All of these Sussex-focused articles being published in the wake of the Princess of Wales and King Charles’s dual “health crises” have one purpose: to do everything possible to keep the focus off of Prince William, Kate and Kate’s mysterious medical situation. It’s classic and obvious deflection, and the “deflect to negativity about the Sussexes” thing has been happening for the past six years. What’s interesting is that this time, it feels like people really aren’t buying it? It’s gotten so absurd, all of this performative wailing about how Harry and Meghan should be living in the UK, being kicked and abused and denigrated just so William can do god knows what with god knows who while Kate is in the hospital. I’ve literally lol’d at some of the hysteria, and I had a good chuckle at this NY Post piece, “As royal family suffers health crises, Meghan Markle ‘had no intention of pulling her weight’.” LMAO!!!!!

William, Kate and Charles will be AWOL for a while: Queen Camilla, 76, will be the only one of the four most senior royals on public duties for some time. But 5,000 miles away, Prince Harry was at home in Montecito with his wife, Meghan Markle, their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, alongside their dogs and brood of rescue chickens. It was a “Sliding Doors” moment: If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had remained in the UK, they would now be the public faces of the British royal family, taking up the sidelined trio’s engagements. Indeed, Harry would even be a Counsellor of State, a member of the royal family who can fill in for the monarch. One well-placed palace source told Page Six: “A situation like this would have given them a clear runway to dominate the coordinated family schedule.”

The Sussexes aren’t saying anything to or about that family: Instead, the couple has stayed silent and largely out of sight as the Duke of Sussex’s sister-in-law and father’s health issues became public. In fact, Page Six is told that Prince Harry and Markle, 42, have not spoken personally to Charles since his 75th birthday on November 14. Sources say that Harry would have been officially informed — as with all senior family members — of his father’s health situation. But it is possible he first learned from reading the news on his phone. By convention, family messages are normally passed between private offices, so the alert could have come from the King’s equerry, Major Johnny Thompson, to Harry’s staff via phone call, WhatsApp message or email.

Meghan should have stuck around the UK for years, just for this moment: The presence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the UK for this royal health crisis, in a parallel history, would not just have made Meghan the princess of hearts. It may also have quelled some of the speculation and questions over Princess Kate’s condition and diagnosis, which remains unknown. If the Duchess of Sussex, who was once a hugely popular figure in the UK, could have stepped in at engagements for her sister-in-law, that information vacuum may have been easier to fill.

Meghan’s absence has increased the criticism of Kate!! Instead, [Meghan and Harry’s] absence has sharpened the judgment of her critics, including Hugo Vickers, royal historian and friend of the royal family. Vickers claimed to Page Six: “Meghan Markle had no intention of pulling her weight. She surely had a little plan from the start, which did not include being a hard working supportive member of the royal family. Harry got on well with his family before he married. Afterwards? I rest my case.”

Oh, the Sussexes will be in Canada in a few weeks! In the next few weeks, we are told, Harry and his wife will visit Canada to launch the 2025 Invictus Games for wounded and disabled service personnel and veterans, which will be held in Vancouver.