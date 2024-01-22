Royal expert: Duchess Meghan ‘had no intention of pulling her weight’

All of these Sussex-focused articles being published in the wake of the Princess of Wales and King Charles’s dual “health crises” have one purpose: to do everything possible to keep the focus off of Prince William, Kate and Kate’s mysterious medical situation. It’s classic and obvious deflection, and the “deflect to negativity about the Sussexes” thing has been happening for the past six years. What’s interesting is that this time, it feels like people really aren’t buying it? It’s gotten so absurd, all of this performative wailing about how Harry and Meghan should be living in the UK, being kicked and abused and denigrated just so William can do god knows what with god knows who while Kate is in the hospital. I’ve literally lol’d at some of the hysteria, and I had a good chuckle at this NY Post piece, “As royal family suffers health crises, Meghan Markle ‘had no intention of pulling her weight’.” LMAO!!!!!
William, Kate and Charles will be AWOL for a while: Queen Camilla, 76, will be the only one of the four most senior royals on public duties for some time. But 5,000 miles away, Prince Harry was at home in Montecito with his wife, Meghan Markle, their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, alongside their dogs and brood of rescue chickens. It was a “Sliding Doors” moment: If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had remained in the UK, they would now be the public faces of the British royal family, taking up the sidelined trio’s engagements. Indeed, Harry would even be a Counsellor of State, a member of the royal family who can fill in for the monarch. One well-placed palace source told Page Six: “A situation like this would have given them a clear runway to dominate the coordinated family schedule.”
The Sussexes aren’t saying anything to or about that family: Instead, the couple has stayed silent and largely out of sight as the Duke of Sussex’s sister-in-law and father’s health issues became public. In fact, Page Six is told that Prince Harry and Markle, 42, have not spoken personally to Charles since his 75th birthday on November 14. Sources say that Harry would have been officially informed — as with all senior family members — of his father’s health situation. But it is possible he first learned from reading the news on his phone. By convention, family messages are normally passed between private offices, so the alert could have come from the King’s equerry, Major Johnny Thompson, to Harry’s staff via phone call, WhatsApp message or email.
Meghan should have stuck around the UK for years, just for this moment: The presence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the UK for this royal health crisis, in a parallel history, would not just have made Meghan the princess of hearts. It may also have quelled some of the speculation and questions over Princess Kate’s condition and diagnosis, which remains unknown. If the Duchess of Sussex, who was once a hugely popular figure in the UK, could have stepped in at engagements for her sister-in-law, that information vacuum may have been easier to fill.
Meghan’s absence has increased the criticism of Kate!! Instead, [Meghan and Harry’s] absence has sharpened the judgment of her critics, including Hugo Vickers, royal historian and friend of the royal family. Vickers claimed to Page Six: “Meghan Markle had no intention of pulling her weight. She surely had a little plan from the start, which did not include being a hard working supportive member of the royal family. Harry got on well with his family before he married. Afterwards? I rest my case.”
Oh, the Sussexes will be in Canada in a few weeks! In the next few weeks, we are told, Harry and his wife will visit Canada to launch the 2025 Invictus Games for wounded and disabled service personnel and veterans, which will be held in Vancouver.
While I’m sure there are low-information royalists who genuinely believe that Harry and Meghan should feel duty-bound to, like, fly to the UK and check in on Charles and Kate, I hope these stories are being met with laughter across the board. After the way these people have treated Meghan and her children for YEARS, it is patently absurd to argue that Harry and Meghan have missed a real opportunity here. The Sussexes tried to make it work, they offered a half-in solution, they have expressed a desire to come back (still) and do charity work and all of their offers and attempts and solutions have been met with ridicule, abuse and disgust. I am excited to hear that the Sussexes will be back in Canada though – likely for the “one year until the Invictus Games” events.
“Harry got on well with his family before he married.” Didn’t he just write a whole book saying differently? The main thing was that he took the abuse for himself, but wasn’t willing to see his wife and children abused. Meghan has “pulled her weight” at actual jobs, unlike the others.
Let me correct that for this “royal expert”: Meghan (and Harry) did too good a job pulling their weight while in England thereby generating jealousy from his brother William. The popularity of their tours was the beginning of the end for them..
Pulling weight as in not being a punching bag and distraction for a family that didn’t like her anyway. The rewriting of history will never work in this day and age especially when the people in question has documentaries and books. Blaming Meghan and Harry will not work anymore and these people need to give it up. Hugo Vickers likes being a lackey for dull and uninspired group of welfare recipients. A complete joke.
Why they can’t get through their thick skills that they left and want no part of that mafia organization called BRF? The obsession is scary now … let them be!
Meghan didn’t pull her weight? She went on three tours in 18 months, during two of which she was pregnant. Not to mention all of the UK based stuff she did. And I’m seem to remember some articles suggesting the Sussexes should be sent to Malta or Africa or the moon because they were “too visible”.
Bless you MsIAm, for articulating what I could not this early in the day. I read Vickers’ comment and just about removed my earrings because I’m so tired of them going after Meghan.
4!! Don’t forget Ireland!
Yeah Meghan did nothing during her time there. I definitely don’t have a Together cookbook on the shelf or an M&S dress from the Smart Works capsule collection on my rail still.
Yawn.
Now, if that comment refers to their unofficial role as scapegoats and cannon fodder for the others then I agree entirely, they did not willingly do that.
These people refuse to admit they screwed up. You are being served up what you ordered, eat it. Harry nor Meghan have any responsibility to play Captain Save a Ho for that family.
Yep. They can blame the Sussexes all they want but the family should’ve thought about all of that before treating them that way and believing their own hype.
And the Meghan and Harry bashing begins.
Begins?
Dear British Media and Royal Family,
The FBI would STILL like to speak to Prince Andrew.
Sincerely,
Literally Everyone
Well, one part is being said allowed. They want Meghan there to fill the information-vacuum. Yeah, no kidding. They want to use her as a distraction so people won’t speculate about Kate’s health. KP could have issued something more specific and less mysterious but they didn’t and unsurprisingly now there’s speculation. Deal with it. Meghan’s not y’all’s scapegoat.
“It may also have quelled some of the speculation and questions over Princess Kate’s condition and diagnosis, which remains unknown. If the Duchess of Sussex, who was once a hugely popular figure in the UK, could have stepped in at engagements for her sister-in-law, that information vacuum may have been easier to fill.”
That says it all. The press desperately wishes they could use Meghan to distract from whatever’s going on with Kate. The fact they couldn’t even get an appearance from her last Friday to obsess over is freaking them out, because they know what’s up with Kate but don’t want to write about it…likely because the truth will spark more questions and scrutiny.
Meghan didn’t pull her weight LMAO okay. Insert Jennifer Lawrence thumbs up GIF here, lol. The issue was the opposite, right? meghan was supposed to pull all the weight (along with Harry) but not get too much attention while doing it, so Kate could just show up at the odd engagement here and there and pretend she was saving the monarchy.
the issue was clearly never that Meghan didn’t want to work. It’s that she was too good at the work.
If .this crisis was designed to get the people behind the left behinds the media is way off the mark constantly putting Meghan and Harry front and centre. There is very little sympathy then added another to the mix just to shore it up and it’s failing spectacularly. All I can do is shake my head they need new people in the firm to navigate this era😂🤣
Ok now wait just a minute. They were all up in arms when Meg and Harry were out there doing the work and receiving great adulation from those they visited and worked for so they had to get rid of them. Now they are saying Meg was never going to do the work? Things must really be very bad behind the scenes to be trying to sell this.
This piece is gaslighting to the highest degree. If press and the Palace would be screaming that Harry and Meghan were overshadowing the Queen.