Royal sources: The Sussexes ‘gave their support’ to King Charles and the Waleses

King Charles’s enlarged prostate and Princess Kate’s surgical mystery have resulted in the most obvious of detours for the British media: wild speculation and commentary about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should do or are doing. Harry and Meghan are minding their business in Montecito, as they have been for over three years. What makes it even funnier is that it’s clear that Buckingham Palace likely authorized some of those “where is Harry, why isn’t he coming back” pieces as a way to get a reaction. Well, now “royal sources” have confirmed that Harry and Meghan did send their “support” to the Waleses and the king.

Harry and Meghan have given their support to the King and Princess of Wales following their health scares. It came as Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate spent her fifth day in hospital after major abdominal surgery. The move, which will be considered an olive branch, comes nearly two months after Charles, 75, and Kate, 42, were publicly named in an alleged race row over the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s eldest child Archie, four. A source said: “The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health. The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes.” It comes after months of claims of a severely strained relationship between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family. This week, it was revealed the King has quietly made provision to stop Harry acting as a ­substitute for him if he falls ill or is abroad.

[From The Daily Mirror]

LOL, the palace really rushed out and yelled “Harry called, we got a reaction from him, what does it mean?” Anyway, I believe Harry probably sent a supportive email to his father and maybe sent a sad-face emoji to William’s private secretary and I hope that was the end of that. As for Charles “quietly” making that change – it wasn’t quiet, every outlet covered it:

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew won’t be among the Counsellors of State that King Charles could call upon when he heads to the hospital to treat an enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday that the King, 75, will have a “corrective procedure” for the benign condition next week, prompting royal watchers to wonder if other family members will be tapped for additional duties in his absence. While a royal source tells PEOPLE that the King 75, will be capable of fulfilling his constitutional requirements and duties during this time, The Times spotted that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew’s Counsellor of State eligibility was quietly nullified soon after King Charles’ accession. In the second reading of the Counsellors of State Bill 2022-23 in the House of Lords on Nov. 21, 2022, Lord True said that the Royal Household confirmed that, in practice, only “working members of the Royal Family will be called on to act as Counsellors of State.” The bill became law in December 2022 and made headlines because it made Princess Anne and Prince Edward Counsellors of State for King Charles for life. The “working members” stipulation largely flew under the radar — until now. In another catch, The Times reported that Prince Andrew’s eldest daughter Princess Beatrice is also prevented from acting as a Counsellor of State because she is not a working royal. While Princess Beatrice, 35, is a frequent fixture at royal family holidays and is a patron of several causes, she does not undertake official engagements on a full-time basis on behalf of the crown like Prince William and Kate Middleton do.

[From People]

Whatever. This is just another dumb pseudo-punishment intended for an audience of one: Harry. It doesn’t even matter because Charles is going to be fine and he’ll probably only need a few weeks of recovery.