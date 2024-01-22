Royal sources: The Sussexes ‘gave their support’ to King Charles and the Waleses

King Charles’s enlarged prostate and Princess Kate’s surgical mystery have resulted in the most obvious of detours for the British media: wild speculation and commentary about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should do or are doing. Harry and Meghan are minding their business in Montecito, as they have been for over three years. What makes it even funnier is that it’s clear that Buckingham Palace likely authorized some of those “where is Harry, why isn’t he coming back” pieces as a way to get a reaction. Well, now “royal sources” have confirmed that Harry and Meghan did send their “support” to the Waleses and the king.
Harry and Meghan have given their support to the King and Princess of Wales following their health scares. It came as Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate spent her fifth day in hospital after major abdominal surgery.
The move, which will be considered an olive branch, comes nearly two months after Charles, 75, and Kate, 42, were publicly named in an alleged race row over the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s eldest child Archie, four.
A source said: “The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health. The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes.”
It comes after months of claims of a severely strained relationship between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family. This week, it was revealed the King has quietly made provision to stop Harry acting as a substitute for him if he falls ill or is abroad.
[From The Daily Mirror]
LOL, the palace really rushed out and yelled “Harry called, we got a reaction from him, what does it mean?” Anyway, I believe Harry probably sent a supportive email to his father and maybe sent a sad-face emoji to William’s private secretary and I hope that was the end of that. As for Charles “quietly” making that change – it wasn’t quiet, every outlet covered it:
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew won’t be among the Counsellors of State that King Charles could call upon when he heads to the hospital to treat an enlarged prostate.
Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday that the King, 75, will have a “corrective procedure” for the benign condition next week, prompting royal watchers to wonder if other family members will be tapped for additional duties in his absence. While a royal source tells PEOPLE that the King 75, will be capable of fulfilling his constitutional requirements and duties during this time, The Times spotted that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew’s Counsellor of State eligibility was quietly nullified soon after King Charles’ accession.
In the second reading of the Counsellors of State Bill 2022-23 in the House of Lords on Nov. 21, 2022, Lord True said that the Royal Household confirmed that, in practice, only “working members of the Royal Family will be called on to act as Counsellors of State.” The bill became law in December 2022 and made headlines because it made Princess Anne and Prince Edward Counsellors of State for King Charles for life. The “working members” stipulation largely flew under the radar — until now.
In another catch, The Times reported that Prince Andrew’s eldest daughter Princess Beatrice is also prevented from acting as a Counsellor of State because she is not a working royal. While Princess Beatrice, 35, is a frequent fixture at royal family holidays and is a patron of several causes, she does not undertake official engagements on a full-time basis on behalf of the crown like Prince William and Kate Middleton do.
[From People]
Whatever. This is just another dumb pseudo-punishment intended for an audience of one: Harry. It doesn’t even matter because Charles is going to be fine and he’ll probably only need a few weeks of recovery.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20181212- Prince Charles and Prince Harry attend a discussion about violent youth crime at a forum held at Clarence House, together with Gareth Southgate, Tinie Tempah and actor Tom Hardy.
-PICTURED: Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Steve Parsons/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-40186558.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 12 Dec 2018
Credit: Steve Parsons/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
Australia Only, Norfolk, UK – 20181225 – British Royal Family Attends Christmas Morning Service.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
Where: Norfolk, UK, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2018
Credit: INSTARimages.com
**Australia Only**
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20190311- Royals leaving the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, taking place as part of the 2019 Commonwealth Day.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-41710364.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 11 Mar 2019
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20190404- Celebrities attend the global premiere of Netflix’s Our Planet, held at the Natural History Museum.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sir David Attenborough, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Anwar Hussein/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-42159452.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sir David Attenborough, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 04 Apr 2019
Credit: Anwar Hussein/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67257971
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Featuring: Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 03 Jun 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Royals attend Day 4 of Royal Ascot.
Featuring: King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 23 Jun 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Because Harry has just been sitting around in Montecito, dreaming of the glorious day he gets called upon to run the UK.
These people need to get lives.
“This week, it was revealed the King has quietly made provision to stop Harry acting as a substitute for him if he falls ill or is abroad.” They act as if PH will go rushing into the guarded castles and yell “I’m taking over as counsellor of state” while Pa is ill”. He’s not even in the country or caring who takes over. Whomever is appointed to do what is controlled by KC or, more likely, by the government anyway. They are just playing to the audience of haters and stirring up more vitriol against H&M. What a lovely family.
They’re so funny with their words. The duke and duchesses contacted them in different ways to wish them well: so they facetimed the king and probably sent a morse code message to baby brain so that the message would not be forwarded and leaked.
LMFAO!!!
Lazy son William is the problem. Going on about the school rins.
I don’t believe it at all. Sorry
Because it didn’t happen. They know they can claim thay it did because H&M would never bother to respond to them about these trivial claims.
They did respond to the Palace lie that Harry was invited to Charles’s birthday part and he turned it down. But I don’t think he will respond to this story especially because it’s been leaked to the Mirror. I think he responded the last time because it was the Times that was spreading that lie.
I think they did send their best wishes to both for a speedy recovery only because that’s the decent thing to do. Harry and Meghan are nothing if not decent.
@Brassy Rebel: Their decency has got them nothing but attacks from the Palace and the press. There’s only so many times you can take that abuse and if the whole Lilibet episode wasn’t the last straw then I’m going to start believing that they enjoy being rejected and attacked all the time by the Royal Family.
I agree, Brassy Rebel. They probably sent them both flowers with a card saying best wishes for a speedy recovery. I’m sure Kate’s were promptly discarded and lord knows what Camilla did with Charles’.
@Amy Bee – I think at this point they probably have great boundaries. Meghan strikes me as someone who would say it never hurts to be kind, but knows kindness is not always an olive branch, it’s sometimes just a kindness.
@ShazBot: I hope you’re wrong about this. They made her suicidal, denied racism and accused her of bullying. Plus trying to be nice to them has got her nothing but rejection and attacks. At some point, you’ve just got to cut your losses and say I did my best. Meghan divorced her first husband and she’s cut off her father so why is so difficult to believe that she has cut off the royals.
@AmyBee agree, but I think she’s also respectful of the fact that Harry would like to have some sort of relationship with his family. If it were solely up to her, I’m sure she’d never see, hear or speak to them again, but she knows what Harry wants (if that hasn’t changed). So I can see her keeping up the bare minimum of kindnesses with him even though she knows it’s a fruitless venture.
And I do think she pities Kate. She knows what it’s like in that system, and while she’s justifiably hurt and furious that they wouldn’t protect her the way the protected Kate, I’ll bet she’s well aware of what a knife’s edge Kate is on and feels sorry for her. It’s no way to live. I’m sure she also pities her own father. It doesn’t mean she wants a relationship.
@brassy rebel, sorry I disagree. Before considering believing any part of a story with these people consider the source. The Mirror is not even a fake news legitimate source. The pull things out their arse.
Even the wording “it is claimed that.” It’s nonsense.
Another olive branch…so many olive branches, they must have a few trees by now. 🤣
😂
A whole ass orchard!! 🤣😁😆😂🤣
Well good for Harry if he did because he is a very good human. He left the gilded cage and I’m sure he will continue to do his happy dance not having anything to do with the institutional cult.
William is the heir. He needs to step up not anyone else. The olive branch spin again
This is “Harry was invited to Charles’ birthday party” all over again from the Palace. My guess is this time Harry’s not going to respond to this story. I have a hard time believing that Harry is going to send greetings to them after what they did to his daughter last week. If he did though, he’s a bigger person than me. Time to set some boundaries, Harry.
Can someone explain to me WHAT DUTIES DOES CHARLES HAVE? The whole families jobs are photo ops. And schmoozing politicians. Any Hollywood agent does a better job than any of these buffoons.
This all day. What duties are they referring to? They seem to have opted out of much of ceremonial work.
Better yet, what does Bones do that requires her to “work ” from bed??
Yeah, she is going to work from bed, but William is not working at all.
Harry &Meghan don’t use sources. If they aren’t confirming it through their official channels, they’ve warned us not to consider it true. I really do not believe that Meghan has any communication with the family directly or indirectly. She refers to them explicitly as her husband’s family. Harry has a soft spot for his dad but I suspect he knows this is a relatively routine procedure for a man of his father’s age. I’ve seen no evidence that Harry gives a damn about Kate at all and we know he doesn’t deal with his brother.
It wouldn’t surprise me if Meghan sent Kate flowers simply because she’s a class act. No note, just signed “H&M” on a little “get well soon” card stuck in the bouquet. M is too good for that family but she has impeccable taste, manners, and class.
Totally agree 💯.
Why are we expecting Meghan to be nice to Kate after all that she has put her through? It’s okay to believe that Meghan hasn’t sent flowers to Kate. Meghan has to be a glutton for punishment for continuing to make overtures towards Kate.
These are the type of stories that they feel comfortable making up because they know that it would be churlish to deny, and aren’t negative enough to get a response for clarification. I think this past week really got some of the holdouts though that believed that eventually Harry would come back. They seem to be in this weird state of shock that he isn’t trying to ride to the rescue of the monarchy.
This is the BM flailing, big time, desperate to include Harry and Meghan any way they can. It’s going to be a lean few months for them!
This story definitely sounds more like it came from Charles, with the “olive branches” and the ER emphasis on the king getting back to work as soon as possible.
This. This is also a phishing expedition to confirm or deny and that’s why they’re still complaining about it because they know it’s not true. They just want a comment to keep the drama going because they’re going to have a hard time getting clicks without it.
Sure, it makes sense that Harry would care about his father and Kate’s situation sounds so serious that makes sense that H&M would react to that, too.
So the people who say that they can’t trust Harry and Meghan because they are constantly “leaking” stories have run to the press to leak that the Sussexes sent well-wishes (allegedly)? Make it make sense!
While this may be the palace just making it up, either way, it checks off the box that the Sussexes were in touch. So at the very least, can it end all the articles discussing whether they got in touch or not.
So you’re not going to cover Harry’s decision to drop his libel lawsuit against the Daily Mail? I was curious how you’d spin it.
Unless the Sussex spokesperson confirms this is a made up story.
From royal.uk; Counsellors of State are appointed from among the four adults next in succession (provided they have reached the age of 21).
The current Counsellors of State are The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Sussex, The Duke of York and Princess Beatrice. — No mention of ‘working’.
“…she does not undertake official engagements on a full-time basis on behalf of the crown like Prince William and Kate Middleton do.”
Lol, PW and KM don’t do anything on a full-time basis! And I’m pretty sure Princess Beatrice does more work with her charities than both of them combined.
So last week there was the Harry has no heart, he doesn’t care about “dear old dad” and poor ailing Sil. And now we get ok he sent an olive branch, now let’s get back to hating on him. My eyes have rolled all the way to the back of my head.