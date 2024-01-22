Actually, Princess Kate probably won’t return to work until late April or early May

Many of us were surprised by the timeline laid out for the Princess of Wales’s recovery from her mysterious abdominal surgery. Kensington Palace announcement, which made no mention of a hopeful “full recovery” for Kate, said that Kate would need 10-14 days in the hospital, and then she would recuperate at Adelaide Cottage through Easter. Easter is March 31st. It didn’t even occur to me, but Easter Sunday is generally the only time we see Kate and William for a month – Easter falls during their kids’ school break, and y’all know that William and Kate believe that they can never, ever work during their kids’ twenty weeks of school holidays. All of which means that Kensington Palace just quietly added several more weeks of “convalescence” to Kate’s schedule – now they’re saying that it will likely be weeks after Easter before Kate is seen, because of the kids’ school holiday. It could be May before we see Kate, basically. Some highlights from this Telegraph piece:
Kate is irreplaceable, but not because of her workload: She is, quite simply, irreplaceable. This is not down to her volume of work. Neither she nor the Prince of Wales go in for the relentless daily schedules of his older relatives. Rarely is a ribbon cut or a plaque unveiled on their watch. Instead, she has carved out a unique space in the royal landscape. After finding her passion for early years, she has tailored most of her working life around her mission to change life for the next generation. A glance at the court circular shows a stream of early years engagements and early years meetings, broken up with a visit to highlight mental health and communities here, or supporting the King in his duties there.
No one can step into Kate’s shoes: The Princess’s months-long absence will not see anyone stepping in to fill her shoes to help out. Other members of the family will not be turning up to long-planned engagements about early years. Well-intentioned as it would be, the Princess’s projects are designed around her own expertise and convening power. “The way she has designed and built the early years project means the work can and will continue in the background while she is out of the office,” a source said. When absent, the Princess “can actively follow it from home”.
Back with a bang, well after Easter: The plan, said a source, is for the Princess to be “back with a bang” as soon as is feasible. It is estimated that she will not return to work before Easter, which is on March 31, with the Wales children’s school holidays – usually blocked off in the family diary – extending for a few weeks after that.
She won’t miss Trooping in June: She will miss the Bafta ceremony on February 18, short planned tours to Latvia and Italy, and some day-to-day engagements. There is no sign yet that she will not be fighting fit for Trooping the Colour in June and its customary balcony appearance, after taking the salute at the Colonel’s Review for the first time as Regimental Colonel of the Irish Guards.
It hasn’t even been a week and they’re soft-launching “actually, Kate won’t be seen until late April, early May at the earliest.” I mean, what the hell is really going on? A question without an answer at this moment. As for “the Princess’s projects are designed around her own expertise and convening power” – it’s a very fancy way of saying that Kate’s schedule is mostly unimportant busywork and word salad speeches that don’t amount to much. Kate’s Early Years “events” are, for the most part, carefully constructed, zero-impact pieces of theater, staged for the tabloids. This is going to be interesting to watch, because after an absence of five months, it will be curious to see if anyone acknowledges that many of Kate’s appearances could have been a three-sentence email. I truly hope she’s okay, and that when she makes a full recovery, she starts focusing on substantive work.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
She looks so rough in non-photoshopped pics. Hard to believe she’s only 42. Someone who has lived such a soft life, should not look like that at her age. She’s likely a heavy smoker and drinker. And drinking could be the cause of a contributing factor of her mysterious ailment.
She is a pretty woman who has aged. She was never a great beauty. There are so many untouched photos that prove this. I am sure the Kate beauty myth hasn’t helped her, and it might even have pushed her into extreme dieting to preserve what is expected of her, ie at times just a clothes horse.
The Kate Beauty Myth is of her own making. And her constant requirements for the massive retouching of her photos. All of her own making. Its what makes the untouched photos jarring.
Queen Mary of Denmark is ten years older and Kate looks older than Mary. Especially since we know Kate fully embraces procedures to help her look younger. This is what drives her crazy.
I wouldn’t be surprised in a controlled existence of the palace, that her dieting is the very few things she can control fully.
I hope it’s something she can get over. Im clearly team Sussex, but the more I read about this the more I think it’s really something that is grave. I hope it’s not depression and everything that Meg went through…
I hate to speculate, but I wonder if she had some sort of anxiety/mental breakdown-induced ulcer. The surgery itself wouldn’t require a long hospital stay, but the breakdown would. It would also warrant the extended hiatus. Regardless, I genuinely hope she recovers and gets the help she needs.
Still trash
I always thought she was a pretty girl. I don’t know that she’s aged horribly. She looks like a typical 42 year old to me. She’s looked extremely thin to me in recent years. Probably too thin. Makes you wonder if this has anything to do with her weight?
Yes, but Kate is not a typical 42-year old. She is a Royal celebrity with endless luxuries and resources, and yet I see plenty of 42-year-old celebs who look way better; Natalie Portman, Jessica Alba, January Jones (who is even older now but looked amazing at 42) and yes, Beyoncé, who shouldn’t count, but she is…Anne Hathaway is only one year younger too. These ladies work way harder and are also thin, but all look healthy. Kate looks like someone who works 24/7 and gets no sleep/not enough food to eat. Now we know something is up, health-wise, so I wish her the best. Whether it’s related or not, being too thin and over-exercising absolutely will wreak havoc on your health so I hope she learns and adjusts accordingly.
No most 42 year olds don’t look rough like that. First because most haven’t dieted away the body fat in their face which makes everyone look older. Also many are not smokers or drinkers or spend a decade in their 20s in the tropics on holiday.
“Her own expertise and convening power.”? What is that expertise? And none of the rest of the royals can convene people? Kate’s only early years credentials seems to be that she has had children. Sophie and Anne have also had children. Why aren’t they experts who could take her place?
Maybe they should see if Pippa can fill in. She has true expertise lol sure Kate would love if a qualified early years practitioner covered her.
They could take her place. I’m thinking there were not actually many early year events planned. Sophie and Anne would have no reason to come up with busy early years work to make it look like they were filling in. Had a few events been pre-planned, they could have stepped in. So were they not planned bc KP knew about the surgery or bc their usual mode of operation is last minute cobbled together events? Not saying her events are all super last minute but compared to how Charles runs his diary they are.
Go ahead and take 52 weeks off, won’t be missed. The changing narratives is pretty funny from 3 months off to working from her bed to 5 months off. Does anyone in all of the UK hate their job as much as this woman and her husband. IIRC she rarely worked before she even had kids.
Something is seriously wrong.
She may hate the job, but she doesn’t hate the money or life that come along with it! This is ridiculous! She can easily spend hundreds of ££ for her boring coatdresses or her multiple suits in block colours or take endless vacations at a drop of a hat, but she is not willing to put in the hours? I swear, she has the worst work ethic ever!
Expertise????!!! GMAFB
Because it would reveal just how little she does & just how little ‘expertise’ she has.
I disagree with the embedded article that she is irreplaceable. She is very replaceable because she has no real work other than photo ops. Anyone can do a photo op or show up at a food bank or baby bank empty handed. I’m still of the belief that there is some kind of therapy involved for ED or alcoholism or just a mental breakdown or all three.
Married ins can be replaced. Considering the divorces in that family.
All of their jobs are just photo ops. Even the Kings. None of them have any power. And the few supposed things the King has to do like opening parliment. Are just photo ops also. They are just the window dressing for the Tory party.
I agree. No matter which of the three reasons it turns out to be, they’ll find a way to blame Meg for it, guaranteed.
At a certain level she is broadly replaceable in the minds of the British public; for example, there is no huge outpouring of sadness or love, as there would have been had Diana been absented thru illness. The almost immediate backlash to W&K’s absence till Easter and beyond evidences the UK’s exhaustion with how little they do. It is a dangerous time for them. In terms of irreplaceable as a key component of the BRF and therefore its longevity as an institution, I think it would find continuation difficult without ‘a Kate’. The BRF needs a Princess of Wales (even a new one, should there be a divorce). Out of the fab four there would be one left. It would seem shaky. Either the public would rally round King William as the brave and sole saviour of the institution, or it would be slimmed back to almost nothing in terms of financial subsidy and cultural impact. It may even crumble.
ITA, I think that while Kate is obviously replaceable in the minds of the public, that’s the exact problem they’d have actually replacing her – she’s so replaceable that she’s made the “prestige” of the role itself easier to ignore. She’s no Diana – she’s proven that it’s not the title, it was the woman. I think William would actually have better luck replacing her if she *were* beloved – the people would eventually lament and clamor for someone to fill the void. She’s not been seen for ~1 month, will be out for 5 more instead of 3, and still there aren’t bouquets piling up in Windsor or demands for proof of life, nothing except earned ridicule at the dramatics of the tabloid set.
So, yes, the BRF would find its survival more difficult without a PoW, a star, to focus on. But at the same time, the public’s clear lack of support of the *current* PoW indicates to me that there would be even less of an appetite for another, new PoW. So I think that’s the battle that was waging behind the scenes here for quite some time (seemingly until Dec 28 or thereabouts…) – Will obviously being done with Kate, and Kate/the institution refusing to allow Will to be done with Kate because she’s the safest bet for the firm right now.
Honestly, the only scenario I can see rallying public support for Will is the new PoW being a Prince, not a Princess, but the institution and his tory puppetmasters would absolutely burn the whole thing down before allowing that. Not accusing anyone of anything, just genuinely think this is the only scenario in which any portion of the public would support a new PoW.
I’ll go one step further and say she and william will not be missed at all. At least not by the family. The press might miss the fact that they have no coat dresses to write about though.
ITA – she is totally replaceable and am sure Peggy has her already lined up. Support for the RF is steadily going down – the Wails are popular but only with a certain demographic of royalists/Brexiters/Tory lovers. The rest of the populace either don’t care about them or think they are a couple of over privileged very lazy twits.
One must wonder if all of this “Keen is simply irreplaceable!” nonsense from the press is actually them crapping their pants. If Peggy’s replacement is somebody who has credentials, passions and an actual career, then how can the press explain away their nonsensical coverage of Kitty? These people are trapped on all fronts.
Exactly. I think the reaction to her proposed absence, which is largely one of anger not sadness, has proven she is no Diana; she doesn’t hold the place Diana held in this country’s consciousness, respect, and hearts (that last one is overly used and cliched, but true). This may have come as a shock to Kate and the BRF.
@The Duchess, “how can the press explain away their nonsensical coverage of Kitty?” I don’t think the press ever expect to be called to account. The racist garbage they’ve been allowed to get away with for the past six years proves no one is holding them accountable.
The BM are the ones running the stories, do they ever tell the truth ? Who knows why she is absent more than usual, abdominal surgery is a convenient excuse. Three to four months recovery time does not seem believable, if she is not seen during that time, then the abdominal excuse is questionable. It could be bunion removal surgery, her feet are not attractive or it could be a total facelift. The general idea seems to be to elevate K to sainthood and martyrdom whilst having another excuse not to do anything for months. I suppose irreplacable could mean that they could not find anyone lazier when it comes to royal duties. She does virtually nothing compared to other royals both past and present. A cardboard cutout could replace her and be massively cheaper to maintain.
She’s only irreplaceable to her kids at this point. Those of us old enough to remember what happened to Diana saw how a star player was eventually replaced. Kate is no Diana to the public. They will move on.
Wow, so that went pretty fast from “no work until Easter” to “maybe we’ll see her for the Trooping in June”, didn’t it?? And of course she will be in perfect health for Wimbledon……
I don’t know – we all keep saying this, but something about this is just so weird. KP is being so vague about what actually is going on but they’ll make sure we all know what hospital she is at and let the press camp out there to get pictures of William the Doting Husband.
and now she’s not taking 2 months off, she’s taking potentially 5 months off if we don’t see her until Trooping.
“and now she’s not taking 2 months off, she’s taking potentially 5 months off if we don’t see her until Trooping.”
Yeah, and even that’s not a guarantee, judging by the language in the article: “no sign yet that she will not be fighting fit for Trooping”. It really does feel like KP AND the press are dancing around the matter. They know they’re actively fueling speculation with how they’ve handled this.
Exactly! The initial announcement wasn’t exactly written in a discrete manner, and now this is like throwing gasoline on the fire already ablaze. It’s so bizarre, I don’t understand why on earth they’d need to announce in January that it won’t just be ~2 months until she’s next seen in public, it’ll be more like 4 or 5, without giving any other information whatsoever.
And does that mean that Will won’t be working during those extra months either?
I’m honestly surprised there aren’t calls among royalists for proof of life at this point, seriously.
Considering all she has to do for the Tropping is get dressed up, stand on a balcony and wave then it must be pretty dire behind the scenes.
She loves those balcony appearances and nothing will get in her way of her pushy positioning every time she’s seen on it.
She lives for the big family events, esp if she can flounce around in the big shiny carriages.
Anyways, we are not being told the truth – its clear that she’s not going to be doing any sort of engagements that related to her patronages etc… They are basically telling us that we will only see her at the big key events such as trooping. Its also only a matter of time before we hear that she dropped patronages etc.. I wonder if they will be able to prise Wimbledon from her to give to someone else.
Agree. Kate is nothing if not vacuous. She will easily miss what constitutes “work”; but if she misses trooping the color and or Wimbledon, then something is seriously wrong. She’s a silly frilly thing that loves to be on display. I won’t be surprised at all if this is just a difficult pregnancy, and she shows up heavily pregnant. Kate realizes that she simply cannot compete with Meghan on a global stage, and that giving birth is all she has.
Ok. I’ll say it. Might be a mental breakdown. I can’t imagine anything else. Even Heidi Montag and her bajillion fully body plastic surgeries weren’t away from the limelight for so long.
Either that, or let’s just say William’s “incandescent rage:” found an outlet, and she will need several months of recuperation from broken bones, etc. That might explain the sudden Dec 28th caravan rush from the property.
Or worse, she tried to “Princess Di at the top of the stairs” herself, and they are trying to cover it up.
All speculation of course.
I do think some sort of recovery/rehab is underway. Nothing else really makes sense after an “abdominal surgery”…especially if the original recovery time was planned at 2 months and now has increased to 5 months…which is really them saying 6 months since she hasn’t really been seen at all since…Christmas, right?
Angela levin went on GB news and said that William knows how to deal with Kate because he went through the same thing with his mother.
I really think the reason they specified abdominal surgery in the announcement was because, given the ever expanding time line for recovery, if they weren’t that specific, we would all conclude that she actually had brain surgery. Here’s hoping she actually does make it to Trooping the Colour in June. 🤞
I actually had brain surgery last April for a brain haemorrhage. I was very lucky, I had non invasive surgery which went well and 11 days in hospital for observation after that. I rested for a couple of weeks after getting home but was outside mowing the lawn within a month and was back to my normal routine. The recovery time given for Kate seems excessive unless her condition is life changing.
I am happy your surgery was successful! Congratulations, wishing you good health.
Congrats, Julia, on getting thru that – must’ve been truly frightening.
My mom had brain surgery to remove a tumor and didn’t even need PT afterward. She was home in a few days after.
Amazing! But how utterly terrifying to go through!
Carving out a unique space means being lazy and getting away with it.
I must say now I’m really curious as to what ails her that she needs so much time.
My guess is mental or eating disorder.
It could be a right hemicolectomy. Both the hospital time and recovery time of up to six months would fit. And she certainly would not want people to know she had a piece of colon removed when we don’t even know her well enough to talk about her hormones!
Dear British media and Royal Family,
The FBI would ***STILL*** like to have a word with Prince Andrew.
Wouldn’t want it to slip your mind with everything else going on.
Sincerely,
Literally Everyone
This.
Hmm. Part of me is wondering if the school holidays are an excuse to disguise the real length of projected recovery time for her. It’s also a good cover for potential setbacks in the recovery process. Didn’t realize there had been a Latvia trip planned along with Italy…this whole situation is even more curious. This situation was clearly not anticipated.
I’m surprised they mention Latvia now.
The initial announcement ~ two weeks ago – said they’d be more active in liaising with British troops, thanking them for their work – and that they’d go to a place (that wasn’t mentioned) where there’s a big contingent of British troops. The largest presence, outside of the UK, is the Rhine Army in Germany, with their own infrastructure – schools, shops – at several bases.
So there was speculation, from me among others, that they’d come here.
The camp in Latvia is small and a multinational base, comprised of soldiers from the UK, Denmark, Estonia, France (?).
Pretty easy to ‘cancel’ something that wasn’t really planned to start with. I bet there were just some initial suggestions about where & maybe when, with no actual details worked out. Their staff does not do such advanced planning. Plus, this gives a great cover for the PoWs lack of any actual action, along the lines of promising future work, which they usually do.
It really doesn’t have anything to do with her work. She’s the Princess of Wales and the mother of the future king. If the RF doesn’t want to replace her, then she’s irreplaceable. So much for any ideas William might have had about divorce.
If she is gone that long i truly hope she is getting the help she needs. Either her health is very precarious or she will come back with a brand new face. Either way i do think she is irreplaceable to the royal family. Of the working royals she is still a fave despite working far less than Anne. I mean, so far she hasn’t cheated, or shown herself as a pedo. And yes the bar is extremely low.
They’re all replaceable, the married ins & the born ins–divorce is always an option & there’s a line of success with nearly a 100 names on it.
Seriously, what is wrong with her??? I mean it looks like Kate will only work about 8 weeks this year when you factor in by July-August they head north to Balmoral.
A part of me thinks she’s going to rock up to Wimbledon in July as if nothing has happened. Another part of me thinks she won’t ever return to her normal duties again. The whole discrepancy surrounding this entire situation continues to puzzle me.
How long is the spring break in the UK? A week or two weeks? If it’s anything like the French school vacation system, French students get a vacation every 6 weeks and they last two weeks each time. Two weeks in October (all Saints Week), two weeks at Christmas, two weeks in February/going into March (depending on your region’s zone), and two weeks in April (depending on your region’s zone, not all schools across the country are closed at the same time).
If you’re thinking “wow that sounds great” it is lol. I went to a French-American School until 8th grade in the US and they adopted the same system but we got slightly less vacation: one week in October and one week in February. We got two weeks at Christmas and in April though and it was amazing. It was a PITA for my parents for child care and they did a variety of things (we didn’t have a baby sitter after I was in second grade due to an incident I won’t go into) for coverage.
However just because the vacation is two weeks for the kids doesn’t mean William and Kate have to automatically drop everything every single time. If Kate is going to be fully recovered by Easter, I can totally see her being like “well the kids have two weeks of vacation so I can’t possibly be seen until mid-April.” I hope she makes a full recovery but… don’t use your kids’ vacation as an excuse to be completely MIA if you are truly fully better by then.
I truly hope she makes a full recovery and emerges with new perspective on her life and her work. I also hope that, regardless of the nature of any physical ailments she’s got, that there’s a good bit of therapy and counseling going on.
I do wonder if this is the start of phasing her out of public life. And i believe if her recovery includes her gaining weight, she won’t be appearing in public as much, like Charlene. If it’s digestive problems that have been part of what’s keeping her slim, fixing the problem will bring her to a healthier weight that I’m not sure she’ll be comfortable at.
I feel the same. The lack of visitors supports those who suspect that she is undergoing some type of rehab therapy. Or, those that question if she is even in the London Clinic. Even if she is not in any form of rehab or counselling, a long break from the expectation that she be in the public eye may help her realize she can live without the attention and hopefully free her to carve out a more authentic life than the fake wavy smiley persona she’s been presenting forever. She may even be so enamored of her new private life that she nudges Burger King to rollout the divorce sooner rather than later because she is never coming back.
Let’s not forget that her prolonged absence also allows Prince Incandescence to say that he can’t possibly work either because of it.
Looks like they actually read the room for once and figured out really quickly that no one was buying the “Kate’s gonna work so hard from her sickbed” narrative.
She is irreplaceable, but “this is not down to her volume of work.” Lol, we know!
I hope she gets as much time as she needs to feel well again, but I can’t help but wonder how Charles (notoriously jealous Charles) is going to feel about Kate making her big comeback at Trooping after being absent from the public eye. You know he’s going to feel miffed that HE came back to a full diary of engagements and she is probably going to appear briefly on the balcony after months and make all of the front pages.
If she’s fully recovered before Trooping, I think Charles will make it known he expects her to make at least one public appearance before Trooping. I’m also not sure Kate will want to make Trooping her first official engagement? It’s a huge public event and after so much time out of the public eye there will be a lot of interest in how she looks physically. That’s a lot of pressure and it wouldn’t be smart. I would guess she would want to pick a smaller and less chaotic engagement to show everyone she’s recovered and healthy. But I know, the Wales don’t always make smart decisions.
My guess is Chuck will demand they go to church, with the kids, for her first appearance. There is no expectation for her to speak if she’s just going to church on any given Sunday.
I completely agree he won’t let Trooping be her first appearance.
Somewhere I read speculation part of her colon was removed? Would that involve that many months of recovery time?
no it wouldn’t – my mom had her large intestine removed. She was in the hospital for a while to ensure the stoma was working well and no infection, but once she got home her recovery wasn’t 5 months long (and she was 60!). She was actually gaining strength, weight and energy because the diseased part of her body was gone.
Depending on what she has, it could. A very good friend of mine had GI cancer that had metastasized and was given a 5% chance of living two years. His recovery took a very, very long time and included radiation, chemo and surgery. He had a lot of his bowels removed. I also have a friend who has Crohn’s, and she’s had surgery. Her recovery after surgery went much quicker, but Crohn’s keeps coming back.
May I ask where else you read that even dares to speculate about her? I only ask because I would love to add it to my list. In my experience the entire internet has been scrubbed of anything remotely critical or less than cheerleading support for her, yet is full of hate for MM.
the royal propaganda/KP PR works hard, it’s truly a bit frightening how much power they have.
I think DeuxMoi had an item saying that Kate was having a bowel resection.
Thanks Ciotog!
Someone on the DM BTL yest was commenting about Spanish outlets knowing more than the BRF is letting on. And someone on the Meghan post on here has said the American media isn’t buying into the official line. That’s all I’ve got. As a Brit and a social media ignoramus I can’t help you other than that.
Thanks Sparrow. I’ll try reading Spanish media.
I guess majority of media ownership is in hands of royalists/elitists who want power to remain in the hands of the few.
I’m in Spain. Some of the trashy tabloids here are saying that something went wrong in her surgery.
Hi, WiththeAmerican. This is probably too late to be picked up. But. I had a quick scan search re Spanish media. Apparently some complication happened after the surgery. That’s the line. On some site, American, I think, it’s been pointed out that the hospital she attended has no mental health facility, ditto gynae, making people believe it’s definitely digestive/abdominal.
Thanks JK and Sparrow, I tried to google and Marca came up but wouldn’t let me read, not sure why, so I appreciate the update!
Horrible of something did go wrong with her surgery. That’s interesting that the hospital they say she’s at doesn’t have mental health facility.
Wondering why there aren’t visitors and why if she’s so loved, there aren’t streets of well wishers flowers and notes.
Nope. I’m having similar surgery next month – no more than a week in hospital and 6-8 weeks at home taking things easy. There’s more to this than meets the eye and my guess is she had a medical issue which begat some serious mental health problems.
Jaded, that matches my bowel resection years ago and I had a MASSIVE infection.
If this was a planned surgery, as KP said, then why didn’t they plan it for summer instead, when WandK are normally MIA for months at a time? Why now, when this is usually their “busiest” season?
Maybe it couldnt wait till summer. Just because something is “planned” it doesnt mean it was planned months and months in advance. “Planned” could simply mean “not rushed to the hospital and operated on immediately.” Maybe it was planned a week ahead of time?
Maybe she’s not in the London Clinic at all (hence the obligatory show-visit from William a few days later, and no Middletons going in/out). Maybe she’s like Princess Charlene, or she’s gone to another place for elective surgery. The RF may have given this location to the press as a distraction; there could be a body-double in that bed. Who knows.
That is my guess, too! I think we would have seen the Middletons papped going in and out of the London clinic if she was really there, and KP made such a point of mentioning the place that I was instantly suspicious.
The British media is notorious for infiltrating and staking out places. The royals can afford round the clock care right in the palace or in another facility. To me, there would be nothing worse for Kate’s recovery than knowing she was surrounded by the British media encircling the hospital for two weeks.
I expect that we’ll hear later that they pulled the same “trick” that the Sussexes did when Archie was born: they announced only after Meghan had been discharged, much to the chagrin of the BM. Of course, when the Wails do it, it’ll be hailed as sensible, clever, and wonderful.
The more they talk about how irreplaceable she is the more it telegraphs how much William wants out of the marriage.
I read somewhere that a source claims she’s been suffering from stomach issues her “entire adult life”, and the surgery was to remove damaged/problematic parts of her stomach/intestines/colon. Who knows, not sure if we’ll ever get the real story.
That makes me sad. Don’t particularly like her but, still, it’s sad.
If that is the real story, then KP should just say that. Charles has mostly gotten good press for being transparent. But even if they did, at this point, their messaging has been so off that I’m not sure people would even believe them. The messaging is either off bc they’re amateurs, which tracks, or bc they’re lying and covering up something, which also tracks.
I have been following them since she first appeared on the scene and this has never been so much as remotely hinted at – even with her morning sickness and hospitalizations for dehydration.
The longer this carries on makes me wonder whether she’s at a mental crunch point as much as a physical one. It’s possible she’s hit a psychological wall with this surgery. She might have been in chronic pain for extended periods over several years; pain itself can cause and magnify mental health issues. The intense media speculation is another factor. The BRF is batting back on her absence, saying she’ll work from bed one moment then not the next; she probably fears that she’s failed to get the country rallying around her as much as expected. I blame her a lot for driving Meghan out, and her actions leave a bitter taste, but goodness I hope she’s going to recover properly.
You could be correct – chronic pain, or major surgery, can absolutely do a number on your mental health.
I tend to think this is a “multiple things can be true” situation. Bowel surgery is very serious and does require a lot of recovery time. Thats a fact. Could it also be true that she’s mentally exhausted from being sick? Totally. Could it also be true that she’s using a very real health issue and surgery to get out of work for longer than technically required? Totally.
this is what I’m thinking – there is something physically wrong with her that required surgery. Maybe it was just one of those things that happens to people, maybe it was a result of extreme dieting, maybe from extreme stress/anxiety, etc.
But I think there is something else at play that requires a longer recovery time without a set end date. Its like they are preparing the public to not expect to see Kate until June and even that is iffy. That seems more in line with an extended mental health recovery.
I wonder if, like others have said, this is the beginning of the end of Kate’s public life? We’ll see her a few times a year like Charlene and that’s it?
Here’s my thing. If a public person like Kate is having mental health issues, what is the palace going to say? Are they really going to share that in the moment? Charlene was said to have a legitimate health issue when she was in South Africa but then later she did actually go to Switzerland for treatment right? But did they say it was for mental health? I can’t remember. But either way, while it would be nice for there to be transparency around mental health, considering the viciousness of the BM, I can see why someone going through a mental health crisis wouldn’t want to share. But at the same time, Kate mostly is treated decently by the BM and it could be spun positively. But I could get not sharing whilst in the middle of it. If that’s what going on. Saw an article excerpting from Hardmans book about how Kate is a regular reader of the tabloids and papers. To which, I would say, yeah that would mess with your mental health. Meghan once said the tabloids should come with a warning label like cigarettes. Plus she’s married to William. But idk, it could also just be abdominal surgery.
I blame William too — it’s obvious that he philanders and treats her like a piece of furniture when he isn’t rolling his eyes and sneering at her in public. He’s known for his explosive temper so being married to him must be extremely stressful, and between that and her restrictive eating, she could very well have developed bleeding ulcers.
Pain can also make you dependent upon painkillers.
True. A whole other issue of physical/psychological dependence she may be battling. And of course painkillers affect intestines.
Such a lazy lady. She must be in heaven not having to lift a finger but her middle one at Will.
One doesn’t get rushed to hospital for being lazy. She’s clearly suffering from a serious medical issue that may also involve a mental health crisis. I don’t like Kate but I’d never accuse her of faking it so she could get out of royal duties.
Exactly, Jaded. I think this is a serious medical issue with perhaps a mental health issue tagged on, either already existing or caused by her physical pain. What makes me slightly more certain about the mental health angle is The Telegraph article, which was like one long love letter to Kate, almost a “hang in there, Kate, you are important, don’t doubt it”. Whatever has happened has thrown her off course for months. I suspect she has been in physical pain for a long time, and deep into a marriage that hasn’t been supportive.
I wouldn’t put it past her.
Racist must get the benefit of the doubt so carry on.
1.This is a total distraction from Andrew being a pedo.
2. This timeline (to me) indicates treatment for mental health or addiction. I wish her the best of luck if that’s the case
Tisme, I agree that I think it could be rehab for addiction for both KHate and Wont. I also think she can be having surgery which rehab would follow.
I get the DeuxMoi emails on Sundays and there was a section in the newsletter this week about Kate. For what it’s worth, DM states that it’s confirmed she got part of her colon and bowel removed.
The bowel includes the colon, so it’s not clear from this exactly what was removed, but that’s pretty serious and can explain the longer stay in the hospital while everything heals and starts working again.
A lifetime having a colostomy can be devastating for anyone, but there are so many people out there that do just that every day. She could take a year out of the public eye and truthfully she would only be missed be staunch royalists. What I do find funny is the lack of reasons given why a grown man and future King needs so much time off for his wife’s surgery? If anyone should be working and stepping up it should be the Heir.
Peggy isn’t going to be gift wrapped opportunities to step up and garner empathy and he is blowing this one big time.
I can understand her recovery period but I can’t understand his need to be by her side throughout. You’re right, it comes across as backfiring. They have all the staff in the world and school age kids, plus her family clearing their diaries. This is surely William’s chance to shine as sole ambassador for the BRF; his proposed absence is not easing the workshy backlash one bit. Why should Harry be criticised for not helping out when William has all the support he needs, times a million, to get out there and work. I didn’t realise this was the plan – I assumed William was off for the first week or two not this whole period.
If that proves to be the case (reason for surgery) then she may need a colostomy bag until it heals. This can take a few months. There’s no way I see her wanting to appear in public with one of those no matter how hidden. Of course this is all speculation but the only thing I can think of to possibly excuse this ridiculous amount of time off without it being a mental or cosmetic condition they’re hiding.
Not saying it’s impossible that this is what Kate is dealing with, but DeuxMoi is completely unverified, it’s literally the least journalistic outlet possible. That story could have been planted by anyone – a royalist writing fanfic or a family member trying to obfuscate what’s really going on with her. (Wasn’t James proven to be a lurker/poster on DM or LA or something like that?)
Personally, I believe DM like I believe the palace’s press releases.
If the story is fanfic, then KP should hire that writer for all their PR statements because this would be one of the few times a palace leak makes sense. It’s not sensational, doesn’t blame anybody, fits the general timeline and elicits concern rather than ridicule. Good job, fanfic writer!
@Eurydice, the fact that you’re citing it as a coherent PR story should indicate that it’s not coming from the palace whatsoever, lol.
I agree @Sunday. I don’t trust them because it’s not the first time royalists and/or palace-connected “sources” have sent in stories to DM to prop up W&K. It’s the same place the claims of W&K sharing kisses at one of the Earthshot ceremonies and similar blinds came from. I think the site owner herself even called out someone who sent in a story about them at one point. Kate could very well be dealing with a bowel issue, but I wouldn’t look to DM as a legit source for that claim.
I think it’s more likely that she returns in time for Trooping and Wimbledon.
And when you consider the wording of the statement of wanting normality for their children, you know Kate’s situation is serious. It’s strange when you consider she seemed ok at Christmas but a smile can hide a lot.
Agree.
Something big is going on.
These are not statements relating to a physical injury alone. There is definitely more to this.
Jesus. This is plausible. We are hearing so many stories of younger persons having them. Thinking back to Jamie Foxx.
On the X app someone said the Spanish press is reporting Kate has been the hospital since Dec. 28. Could match with the blacked out Rovers dated Dec.28 going to the hospital. Moving the goal post just raises more suspicion.
I can see that. So maybe that picture of William driving to (or from?) the hospital last week was of not him going to visit her, but really of her going home. That still fits the timeline they gave for her being hospitalized.
A planned surgery that could have taken place while she is on Christmas break, instead they waited until she should have been back at work!
“Planned” doesnt have to mean it was planned months in advance. WIth bowel issues, doctors try their best to manage conditions with diet/exercise before going to surgery, because it is a VERY serious surgery. “Planned” could be a week or a few days in advance.
Agree, Slush. Planned could mean drs were aware of her situation, have been for some time trying all sorts of non invasive measures, and then something went wrong which was their worst case scenario but not unplanned for. Planned could also mean that whatever went wrong was so serious she got rushed to hospital where a team was put together, over a day or more, to put a surgical process in place which involved discussion between surgeon/s and patient regarding extensive surgery. I do not believe she picked a date in her calendar.
Just realized I put “diet/exercise” – ugh diet culture in my subconscious 🙁
I meant “diet” like changing the types of foods that are easier to digest, or whatever is better for her system. and I meant to say “lifestyle change” meaning whatever else she could do to improve as steps before surgery
Really 🤣so no one else in the RF can sit in front of a pye chart for a photo op, and no one else can carry a notebook that says “notebook” 🤣🤣. This is so bloomin ridiculous, she makes a few mumbled speeches that someone else has written. She sits with ACTUAL experts, let’s them talk and say what needs to be done, then let’s them do the work.
Sorry but if she was any kind of early years expert, George wouldn’t look like a tired out 30 year old most of the time, Charlotte wouldn’t be a walking mini me for Kate, and Louis would know you don’t slap your mum across the face or put your hands over her mouth. So please rota give it up.
5 months!?
Well, my mind is jumping to all kinds of horrific possibilities.
Was it a suicide attempt that resulted in her needing abdominal surgery? And she needs rehab on top of medical recovery time?
Did William snap and break more than a dog bowl this time? And if he did, is he also being sent away to rehab to finally deal with his incandescent rage problem?
Does she have an eating disorder that became so bad that she not only needed surgery but also extensive rehab?
It’s Princess Charlene of Monaco all over again, but if they think they can get away with claiming privacy and it never getting out, they’re deluding themselves.
My honest theory is she had a bowel surgery, which was serious and will require a lot of recovery….but then she may be padding that recovery time to get out of more work.
Yeah, I think it was a bowel resection. If DuexMoi (??) is right, its been an issue her whole adult life and could require an extensive procedure. Not only is it tough physically, it’s a shock when you have a major health scare. I’m giving her a pass and she should take as long as she needs. I think Will should get back to work once she’s home, but I bet he’s probably rattled by this, too. This is a major dose of reality for him.
As for this timeline about her return to “work,” she is not returning to work. Ever.
She might make a few balcony appearances but my money is on her truly being incapable of much more. And where is Willy? Usually when a couple own a business together and one is sick, the other one works hard to save it while caring for the family.
Most “normal” families are like this. My husband wouldn’t be able to miss work if I was in the hospital. We need an income. Hopefully my mom would be able to help with the ever so time consuming school run, because there’s no nannies or hired help in my life.
That’s it exactly. Yet he won’t be able to work for months? It’s outrageous.
I almost wonder if she had plastic surgery that had unexpected results.
She could be sick but also milking the situation. Clever Carole knows that you can’t separate or divorce a sick princess without a public outcry. Bulliam would look like the biggest jerk and it would be a scandal that would push the Royals over the edge of real unpopularity.
Kate has been repositioned to the average Daily Mail reader as the perfect wife and mother. There would be an outcry if she got ditched after decades of being the loyal supporter to her husband. Bulliam is stuck with her as she wastes away from some unnamed illness for years to come.
Wasn’t this part of the plot from Jane Eyre where Mr. Rochester couldn’t move on with his life because his wife was crazy and locked in the attic? If that’s the case …. Well played Carole, Well played.
Nice! Yes, Rochester would’ve been a bigamist if he’d married Jane, which he attempted, with Bertha alive. Had to wait for the fire and all that. So you are totally right – there’s no way William could ditch Kate in these circs. She’s safer, divorce wise, now than before.
Sparrow, unless this is Ma’s strategy and it will come out (deliberately) that she didn’t need the length of rehab after surgery and she took that long so she wouldn’t have to work. Let’s remember that the brf/bm machine is alive and well. They could totally obliterate her.
Charles spin doctors actually had talk of the damaged Diana and portrayed Camilla as jane Eyre rescuing Charles from his wife. It was very disturbing spin.
If William wants out he will be allowed a divorce imo.
Why don’t they just say Kate will see you all next Christmas for her Christmas special. You know Easter will turn into after summer vacation. These people have no clue. None . I guess wank will also resurface at Christmas time too . I don’t know how the British people don’t make a stink about his and her laziness. He isn’t visiting her in hospital, the kids are at school, wtf does he do all day ? All day , hours of hours of time to himself. Full staff to do everything for him . What the f is William doing all day ?
Rehab takes a long time. I’m not sure what the rehab is for…
They’re so proud of Charlie bringing awareness to his (very common) male issue – which taking care of yourself is always good to promote, but then why not hers?
Fergie has also been upfront about her health issues, first with the breast cancer now with the melanoma. And she managed to do that while maintaining her privacy. It can be done. And it can be helpful to remind people, get your checkups, if you think something is funny call your doctor, etc.
My very morbid theory, and I hope I’m wrong: she ODed on Tylenol/acetominophen, which if it doesn’t kill you will destroy your liver, so she needed a liver transplant (hence “planned” aka waiting for a donor organ to become available) and she’ll spend the next few months or the rest of the year in treatment for mental health issues as well as recovering from an organ transplant.
Worked at a transplant organization. You don’t need a whole liver for a transplant. You can remove part of the liver of a close match (usually family).
They dont give liver transplants to suicidal people in the us.. maybe uk is different
It seems incredibly ill-advised bordering on medically unprofessional to pre-publicize medical timelines like this. How would they already know in January, supposedly days after her surgery, that actually it’ll be months more of recovery time? Did she have complications that suddenly pushed back the timeline for another 2 months?
Why not just focus on reporting on pretty cards the children have drawn for her or Will’s nightly lullaby that he croons at the foot of her hospital bed or whatever other sympathetic nonsense they could drum up instead of more statements seemingly intentionally designed to generate as much speculation as possible? It’s like they’re using Kate’s “surgery” as a Spare storyline, but in a way that just encourages wild speculation rather than sympathy and support. I think it’s extremely telling that they don’t view speculation about the future queen’s health (regardless of your personal opinion of her) as a line even they wouldn’t cross unnecessarily.
So, are they (a) incompetent idiots who simply can’t craft a good statement – they’re not trying to encourage speculation, they just don’t know wtf to say, (b) are they just that crass, using a life-threatening condition as tabloid chum to protect lord knows what, or is it (c) not as serious as they’re alleging and they’re using an exaggeration about a life-threatening condition as tabloid chum to protect lord knows what? I don’t know the answer, but I do know there are about a zillion other angles they could be taking with these Kate stories that for whatever reason they’re just not. I saw someone post that derangers were posting somewhere a theory that she’s in a coma, and honestly that would track as a potential reason why we’re not getting any Middleton/children visiting stories that would instantly change the conversation here. Something is capital-W WRONG here.
Your questions are my questions @sunday. That really sums it up well.
Agreed—where are her parents and siblings? Why haven’t her children been to see her? Perhaps they’re visiting and it’s not publicized, but her isolation to me seems bizarre and only makes sense if she’s so ill/debilitated that it would traumatize the kids to see her in that state (although, your mom disappearing and not being able to even call would be its own trauma). The whole thing is deeply disturbing and I hope for the sake of her kids she is okay.
Can you imagine any other walk of life in which a person is deemed irreplaceable because he or she turns up in clothes. You could say a model’s life, but that involves work. She literally gets dressed, turns up, smiles, goes. She sometimes does a mumbly speech. The dog’s work is done by other people. There are state events but the vast majority of her year is turning up in front of crowds. Not to work but to be seen to have turned up.
I think it’s a hernia from overdoing her exercise routine but Kate, as usual, just wants a lot of time off.
If this was truly serious, William would be at the hospital every day to, (at least), keep up appearances. And we’d be aware of Kate’s parents by her bedside.
I watched a brit show on YouTube over the weekend. It must have been from around the time Charles married the rottweiler. The premise was basically what is wrong with Prince Charles (a lot).
While talking about how his mother was not being around when he was very young likely ruined him, the narrator made a comment about how the early years before 5 are so important to development. Oh, how I chuckled. Apparently, Katie keen didn’t discover that ground breaking information all by herself.
We will never get to know the truth about her illness.
From the intense secrecy going on about it must be something which much be kept hidden
We will never get told the truth about this
From all the intense secrecy it must be something which must be kept hidden
There is a possibility that she is suffering from some form of bowel or stomach cancer that would require surgery and then radiation or chemotherapy or both. This would take months of treatment and recovery and would certainly be something the BRF and press would not want publicized
There are a number of points here that don’t add up with a “successful, planned surgery.”
Why are the children not visiting their mother???
Why does Kate need such a long recovery???
Why has William visited Kate only once???
Why has Charles not visited???
I would like believe it’s just a hernia op but remember the images of Kate down on her haunches, knees fully bent engaging at eye level with children at her xmas concert. Hernia pain/trouble often goes for weeks before surgery. And if you review the video from the xmas day walk, Kate seems subdued but not showing any signs of physical discomfort.
This may be a mental health crisis being disguised as abdominal surgery. It wouldn’t be the first time royal family handlers have lied to us.
The lack of visitors is the biggest tell. She either can’t have them or she isn’t at the hospital. I sound like a conspiracy theorist lol but theres no reason if it was a straight surgery she couldn’t have people visiting her now. She’s almost one week post-op.
I believe DeuxMoi lifted their story from the comments here – there were plenty of people in the comments here speculating bowel/intestinal surgery days ago when the news first broke.
I’ll go the other way. Last year, a good friends mother went into the hospital for something fairly routine – and then got severe MRSA. It ravaged her. At first, my friend’s family was told to prepare for the worst. Then the timeline shifted to weeks in the hospital and months of recovery, with a full recovery questionable. Then, after they brought in a specialist and his treatment worked wonders, she was out of the hospital around a week later, with a couple of weeks of further treatment in an out patient setting, but she still took around 6 weeks to recover.
I don’t know if she got MRSA or not. But I think it’s likely something went wrong during or immediately after the surgery in some fashion. Complications can happen even with the best care money can buy. It would explain the lack of “full recovery” in KP’s initial statement, the length of the hospital stay, and the ever evolving timeline of when she’ll return to “work.” It also wouldn’t have developed “over the weekend” like they keep saying, but would have developed in the period directly after the operation. Ultimately, we won’t know until someone in the media, who is “reputable” – for all that means in the rota system – leaks word or heavily implies something.
I hope she recovers. If her problem does have a mental illness component to it, I hope she gets the mental health treatment she needs – it would be a first for the BRF, but I hope it happens.
It is unusual in this day and age to come right out the gate and state that she will be out of comission for up to and around 5-6 months and even more considering summer break! (if we consider the dec 28 date)
I mean as people have come forth and pointed out here and all over sm, even with very serious conditions with complicated surgerys, one is expected to be up and about in a matter of weeks if not days!
6 months recovery time is almost unheard of from what I gather.
And what is up with William taking a leave like this. Something does not add up imo.
To me this sounds like serious mental health related considering the timeline.
Between this mysterious “abdominal surgery” with extended stay, her regularly bandaged fingers and frightening figure, it’s not a leap to assume she’s taken her Diana cosplay all the way to the bulimic tendencies.
I hope she recovers well. Physically and psychologically.
Also hair loss/wigs.
We all commented on this site that she looked like a hot mess lately – now we know her issues were catching up with her; she didn’t seem physically uncomfortable so I see explanation 1. Mental issues were no longer manageable and people around her realized it can no longer be ignored 2. Not all health issues involve physical pain and surgery is sometimes just a start to treatment (radio, chemo, physiotherapy, psychotherapy). BRF might simply lie and say 5 month recovery instead of 5 mont treatment. Whatever it is, I hope she receives real help, with her well-being as priority not BRF image. And gee, Diana had severe ED and died at 36yo, Meg drove on the brink of suicide while pregnant, now Kate. BRF is literally a death trap for married in women
I wonder if her issue has to do with an eating disorder that she’s being treated for. Her meals are being supervised and exercise is being curtailed. It would take her a long time to be trustworthy in her recovery.
Her eventual appearance will be interesting. Having to eat in the hospital and lack of obsessive exercise will put needed weight on her, which will be very obvious.
We’re here in Europe through summer(due to my husband’s job). I think it’s the same here as in the US where most don’t really care about the BRF but for a few who notices it on the news- it’s also the same thinking as what I and others on this forum have been suspecting. Where probably K is having a mental-nervous breakdown with a combination of the health strains on her body because of an eating disorder. And why is it that W can’t do some of his work obligations, but instead just sitting it out the next couple mths taking care of K. He’s healthy enough to multitask(yeah he’s lazy but this seems too serious).
It’s very suspicious.
The silence from Ma, Pa, Pippa and James Middleton is deafening. Clearly, they are under a gag order. What is the BRF offering the Middletons in exchange for their silence?
Ok. Either she was surgically intervened for serious reasons or with ongoing complications at the time that might resurge, either she underwent in-utero surgery on a new baby.
She’s young, she’s strived for staying fit and eating healthy, and she has access to the best possible care. As the likely future queen and heir’s mother, I don’t think she spends long periods of times without going fully checked by a doctor.
The possibilities of someone like her developing a non-cancerous condition that requires two weeks post-surgery hospitalization plus four months recovery at home are really narrow.
I studied the body language between Kate and William and it’s bad. Note how Kate whips her head around quickly after glancing at William as they exit church xmas day.
I’m praying for you Kate.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=eqUJqn1VbRc