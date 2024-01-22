Ioan Gruffudd & Bianca Wallace are engaged, three years after he left his wife

Ioan Gruffudd separated from Alice Evans in January 2021. We know because Alice’s descent into madness began at that moment. She spent two and a half years ranting and raving about Ioan online, on social media and in interviews. While Ioan is far from perfect, it became clear that his biggest crime was simply leaving his wife. That’s it – he wasn’t happy, and Alice showed us why he was so unhappy with her. Ioan quickly moved on with Bianca Wallace, and Alice began targeting Bianca in her hate campaign as well. The divorce finally came through last summer, but not before a series of last-ditch dramatics from Alice.
Well, at least Ioan and Bianca are getting their happy ending – Ioan proposed and Bianca is thrilled. She posted the engagement photo with the ring – an emerald center stone with two diamonds on either side. It’s a pretty ring, although I’m not a huge fan of emeralds as engagement rings. I’m sure she loved it and they’ve been through a lot. It would not surprise me if they were somewhat trauma-bonded from everything they’ve dealt with over the course of their relationship. Incidentally, Ioan timed the proposal so it was almost three years to the DAY when he told Alice he was leaving (and she freaked out and began live-tweeting through it).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.
I’d kind of forgotten about this situation! I wish them well and hope the children are adjusting too.
Yeah same here, although I am sort of frightened his ex wife will go overboard with her insanity again.
Wishing them well!
Wishing both them and the children well, hopefully they are able to have a positive relationship with the kids but am not holding my breath considering how insane Alice is.
I hope the kids are doing better now. I remember reading about Alice’s attempts to harass Ioan and weaponize their oldest daughter against him. Alice came across as mentally unstable with a drinking problem, so hopefully that situation has also improved somewhat.
I just feel for those girls. So much damage has already been done and that woman will not relent. Alice is hateful and psychotic and Ioan seem to be coping with her abuse by being removed from it all.
I really hope Ioan is able to be a parent to his kids. That part of this story is tragic.
I like Bianca and Ioan together. She has Multiple Sclerosis and talks about it a lot and when she is struggling with current medication etc., my late mother had MS and it’s a disease that really takes a toll on whole families and relationships.
Being attacked relentlessly by a person can cause exacerbations from the stress which is what I think Alice was trying to accomplish with her whole social media thuggery.
It is refreshing to see how Bianca handles the disease and as a result I am a fan of her.
Gorgeous ring! Could it be a peridot? I know a couple of Leos who adore their birthstone, and a quick Google says she’s born in August.
Count me as another fan of hers, as someone with a chronic illness, I admire her outlook and sense of humour about things. Hope she’s doing okay with her MS.
It is indeed a peridot. She confirmed this.
Congratulations to them. I guess we can all just wait for the next meltdown from Alice.
I am not saying that Alice’s was or is not toxic or that below is their story, but in a general sense –
I have always resented how men leave their women After they have children and the women are older (the women were not thinking about starting a new life, and in some cases, they were the caregiver to the children and did not keep up with themselves); the men then move on with younger women and start a brand new life. I also hate how the ‘left women’ are supposed to be quiet and gracious and wish the men well. In many cases, the stories are the same, the women suspect something and asked and are repeated assured they are wrong; then boom, out of left field…the men are out.
100%.
Bianca confirmed that it’s her birthstone, a peridot.
Alice has been extremely quiet about it, surprisingly!
Congratulations to them! It’s a beautiful ring and they look happy!