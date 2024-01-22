Ioan Gruffudd & Bianca Wallace are engaged, three years after he left his wife

Ioan Gruffudd separated from Alice Evans in January 2021. We know because Alice’s descent into madness began at that moment. She spent two and a half years ranting and raving about Ioan online, on social media and in interviews. While Ioan is far from perfect, it became clear that his biggest crime was simply leaving his wife. That’s it – he wasn’t happy, and Alice showed us why he was so unhappy with her. Ioan quickly moved on with Bianca Wallace, and Alice began targeting Bianca in her hate campaign as well. The divorce finally came through last summer, but not before a series of last-ditch dramatics from Alice.

Well, at least Ioan and Bianca are getting their happy ending – Ioan proposed and Bianca is thrilled. She posted the engagement photo with the ring – an emerald center stone with two diamonds on either side. It’s a pretty ring, although I’m not a huge fan of emeralds as engagement rings. I’m sure she loved it and they’ve been through a lot. It would not surprise me if they were somewhat trauma-bonded from everything they’ve dealt with over the course of their relationship. Incidentally, Ioan timed the proposal so it was almost three years to the DAY when he told Alice he was leaving (and she freaked out and began live-tweeting through it).