Alice Evans claims she is ‘so in love right now,’ one month after her divorce was finalized

I missed the fact that Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd’s divorce was finalized one month ago. The last time I dipped my toe into covering this catastrophic situation was back in June, when one of Alice and Ioan’s daughters claimed that Ioan’s girlfriend Bianca Wallace assaulted her, then Ioan went to court to basically say that Alice is still a f–king psycho and she’s done a crazy amount of damage to their daughters. While much of Alice and Ioan’s two-and-a-half year divorce battle was waged in public and in court, there’s not much detail in the reporting of their divorce coming through. I don’t believe they’ve actually settled the most pressing concern, custody of their daughters. Well, after all of that drama, guess who is moving on?
Alice Evans has found love again, weeks after her divorced from Ioan Gruffudd was made official. Following a bitter split from Ioan after 14 years of marriage, Alice, 55, revealed she has fallen madly in love with a mystery suitor. Alice took to Instagram to share a number of pictures of herself with daughters Ella, 13, and Elsie, nine, as they celebrated her 55th birthday, and teased fans with information about her new partner.
She wrote: “We had the BEST TIME EVER. Instagram won’t let me put in all the pics in one go. ( wisely, probably!) I am SO in love right now and cannot believe I only felt this level of intense love at 55. More info coming. Love you all for being so kind to me. I will never forget. I may sound cryptic but life has taught me ( at least on small measures) to be cautious. All will become clear. Love love love love you all.”
Alice did not share any pictures of her new love. Meanwhile, Alice and Ioan’s marriage was officially dissolved on July 3 after he filed for bifurcation and termination of marital status on May 18, to allow them to be declared legally divorced even as they continue settlement and custody negotiations in their split.
My guess is that Alice’s mystery suitor lives in the attic of her profoundly disordered mind. Then again, there’s a lid for every pot, and I’m sure there’s someone out there who wants to be with an abusive narcissist who terrorized her ex-husband for three years. Good luck to him. Incidentally, this is what it will take for Alice to stop focusing all of her rage on Ioan and Bianca: she needs someone else to focus on, she’ll need a new man. And again, good luck to that guy. But god, her poor daughters. Those poor children.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
She’s also been on the ozempic train. She’s lost a ton of weigh.
I hope the kids are OK. Poor things.
If this is based on her recent profile picture with the caption “I’m back!!”, it has come to light that this photo is actually YEARS old, and she just reposted it.
No she posted new pics but it’s been obvious for a while.
Omg, that was my first thought – this mystery suiter is imaginary. I love how because she can’t post all her pics in one go, she won’t post any of them. Next, it’ll be “There’s my love, you can see his leg behind that palm tree.”
Knew someone who updated relationship status to in a relationship. It was with an A.I. on his phone. So yeah. Getting similar vibes
It’s probably a puppy 🙄
I know his initials- they are JD.
Who on gods green earth would have her?
A misguided gold digger?
A misguided man that takes pressure in emotional, physical and psychological abuse??? IF he is an actual human being, he will never be free from Alice. He has just committed himself to a life time of trauma.
I’m just scared for those girls. Mom is a monsterous train wreck and their father has his head in the sand.
Father most likely has his hands tied. It is not easy when crazy mom has primary custody and he is a working actor. IIRC he is doing everything he can, that his lawyer is advising him to do, and he has to follow the procedures of the law.
@ Jean, YES!!! Ioan has taken every possible legal action to try and shield his daughters from their crazy, evil, manipulative narcissistic mother. There is only so far that Ioan can plead to the courts for custody, therapy and freeing his daughters that have been brainwashed.
This. He’s taking every course of responsible action that you can, and frankly, he’s the perfect client – he’s getting good advice and he’s actually adhering to it. He’s clearly playing the long game, showing himself over and over to be interested, invested, concerned but non-problematic, non-alienating, and above all emotionally consistent. People don’t realize how long custody disputes can go on when you are dealing with some one as genuinely unhinged as this woman has proven herself to be.
“My guess is that Alice’s mystery suitor lives in the attic of her profoundly disordered mind.”
Mine too.
I immediately pictured some poor guy, minding his own business, while she follows him with a telephoto lens and a list of all the secret “codes” he uses to signal messages to her.
The heavily filtered duck lip selfies are always a red flag! Does this lady actually have fans or is the article just engaging in wishful thinking on her behalf? I’m guessing that her new love is going to be some kind of tea cup puppy and not an actual human being.
Ugh, I hope it’s not a puppy! She just seems like the sort of person who would kick a puppy, doesn’t she?
She does have a dog that looks perpetually terrified.
With being in love she could also mean her daughters. She used them in thia context before.
She used to be quite famous in France, and was engaged to a Picasso descendant. I think she’d be better off going back to Paris, but maybe she is too Hollywood now.
I hope that it’s Brad Pitt because they have so much in common!
They certainly deserve each other.
Dead! Even grizzled old Brad Pitt isn’t likely to date outside the A list, but what a perfect match!
@Ladyship Digby don’t you get my hopes up like that, that’s mean! Can you imagine the glorious mess that would be? One can only dream.
Sure, Jan.
Is his name George Glass?
Thank you! Exactly what I thought of but couldn’t remember the name. 🤣
No, but his initials are “JD.”
Yes!
She thinks she’s hurting Ioan with this post.
“I never felt love this intensely before”
Whereas he’s Ike oh thank god move on move along and leave our poor
Daughters alone
True, but she isn’t the only one who claims they’ve found real love after a long time marriage breaks up. It’s a cringey thing to say, especially when kids are involved.
Yes! I used to hate Garth Brooks going on and on about the great love he had found with Trisha Yearwood after he had been married for how many years and had several children with his first wife. How do the kids feel?
I hope her new beau has money. I also hope she has gotten help and is really moving on for everybody’s sake.
As much help that Alice desperately needs, unless she is shacked up into a mental institution, she will not change, ever!!
Lots of money and really poor eyesight!
Lack of gender of this mystery love….imaginary and/or female? That caught my eye, while reading for the crazy content. She must be EXHAUSTING on so many levels. Poor kids.
Bianca recently posted a ton of beautiful pics of herself (and her profile is public) for her birthday (both women are Leos. Scary!) I’m guessing Alice saw them, felt insecure, and now this.
“My boyfriend? You wouldn’t know him, he goes to another school”
LOL
He’s Canadian.
Probably a figment of her imagination, but there are dudes who really do fall for actively crazy women. Every woman in their life tries to tell them she’s nothing but trouble, but he can’t stay away. Generally ends with restraining orders and police involved with the move out. Rinse and repeat.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAA!!!!!!
I can’t stop laughing at this comment.
IF the boyfriend (girlfriend?) is real, and that’s a much bigger “if” than fonts will allow here, all I can say to them is Whoopi Goldberg’s, “You in trouble!”
Well, that and “RUN!”
There was an incident at Ioan’s house a few weeks ago that resulted in the elder daughter attempting to get restraining orders against him and his girlfriend. (Coincidentally Alice either fired or was dumped by her lawyer just before the request was filed…).
Both requests were denied but one of the Tattle Life detectives got a copy of the transcript (tattle life-traditional celebs-Alice Evans thread -pink wiki button) and basically Alice dropped the daughter in it from a vast height. The judge was kind to Ella but pretty clearly unimpressed by mom and has appointed a Guardian ad litem for both girls. Alice has found a new lawyer who sounds a bit hopeless (been struck off at least once) and should currently be preparing her financial declaration which will no doubt be a work of imagination.
I’m not sure exactly what a Guardian ad litem’s role is, but it sounds like a good thing. Those children probably needed it a long time ago.
Whatever Ella did, it’s Alice’s fault that she is acting out. To some degree her father’s fault as well, IMO, but it’s clear Alice is the unhinged one and she has custody most of the time.
The GAL basically acts as an advocate for the children during the Family Law related aspects of the case. Alice seemed to be under the mistaken apprehension that she’d act under instructions from the girls, but she’s an independent officer of the court who assesses the situation and makes recommendations in the best interests of the children. Alice’s antics (breaking the DVRO, badmouthing Ioan to the kids, blocking their therapist appointments, keeping Ella out of school etc) aren’t going to look great, especially in light of Ella’s behaviour (poor kid is clearly under enormous strain). I’d imagine we’ll start hearing how she’s in cahoots with Ioan and Bianca fairly soon.
“has appointed a Guardian ad litem for both girls.” Thank god!! That’s the best news to come out of this mess yet. The girls finally have their own independent advocate. A GL is a neutral third party appointed by the court to determine what’s in the best interest of the child.
I do wish her (and her children) authentic recovery and support.
I don’t believe that she ever thought the divorce would actually happen and this is her way of trying to get Ioan back. The way she’s using the girls for this is gross.
I’m glad a GAL was appointed, but horrified it took so long. The girls should have had an advocate looking out for them in this case a long time ago.
She bought herself a dog, I guess