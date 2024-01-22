Reese Witherspoon doubles down on eating snow: we drank water out of the hose



Reese Witherspoon must be at her home in Tennessee right now because she’s been making Tik Tok videos about all of the snow they’ve gotten recently. More specifically, she made one video in which she took fresh snow from outside of her house, added a bunch of ingredients to it, and called it a “salted snowy cappuccino.” After the first video, people blew up her comments to tell her that it was gross and that snow is dirty. So of course, Reese made three follow-up videos. In the first one, she showed a microwaved cup of snow that had turned into clear water while cheekily asking, “Am I not supposed to eat snow?” You could tell she thought that would be the end of it, but that’s not how the Internet works. In the second response video, Reese basically pulls a YOLO. In the third one, she tries to justify it by sharing that she drank unfiltered water while growing up.

Reese Witherspoon found out the hard way, when you make a TikTok dining on snow, you might get a chilly reception. After scooping freshly fallen snow off of her car with two mugs, Witherspoon added chocolate syrup and salted caramel syrup to the flurries, before topping it off with some cold brew and enjoying. “Salted snowy capaccino…a snow salt chococinno,” she dubbed the twist on shaved ice. But not long after she shared her recipe with the world, the world called her gross…in so many words. Fans took to the comments in horror that the Morning Show star was eating snow, which is apparently a controversial practice. “Am I not supposed to eat snow?” Witherspoon asked in a follow-up video, even microwaving another cup of snow to show that it was clear and not dirty. “We’re kind of in the category of ‘you only live once,’ and it snows maybe once a year here. Also I want to say something…it was delicious,” she added. “I didn’t grow up drinking filtered water, I drank out of the tap,” she said in her third video response to the haters. “We drank out of the hose, we put our mouth on the hose…maybe that’s why I’m like this.”

[From Vulture]

Look, bless her heart for trying, but I don’t know, eating snow is an odd hill to die on. If it were me, I wouldn’t have even made the first response video, lol. She should have X’d out of the app and enjoyed her snowy treat. When it comes to the comments, the Internet has the home field advantage, so sometimes it’s best ignore them. I’m just not sure justifying eating clean snow with “Back in my day, we drank water out of a hose” is a winning argument. You liked the caramel snow, own it!

Now, to be fair to Reese, she grew up in the South and snow cream is a whole thing down here. I grew up on Long Island and had never heard of it before I moved to the South. Did y’all make snow cream or try to eat snow as kids? My husband and kids tried to make it one time. I did not partake because it wasn’t for me, but I wasn’t going to yuck their snow day yum. I did look it up, though, and scientists say that you can eat snow, but with a lot of caveats. So yeah, let the woman eat her cappuccino-infused snow.