Princess Eugenie wore a great Fendi ensemble at the PFW Dior Homme show

Here are some photos of Princess Eugenie last Friday in Paris. She attended the Dior Homme Fall/Winter show at Paris Fashion Week. She wore a pretty spectacular outfit, honestly – a Fendi wool jersey dress with a tuxedo coat and Fendi slingback heels and a Fendi purse.
As we know, Eugenie has been branching out past the Windsors for a while now. Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank split their time between Portugal and England, and Eugenie has been doing more celebrity events in recent years, especially related to art and fashion. This trip to Paris came on the heels of Eugenie and her sister Beatrice traveling to Davos several days beforehand. They attended a panel discussion on modern slavery, and they were joined by former prime minister Theresa May. You can see photos here.
Anyway, it’s interesting “counterprogramming” from the York princesses, especially given that their Davos trip and Eugenie’s Paris Fashion Week stop came on the heels of the Windsors’ dual health crises. As royal commentators were screaming about how Prince Harry needs to come back to the UK to help out his father and sister-in-law, the York princesses were out in Europe, enjoying their lives and not “helping out” in the UK. This is actually what King Charles wanted though – he doesn’t want Bea and Eugenie to have any power or to be semi-working royals or anything like that. So they aren’t. But then the Windsors don’t get to bitch and moan about how there are no younger, more glamorous working royals either.
She looks fab here – she and her sister have really upped their style game in recent years. Long may is continue.
I really want that dress and coat.
I don’t like her sister; but I agree, Eugenie look’s tres fab here. Love dressing like this, my favorite skirt silhouette.
This is my favorite personal style- classic, simple, timeless, chic. I LOVE it!!!
I love everything about this look. I want everything she’s wearing.
I bet the Wales will start fuming if Eugenie becomes known as the most stylish of the remaining Windsors. She dresses better than Kate and if she keeps it up, Kate will be jealous.
She looked lovely. I wonder how she can square up what her father is accused of and doing work for human trafficking? Seems odd to me that people would want to hear what she or her sister have to say about trafficking considering that their father is accused of partaking of young girls who were trafficked.
You are so right ! On the other hand, I’d hate for the sins of her father to prevent real work against modern slavery or trafficking to go further.
I have no idea how she reconciles it all, I just wish she’s on the right side of history with all this.
Andrew is their dad and he loves them (as much as he is able to actually love someone). He is also a predator. Both of those things are true.
I think Bea and Eugenie are allowed to love their dad and hate his actions. That they have taken on the cause of sex trafficking seems to indicate they want to be part of the solution (possibly to help make up for the damage he has caused?).
Well said. I agree totally.
I’ve come to a similar conclusion regarding their work in this area.
I don’t think that is really for Eugenie to square up. She is not responsible for the actions of her father, she is only responsible for herself and, like BlueNailsBetty says, perhaps engaging in this cause is exactly how she is trying to take positive actions and make the world better. Her father’s sins are not her wrong to right, but it seems too much of a coincidence to not think that might be how she views it.
I agree she is not here to right her fathers wrongs. I just was wondering how it might feel doing that kind of work that your father has been accused of partaking in. It’s an awful place to be when you love your father but he has been accused of this thing. The work does need to be done and if she can do it then great.
@SusanCollins I see what you are getting at now and maybe I can help.
My dad was awesome. He was a devoted husband and dad and his favorite people were Mom, my bro, and me.
My dad was also raised in northwest Texas at a time when racism and misogyny were the norm. So Dad was a racist and a chauvinistic pig. I grew up in the shadow of that and ended up being a good little white racist girl who was taught internalized misogyny. As I grew older and learned more about the world around me, those awful lessons lessened. By high school I was questioning a lot of things and slowly saw the fractures and disconnects between being raised as a Christian and racism/misogyny.
By the time I graduated high school my dad and I had had a boatload of arguments and fights over his actual beliefs vs what he said he believed. All of this was compounded by my manipulative, racist, misogynistic, and narcissist brother.
I finally left home a couple of years later because I couldn’t take dad and brother anymore. My leaving in anger and being repulsed by my dad’s awful mindset stunned my dad into the self reflection he never really had. I was his beloved baby girl and my rejection of the man he was was devastating (for both of us).
That was when he finally started self analyzing and thinking about the things I tried to teach him. He spent the rest of his life working on his mindset and deep rooted training. His learning wasn’t linear and he made mistakes but still, he got better and better. Our relationship healed and became unbreakable. The last words Dad said were to Mom-“love you, pretty” and he blew a kiss to me.
If I had given up on him I would have missed out on decades of happiness and joy with him.
Maybe Eugenie and Bea see their dad as negatively programmed and they are trying to help him overcome that. I doubt he will but I can see why they might think he can change.
@Bettybluenails. Thank you for your explanation. I’m glad that your father saw the light and made a change. I doubt their father will change but maybe this will help them.
Sorry Bluenailsbetty for the wrong name. I put it in the wrong order.
@SusanCollins No worries! Any variation of my username works for me.
And I agree. Andrew is a narcissist and narcissism is not curable. But I can see why the girls want to believe otherwise.
Eugenie looks very pretty here.
The press were screaming and crying that H&M haven’t posted a message on their website regarding Charles and Kate’s health. Eugenie hasn’t posted a thing regarding their health either and it’s fine. She can go do her own thing and it’s fine. But the British press claim they are not racist…….
She looks super chic! Her hair and makeup are fab too.
She looks great – love the outfit. Is it the lighting or is her hair darker? Whatever, her hair looks great, too.
I adore Fendi. I say this despite wearing a pair of their glasses that always slip and are possibly the worst I have, but their clothes are utterly gorgeous.
She looks fantastic. No notes 10/10
She looks really good. If I was one of the minor royals, I’d be bracing myself. Who knows how the papers are going to fill space?
She looks fantastic! That coat!
Eugenie looks very good. The press needs to start viewing Harry and Meghan as they do Beatrice and Eugenie. They’re not working royals and they’re free to do what they like.
Pretty sure their homes in the UK are comped or partially paid for by the crown, so I don’t think they’re entirely off the public purse? Someone with more knowledge care to weigh in?
Their personal homes aren’t. They pay rent for anpart at KP and, I think, St James’s. Obviously Royal Lodge is on a generous lease, one which they will inherit. I think the lease is a 99 year one? That’s if they accept it. Good rent but a lot of upkeep.
Agree 100%!
As H&M have not been working royals for years now – treat them like the York sisters! The articles should be fluff pieces about where they were spotted, what outfits they wore, etc. and brief highlights about the causes they are involved in. Nothing more and nothing less.
The BRF got what they asked for – a paired down monarchy. Unfortunately maybe now they are realizing the error given so many ‘important’ people who are down for the count because of health related issues. Plus the fact that the ones who are left are very work shy even on a good day. But that’s their own doing and no one else’s fault.
This is like a slowly developing disaster and we are all just observing with our popcorn and drinks in hand like the good shitshow that it is!!!!
Ha-very interesting they are branching out to be present at events like Davos. Usually the ‘minor nonworking royals’ try and hang about doing low stakes work so that when they get the occasional call to hop on the balcony or head off for a church walkabout they are sure to be available. Sounds like the princesses might not be up for shady scraps anymore and forge their own paths. Good for them if they do.
Bea at least has gone several times as part of her job.
She looks OK. It seems great because she and her sister have consistently set the bar so low in the past. Sorry: that’s my truth.
She looks exquisite. Does she normally do her own makeup you think? Whoever did her makeup for this event should do her makeup all the time it looks fantastic!
She wore Fendi to a Dior event?
*Whoopi okay gif*
Eugenie looks fabulous here — the most chic I have ever seen her! An absolutely exquisite look!
(She seems to be channelling Meghan’s elegant simplicity — although chartering out with her own designers — instead of her sister’s attempts at err, eccentric uniqueness.)
I think it is great that Eugenie is living her life and clearly has a busy social circle. More power to her elbow.
(does Kate ever get invited to London Fashion Week or other related events? I don’t think we ever see her at such things)
She’s taking style inspiration from Meghan, without blatantly copying Meghan. She looks AMAZING
She looks stunning. I think both girls are beautiful and I like them both. It seems crazy for the RF not to harness their qualities. Personally, I don’t hold them responsible for their parents and would hope their public ( I mean in the UK ) doesn’t either.
I think that’s probably part of the problem; both York princess are too interesting and stylish. Can’t have them upstaging anyone….
I’ve always enjoyed their fashion over the last decade. The good, bad and ugly. They’ve had a lot of good pieces over the years that didn’t hit because of their body types. But which would’ve been praised on someone tall and slender like Kate. Eugenie does well in simple silhouettes, jewel tones and no frills. She’s built much like the late Queen.