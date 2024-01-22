Princess Eugenie wore a great Fendi ensemble at the PFW Dior Homme show

Here are some photos of Princess Eugenie last Friday in Paris. She attended the Dior Homme Fall/Winter show at Paris Fashion Week. She wore a pretty spectacular outfit, honestly – a Fendi wool jersey dress with a tuxedo coat and Fendi slingback heels and a Fendi purse.

As we know, Eugenie has been branching out past the Windsors for a while now. Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank split their time between Portugal and England, and Eugenie has been doing more celebrity events in recent years, especially related to art and fashion. This trip to Paris came on the heels of Eugenie and her sister Beatrice traveling to Davos several days beforehand. They attended a panel discussion on modern slavery, and they were joined by former prime minister Theresa May. You can see photos here.

Anyway, it’s interesting “counterprogramming” from the York princesses, especially given that their Davos trip and Eugenie’s Paris Fashion Week stop came on the heels of the Windsors’ dual health crises. As royal commentators were screaming about how Prince Harry needs to come back to the UK to help out his father and sister-in-law, the York princesses were out in Europe, enjoying their lives and not “helping out” in the UK. This is actually what King Charles wanted though – he doesn’t want Bea and Eugenie to have any power or to be semi-working royals or anything like that. So they aren’t. But then the Windsors don’t get to bitch and moan about how there are no younger, more glamorous working royals either.