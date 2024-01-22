Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with skin cancer, months after her mastectomy

In June of last year, we learned that Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, had been diagnosed with breast cancer. By the time the news came out, Fergie had already had a mastectomy and she was recovering at home in Royal Lodge. Fergie received a lot of sympathy and King Charles quietly shelved the “plans” to somehow evict Fergie and Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge. Fergie was also included in the Windsors’ Sandringham Christmas, including the church-walk on Christmas morning. It was her first time on the church-walk in over three decades, and it was seen as Fergie showing support for Andrew ahead of the release of the Epstein files. In retrospect, I think Fergie was included at Christmas because her health woes were not over. Soon after she was diagnosed with breast cancer, doctors also found skin cancer.

Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with skin cancer. In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, a representative for the Duchess of York, 64, says, “Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.”

According to the spokesperson, the Duchess of York had several moles removed and analyzed by a dermatologist while she was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of the moles was identified as cancerous.

“The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was,” the representative adds. “She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma.”

The Duchess is receiving treatment for her melanoma in London, and has taken time to recuperate at the MAYRLIFE clinic, a medical health resort in Altaussee, Austria.

“She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages,” her rep explains. “Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing, but the Duchess remains in good spirits.”

A friend of Fergie echoes the same sentiment as her rep, telling PEOPLE that a second cancer diagnosis in “a matter of months has obviously been a shock and a blow.”

“[She] is very resilient and in good spirits,” the friend adds. “Her time in Austria helped her gather her strength, and her family is supporting her.”