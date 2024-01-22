Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with skin cancer, months after her mastectomy

In June of last year, we learned that Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, had been diagnosed with breast cancer. By the time the news came out, Fergie had already had a mastectomy and she was recovering at home in Royal Lodge. Fergie received a lot of sympathy and King Charles quietly shelved the “plans” to somehow evict Fergie and Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge. Fergie was also included in the Windsors’ Sandringham Christmas, including the church-walk on Christmas morning. It was her first time on the church-walk in over three decades, and it was seen as Fergie showing support for Andrew ahead of the release of the Epstein files. In retrospect, I think Fergie was included at Christmas because her health woes were not over. Soon after she was diagnosed with breast cancer, doctors also found skin cancer.
Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with skin cancer. In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, a representative for the Duchess of York, 64, says, “Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.”
According to the spokesperson, the Duchess of York had several moles removed and analyzed by a dermatologist while she was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of the moles was identified as cancerous.
“The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was,” the representative adds. “She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma.”
The Duchess is receiving treatment for her melanoma in London, and has taken time to recuperate at the MAYRLIFE clinic, a medical health resort in Altaussee, Austria.
“She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages,” her rep explains. “Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing, but the Duchess remains in good spirits.”
A friend of Fergie echoes the same sentiment as her rep, telling PEOPLE that a second cancer diagnosis in “a matter of months has obviously been a shock and a blow.”
“[She] is very resilient and in good spirits,” the friend adds. “Her time in Austria helped her gather her strength, and her family is supporting her.”
Mole-monitoring is so important, especially for really fair or pale people like Fergie – redheads who freckle easily, pale blondes who sunburn easily. I mean, monitoring moles is important for people of all races, but it’s a scientific fact that blondes and redheads are more at risk for melanoma. Poor Fergie. Much like her breast cancer ordeal, Fergie’s full disclosure will encourage more people to consult their doctors, get mammograms and check their moles.
What a cruel thing to say. As someone who has been through breast cancer and is now facing bladder cancer, I can’t believe you’d be so insensitive.
Sarah Ferguson is a vile, scandal-ridden individual who continues to support her pedo ex Andrew by describing him as a “wonderful, kind man.”
Ferguson does not have my empathy.
@Mary — wishing death on someone is not the answer. I’m facing a deadly illness for the second time too and do have sympathy for her even though I dislike her.
@ Jaded. I am sending you all the best. Keep positive my friend.
I’m so sorry for OP’s casual cruelty, Jaded. I wish you good health and a complete recovery.
I’m no fan of Fergie but I can have empathy and compassion for someone going through a serious health crisis.
What a thing to say. I can’t stand Sarah Ferguson, but having had two cancer scares at the same time, I can feel empathy for the fear she’s feeling. Melanoma’s not a good one to get, but it sounds like they found it early so she should be ok.
Hugh? Shame on you.
Glad she caught it early but man the karma bus is busy making hits on this group. Who is next?
“In June of last year” the moles were removed during reconstructive surgery, surely the path report was available to her last year, but she chooses now to go public? Deflecting? I wish her well but the timing is suspect.
The additional revelation is that she’s receiving treatment now. So, maybe with all the hoopla about Charles and Kate she didn’t want the tabloids wondering why she’s in a clinic in Austria.
I agree but also she could have wanted to finish whatever treatment she had before announcing it.
Hmm, you’re right, something doesn’t make sense. I noticed a mole had changed a couple-three weeks ago & contacted my dermatologist. She removed it last Wednesday & called me Friday with the path results: squamous cell carcinoma. I go in tomorrow to have it taken care of. (I’ve now had all three types of skin cancer: melanoma in situ, micro nodular basal cell carcinoma, & now the SCC. Oh, lucky me!)
What I read on the BBC website yesterday seemed to indicate this was a recent diagnosis, that she was in Switzerland recuperating from reconstruction surgery. Mastectomy last year, reconstruction now?
If they biopsied Sarah’s moles last summer, they would have done the additional work then to see what was needed. With melanoma, as it happened with me, that included checking for lymph node involvement & getting a chest CT, as well as cutting out more skin around the melanoma & biopsying that. Which is how I ended up with the ‘in situ’ part of the diagnosis. And now I get twice-yearly skin checks, which can go yearly once a couple of years have passed since the cancer diagnosis.
Anyway, good luck to her & as she noted, excellent reminder to get those suspicious moles checked. And stay out of the sun, fair-skinned moley blondes & redheads! Actually, one dermatologist told me you can get skin cancer wherever you have skin, regardless of sun exposure.
Echoing the “wherever you have skin” part. A coworker had weird black spots pop up on the soles of her feet, and because of a family history of skin growths, she went right to the dermatologist. They turned out to be malignant melanoma.
@Thena: at my annual eye exam, my eye doc checks under my eyelids for this very reason; ditto my dentist for the inside of my mouth. My dermatologist checks all the exterior skin.
Her mastectomy was in June, but the mole was removed during “reconstructive surgery” which I read as occurring at a later date.
Her breast cancer was this summer. The moles were removed and analyzed during reconstructive surgery – not in June. I wish her well. Malignant Melanoma is nothing to mess around with.
My breast reconstruction surgery was almost 3 years after my lumpectomy so I imagine her recon surgery was some months later. I too wish her well, malignant melanoma is dangerous.
My mastectomy was last July and my reconstructive surgery is next week. In the interim, I’ve had tissue expander implants to re-create the breast pocket.
Reconstruction rarely happens all at once.
I’m part of the redhead contingent. I started getting skin checks In my early thirties, I grew up on the Texas coast playing outdoor sports and wasn’t diligent about sunscreen. So far I’ve been lucky.
Men need checks too! My husband and I know two men who were diagnosed with advanced melanoma and died within a month of diagnosis. I’m just glad my husbands started getting checked as well.
Fergie should cut ties with Andrew and see if she gets healthier. It’s worth a shot.
Leaving Andrew would mean leaving royal housing. She’ll never do that.
She has the house that Beatrice and Eugenie bought for her in 2021. It wouldn’t be like she would be homeless.
No response to the Andrew revelations. Just pushed aside by media and the king.
My son is a redhead, and while I’m dark haired, I also have milk white skin that freckles and burns. Our local dermatologist is our best friend, and we use sunscreen daily. Getting a 12 year old boy committed to a skincare routine has been an ordeal, but I keep telling him in 30 years he’ll thank me.
How exactly can Fergie afford to “recuperate” at a private “medical facility” in Austria? You know that place isn’t cheap and the Yorks don’t have any income, who’s paying for this and how shady are they?
Possibly her daughters? I seem to recall speculation they also bought her a home in London (in Mayfair) a short while back.
As a milky white freckled-faced brunette leaning towards redhead, I have had 7+ basal cell carcinomas. Not a big deal, but I need to go to the derm regularly. My swarthy, black-haired, olive complexion husband has had melanoma. My point is you can never tell. Get your skin checked!
Always! My grandmother had several small areas of cancerous skin removed from her face in her later years (I don’t know the technical term) and it’s one of the many reasons I wear factor 50 on my face and hands every day all year round and slap sunscreen all over the other areas as they get exposed to sunlight. I’m olive skinned and have joked that I’m solar powered as I love being outside in the sun but sun protection is always a high priority.
Bob Marley died from metastatic melanoma. It absolutely can affect people of all skin tones.
Not so fast, Kate. Skin and breast cancer still trump vague abdominal surgery so you’ll have to come up with another way to take Royal Lodge out from under us Yorks.
Sorry to hear the news; wishing Sarah all the best in her recovery.
😂😂😂 I shouldn’t laugh at that but I did. It does almost seem like they are all trying to one up each other.
Real World: Royal Lodge, anyone?
It makes Kate’s vagueness even more suspect. Charles told us about his prostate, using it to push more men to be aware of this and go to the doctor. Fergie about both her cancer scares, using this to push more people to cancer screenings.
What is Kate up to? What is it about her abdominal issues that can’t be used to help spread awareness? It seems right up the royals alley to do that.
Kate has NEVER done that. Even when she was allegedly suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum she did nothing to encourage discussion or awareness. At least Sophie has raised awareness about blindness and eye disorders after Louise’s premature birth complications. Camilla and osteoporosis. But it just resembles too much work for Kate to even brush against
All the best to her.
Get things checked!
I found something weird on my back a year or so back and after an initial online consultation the GP asked me to come for an in-person check. It turned out to be nothing (some kind of non-malignant wart linked to aging, lovely!) and I was very apologetic knowing how stretched the NHS is but the doctor assured me they would far rather be having this kind of conversation and to come right back if it changed in the future or I noticed anything else.
My dad recently died of malignant melanoma after a 10+ year battle, so I feel for Fergie and her family. It is not something I would wish on anyone. My dad and I are both very pale with light blonde hair so this is just another reminder to always use sunscreen and get a yearly dermatologist check.
Sending Sarah very best wishes for successful treatment and a speedy recovery.
It’s easy for some to knock her, and I get why, but she’s taken a lot of punches and always gets up again and puts on a bright face.
That’s courage.
Of course, I wish her well. It’s also good that she’s publicized this so that people will start getting checked.
I also, think it’s VERY interesting that all of this health stuff (KFC, KHate, Fergie) is coming all at once. That’s pretty top loaded, isn’t it? What are they distracting from?
Oh, the FBI is still wanting to talk with PA.
Why yes, yes they are. 😁