Sarah Ferguson recently diagnosed with breast cancer, she had a mastectomy

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She was diagnosed weeks ago, and she already had an operation to remove the cancer. Given how much media Sarah has done in recent months, I’m a little bit surprised that she’s only talking about it now, although her statement says that she was only “recently” diagnosed. Obviously, our thoughts are with her – f–k cancer and f–k breast cancer.
Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson has been diagnosed with breast cancer, PEOPLE can confirm. A representative for the Duchess of York, 63, tells PEOPLE, “Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening. She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully.”
“The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family, the rep continues. “The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days.”
“She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening,” adds the representative.
The spokesman also tells PEOPLE that the Duchess recorded a podcast episode the day before she went in for surgery, which is set to be released early Monday morning.
This is why routine mammograms are important! And it absolutely sounds like the doctors found it early. What a trooper – she recorded a pod before her surgery, and I bet she’s up and about already… at Royal Lodge, where she lives with her ex-husband. While I wish Fergie the best of health and I hope they removed all of the cancer, there is part of me which wonders if Prince Andrew will use Fergie’s diagnosis as a “reason” for why they need to stay at Royal Lodge. I doubt it will even come to that – King Charles really doesn’t have much of an appetite to evict them anyway.
The Mail reports that Fergie had a single mastectomy. My God. Poor woman.
Partial or full mastectomy?
Anyway, my wish for her is full remission. I’m glad they caught it early.
I was actually going to say, I wonder if this is why they haven’t been evicted or will be the story anyways.
This could also explain why (her daughters or whoever) bought her the $1m place in London as she is getting treatments in London.
I thought Fergie purchased the flat last year.
I wish her good health. I’m not fond of her support for Andrew, but wouldn’t want anyone to have cancer.
Hope she gets a speedy recovery, love that she kept working , can only imagine it was good to take her head out of it.
She had a mastectomy on one side. That’s a bad sign. I know a few women that have had breast cancer detected at varying stages and the ones that had their breasts removed were in more advanced stages then those that had lumpectomies or radiation and chemo. The aftermath is not pleasant either. Hormone suppressants, possible edema if lymph nodes removed. It’s awful. Poor Sarah. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.
It depends. I have 2 friends who were in very early stages but chose mastectomies because of their family histories of breast cancer. In any case, I wish Sarah all the best in her recovery.
Have to disagree with this. I’m the UK & working for the NHS: we more often than not carry out full mastectomies. The stats show that lumpectomies are less efficient in terms of remission. I had a single mastectomy seven years ago & so far am fine.
Would agree though that it’s a horrific operation to go through – seems mediaeval in its brutality & is astonishingly painful for quite some time after.
Not necessarily, I had a partial which included removing the nipple to get at all the nasty stuff and then took about 3/4 of the remaining breast BECAUSE it was the second occurrence. Then I had reconstruction during the same surgery and a reduction on the other breast at the same time. I am fine and she will be too. My only advice is if you are large breasted get a reduction after you have children, if you you want them. Breast cancer loves fat and our breasts become fat pockets over time. Fergie is resilient and mental attitude in important . She will live to horrify and delight us all another day.
I have a friend just diagnosed with stage zero and she’s having the affected breast removed entirely. Her doctors aren’t recommending any further treatment and have told her this is just a blip.
breast Cancer survivor here. I had a partial mastectomy, and I am seriously looking into getting a full – not because of fear or risk, but I was not able to get reconstruction, so I have to wear a prosthesis. However, for comfort, I would rather not wear any at all. With Sarah, it .. sounds like surgery was all that was needed? (I had 8 rounds of chemo and 25 of radiation with chemo together). I don’t wish that on anyone. F#ck cancer!
Elsewhere in the *Mail* piece, it days she had a double mastectomy.
So who knows!
Best wishes for a speedy recovery for her.
All the best to Fergie.
Wishing her all the best for a swift recovery.
I had a lumpectomy 20 years ago with radiation only. It wasn’t painful and the only time I felt bad was towards the end of radiation treatment. It has a cumulative effect. Then 15 years later it appeared again in situ in the same breast and I thought oh that’s not too bad I can handle that again. But no you can’t have radiation on the same spot you’ve already had treated. That was in 2019 and I’m still bothered by scar tissue and the implant they put there looks and feels like they stuck a tennis ball cut in half under my skin. I wanted to take a pass on it – it took 15 years to reappear in situ! I stalled and delayed at every step but in the end they harassed and scared me enough to have the operation. (Both times it was stage zero cancer and I asked if we could wait and watch it.)
Wishing Fergie the best.
My best friend had a double mastectomy. I always knew they were bad but until I was talking with her I had no idea all the side effects and results. Like how it’s affected all the muscles in her midsection because of the loss of structure. God women who undergo this are TOUGH.
Best wishes to Fergie. For all her faults she’s clearly well loved by her daughters. I’m sure they want her to be there to see her grandchildren grow up. This must’ve been a lot for Eugenie coming at the end of her pregnancy/postpartum period. Your hormones are all over the place. Hopefully the new baby, august and sienna are brightening things up for them all.
I don’t think we’re tough – we did it because we had to. What’s the alternative after all. You’d have to be tough to say no thanks, no mastectomies for me. I sat on the sofa for a month crying because of the nerve pain & still seven years later if I lift something heavy the wrong way I get muscle pain in my back where the muscles were traumatised all those years ago. It’s a brutal op & they don’t warn you how long it will take to feel human again. & as for reconstruction – bloody hell.
So really not tough – pragmatic maybe.
My mum died from breast cancer. Please ladies let this be a warning to check regularly for ANY lumps.
I hope Fergie has a speedy recovery.
Wishing Sarah as full and fast a recovery as possible 💗, loving support vibes to her daughters as well