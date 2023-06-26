Jon Hamm, 52, and Anna Osceola, 35, married in Big Sur this weekend

In February, Jon Hamm got engaged to Anna Osceola, his girlfriend of “two years.” I questioned the timeline, especially given that Hamm and Osceola likely met in 2015/16 and probably started dating in 2017. But no matter – the point is that Hamm spent 18-plus years with Jennifer Westfeldt before they fell apart, and Hamm married his next serious girlfriend. They were married in Big Sur, which is likely where they met during the final season of Mad Men.
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are married, PEOPLE can confirm. The Mad Men and Confess, Fletch costars tied the knot on Saturday, according to TMZ.
The couple wed at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur — the same place where the Mad Men finale filmed — where they were joined by various celebrity pals, including Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd and Tina Fey, the outlet reported.
TMZ said the couple’s walkup song was the theme to the 1967 James Bond film You Only Live Twice.
Representatives for both Hamm, 52, and Osceola, 35, did not comment to PEOPLE.
I’m including some social media photos of the wedding below. While the locale looks beautiful and rustic, Hamm wore a traditional tuxedo and Anna wore a lovely silk/satin wedding gown, like they were getting married at the Ritz. He doesn’t seem like a Big Sur-wedding kind of guy, but what do I know? They both looked good on their wedding day. I guess Jennifer Westfeldt didn’t attend. Imagine spending close to two decades with someone and the breakup was so bad, you never see each other again or speak to each other or talk about one another. Yikes.
Jon Hamm marries fiancée Anna Osceola where they filmed ‘Mad Men’ finale https://t.co/nbcbDE81Ub pic.twitter.com/AZ4wgLX04m
— Page Six (@PageSix) June 25, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Love the dress and good for her for getting him to commit; good age difference so as not to be traded in down the road. Congrats to them if it lasts.
Damn. He didn’t want to marry – the woman before. Harsh.
Like from When Harry Met Sally – “All this time I’ve been saying that he didn’t want to get married. But the truth is he didn’t want to marry me.”
Can we stop with this sexist stuff? Jennifer Westfeldt said in interviews during their relationship that she wasn’t interested in marriage or kids. The whole trope that only the woman is angling for the ring is so tired.
How do we know they aren’t in contact? Feels a bit off that people are being so sympathetic to Jennifer – they broke up 8 years ago for reasons we don’t know, and she could be out there living her best life not caring one iota about an ex from nearly a decade ago getting married, she may not be welcoming this pity party people seemed determined to throw for her
Congrats to the couple. That wedding dress needs some bodice intervention. I see it on so many beautiful women on the red carpet too. Beautiful bodies and the bodice does them no favors.
That was my thought as well. I just want to tug it up and together – it’s not flattering at all, makes her look wide and she’s obviously not. I also thought her hair was not very nice for the big day. But the setting was lovely and it looked laid back and fun, which is nice to see.
He did an interview with Howard stern which I saw highlighted on a blog and he talked about how he has done intensive therapy in order to have more fulfilling relationships and expand his life with a wife and kids, etc etc. He said it has been years of work, so if that is true, kudos to him and I hope it works out for them.
With the horrific accounts about how he abused fellow students in the hazing I think he would definitely need a lot of therapy. Just to be a normal non-abusuve human, let alone a decent husband.
Last episode of mad men aired May 2015 – they likely met early 2015 or late 2014. Almost a decade.
That dress is hanging in for dear life!
Good for them. Lovely gown.
The top of the dress looks too small. Like she’s so stuffed in there it’s pulling apart.
Big Sur is gorgeous. Looks like it would be a very romantic place for a wedding. Best of luck to them.
17 year age difference. It makes me think of when Don married the much younger Meghan with Joan and Peggy having a gossip session about it.
I wonder why he finally decided to get married. Fatherhood?
Good Luck to her. He is no prize.