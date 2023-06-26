Jon Hamm, 52, and Anna Osceola, 35, married in Big Sur this weekend

In February, Jon Hamm got engaged to Anna Osceola, his girlfriend of “two years.” I questioned the timeline, especially given that Hamm and Osceola likely met in 2015/16 and probably started dating in 2017. But no matter – the point is that Hamm spent 18-plus years with Jennifer Westfeldt before they fell apart, and Hamm married his next serious girlfriend. They were married in Big Sur, which is likely where they met during the final season of Mad Men.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are married, PEOPLE can confirm. The Mad Men and Confess, Fletch costars tied the knot on Saturday, according to TMZ. The couple wed at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur — the same place where the Mad Men finale filmed — where they were joined by various celebrity pals, including Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd and Tina Fey, the outlet reported. TMZ said the couple’s walkup song was the theme to the 1967 James Bond film You Only Live Twice. Representatives for both Hamm, 52, and Osceola, 35, did not comment to PEOPLE.

[From People]

I’m including some social media photos of the wedding below. While the locale looks beautiful and rustic, Hamm wore a traditional tuxedo and Anna wore a lovely silk/satin wedding gown, like they were getting married at the Ritz. He doesn’t seem like a Big Sur-wedding kind of guy, but what do I know? They both looked good on their wedding day. I guess Jennifer Westfeldt didn’t attend. Imagine spending close to two decades with someone and the breakup was so bad, you never see each other again or speak to each other or talk about one another. Yikes.

Jon Hamm marries fiancée Anna Osceola where they filmed ‘Mad Men’ finale https://t.co/nbcbDE81Ub pic.twitter.com/AZ4wgLX04m — Page Six (@PageSix) June 25, 2023