Striking writers ripped into Kim Kardashian for crossing the picket line

So, I usually think Kim Kardashian’s critics are way too harsh. Kim isn’t my favorite person, but she’s not the devil and I’m even on her side on some things. All that being said, I was laughing my ass off on Friday as Kim cluelessly stumbled into a really unnecessary controversy. Months ago, Kim was hired to appear in the latest season of American Horror Story. She’s acted before, and I would assume that she’s a SAG-Aftra union member. Well, the Writers Guild of America is on strike, but that hasn’t stopped AHS from filming right now in Los Angeles. Basically, the only way a show like AHS could film during the writers’ strike is if every single one of the AHS scripts were completed pre-strike, and no WGA-union member is on set to do any rewrites. If there is a writer on set, they are a scab. So Kim just traipsed across the picket line and then began tweeting cluelessly about being “on set.” The striking writers ripped her a new one:
Of all the things Kim has been called, scab is the most accurate. What an unforced error by Kim – do you know how f–king easy it would have been for her to actually go to a picket line ONE TIME and just show some general support? Instead, she just blundered into this controversy because she hasn’t been paying any attention to what’s actually happening in the industry.
I think it’s time for the people who still believe that she’s basically harmless, or basically well-intentioned, or socially liberal, to come to grips. She makes her money from self-humiliation, self-mutilation, and most importantly, selling women the lie that they are not good enough, will never be good enough without all the utter garbage she sells. And forget the lie that she’s an independent woman – she went from daddy’s money to marriage for benefits schemes. How she is not canceled is beyond me.
Just our hourly reminder that the wealthy would skin us for exotic new shoes before they would help us survive economically.
Actors are still obligated to honor their contracts, in this case, she was an actor. She was not crossing the picket line until SAG calls a strike. (Which they likely will, since they voted to authorize it.)
I don’t support false stories about people, even if I don’t like them. That’s deranger behavior.
People in entertainment unions (to which I belong) have a moral obligation of solidarity with other unions, this is a reciprocal relationship wherein all support one another so together they can stand up to global corporations bleeding workers dry.
crossing a picket line is “a sin in the House of Labor.”
Nelson Lichtenstein, who directs the University of Southern California Santa Barbara’s Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy, says actors can engage in sympathy strikes and it is not a given that they will be sued (and it’s not like Kim can’t afford it, big names like hers are the people who need to take a hit for the paycheck to paycheck writers):
“While legal sources surveyed by The Hollywood Reporter disagree on whether a breach of contract claim can or might be brought against an entertainment worker as a result of engaging in a sympathy strike, they do agree that by taking part, those individuals can be subject to temporary or permanent replacements on the job, depending on the situation.”
@WiththeAmericann Well said!
Well shouldn’t the rest of AHS cast honor that moral obligation to writers’ union?
That’s full-on nonsense. The Teamsters, who aren’t directly involved in the industry in the way actors and writers are but are connected through one of their divisions, managed to support the strike.
Labor reforms succeed the most when unions show solidarity.
She is so self absorbed and truly has her head up her fake bum. Ridiculous.
I’m confused by this. If AHS is filming now in LA, then isn’t everyone crossing the picket line?
Yes and they should be called out for it.
Maybe the rest of the cast isn’t tweetbragging about being on the set of AHS because they need validation for every moment of their existence from their nameless faceless fans on twitter.
Just what I said below! The producers are the real villains here.
Bahaha I can’t help but compare her totally clueless act to Pete Davidson’s thoughtful one of bringing pizza to the writers on strike. I still have no idea what he saw in her.
I love how she always calls the paps to come to her kids school and their soccer/basketball games. That shouldn’t even be allowed. She doesn’t give two sh*ts about anyone but herself. It’s fine she was on set, but don’t tweet about it ! Also, she’s a horrible actress, how did she even get a role on that show?
Stupid move, but I’ll save the real ire for Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck. Why have they not halted filming? Ryan for sure writes scripts, so I’m guessing he’s a huge WGA scab here. Where’s the outrage for them?
💯