Pudding Fingers Ron DeSantis shut down his presidential campaign & endorsed Trump

You won’t have Ol’ Pudding Fingers to kick around anymore. “Meatball” Ron DeSantis, the current governor of Florida, has dropped out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination. DeSantis actually came in second in the Iowa caucuses, winning 21% of the vote compared to Donald Trump’s 51% landslide (although the turnout was ghastly). One could have argued that DeSantis was in a better position than Nikki Haley, but I guess DeSantis and his team didn’t think so. Pudding Fingers is shutting down his campaign to spend more time with his lawyers, as Disney is still in the middle of ripping him a new one.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday ended his once-promising presidential campaign, which steadily deflated as he struggled to connect with voters and persuade Republicans to swap Donald Trump for a younger, more disciplined champion of his ideas.

As he departed the contest, DeSantis endorsed Trump, who had relentlessly attacked the Florida governor with demeaning nicknames and charges that he was disloyal. His exit came just two days before voting in New Hampshire’s primary, where Trump appears to be closing in on another victory that would underscore his unrivaled grip on the GOP.

DeSantis, 45, had seemed to many Republicans like the most viable challenger to Trump after the 2022 midterms, when the governor won reelection by a landslide. But he started to lose ground in polling even before his official campaign launch in May — via a glitchy live chat that neatly embodied the way his grand plans were going awry.

“It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance,” DeSantis said in a video message he posted Sunday afternoon on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. “They watched his presidency get stymied by relentless resistance, and they see Democrats using lawfare to this day to attack him.”

He acknowledged “disagreements” with Trump — he spent the past year effectively calling Trump self-absorbed and ineffective — but suggested Trump’s remaining GOP rival, Nikki Haley, was worse. “We can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear, a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents,” DeSantis said.

I loved all of the “diva down” jokes and god knows, I love all of the photos and analysis of DeSantis’s high heels, sassy white boots and his completely insane laugh. Don’t let the jokes and memes fool you though – DeSantis is one of the most despicable politicians of the modern era, and the fact that he dropped out and immediately endorsed a man even more vile than himself speaks volumes. Still, we can enjoy the jokes:

  1. Flowerlake says:
    January 22, 2024 at 7:47 am

    The news coming from your country, about laws being made against women becomes ever more dystopian and ghastly.

    I am sorry you have to go through that.
    Please keep the Republicans out by voting, no matter how small or big the election.

    Part of the problem seems to be that Democrat voters don’t turn out for smaller elections, which makes sure those creepy orcs get power on every level.

    Reply
  2. goofpuff says:
    January 22, 2024 at 7:52 am

    Desantis and Cruz. Anything for power.

    Reply
  3. nutella toast says:
    January 22, 2024 at 7:54 am

    Trump announcing him as his VP in 3,2,1…
    As vile as Trump is, he knows he’s getting crap for not emphasizing the full abortion ban, rolling back LGBTQ rights (including marriage) and some other stances that super conservative people want – he can let R.D. take the hard line and he can spend his time “punishing his enemies” as President. It will be a terrifying “win-win” for the GOP ticket.

    Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    January 22, 2024 at 7:58 am

    It won’t surprise me if DeSantis becomes Trump’s running mate.

    Reply
    • H says:
      January 22, 2024 at 8:44 am

      Trump doesn’t like to be upstaged so there’s no way he’s going to make Ron his VP. I think he’s going to pick a woman. He needs those votes.

      Reply
  5. Brassy Rebel says:
    January 22, 2024 at 8:45 am

    “Pudding Fingers is shutting down his campaign to spend more time with his lawyers.” 😆😂🤣 His campaign really did make a mockery of him so all that money was well spent.

    Reply

