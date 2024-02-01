People: Princess Kate’s kids didn’t visit her in the hospital because it was no big deal…?

Well, it looks like Kensington Palace is still in damage-control mode following their complete mishandling of the “Kate had abdominal surgery” story. After the first KP statement, announcing that Kate had “planned abdominal surgery,” I kept waiting for someone to come out and at least give a reasonable cover story for what was happening and why everyone was being so squirrelly. Two weeks later, we’re left with more questions than answers. Why was William only seen once at the London Clinic? Why didn’t the Middletons visit the hospital? Why hasn’t William been seen at all since that one photo-op outside the hospital? Did King Charles actually see Kate when he checked into the London Clinic? We still don’t know. The only question which has any kind of reasonable or logical explanation is “why didn’t Kate’s children visit her?” So of course, that’s the question People Mag is tackling.
Kate Middleton thoughtfully chose not to have her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, visit her at the hospital while she recovered from abdominal surgery. While Prince William visited his wife during her 13-day stay at the private London Clinic following the surgery on Jan. 16, their three children didn’t make the trip to see their mom.
“I don’t think she wanted to make more of a big thing of it than it already was. They’ll be rallying ’round in their own way and helping to look after her,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. Instead, Kate stayed connected to her children via FaceTime, which she and William regularly do when they are away from the children on royal tours.
Children are generally not allowed to visit the London Clinic without permission from the hospital for the safety of the patients and to keep infections at bay. A patient who had abdominal surgery at the London Clinic last summer told PEOPLE he felt regret around having his son visit him as he found the experience “really scary.”
Upon quietly returning to Adelaide Cottage, the family’s private residence near Windsor Castle after being discharged from the hospital on Monday, Princess Kate reunited with her three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
“I’m sure she’s utterly exhausted, but she’ll recover well,” Seward says of the Princess of Wales, 42.
[From People]
As I said, this is the one question with a reasonable explanation – the kids didn’t visit because they’re too young, because of hospital regulations, because they are in school, because whatever Kate was going through, it wasn’t serious enough that the kids’ schedule should be interrupted. Take your pick. But this still glosses over all of the other questions. Anyway, I hope the kids are okay and that they get to spend some time with Kate as she recuperates. I hope all of this isn’t falling on Nanny Maria as well.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Kensington Palace.
-
-
Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Prince and Princess of Wales. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Josh Shinner. The photograph shall be solely used for news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st December 2024 without prior
permission from Kensington Palace. Any questions relating to the use of the photograph should be first referred to
Kensington Palace and before publication.
Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of the Prince and Princess of Wales with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The photograph, which features on their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year, was taken by the photographer Josh Shinner earlier this year and shows The Prince and Princess with their three children in Windsor.
NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.,Image: 828291451, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Josh Shinner/Kensington Palace / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince George attend Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene church, Sandringham, United Kingdom, on 25 December 2023.,Image: 832317029, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Arthur Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis attend Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene church, Sandringham, United Kingdom, on 25 December 2023.,Image: 832317072, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Arthur Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George and Prince Louis attend Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene church, Sandringham, United Kingdom, on 25 December 2023.,Image: 832317075, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Arthur Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Sandringham, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal Family attend Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales
BACKGRID USA 25 DECEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust, pictured during a visit to HMP High Down in Surrey. The Forward Trust charity helps those in the criminal justice system to manage and recover from addiction.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Members of the British Royal Family attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis, Mia Tindall
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2023
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Members of the British Royal Family attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis, Mia Tindall
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2023
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Members of the British Royal Family attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham
Featuring: Prince George, Prince Louis, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2023
Credit: Cover Images
She was never There!!! They are covering up for 12/28/23
The quote from a former patient just doesn’t ring true. Did some patient just come forward and volunteer this info to People? Otherwise, how did they locate a patient from last summer who just happened to have abdominal surgery and wanted to discuss having a child visit? His name couldn’t be given out by the hospital so did they advertise for former patients to quote or make up one?
I honestly think they get their comments from here or maybe reddit sometimes. Weren’t there similar arguments in the comments here about people’s kids being scared at a hospital visit?
They’re definitely trying to play down the “well, there’s limited family visits during mental health treatment” theories. It’s not consistent messaging that’s for sure.
This is all opinion and speculation on Ingrid Seward’s part, and I’ve learned not to trust anything that Ingrid Seward says.
I don’t believe for a moment she even had surgery or any type of procedure unless it was plastic surgery and she needs weeks to recover. That’s plausible.
I feel like William might have asked her for a divorce (remember that blind item a few weeks ago about royals divorcing in the new year) and she and or her team (mom) made up this whole thing to buy her time and box him into a corner. All of the “concern” and wild speculation places him in a precarious position as she’s reminding him of her alleged worth to the institution and the media. Although I think she’s overplayed her hand here.
I also wouldn’t be surprised if her name was in the Epstein files as some sort of escort for hire in between her being William’s girlfriend which precipitated his need for a divorce. All of this is very shady and I don’t think she’s in danger at all.
The one nugget of truth in this whole debacle is that yes, the kids regularly connect with their parents by using facetime… because Will & Kate are separated.
Let’s say we go with the “not life-threatening but serious abdominal surgery” story. People and their kids can have different dynamics for sure. My kids are 7 and 9, similar to Kate’s kids. They would be very anxious if we told them that I would stay in a hospital for two weeks and they wouldn’t be able to visit. It’s not like a vacation or business trip. They would want to see me to believe that I’m truly OK. Louis is just 5 or 6, very young to not see her in person for so long. If she was in any shape to be seen by her kids, I’m sure they could have been brought to quick visits after school. Just to ease their mind. Just because they are at school doesn’t mean they don’t keep thinking about their mom.
I try to not read People but I was curious to see what was the reasoning and sorry, it makes no sense for her to have been there THAT long and no kids. SORRY, not buying it People. She is their MOTHER. I guess they could have FaceTimed or whatever – but that is not mentioned. So this article is a PR sunt and BS.
I understand the children not visiting. Some children can get tramautised by that.
Not defending them in any way… but.. as a mom I’d be ok with my kids not visiting me. Just because I wouldn’t want to make them nervous about my health (I’d do FaceTime and stuff).. and so they didn’t have to see me like that.
Then again, I know I’d want to see them… so…
I have to ask – is this the same patient with abdominal surgery at the London Clinic that they used last article? Or did People just put out a Craigslist ad for anyone who has had abdominal surgery at the clinic?
Or….is it all made up?!?! (gasp! shocking!)
The kids not visiting makes the most sense so I agree that it also makes sense that’s the question People is going to answer. And look, finally! they’re facetiming her! This is the PR narrative that should have been put out 10 days ago, not after Kate has returned home.
KP really messed this up and its been fascinating to watch it unfold in real time.
With each article – the more it seems like a lie. The more mystery there is to it. The more curious I become about it.
They are just making it seem so damn shady.
The truth will come out. But I have no idea what it will be.
But if kp stooges are trying to put it to rest – they’ve done a terrible job