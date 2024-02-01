People: Princess Kate’s kids didn’t visit her in the hospital because it was no big deal…?

Well, it looks like Kensington Palace is still in damage-control mode following their complete mishandling of the “Kate had abdominal surgery” story. After the first KP statement, announcing that Kate had “planned abdominal surgery,” I kept waiting for someone to come out and at least give a reasonable cover story for what was happening and why everyone was being so squirrelly. Two weeks later, we’re left with more questions than answers. Why was William only seen once at the London Clinic? Why didn’t the Middletons visit the hospital? Why hasn’t William been seen at all since that one photo-op outside the hospital? Did King Charles actually see Kate when he checked into the London Clinic? We still don’t know. The only question which has any kind of reasonable or logical explanation is “why didn’t Kate’s children visit her?” So of course, that’s the question People Mag is tackling.

Kate Middleton thoughtfully chose not to have her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, visit her at the hospital while she recovered from abdominal surgery. While Prince William visited his wife during her 13-day stay at the private London Clinic following the surgery on Jan. 16, their three children didn’t make the trip to see their mom. “I don’t think she wanted to make more of a big thing of it than it already was. They’ll be rallying ’round in their own way and helping to look after her,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. Instead, Kate stayed connected to her children via FaceTime, which she and William regularly do when they are away from the children on royal tours. Children are generally not allowed to visit the London Clinic without permission from the hospital for the safety of the patients and to keep infections at bay. A patient who had abdominal surgery at the London Clinic last summer told PEOPLE he felt regret around having his son visit him as he found the experience “really scary.” Upon quietly returning to Adelaide Cottage, the family’s private residence near Windsor Castle after being discharged from the hospital on Monday, Princess Kate reunited with her three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. “I’m sure she’s utterly exhausted, but she’ll recover well,” Seward says of the Princess of Wales, 42.

As I said, this is the one question with a reasonable explanation – the kids didn’t visit because they’re too young, because of hospital regulations, because they are in school, because whatever Kate was going through, it wasn’t serious enough that the kids’ schedule should be interrupted. Take your pick. But this still glosses over all of the other questions. Anyway, I hope the kids are okay and that they get to spend some time with Kate as she recuperates. I hope all of this isn’t falling on Nanny Maria as well.