“Robert Downey Jr. thinks Margot Robbie didn’t get enough credit for ‘Barbie'” links

Robert Downey Jr. doesn’t think Margot Robbie is getting enough credit for her performance in Barbie. I agree completely. [JustJared]

Henry Cavill is sort of remaking his career these days. [LaineyGossip]

Did Taylor Swift write Argylle? LMAO. [Hollywood Life]

Diane Lane looks amazing as she promotes Feud. [GFY]

Nicki Minaj’s Barbz need an intervention or prison time. [Pajiba]

People describe their favorite “poor man’s meals.” [Buzzfeed]

Why certain artists are disappearing from TikTok. [Socialite Life]

Courteney Cox was on Seinfeld. [Seriously OMG]

Who will wear these Giambattista Valli gowns at the SAGs and Oscars? [RCFA]

The trailer for Tarot, which… could have been a lot scarier. [OMG Blog]