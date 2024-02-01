“Robert Downey Jr. thinks Margot Robbie didn’t get enough credit for ‘Barbie'” links

Robert Downey Jr. doesn’t think Margot Robbie is getting enough credit for her performance in Barbie. I agree completely. [JustJared]
Henry Cavill is sort of remaking his career these days. [LaineyGossip]
Did Taylor Swift write Argylle? LMAO. [Hollywood Life]
Diane Lane looks amazing as she promotes Feud. [GFY]
Nicki Minaj’s Barbz need an intervention or prison time. [Pajiba]
People describe their favorite “poor man’s meals.” [Buzzfeed]
Why certain artists are disappearing from TikTok. [Socialite Life]
Courteney Cox was on Seinfeld. [Seriously OMG]
Who will wear these Giambattista Valli gowns at the SAGs and Oscars? [RCFA]
The trailer for Tarot, which… could have been a lot scarier. [OMG Blog]
Margo worked like mad on Barbie. She starred, Producer, did huge PR for months.
The movie earned huge Box Office, Streaming deals, DVD sales.
She reaped large profits in money and prestige in the industry.
All of which she earned and deserves 100%.
Comedies are notoriously NOT nominated for Oscars, IIRC.
We all KNOW the Oscars are BS.
Oscars have a history of ignoring incredible performances by actors in tremendous roles and then awarding an Oscar for a lame role to make up for the snub.
Perfect example, IMO, Al Pacino getting snubbed for Dog Day Afternoon and then winning for that garbage performance in Scent of a Woman. WooAhh! WooAhh! Ugh.
Jennifer Lawrence? Oscar talent? Gwnny? C’mon they won bc they were Harveys girls. And Harvey used his power to get the Oscars for more power for himself and Mirimax.
I still say Bradley Cooper does not have the talent to even have the opportunities he’s been given. Much less win an Oscar.
So many good actors never won an Oscar but were tremendously talented.
Cary Grant. Peter O’Toole (Lion in Winter certainly)
Those lifetime achievement Oscars can pound sand too.
Margo is at the peak of her career now after Barbie making a $1B box office. That is to her credit.
I hope she goes forward and becomes as big a power as Eastwood or Scorsese. With a decades long career as Producer.
Re: Henry Cavill link above.
Bond, no Bond. Does not matter to me. They are taking so long to choose a new Bond. I am convinced even the Producers know Bond as a character is out dated and dead.
Henry should start doing more of anything he wants to.
Look at that hairline, I’m sorry but a bald Henry Cavill is not gonna pull top dollar fees or Box Office. Henry has about 4-5 more years to really cash in big. He could have ridden The Witcher to more $$/clout but that all went to crap at the end of S2. S3 was awful.
That Argyle movie looks like a stinker to me. The Guy Ritchie Gentleman movie does look fun. But, I’ll wait for it to stream, free.
Cavill could do a David Niven style role, cheeky, fun, charming.
But he needs to loose some of the bulking muscles in order to do so.
Most of his success is built on his good looks. Fine. But he is not aging well in the last 2-3 years.
Look at his appearance in MI, and these current pics. Uh-oh.
Younger actors are going to be coming up on Cavill pretty quick.
Guy Ritchie movies usually don’t interest me but the subject matter definitely does. And Henry Golding is in it. Seriously HE should be the new Bond!