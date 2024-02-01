Queen Camilla was practically giddy as she stepped out in Bath today

Queen Camilla stepped out again today, making it seven days in a row in which she’s been photographed and/or done an event. Camilla turned up in Bath for several events built around the 850th anniversary of the St. John’s Foundation. That’s not a typo – 850 years. What in the medieval…??? Anyway, as I’ve said before, I have so much hate-respect for Camilla’s game. She’s executed all of this flawlessly and I chuckle every time she steps out these days. She looks like she’s having a good chuckle as well – she’s practically giddy, she’s so happy with the way things are going. Everything’s coming up Sidechick!
Queen Camilla appeared in great spirits today as she stepped out in Bath to celebrate the 850th anniversary of the St John’s Foundation. The King’s wife, 76, was greeted by hundreds of excited schoolchildren after visiting the charity’s almshouses at the Chapel of St Michael Within, which sits inside St John’s courtyard.
Earlier in the day, Camilla, who became Patron of St John’s Foundation in 2009, appeared keen to chat with the elderly residents of the almshouses over a cup of tea. St John’s Foundation, originally founded as a medieval refuge, provides shelter and support for older adults, as well as working with children to make sure they have the best start in life.
The Queen was today greeted by the Lord Lieutenant; the charity’s chair, Ben Fletcher; and CEO, David Hobdey. She then made her way into the 16th Century Chapel of St Michael Within, which sits inside St John’s courtyard and is home to 40 of the 94 almshouses that the charity has for older adults. In the Chapel, Her Majesty was joined by around nine of the charity’s residents over a cup of tea.
The Queen then met members of the public ahead of attending a Service of Celebration at Bath Abbey. She was greeted outside by nearly 900 school children from seven primary schools, which have been supported by St John’s since it launched its Foundation Fund in 2020.
Ah, that’s why so many people were outside, waiting for Camilla – they bused in 900 children from local schools. I actually hate that they do that for royal events – while it’s a cool story for kids about how they saw the queen, kids should just be in school, in general. Anyway, this was maybe the smuggest walkabout I’ve ever seen from any royal. She’s glowing, I tell ya.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I love Bath! I lived there on and off for years. But no longer. I’d love to go back but am now settled elsewhere with kids.
I’m not impressed with the ‘Rockweiller’. I miss Princess Diana even more, she would’ve been a great influence in the world.
True. Diana was unique, and that opinion only grows the longer we are without her. She had such humanity and connection, without any of it seeming forced or rehearsed. I’m so glad she was the princess of wales when I was a teenager.
The Kings’ wife.
I will never get used to Queen Camilla. Every time I hear “the queen” I am jolted into the reality that the queen has died and there is another one.
Look at me!! I’m the Queen Side Piece!! I have schemed for years to get my cheating hands on the crown and I have succeeded! Even better I’m the only one not out sick so I’m in charge! Yep she sure is smug and happy.
It’s fitting that someone as manipulative and conniving such as her wears the colonizer crown and all the terrible acts and garbage it actually represents.
What an inspiration to sidepieces everywhere!
Hahaha! Camilla walked (in those wedges) so the other side pieces can run.
Yep! Cam and Lauren Sanchez (Jeff Bezos sidepiece “ both sport giant grins these days. Then they go home and gaze at their jewelry.
So is she getting nasty comments about how much happier she looks when Charles isn’t around?
She knows something about Kate and Baldemort we don’t and it makes her howl with malevolent laughter inside every time she thinks about it, the old Grinch.
That makes sense!
All hail Queen Cam and the takeover of the House of Parker Bowles. She sure shines without Chuck!
Welcome, my friends, to the show that never ends!
Queen JumpOff – 1
Royal Racist and Do-nothing Heir – 0
Stay tuned…
She truly is the evil stepmother come to life, I always picture snow whites evil queen step mother when I see Camilla. Her gloating just reinforces that image.
You know, Sidepiece’s smugness is something that makes me think Khate’s issue is really bad. Not bad as in “her life is in danger,” but bad in a “she’s never going to come back as a working royal and whatever it is, it’s bad enough to siderail Will for a long time.”
Because I can totally see the queen consort being absolutely GIDDY about that. Much more so at that than having a few weeks with the limelight to herself while the Wails flounder in a pr mess. And the last few days, Sidepiece not only has looked smug, she’s looked like she won something.
Yup thats exactly what I thought when I saw these pictures. She is GIDDY. Whatever is happening behind the scenes is super messy and she knows KP is over their heads. She and Charles are going to have all of the limelight for awhile. I honestly can’t remember when I’ve seen her so happy.
Ding ding ding. My exact thoughts. Chickens are coming home to roost at KP and she’s living for it.
I am DYING at this. Like you said Kaiser, I have so much hate/respect for her PR game. She will turn on anyone – I guess W&K thought they were safe when she was focused on other people (cough H&M) but now…..
and the brilliant part about this is…..on its face she’s not doing anything extraordinary. She’s not trash talking the Waleses, she’s not ignoring questions about Kate, nothing. She and Charles made it clear he’s recovering well with his hospital exit, so she just looks like she’s getting on with it and doing her duty to the country.
It’s the contrast between this and her normal level of engagements that’s noteworthy, and the contrast between her level of engagements and William’s that is even more noteworthy. She’s making a very clear jab at William without, on its face, doing anything wrong.
I’ve NEVER seen her this radiant lol. She actually looks like she has some color in her complexion in some of these pics from the last week. And I like the fit of this coat. Victory lap indeed.
(Eff her though Diana forever).
All I can do is begrudgingly smile and give her a round of applause. The woman has played an absolute blinder. Diana’s sons are at each others throats. The FQC is totally off the grid and won’t be back anytime soon (if ever). The is king laid up in bed for at least a month. The FK is MIA. The family of the FQC daren’t show their faces incase of reprisals. Leaving the whole stage free for Camilla to bow, curtsey pirohette and smile to the “adoring” crowds. Camilla is now queen of all she surveys there is no-one is around to eclipse her performance on the centre stage.
At this rate, they’re going to have to give her her own show: “The Last Real Housewife of Windsor Standing”.
Cam has worked decades for her position. She really, really, really has always wanted to be front and center. No denying that these days.
She does look damn smug and practically skipping with joy. The evil witch.
Team Diana. Always.
I hope William is plotting away in his corner of KP.
I don’t think there’s anything wrong with having the community members who receive support from an organization around for a big milestone event. 850 years IS something to be proud of. The foundation supports the schools and kids love field trips.
If I were a schoolchild and were bussed to stand in the cold to greet a queen, i would be very disappointed that she was an ordinary elderly lady and not wearing a giant blingy crown.
Nasty. She plotted against a 19 y/o Lady Diana.
These pics, just look at her face…she is so FN Happy!
Geez, Chuck, ya damn fool. She has played them all.
I’m surprised she isn’t wearing a crown in these pics.
Agree w/above comments.
Camilla knows something. Something that she thinks she has ALL the power over Will & Kate, right now.
JMO, but if I was William…I’d get the PR dept. to rush out a fast royal appt. showing me “working” tomorrow. Heck, call up any charity and have a fast photo op posted.
If William really isn’t even going to “work” until after Easter, he and Kate are gonna be in a world of trouble.
Cam has her foot down on the gas, Will! Look out.
Ya know, Diana would have been so much more sincere in the role of Queen. Di enjoyed her charity work and was a natural.
Cam just loves the power and the title.
“Camilla is the most senior royal as the King continues to recover….
My goodness I thought I’d never read such a thing.
I was a teenager when Diana arrived on the scene.
Now this Camilla in Bath appearance: the majority of the crowd are children. They have no memories of Charles and Diana.
Let me know if Camilla looks giddy meeting a crowd age 55+
Cam is working with an organization that helps children have their best start in life? Like Early Years? Keen won’t be happy about this, early childhood development is her thing.
So between not having to attend to fussy Charles, and showing up how lame William and Kate are, she is absolute GLOWING. I can’t stand her but I am doing a golf-clap for her persistence and plotting.