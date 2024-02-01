Queen Camilla was practically giddy as she stepped out in Bath today

Queen Camilla stepped out again today, making it seven days in a row in which she’s been photographed and/or done an event. Camilla turned up in Bath for several events built around the 850th anniversary of the St. John’s Foundation. That’s not a typo – 850 years. What in the medieval…??? Anyway, as I’ve said before, I have so much hate-respect for Camilla’s game. She’s executed all of this flawlessly and I chuckle every time she steps out these days. She looks like she’s having a good chuckle as well – she’s practically giddy, she’s so happy with the way things are going. Everything’s coming up Sidechick!

Queen Camilla appeared in great spirits today as she stepped out in Bath to celebrate the 850th anniversary of the St John’s Foundation. The King’s wife, 76, was greeted by hundreds of excited schoolchildren after visiting the charity’s almshouses at the Chapel of St Michael Within, which sits inside St John’s courtyard. Earlier in the day, Camilla, who became Patron of St John’s Foundation in 2009, appeared keen to chat with the elderly residents of the almshouses over a cup of tea. St John’s Foundation, originally founded as a medieval refuge, provides shelter and support for older adults, as well as working with children to make sure they have the best start in life. The Queen was today greeted by the Lord Lieutenant; the charity’s chair, Ben Fletcher; and CEO, David Hobdey. She then made her way into the 16th Century Chapel of St Michael Within, which sits inside St John’s courtyard and is home to 40 of the 94 almshouses that the charity has for older adults. In the Chapel, Her Majesty was joined by around nine of the charity’s residents over a cup of tea. The Queen then met members of the public ahead of attending a Service of Celebration at Bath Abbey. She was greeted outside by nearly 900 school children from seven primary schools, which have been supported by St John’s since it launched its Foundation Fund in 2020.

[From The Daily Mail]

Ah, that’s why so many people were outside, waiting for Camilla – they bused in 900 children from local schools. I actually hate that they do that for royal events – while it’s a cool story for kids about how they saw the queen, kids should just be in school, in general. Anyway, this was maybe the smuggest walkabout I’ve ever seen from any royal. She’s glowing, I tell ya.