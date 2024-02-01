Colorful pasta bowls, a pen to restore grout and a cozy robe



I bought the Elf sunscreen dupe, Suntouchable. It doubles as a makeup primer and I got the invisible version. It also comes slightly tinted, in three versions that give a light glow. (I have the Supergoop Glow Screen and I don't like it so I didn't want to get that dupe.) It is slightly more hydrating than SuperGoop but at under half the price that's not bad. I will keep using it and will likely replace it.

A grout pen to make your tile look like new



From CB: I have some spring cleaning projects I’m planning, including refreshing my bathroom tile. This grout pen from Rainbow Chalk is just $9 for the narrow version or $12 for a wide tip. (Reviewers overwhelmingly prefer the smaller tip so I would start with that one.) This is eco-friendly, water based and low odor. I also think it’s renter-friendly. You just reline your tile grout to quickly restore it to white. It also comes in a beige version. This listing has over 37,000 ratings, 4 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say these pens are easy to use, that they’re easy to correct if you draw outside the line and that they make a huge difference right away. “The grout in the home we purchased wasn’t sealed properly, if at all. I scrubbed, steamed, and bleached it and nothing was working. I applied two coats of these pens and a shower grout sealer, and this shower looks good as new!” “This basically allows you to paint your grout. I had retiled my bathroom,using white grout, but the tiler “forgot” to seal the grout. As a result, the white grout turned orange in less than 6 months. No amount of grout cleaner worked. After buying this baby, I cleaned the floor very well, then basically painted over the grout. I applied the paint a couple of times just to make sure I had full coverage (especially given the fact that my grout is white), let it dry, then sealed the whole thing. My floor looks brand new.“

A set of pasta bowls you’ll want to use for every meal



From CB: Years ago I bought four plastic pasta bowls that aren’t dishwasher or microwave safe and I still use them about four times a week. I would love to get a pretty set like this that you can put in the dishwasher. This set of four colorful pasta bowls comes in color gradients of blue, multicolor and neutral. They’re so nice you can serve them at a dinner party yet they’re durable and affordable enough to use every day. These have 477 ratings, 4.9 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say that they’re pretty, that they hold up over time and that they’re the perfect size for a meal or salad. “We love these bowls! They are very pretty and feel very high quality. Love that they are microwavable, dishwasher and refrigerator safe, and stackable for easy storage. Every time we cook for someone they comment on how nice these bowls are!” “These plate bowls are perfect. They are the perfect size, not too big that your meal is lost inside it, and not so small where you can’t have a big meal. The colors are great and fun.”

A leave in conditioner that will transform your hair



From CB: Daily Provision conditioner by trusted brand Kenra is more affordable than other salon brands but is said to work just as well. This leave in conditioner detangles and conditions all hair types to leave hair soft and easy to comb without weighing it down. This listing has almost 7,000 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it has a nice smell that isn’t too perfumey and that it leaves their hair silky and tangle free. “Couldn’t live without it – seriously. My hair is baby, baby fine, and thin. When it’s wet, it is impossibly tangled, and there’s no way to run even a shower comb through it. This does the job, makes it smooth, and does not weigh it down at all.” “I love it. I have curly hair that tends to frizz and this really helps. I’ve tried several other products and this is the best for me.”

An affordable blush palette to experiment with your looks



From CB: I typically use one shade of blush and stick with it because I’m not that experimental. This blush palette by e.l.f. has four pretty shades in both shimmer and matte finishes and is just $7! This listing has 4,400 ratings, 4.5 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. Reviewers say that it goes on smoothly, lasts all day and that the colors are nice. “Great weight blush, combo of matte looking and shimmery colors to mix and match! Perfect selection! I am very fair and combine my blush with a bronzing kit!” “The colour payoff is so good and versatile. I can use all of them depending on the mood and they are all flattering. Would recommend.”

A cozy fleece robe you’ll want to wear all day



From CB: I have a decent robe but I’d like a plusher version. This bestselling fleece robe by Pavilia comes in 13 colors and in three sizes up to 3x, all priced under $34. It has over 8,000 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say that it’s warm, comfortable and lightweight and that it does not shed when you wash it. “This robe is incredibly soft and I wear it every day in the morning. Long enough to feel like you’re wrapped in a blanket but not too long where you’re tripping on it.” “I bought this robe for my daughter for Christmas and she loved it! The whole time she was home for the holidays she put this on every evening and just couldn’t thank me enough for how warm and comfortable and soft it was. She did not have room in her suitcase for everything to take back with her, but she made room for this robe!” “I absolutely love this bathrobe! It’s super soft, wraps around me comfortably, and is super warm. Definitely go for this one if you want to feel like you’re wearing a soft blanket!”

A foldable laundry hamper that’s nice enough to leave out



From CB: My old plastic hamper is falling apart. This canvas foldable hamper comes in three colors and sizes, all with a removable mesh insert. The hampers range in price from $33 to $42 dollars. This listing has 4.3 stars, over 3,800 reviews and a B on Fakespot. People say that these hampers hold a lot, that they’re easy to put together and that they’re convenient. “Love the hamper. It was easy to assemble and setup. I especially love the mesh bag inside that can be removed to take care of dirty laundry.” “Moved into a new apartment a few months ago and my GF and I were sick with how quickly our original hamper would fill up. Researched many hampers and found this one to be the perfect fit. Love that there is a lid and it holds at least 3 loads of laundry worth. Recommend!”

A satin midi skirt you can dress up or down



From CB: Duchess Meghan wore a gorgeous long skirt to the One Love premiere in Jamaica. It was a little too voluminous for my style but it got me thinking about long skirts for spring. These satin midi skirts come in sizes small to x-large and in 20 different colors, all under $35. The listing has 313 ratings, 4.3 stars and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers say these skirts are flattering, comfortable and that they get compliments when they wear them. You do need to steam or iron them, but they’re said to stay somewhat smooth while wearing. “It was flattering on made [me] feel sexy, flirty and fun without being uncomfortable and overexposed. Wore to my Christmas party and got lots of compliments. Love it.” ” I have a small pouch in my lower stomach area and usually this style of skirts are not flattering. However, the wide band and material falls beautifully. The material is great quality and feels very luxurious. Planning to get more colors.”

