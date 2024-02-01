Jamie Dornan hid out in the country after the bad reviews of Fifty Shades

I’ve been steadily falling for Jamie Dornan ever since he admitted to kissing a horse, knowing full well he was highly allergic. It’s like some reverse Pepé Le Pew moment where he was smitten with the repellent partner. Then my emotions kicked up a notch when we learned he had to be hospitalized after being bitten by toxic Portuguese caterpillars during a golfing vacation. So while the rest of the world may be hung up on his heartthrob status or (underrated) acting chops, I’m waiting for word of Jamie’s next close encounter with the animal kind.
One aspect Jamie might appreciate about my peculiar focus on him is that I come to the table with no opinion on his role in the Fifty Shades franchise. Christian Grey seems to haunt him, as the part is addressed in basically every interview he gives. For those who need the refresher, the film came out in 2015. Jamie just appeared on the BBC’s Desert Island Discs podcast, and this time he talked about hiding out in the country when the bad movie reviews started pouring in:
During an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “Desert Island Discs” published Sunday, the actor revealed he “hid” as “Fifty Shades of Grey,” the film adaptation of E.L. James’ popular romance novel, was receiving an onslaught of negative reviews in 2015. Critics largely panned the movie, which earned a 25% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Amid this negativity, Dornan weathered the storm at director Sam Taylor-Johnson’s house.
“We went to Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron (Taylor-Johnson), her husband, their place, and they weren’t there,” he said. “They let us have their place in the country, and we sort of hid there for a while and shut ourselves off from the world for a bit.”
Despite the poor reviews, “Fifty Shades of Grey” was a hit at the box office, grossing over $500 million worldwide and leading to two sequels, released in 2017 and 2018. Dornan recalled it was a strange sensation for him to receive so much mockery for a movie that was also wildly successful.
“Then you’re like, ‘Alright, there’s a bit of ridicule here, and I’m now contractually doing two more of them,’” he said with a laugh. “And knowing that there’ll be much more of that damnation to come.”
But Dornan stressed that he doesn’t regret taking on the role of Christian Grey opposite Dakota Johnson, although he bemoaned that the role is still often brought up, even when he’s receiving positive reviews for other projects. “A lot of reviews are like, ‘He’s great, but lest we forget when he wasn’t great here,’” he joked.
Since the “Fifty Shades” trilogy ended, Dornan has gone on to star in numerous acclaimed projects, including Kenneth Branagh’s 2021 romantic drama “Belfast,” which was nominated for seven Academy Awards. He received a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actor in 2022. In 2023, Dornan reunited with Branagh on the mystery “A Haunting in Venice,” which received mostly positive reviews.
I can’t tell if interviewers simply won’t stop bringing up Fifty Shades, or if it’s Jamie who feels compelled to apologize for it. For the rest of his life, it would seem. But he shouldn’t feel the need to go into witness protection for a film character! He’s said in the past that he’s still “paying penance” for playing Christian Grey, and to still be talking about it nearly 10 years later… Honey, stop punishing yourself! You need all your strength for when you cross paths with a moose who gives you hives! (I’m just spitballing here, surprise me with the next creature confrontation.) But Jamie has been candid lately about his self-doubt, and in another part of this podcast he said “I’m happier with my self-doubt because it always gives you something to try to prove.” Is this a sensible pep talk, or not giving yourself a break?
Side note: when the book Fifty Shades of Grey first came out my aunt warned us against it right away. “Not because of the p0rn. Because of the prose!”
Your aunt was right.
I love Jamie Dornan interviews. He’s funny, tells a good story, and definitely doesn’t take himself seriously.
@Kaiser: your aunt was right, I skimmed through the first ten pages in Barnes & Noble and literally threw it back on the book table like it was something toxic. I’ve never read a more galactically idiotic piece of crap in my life.
As a longtime Agatha Christie fan I HATED ‘A Haunting in Venice’. The film bore no resemblance to the book, with characters and motivations changed completely. There is only one screen Hercule Poirot for me and that is David Suchet…He’s exactly how I imagined him to be as I read the books.
I’ve avoided the previous two Branagh due to casting choices and went into this with an open mind knowing it was an adaptation not a re-telling of the original story and reminding myself not to be a purist. But no, I still didn’t enjoy it. I didn’t not like it but it’s not something I’ll ever watch again.
Good job we still have the full box set of all the Suchet Poirot episodes on DVD!
He signed on, he did his job, he made some good money to secure his future. I’m not going to bash the guy for the rest of time for it.
Let him move on. He has a sense of humor about it all and he’s been able to find other roles. Fair enough.
I could not finish book 1. Not seen the movies.
Why isnt jamie doing a cute rom com? Or has he? I want to see his face more. Im tired of the same hollowood faces
He plays a hitman who just wants to be loved in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar with Kristen Wiig. It really shows his comedic range and that he doesn’t take himself too seriously.
There’s also Wild Mountain Thyme with Emily Blunt.
there is an excellent youtube series by Dan Olson / Folding Ideas, the first one called “A Lukewarm Defense of 50 Shades of Grey” & then 2 more after that. The ‘defense’ part is referring to the director & producer & other professionals who worked on the first film — NOT the source material which has almost no redeeming qualities. It’s super interesting & I’ve never even read the books or seen the films.
I’ve never laughed harder than while reading 50 Shades. So poorly written it is truly comical. One of my favorite clips is of Gilbert Gottfried reading a scene from it. But I digress…
Jamie Dornan is adorable.