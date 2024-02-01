Jamaica’s PM Andrew Holness was ‘very happy’ to see the Sussexes in Jamaica

A week ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance in Jamaica, walking the red carpet for the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love. Their appearance was met with rage, angst and one of the funniest meltdowns I’ve ever seen from the British media. The Sussexes were labeled “insensitive” and one columnist said that they should be stripped of their titles. Even Buckingham Palace got into it, crying to the Sunday Times that their Jamaican trip was “misguided.”

So much of the crying and wailing was specifically about Harry and Meghan posing with Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness on the carpet. The Sussexes greeted PM Holness warmly and politely, drawing a dramatic contrast to the last time Holness interacted with British royalty, when he marched Prince William and Kate into his office in 2022 and fired them live on camera in the middle of their offensive colonialist tour. It wasn’t that Harry and Meghan were actually “insensitive,” it’s that they made the left-behind Windsors look foolish, out-of-touch, racist and incompetent. Well, on Wednesday, Andrew Holness spoke about how his name was drawn into the British media’s hissy fit, saying: “I was pleased, and I was also very happy to see royals coming to participate in this major event. Unsuspecting…little did I know that I’d be drawn into some internal issues in the United Kingdom, but so it is, more publicity for Jamaica.”

LMAO. That chuckle. He’s so over the British nonsense. As the Guardian noted, it’s not Jamaica’s fault that William and Kate are diplomatic kryptonite while Meghan is “soft power dynamite.” Also, Entertainment Tonight asked the stars of One Love about the Sussexes’ surprise appearance and they were really nice about it:

Talking with ET’s Kevin Frazier at the film’s premiere on Jan. 23, Kingsley Ben-Adir — the actor who takes on the role of the iconic reggae singer — said that he was honored to meet the couple in Bob Marley’s home country. “They wanted to see the film and, you know, I met them afterward and they’re really nice people,” Kingsley said. “I think [they’re] big Bob Marley fans.”

Rohan Marley, son of the famed Jamaican singer, told ET he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the royals at the premiere in Kingston. “That was crazy,” said Rohan. “A lot of things happening in England so it’s nice that they get to see that.”

British actor James Norton, who plays Chris Blackwell in the biopic, said he had a similar reaction to seeing the pair but that he took it as a sign of the film’s importance. “Harry and Meghan in Jamaica was mad, it was bizarre,” said James. “I mean, really lovely. Like, you know, just shows the love for Bob Marley and his music is just so global and you can be an ex Prince, you can be Harry and Megan, you can be, you know, a guy from Trench town and Bob’s music speaks to you.”

Jamaican actress Naomi Cowan, however, said she saw the couple but didn’t feel the need to make a big fuss over their appearance. “I heard a little rumor before, but then, what was so lovely was when they came into the theater, at least for me, it felt very normal, ’cause Jamaicans — one thing I’ll tell you about Jamaicans — each Jamaican considers themself to be a star, so we appreciate celebrities but we don’t make the biggest deal because we see ourselves as our own celebrity,” Naomi joked. “So what was cool is that they walked in, it was actually quite quiet, very calm and they looked very comfortable and I was happy to see that.”

Nice. It sounds like everyone had a lovely time at the Jamaican premiere, which makes it even funnier that the British media threw a week-long tantrum about it.

20 Responses to “Jamaica’s PM Andrew Holness was ‘very happy’ to see the Sussexes in Jamaica”

  1. Maxine Branch says:
    February 1, 2024 at 8:29 am

    The Sussexes mere existence outside of the control of the gutter UK media, continues to show how very out of touch that whole enterprise is with reality. Most folks assessment of people is by their words and deeds. But the gutter UK press assessment is by how they can exploit you for clicks.

    Reply
  2. Maxine Branch says:
    February 1, 2024 at 8:30 am

    The Sussexes mere existence outside of the control of the gutter UK media, continues to show how very out of touch that whole enterprise is with reality. Most folks assessment of people is by their words and deeds. But the gutter UK press judge by their ability to exploit you.

    Reply
  3. Susan Collins says:
    February 1, 2024 at 8:33 am

    Yep “but so it is”. I love that comment from the Prime Minister he is for sure over the nonsense. Everyone was happy to see them there and a good time for all. So BM take that.

    Reply
  4. Dee(2) says:
    February 1, 2024 at 8:33 am

    And stories like this is why the everyone hates the Sussexes and they’re going to go broke stories aren’t hitting. Because away from the landscape formed by the British media, when people actually meet them whether it’s actors, musicians, CEOs, teenagers, regular people going about their 9:00 to 5:00 everyone says the same thing. They’re so nice. They don’t make a big deal of themselves. They’re laid back and care about the topic of the event that they are at. The British media may have had people in 2020, but the more time they are away and interacting with people who can meet them one on one, the more what they are actually like spreads.

    Reply
    • LaraK says:
      February 1, 2024 at 9:42 am

      I think a big part of it is that the Sussexes are actually respectful and genuinely interested in everyone else. They come across as warm and genuine because they are authentically so.

      Will and Kate expect others to respect them, and that’s it. Everything is a photo op, everything is about them. I think the Jamaican PM firing them hit so hard because they don’t expect anyone to do anything real with them.

      I just love the BM reaction to anything M&H – it really is like the ex who dumped you and now hates that you are all successful and happy.

      Reply
  5. Amy Bee says:
    February 1, 2024 at 8:40 am

    I didn’t know that there was a Bob Marley movie so Harry and Meghan being at the premiere brought a lot of attention not only to Jamaica but the movie. The British press hasn’t realised yet that every time they have a meltdown about what Harry and Meghan are doing that they are helping them not hurting them.

    Reply
  6. Jais says:
    February 1, 2024 at 8:42 am

    BM looks unhinged to pretty much the rest of the world. They’ve become a world wide joke at this point while the Sussexes just look like nice and chill people who don’t deserve the overwrought hysteria and hate.

    Reply
  7. Brassy Rebel says:
    February 1, 2024 at 8:49 am

    I love Andrew Holiness schooling the stupid British media: any publicity is good publicity. 😉

    Reply
  8. Beverley says:
    February 1, 2024 at 8:59 am

    Cue the indignant and overwrought offense the RR and some Brits will be fuming because a Black Prime Minister from the Commonwealth has the audacity to imply that nonsense in the UK has no bearing (other than publicity) on his nation. I mean, how dare he not care about their opinions!

    Reply
  9. Eowyn says:
    February 1, 2024 at 9:17 am

    Naomi Cowan is right, every Jamaican is a star 🤣 ⭐️. We likkle but wi tallawah

    Reply
  10. Becks1 says:
    February 1, 2024 at 9:25 am

    I love the PM’s response….”well it was nice to see them, I know the british press is freaking out but its okay bc they keep mentioning the movie and Jamaica soooo……”

    The british press bring attention to everything H&M do – just bc they’re ranting about everything clearly doesn’t mean the rest of the world sees it that way.

    Reply
    • HeatherC says:
      February 1, 2024 at 9:31 am

      I love how much free publicity the Sussexes get from the BM and RR. Like “Harry and Meghan” didn’t get the wall to wall promotion you would expect if I remember right, but EVERYONE knew about it because of the BM’s whining. I love it.

      Reply
  11. Eurydice says:
    February 1, 2024 at 9:31 am

    Holness is an interesting fellow with his words – he was happy to see royals coming to participate. What does that mean? That he considers H&M still part of the RF? That it’s about time any royal showed up to celebrate something Jamaican rather than themselves?

    And the bit about “little did I know that I’d be drawn into some internal issues” – so clever to be laying all the furor back at the UK’s doorstep. Like the RF and BM can thrash around all they like in the UK, but the rest of the world knows what’s really going on.

    Reply
  12. Nanea says:
    February 1, 2024 at 9:34 am

    What is particularly funny about all this, one of the chief Derangers, “Lady” Colin Campbell, insisted that her family helped elect Prime Minister Holness, and that she knew he hated the Sussexes, even after he shared them on his Insta and Xwitter. 🤭

    And now this. 😁

    Are these people so far gone that they don’t see how everyone outside their circle of derangement is laughing at them and their being completely lost to anything that happens in the real world?

    Fingers crossed for the movie to be very successful at the box office after that huge push they got from the Sussexes being there.

    Reply
  13. Lurker25 says:
    February 1, 2024 at 9:41 am

    We know H and M both love Jamaica but of all the movie premiere invitations they’ve undoubtedly received and politely declined, why accept thís one? They aren’t producers or involved in any way (like heart of Invictus for example)…

    I secretly hope Harry’s petty Virgo side couldn’t resist sticking it to W and K. We’re almost at the one year anniversary mark of that truly spectacular colonial cosplay shit show… What better time to glide on by, showing how effortlessly it could have been done by H and M?

    Like you the “You Coulda Had a Bad Bitch” farewell tour … Just a taste of what the UK lost 😆

    Reply
  14. Mary Pester says:
    February 1, 2024 at 9:41 am

    Isn’t it about time that the left behind Royals and the BM realised that THEY don’t control the rest of the world and how they behave and they DEFINITELY don’t control Harry and Megan, so they better suck it up and get over themselves!!

    Reply
  15. Jk says:
    February 1, 2024 at 9:52 am

    His cadence and his chuckle reminded me of Obama!

    Reply

