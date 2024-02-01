Jamaica’s PM Andrew Holness was ‘very happy’ to see the Sussexes in Jamaica

A week ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance in Jamaica, walking the red carpet for the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love. Their appearance was met with rage, angst and one of the funniest meltdowns I’ve ever seen from the British media. The Sussexes were labeled “insensitive” and one columnist said that they should be stripped of their titles. Even Buckingham Palace got into it, crying to the Sunday Times that their Jamaican trip was “misguided.”

So much of the crying and wailing was specifically about Harry and Meghan posing with Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness on the carpet. The Sussexes greeted PM Holness warmly and politely, drawing a dramatic contrast to the last time Holness interacted with British royalty, when he marched Prince William and Kate into his office in 2022 and fired them live on camera in the middle of their offensive colonialist tour. It wasn’t that Harry and Meghan were actually “insensitive,” it’s that they made the left-behind Windsors look foolish, out-of-touch, racist and incompetent. Well, on Wednesday, Andrew Holness spoke about how his name was drawn into the British media’s hissy fit, saying: “I was pleased, and I was also very happy to see royals coming to participate in this major event. Unsuspecting…little did I know that I’d be drawn into some internal issues in the United Kingdom, but so it is, more publicity for Jamaica.”

The Jamaican Prime Minister is glad that Prince Harry and Meghan's visit to Jamaica gave his country more publicity. #BobMarleyOneLoveMovie #BobMarleyMovie #Jamaica 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VuLduqQ1Ya — Resilient (@KaindeB) February 1, 2024

LMAO. That chuckle. He’s so over the British nonsense. As the Guardian noted, it’s not Jamaica’s fault that William and Kate are diplomatic kryptonite while Meghan is “soft power dynamite.” Also, Entertainment Tonight asked the stars of One Love about the Sussexes’ surprise appearance and they were really nice about it:

Talking with ET’s Kevin Frazier at the film’s premiere on Jan. 23, Kingsley Ben-Adir — the actor who takes on the role of the iconic reggae singer — said that he was honored to meet the couple in Bob Marley’s home country. “They wanted to see the film and, you know, I met them afterward and they’re really nice people,” Kingsley said. “I think [they’re] big Bob Marley fans.” Rohan Marley, son of the famed Jamaican singer, told ET he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the royals at the premiere in Kingston. “That was crazy,” said Rohan. “A lot of things happening in England so it’s nice that they get to see that.” British actor James Norton, who plays Chris Blackwell in the biopic, said he had a similar reaction to seeing the pair but that he took it as a sign of the film’s importance. “Harry and Meghan in Jamaica was mad, it was bizarre,” said James. “I mean, really lovely. Like, you know, just shows the love for Bob Marley and his music is just so global and you can be an ex Prince, you can be Harry and Megan, you can be, you know, a guy from Trench town and Bob’s music speaks to you.” Jamaican actress Naomi Cowan, however, said she saw the couple but didn’t feel the need to make a big fuss over their appearance. “I heard a little rumor before, but then, what was so lovely was when they came into the theater, at least for me, it felt very normal, ’cause Jamaicans — one thing I’ll tell you about Jamaicans — each Jamaican considers themself to be a star, so we appreciate celebrities but we don’t make the biggest deal because we see ourselves as our own celebrity,” Naomi joked. “So what was cool is that they walked in, it was actually quite quiet, very calm and they looked very comfortable and I was happy to see that.”

[From ET]

Nice. It sounds like everyone had a lovely time at the Jamaican premiere, which makes it even funnier that the British media threw a week-long tantrum about it.