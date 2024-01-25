Vine: The Sussexes should be stripped of their titles for going to a premiere!

Tuesday night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the Bob Marley: One Love premiere in Jamaica. For hours, Sussex fans blissed out on the excellent vibes on social media, because the vile British media was fast asleep. As soon as the royal reporters woke up and saw the photos, the sh-tstorm commenced. Yesterday, I wrote about the Mail’s coverage, which was laugh-out-loud funny as they grew more and more outraged by how “insensitive” it was to pose for photos with the prime minister who fired William and Kate live on television. Well, it gets even better. The Mail’s Sarah Vine wrote a side-splittingly funny column about how Meghan and Harry should be stripped of their titles because they went to a premiere in Jamaica. For real. Vine is also incredibly bitter that the Sussexes did not issue a public statement about Charles and Kate’s health issues… and yet “royal sources” insisted days ago that H&M did get in touch privately, so who cares about a public statement? In any case, enjoy these completely unhinged highlights:
Vine is mad that Meghan isn’t ageing like milk: When I saw the pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the premiere of the Bob Marley movie in Kingston, Jamaica, the first thing that sprang to mind was how thoroughly refreshed they both looked. Indeed, I had to do a double-take to make sure it really was the duchess that Prince Harry was escorting and not some dewy, doe-eyed lookalike. Perhaps it was just a trick of the light, but she certainly seems to have upped her skincare routine since we last saw her.
Vine is mad that Harry has the money to sue the Mail: The prince, meanwhile, looked remarkably unfurrowed for a man who looks likely to have to pay three quarters of a million pounds in legal costs accrued by his failed libel action against the Mail on Sunday. I don’t know what they put in the water out there in Montecito, but it’s definitely working.
No word in public about the king’s health!! All that gloss doesn’t hide the ugly fact that the pair – normally so vocal when it comes to informing the world of their heartfelt sentiments – have yet to say a single word in public on the subject of Harry’s father, the King, and his health issues. Given how much the Prince likes to use his platform for good, you might have thought he would have seized this opportunity to remind other men of the importance of getting their prostate checked. As for the duchess, normally such a strong advocate for women’s health, it does seem rather unsisterly not to wish the Princess of Wales a speedy recovery from her abdominal surgery.
Vine is mad about racism (no, not that way): But there is something else driving Jamaica’s disdain for the Crown: the perceived notion that the British Royal Family is inherently racist and the Duchess of Sussex was a victim of prejudice during her time at the Palace. This idea was, of course, vehemently denied while the Queen was still alive but recently resurrected by the Sussexes’ mouthpiece, Omid Scobie, in his most recent hagiography Endgame, in which he ‘accidentally’ named the alleged ‘royal racists’ as King Charles and the Princess of Wales.
The racism allegations! These allegations will no doubt have caused a great deal of distress to both the King and the Princess. Effectively being cancelled by your own son must take its toll on a man, and I can only imagine how stressful it must be for the Princess of Wales to not only have to pick up the slack left behind by the Duchess of Sussex’s departure but to have to do so with a smile on her face while being kicked repeatedly in the teeth by the latter’s cheerleaders.
The Sussexes are sending a message to the palace! By choosing to break cover in such vehemently anti-monarchist company, the Duke and Duchess appear to be sending a very clear signal to the Palace. It appears to me that they intend to use their royal connection to undermine both the individual reputations of members of the Royal Family and that of the institution as a whole. I hope that I am wrong. By casting themselves as refugees from a regressive and repressive regime, they are tapping into the divisive culture wars that dominate so much of our public debate these days and helping to fuel anti-royalist sentiment throughout the Commonwealth and elsewhere.
Strip them of their titles: The late Queen, who loved the Commonwealth and used her position to foster forgiveness and understanding, would be heartbroken. As for King Charles, I can see only one course of action: he should give them what they claim to want and set them free of their royal shackles by stripping them, finally, of all titles.
LMAO. As I said, royal sources (the palace comms team) rushed out to tell the British press that Harry and Meghan had gotten in touch and sent, I don’t know, get-well-soon cards to Charles and Kate. That’s all they can really do, right? While the press absolutely wants Harry to rush back to the UK, that’s not actually what Charles or William want at all. Even though the left-behind Windsors are being crushed by the bright, hot spotlight they craved for decades, they still can’t admit that they were wrong to throw the Sussexes away. So what else can Harry and Meghan do but live their lives and thrive? Ah, therein lies the problem – it’s not that the Sussexes didn’t issue statements about anyone’s health, it’s that the Sussexes are thriving. The fact that they were so warmly received in a country which will soon toss out the British monarchy is just icing on the cake. Strip them of their titles, I say! And explain that it’s being done because Harry and Meghan went to a premiere!
I’m surprised the cult hasn’t blamed them for Chucky and kkKate’s illnesses.
Probably what she is working up to with poor Kate having to “pick up the slack” and “smile while being kicked in the teeth.”
“Pick up the slack” for Duchess Meghan? Hell, Kate doesn’t work and certainly can’t replace any work meant for Meghan – Kate doesn’t have the ability or skill set to pick up any slack. As much as these shitty British reporters harass The Sussexes, those same reporters basically admit how much they want access to them. The BM act as if Harry and Meghan never left in 2020. They also expect more across the board from The Sussexes than from The Wales.
That’s probably the next stage in this media freakout.
Already started. The Telegraph: where’s the apology for the stress they caused?
OMG! Are you kidding? I just can’t, this is too hilarious. I think they are inching ever so close to admitting, a ala Angela Levin, that KittyKat had a nervous breakdown.
I can see it now, the headline reads “She is the face that enlarged a thousand prostates, including the Kings” 🙄 they have already started with the “they caused the stress” articles which are sickening. Makes you loose any empathy over any royal illnesses or health problems really fast as the hate campaign they sanctioned and are silent about continues unchecked.
She pointedly mentions how stressful it must be for Kate to pick up Meghan’s slack while being kicked in the teeth by her supporters. Not sure that observing how Kate thew Meghan under the bus with a fake crying story amounts to kicking someone in the teeth but either way, Vine is referencing stress Kate and Meghan all together so the stage is being set.
Kate’s “stress”? I guess Sarah Vile must not have seen People Mag’s article about ” Kate’s secret strength”. And how can someone who does less appearances than an 80 year old be “stressed” because she has to pick up Meghan’s slack? Not Meghan’s fault that Kate married the Weapon of Mass Incandescence with a Wandering Willy.
Honestly, I wondered if Vine’s reference to Kate’s stress was a hint at what’s going on with her. Sarah Vine is vile but a well-connected gossip who likes to play games. She walked into the state visit side-by-side with Rose Hanbury.
Remember that Sarah the Vile is friends with the Marchioness of Chumbley (sp?) aka Rose. Being the wretched social-climbing-ghoulish ‘itch Sarah is, no doubt she’s champing at the bit to get her girl Rose in there. Poor Kate, she probably just discovered that the aristos don’t care for her or that grifting mother of hers.
They have from the derangers saying Meghan is using “voodoo dolls” to the telagaff talking about the stress Kate and Charles went through and how M&H owe them an apology.
“telegaff” Loooooove it!!!
Of course they should be stripped of their titles (not)!! Didn’t take long for them to get to this which they bring up for the Sussexes merely breathing. They will make the Sussexes the blame for everything.
“As for King Charles, I can see only one course of action: he should give them what they claim to want and set them free of their royal shackles by stripping them, finally, of all titles.”
KFCIII CANNOT strip the Sussexes of their titles or place in the “Line of Succession”; only Parliament can do the stripping. Sarah Vine, as the former wife of Michael Gove, should know this. Is she really that stupid or is she just ignoring facts and how things really work?
Removal from succession must pass legislation and obtain Royal Assent in all Commonwealth realms through their own sovereign parliaments. This will inevitably open up discussions for republics, as has happened in 2013, the last time the Acts of Succession were altered, owing to the recommendations by the Eminent Persons Group of the Commonwealth of Nations.
That’s coming next. They’re working themselves into a royal frenzy. Watch for it.
It’s definitely coming next. Maybe it will take them more time to pretend the Sussexes caused these medical conditions than it did for them to accuse the Sussexes of having caused QEII’s death
It’s telegraphed right here:
“Imagine how stressful it must be for the Princess of Wales to not only have to pick up the slack left behind by the Duchess of Sussex’s departure…”
Just Meghan’s departure, mind. I guess Harry was just a hostage to fortune! And the poor princess, forced to smile maniacally through her pain! Forced to take photo ops with people of colour! Forced to use jazz hands and wear trousers!
I know we are laughing about how farfetched and ridiculous it is to blame Meghan for Kate’s abdominal surgery, but this is the same rota that blamed Meghan for:
– Making Kate cry
– Taking away the Wales’ kids time with their parents
– Causing Philip’s death (through the not yet aired Oprah interview)
– Causing the Queen’s death (somehow)
– the loss of the British Colonies ( even though that started before Meghan was born – she is undoubtedly to blame)
– the loss of Harry’s toff friends (at least the terrible ones who conveniently leaked to the press)
– avocado shortages worldwide
– drought in California
I’m sure we can go on and on. I’ll also add “the loss of revenue for the British media” both from ongoing lawsuit damages and not being able to write about the most interesting royals every day.
Hilarious piece. And also not a glittering one about the monarchy: “By casting themselves as refugees from a regressive and repressive regime” huh? On which team is she on?? 😂
You can also hear her frustration, that they haven’t been able to break and destroy the Sussexes 🙄🙄🙄
Yeah! They’ve tried to break them and then H&M shows up happy, beautiful and glowing. Not only are they invited by representatives of the Hollywood that’s supposed to be “over them”, they’re also warmly welcomed by the people the rota thought they’ve convinced to hate H&M. Frustrating indeed.
Vine is, yet again, showing the world what a tone deaf, bitter, navel gazer she is. What’s really conserning is the readers who swallow this colonial idolising garbage. We know this is not intended for an educated audience. It’s meant to stir up hate against H&M and people from commonwealth countries.
The citizens of Jamaica, like in all other countries in the world, have the right to choose what kind of head of state they want. Given the horrible history that lead to the Windsors being Jamaica’s head of state, anyone with an ounce of common sense would understand why they want to abolish the monarchy. I live in a monarchy myself. It’s not much talk about abolishing it, but the people who are small r republicans are not called “anti-royalists”. It’s not the royals themselves they are against, they just want a different way of governing. Vine is using the term deliberately to to create hate.
So, are titles hereditary and through marriage, or are they earned and disposable? Why H&M but not Andrew? I also would like to see them stripped of titles, so that it would call into question anyone who has a title, and what the parameters are for keeping said titles.
As always, abolish the monarchy
“so that it would call into question anyone who has a title, and what the parameters are for keeping said titles.”
That is why stripping of titles will never happen. The House of Lords will not touch this issue with a ten foot pole.
I just feel like these writers love to create outrage and yell strip them of their titles even when they know it’s not going to happen. It’s performative.
Dear Sarah Vile, Phil Dampdiaper, et al.,
The FBI would still like to speak with Prince Andrew about sexual crimes against minors. This was attendance at a movie. Your outrage is misplaced.
Sincerely,
Literally Everyone
Harry and Meghan ooze charisma. They seem happy and at well at ease wherever they go. Leaving England was most definitely the right decision for them and their children. No matter how hard the trolls try, Harry and Meghan will never be stripped of their titles because they haven’t done anything to warrant it.
A king abdicated and caused a whole ass constitutional crisis, and they gave him a title, a big allowance, and the ability to use his HRH …while he consorted with Nazis. They need to leave H and M alone.
Minority Report, this is what needs to be going around on SM whenever anyone suggests that they strip them of their titles. It’s okay for the abdicated King (who I believe was helping the Nazis) to be given a title and money, but not someone who wants to live their lives. That’s a GREAT look for the UK.
So they shouldn’t have gone to Jamaica as two intelligent, modern, attractive people who chose to leave the RF, because two years ago Will and Kate went as people cosplaying the colonialist racist times of yore and got dumped and dragged for it?
They look well-moisturized and have the autonomy to decide where they go and when AND still don’t have to show people their children. And look! Without ALL that protocol, the world still turns.
If they’re limited to traveling where someone in the royal family hasn’t made an ass out of themselves, their travel options will be limited indeed.
QE “used her position to foster forgiveness and understanding.” When was this? QE apologized to commonwealth countries? Or was she thinking she was forgiving them for something?
These idiots aren’t even stopping to realize their arguments make no sense. This is the “bring the dead queen up” step of their performative outrage.
The royals and British media are going to bring the whole thing crashing down all by themselves. It really is something, watching it happen in real time.
“How dare they not make public announcements about Charles and Kate, so that we could write hysterical columns heaping scorn on them for daring to make a public announcement!”
Exactly my thoughts. They would be dragged for filth if they released any kind of public statement, complete with anonymous sources quoted about new fears that the Sussexes will spill the beans about Kate’s mystery illness.
As Tessa Dunlop said on TV this morning, this media freak out is because Harry and Meghan showing up in Jamaica with key royals being out of commission has magnified what the Royal Family and the press have lost. The meltdown has been fabulous to watch.
And it’s brought up all of the memories of how horribly William and Kate fared in Jamaica the last time they were there. The comparisons are *brutal.* Photos don’t lie.
It shows the leftover royals are simply not needed or wanted there, and they know that the same goes for many places in the Commonwealth. The leftovers have become totally irrelevant, but Harry is actually liked for the work he did there, so he’ll continue to be greeted warmly.
Plus, the fact that the Sussexes were personally invited to this premiere by the president of Paramount puts to rest their whole “H&M are Hollywood losers” or whatever nonsense narrative they’ve been trying to peddle lately.
Sarah Vine seems as crazy as Levin.
Exactly! And the more they bring up how well the Sussexes were received in Jamaica, the more starkly it reveals these contrasts.
The post we had yesterday was glorious fun, with some photos I hadn’t remembered from the Cambridge Caribbean Colonialist Cosplay tour. For example, that photo of WanK posing awkwardly with a cardboard cutout of Bob Marley vs the Sussexes actually meeting his family 🤭. I remembered the jeep and the Scarlett O’Hara dress, but that one escaped my memory.
So I say, keep the outrage coming, rota! Show all of the photos in a side by side! Doooooo it!
OMG, Lady! It was a movie premiere. Get a grip. And “refugees from a regressive and repressive regime” is exactly what they are. So I do have to send my compliments on that one and the wonderful alliteration. Nicely done!
It just occurred to me that if she had added racist to the adjectives, she would have kept the alliteration going and made an even better point.
Absolutely love how glowing this couple looks. Meghan has a remarkable skin care regime from past postings on her blog The Tig. She believes in natural products verses the Botox method of aging. And it certainly helps when you inherit great genes from your mom. Her mom looks incredible and she is close to 70. I expect Meghan to continue to age like fine wine if her mother and Michelle Obama are examples of how you age without all that cosmetic surgery. Apparently she has introduced her husband to her skin care regimen because he is looking incredibly well moisturized as well. Glad to see them enjoying their lives. Meghan and her mom are perfect examples of black not cracking.
Sarah envious of the skin care regime? It’s sun. Meghan has a tan from regular walks on the beach and time in the garden. The pasty pale Meghan of the salt island years is gone. Our California girl is baaaaack!
If all these people are so concerned with a statement from the Sussex’s could it possibly be deflecting from the fact that there seems to be zero interest or concern coming from the public who have a tendency to be shown as flower bearing fans anytime a Royal is around? Where are the flowers and candles at the hospital, KP or BP? Where are the hand wringing and tearful subjects who all love their King and FQ? The rota are desperately spiraling acting like a pack of rabid dogs at this point.
Agree. I think the lack of sympathy for Kate is why they want the Sussexes to release a statement, despite the fact that none of the other royals have said any. The news about Kate surgery was met with eye rolls and side eyes. It’s already an afterthought. The rota have been trying very hard to make this a thing, with no avail. If H&M said something, it would bring more attention to Kate’s “plight” and keep her in the news cycle and more money for the press. H&M going ti a premiere was worldwide news, while the BM is still trying to make fetch happen with Kate’s totally planned, not super serious, but very concerning surgery.
There has also been a distinct lack of public concern. Where are the masses, bringing flowers to the hospital in a show of support for their beloved Princess of Wales?
This whole thing is crumbling, and it’s beautiful to watch.
The bitterness and jealousy just oozes through. She’s not mad they attended the premiere (well maybe she is mad that they were invited and welcomed), she’s mad that they attended it looking so damn good – the comment about the water in Montecito is meant to be a dig, I guess, but I confess I was thinking the same thing after seeing pics of them, lol.
As far as I’m aware none of the other royals put out a statement about either sick royal. BP didn’t issue a statement about Kate, KP didn’t say anything about Charles, Anne didn’t say anything about either, etc.
Besides, Meghan doesn’t know Kate well enough to talk about her abdomen.
Kate’s own family isn’t even been seen visiting her! I think even they don’t know her well enough to talk about her abdomen.
It’s not so much that they put anything in the water in montecito but it’s the fact that they’re no longer drinking the salty bitter water from the UK. The tabloids, and writers like Sarah Vine, poison the well over there. Besides, the Sussexes would still be slammed if they publicly said something.
@Becks – re “Meghan doesn’t know Kate well enough to talk about her abdomen.” Genuine coffee out the nose laughing moment – thanks!
Joking aside, that one anecdote in Spare told me everything I needed to know about Kate. Maybe the surgery is to take the stick out of her uptight a-s….
“Besides, Meghan doesn’t know Kate well enough to talk about her abdomen.”
Genuinely just snorted out loud laughing at this!
Sarah Vile is still not over her husband leaving her for a lad.
Boy was she bitter than Harry and Meghan looked healthy and happy.
Jamaican radio stations were having laugh at the British tabloids, calling them bitter.
I didn’t know that about Vine! LMAO
I just can’t get over how Vine and her ilk continue to bleat on about the couple’s “royal connection” like Harry isn’t inherently Royal. Not just a “connection”.
Why so bitterly salty? It’s just a movie premiere on a beautiful island. Oh never mind, you all just big mad because everyone likes Harry and Meghan more. Stay mad and salty.
One Love
Excellent! Harry had dipped his toes into the racist Commonwealth discussion a few years back. Now its time for Harry to take the conversation forward on reparations to the Commonwealth. Jamaica is at the forefront of the discussion.
Harry’s a real one and clearly the Jamaicans see and appreciate it.
“Who didn’t see *this* coming?” said absolutely nobody.
I cackled at some of this – the absolute purpleness of Vine’s prose! “They look amazing! Off with their heads!”
Thank you for sharing this glorious hilarity and getting my day off to a great start! And thanks, also, to the sharp-eyed Celebitch who id’d Meghan’s face oil as Biography Long June. I’m closer to Doria’s age, so I went with a bottle of their Petty Grudges (such a great name!) during their Black Friday sale.
Vines loves her colonial, read racist, wordplay. Charles must set them free from their royal shackles? Oh fun, references to slavery while they’re visiting Jamaica. So cute 🤮. This is the lady who had niggling fears about Meghan entering the royal family. It really is hilariously over the top but it also drips with racism. She could use some of Meghan’s face oil, which I’m now gonna look up for myself.
No that was Boris Johnson’s sister, not that Sarah Vile may not have thought of it.
I’m pretty sure it was Sarah vine who had the headline about niggling worries while Rachel Johnson wrote something about Meghan thickening the royal blood with her exotic dna. And I think roya nikkah at some point also wrote something about Meghan’s exotic dna. And now I feel like taking a shower.
So many racist reporters/commentators, hard to keep them all straight sometimes.
I guess someone was incandescent that Harry was warmly welcome by the pm who fired him. Clearly William badly bungled the Jamaica tour and somehow offended the pm, who seems just lovely when W&K aren’t in the room. William is incandescent because he is embarrassed that Harry has highlighted one of his biggest failures and shown how it can be done successfully.
Harry really did highlight one of William’s most humiliating failures, without even trying to. It’s glorious to see
Of course no outrage over Andrew scandal and of course he should keep his titles. But if course the outcry for title removal for a marries couple to go to a film premiere. I hope the protests against the monarchy increase
Does it feel like they are really panicking over there on salty island? Maybe its just because they haven’t seen them out together in awhile but this all seems extra wild. The royal family really has not had a great January. Started off with Andrew’s Esptein docs, backlash to the Lilbet and the “Pray for Kate” stories and ending with Harry and Meghan looking happy, rich and loved in Jamaica. I love this for them.
William and Kate bungled that your all by themselves
That tour.
Sarah Vile should know that Chuck III can’t “strip titles”, as it requires an act of parliament, and something like treason, or being a criminal.
The RF wouldn’t want to open that particular can of worms – in case anyone remembers the bags full of cash *and* honors for cash, Prince husband of Blackamoor brooch and his friend Vlad the mass-murderer, QEII’s cousin who was found guilty of rape + a lot of members of the House of Lords.
She knows this, as do the rest of those scribes, but hey, it’s H&M, so let’s stoke the flames.
Dear sarah,
Re: your “strip their titles” article on H&M, please note that it is no konger Christmas, so there’s no need to put that old chestnut roasting on an open fire.
You look desperate and tired, and completely unoriginal going back to this dry well.
Stop trying to make “fetch” happen,
Everyone
My first thought was that he must have run this by his father. But then there were no leaks so he obviously did not.
It wasn’t a state visit or state event. It was just a film premiere. Plus, Harry no longer represents the Crown so there’s no need for him to run it by Charles first. Harry is free to go wherever he wants.
Well, H&M have already been received warmly by a country that tossed out the British almost 250 years ago, so why not Jamaica, too?
So, let’s see what’s Vine’s problem – H&M are looking good, they have money, they have friends, they travel where they want – clearly, they must be punished.
Bitter much Sarah? I get that you’re unhappy with your own life but get a grip. The Sussexes are free agents and can go wherever they want. Deal with it!
Poor Sarah, she has no neck and that’s made her so bitter. The Brits can’t admit the myths they’ve told themselves for centuries are dysfunctional and the emperor wears no clothes.
Sure, parliament could strip Harry and Meghan of their Sussex title, but he’s still Prince Harry, and she would be Princess Henry.
I don’t know if it was this column or another column I saw yesterday, but somebody somewhere in the DM described Jamaica as not the biggest fans of the British Monarchy. I’m paraphrasing, of course. But it seems that in their rush to negatively twist everything and everybody and every country associated with H&M, they also exposed the fact that the CW countries like Jamaica dislike the monarchy and want to disassociate. I thought it was an interesting way to give the game away. I suppose, in the end, they are going to blame H&M (especially M!) for the eventual demise of the CW, but I was surprised that they admitted defeat so early in the game. What a weird group of “journalists.”
That commentary is also very Brit-centered. As in, Jamaica wants a head of state that is not from the UK. It doesn’t even mean they hate the UK. It’s a natural thing for a country to want that and yet the BM makes it out like they’re anti-monarchy haters. They should be able to break away from their former colonialists without being vilified as haters of the UK. The two countries can still have friendly ties but it’s hard when the BM is so huffy and bitter about them wanting to leave behind that old system. Which they have every right to do.
It should be noted that Sarah Ferguson is still styled duchess of York and has been divorced since 1996. And a married couple who were given their titles by the queen must give up their titles. Charles would or should realize he would open up a can of worms if he tries to take away titles.
There’s been quite a backlash to “pray for Saint Kate, she’s working so hard from her hospital bed”, “Kate is awesome for not working and taking time to recover” and “praise Will- he’s not working “.
One crude but hilarious comment in the Daily Fail said, if the Sussexes are supposed to stay in anytime a member of the Royal family has something shoved up their arse, they’ll never leave the house.
LMAO!!! That sums it up perfectly.
AHHHHHHHHHHH! LOLOLOLOL!
LOL! That’s brilliant!
Just when you think Sarah Vine can’t out Sarah Vine herself, she does.
For whatever it is worth, and whatever store you set by those things, Harry is a blood Prince. Take away the Sussex title and he is still Prince Harry, Meghan would be Princess Henry (a la Prince & Princess Michael of Kent). Ain’t no act of parliament dealing with birthright.
I do not care for her remarks on how Meghan looks. She’s clearly inferring work has been done, instead of recognising the benefits of sunshine, a good life well lived away from that utter nonsense, the love of a good man and her children, and melanin.
It’s been very cynical to see the BM float:
The Sussexes are going to divorce.
Meghan has gotten alarmingly thin.
and recently:
Meghan has had “work done”. Piles of conjecture about possible Botox injections blossomed like springtime crocuses yesterday.
These Opposite Day talking points about H&M are so dumb but it is a window on what topics KP is paranoid about.
I saw the Caribbean news networks having this story as front pages across the region, l would imagine that the Commonwealth is taking note of the response across the UK press- including the Telegraph.
I also saw a clip last night from a Jamaican radio show where 2 presenters were discussing the Mail’s articles. They said‘Jamaica will always root for PH&M. We don’t like badmind and bitterness…..we will always root for authenticity and intention.while we’re at it, let’s correct mistruths from the tabloids .’ ‘Bitter,bitter,bitter’
It feel like the royal rota rats are running around the sinking ship!🤡🤡
Wait! What? A member of the British media accusing H&M of “ tapping into the divisive culture wars that dominate so much of our public debate these days and helping to fuel anti-royalist sentiment”? Pot, have you met kettle?
Dear Sarah (clinging) vine, please do STFD AND STFU.
That is until you can list all the other Royals who have issued statements wishing keen and kingy well!
They don’t have to do fk all, they sent PRIVATE good wishes, you know that word “private” right? It means, not for nasty vindictive little people like you to scream “how dare they make a public statement.
And please tell us Sarah, is it your divorce that has made you so jealous of the gorgeous Megan and the buff Harry?? Not a good look dear, and as for stripping them of their titles, let’s see Andrew and fergie lose theirs first. Then we can work our way UP the rotten Windsor tree.
That Sarah Vine is a bitter crone like that other horrible crone Lady C. They are upset because it shows what an absolute star power the Royals have lost. The fact that they were warmly welcomed by the whole Jamaican community says it all . Maybe the Jamaicans have better manners than the British media and Royals.King Charles is a disgrace as a father and Grandfather.
All of the above plus Ms Vile is on thin ice claiming Kate was stressed about extra workload picked up from Meg. I keep reading this BS about WK extra workload which is undermined by their annual 19 weeks of school holidays and bottom of the class RF league table for actual engagements carried out.
Let me summarize the entire Sarah the Vile screech for you: HOW DARE MEGHAN LOOK SO AMAZING EVEN THOUGH ME AND OTHERS HAVE BEEN ABUSING HER FOR YEARS. CONVERSELY, GAGGGGG! AFTER ALL THESE YEARS OF US PROPING KATE UP, MEGHAN IS WINNING AND KATE IS PROPABLY DOWN FOR THE FINAL COUNT!!!!
All the Rats and their masters know none of the fake outrage has anything to do with Titles.
https://royalsuitor.medium.com/will-the-house-of-windsor-turn-into-a-house-of-cards-d344db7076d9
Thanks for sharing this piece.
There are four people to pick up the slack supposedly left by two people. If William and Kate picked up the pace after Harry and Meghan left, they might have actually worked up to a normal workload by royal standards. But can anyone point out single extra thing that William and Kate have added to their workload? It seems like Harry alone did more than twice the work of William and Kate together. Harry did all the heavy-lifting and the other two swooped in to take the credit and made Harry look like HE was only the side-kick. There is a total lack of awareness of their inherent laziness, incompetence, and lack of drive on the part of the current Waleses.
Harry and Meghan do look “thoroughly refreshed” — that’s what freedom will do for you, along with a healthy regimen of yoga, excellent skin care, fresh produce from one’s own sun-drenched garden and regular walks on the beach with your beautiful kiddos and the love of your life.
Blighty could have had the Sussexes, but bitterness, anger, racism and the toxic royals and rota drove them away. Sucks to be you, Sarah Vine and Co.
You have to wonder if vile will pop a vein in her nonexistent neck the next time the Sussexes are seen…….which could be all 4 of them – in Canada in a few weeks’ time. . . .
One can only hope.