People: Princess Kate ‘is in great hands & will have lots of care & support at home’

Something to keep your eye on about the Princess of Wales’s mysterious medical situation is the behavior of everyone else in the royal family. The Duchess of Edinburgh is doing business as usual and she’s got a public schedule this week. Prince Edward is traveling – he was in South Africa and he made zero comments about the king’s prostate or his niece-in-law’s hospitalization. The York princesses were in Davos and Paris last week. Queen Camilla is assuring everyone that Charles will be fine and she hasn’t even mentioned Kate at all. It could be that, as People Magazine’s sources suggested in this week’s cover story, Kate’s hospitalization was a surprise to the family, but they’ve been privately assured that Kate will be fine after a lengthy recuperation. All I’m saying is that no one in the family is behaving as if Kate’s situation is dire. That seems to be the message People Mag got from unnamed royal sources as well. Some additional highlights from People’s cover story:
Kate will bounce back: “It does sound serious with the length of time [she’s taking]. But she is in great hands and will have lots of care and support at home and is a fit young woman,” a source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue. “I am sure she will bounce back.”
Kate is in good hands: The palace has not disclosed the nature of her condition but has stated it is noncancerous. A former patient who had abdominal surgery at the London Clinic tells PEOPLE that the Princess of Wales is in good care there. “The physical therapists are amazing, helping you recover and get back on your feet. After abdominal surgery, you need a lot of patience, and it’s a bit scary at first,” says the insider, who was treated at the London Clinic last June.
William & Kate don’t have a huge private staff: A close family friend says the couple doesn’t have “a huge private staff,” and “as a result, William is really hands-on. He doesn’t want any mistakes made with the next generation. He wants to give them a proper upbringing and lots of love. That is foremost in his mind,” the friend says. Their family dynamic is “more like one we can all recognize,” adds a source close to the royal household.
Robert Hardman’s opinion: Hardman adds, “They are a modern royal couple. There would have been more delegation [in the past]. He doesn’t want to leave it all to the nanny. We know they are a very tight family unit, and he wants to be there for them. So much of what they do with those kids is about normalizing life and not making them feel like they are in a special gilded cage.”
The couple “doesn’t have a huge private staff,” compared to what though? Everyone has a smaller private staff compared to Charles, who is notoriously overstaffed at every level. I actually believe that William and Kate have a bloated office staff but a leaner private staff, especially at Adelaide Cottage. No “live in” staffers, but I’m sure there’s more backup than just Nanny Maria. Surely a few maids, a cook, a personal assistant? And that will expand, especially if Kate actually plans on recuperating in Adelaide. There will have to be nurses, physiotherapists, etc, all coming in and out of the house for months on end. Kind of makes me wonder if Kate would be more comfortable recovering at her mom’s house? I wonder if they’re building towards that. Honestly, it would not surprise me at all and while I give Carole a lot of sh-t, Carole would be better at managing her daughter’s recovery than William and the palace lackeys.
So William of the four mansions is hands on. Like scrubbing floors. Cooking all the meals. Doing the school runs vacuuming. Putting out the trash. It is so patronizing of William to try to say he’s like the rest of us. The average person does not have gazillions like William nor the luxury of not having a real job.and lots vacations. Of course they have a lot Of help.
Yeah, I had the random thought that neither Egg nor Sausages has ever scrubbed a toilet or cleaned up a poopy diaper accident. Not having a “huge private staff” is all relative when you’ve had security, maids and nannies your entire life.
Apparently William cleaned a toilet on his gap year.
lol, a toilet, singular? This is very Kardashians going to the grocery store.
Did William shoot Kate in the abdomen?
We can be 100% sure that the reality is all the opposite: kate will not bounce back or they would have commented that she’ll be fine like the king will be fine says Cowmilla, Kate is not in good hands because what married-in was ever in good hands with them?, they have a huge staff, it’s just less staff than the king or the QE2, we all know they are NOT a modern family as much as we believe that “they are very much not a racist family”, and as a reminder, it was really kate that made meghan cry. So all this is bs.
More royal propaganda from People. They’re not telling us much, just pretending to. I’m not sure the other royals going on about their business means anything about Kate’s condition. They’re not a warm and fuzzy lot.
Does anyone in the BRF even really know Kate well enough to care about her health? Like, serious question.
I had a similar but different comment , but I do share your question, Rapunzel.
The fact that she’s been left alone after major surgery says it all. No one cares enough to even visit her. Where are her friends bringing flowers and get well gifts? Does she even have friends?
Wasn’t there the time she told her friends to call her “Catherine” from now on and ditch the “Kate”. That’s not going to do much for the bonds of friendship. It’s mindblowing when you think about it. I’d have not bothered.
To me this reads that she’s at home, her parents home and am annoyed that the ‘non cancerous’ comment keeps getting repeated. What are they trying to imply? That’s clearly an attempt to generate sympathy as we know the response to her announcement was one of annoyance or disinterest.
This gets more and more odd by the day.
Did we see Will leave the hospital when he visited? I’m wondering now if Kate was released then, which would explain why it was apparently a short visit by Will. Could he have been picking her up? If she was rushed to the hospital in that 12-28 video, maybe she’d already had emergency or quickly planned surgery and almost 10-14 days of post-op hospital stay before we even heard about the issue. That tracks with no visitors being seen.
Yes, he was filmed leaving the back entrance to The London Clinic which is at the end of Devonshire Mews.
So are they saying that her abdominal surgery is usually done for cancer patients? That was my take but truthfully deciphering rota code is just annoying a week into all of this I’m tired and annoyed seeing these propaganda articles.
I’m bored by them, too, because I’m bored of the way they try to spin it all. She’s ill, please get better, but enough. I keep thinking, I’m not going to post, I’m not going to read, and I get dragged in. Totally my fault!
Kate might not be in imminent danger, but would we really be able to tell by how other members of the family are acting? When the queen was doing poorly at the end, everyone n that family was also just carrying on doing their thing. These people are cold.
The British motto is “keep calm and carry on” so… this tracks for the BRF.
I’m not buying what they are selling. They have staff. They have nannies. I don’t believe Peg is going to care for her at home. I don’t believe he will do anything more with the children than he already does . This is just them covering for what ever is really happening and doing a crappy job with it. I still think it’s something that involves much talk therapy which they don’t like and belittled Harry about getting and refused for Meg and so they are left with this surgery and now very little information.
I seriously doubt that William even lives at adelaide cottage! This is Kate’s house. At best he lives in Windsor whenever he visits the children… if anyone really believes that he’s so “domesticated”, I have a bridge to sell him 🙄🙄
The reason they don’t have live-in staff is that Adelaide has a whole separate staff quarters. The press are being wildly disingenuous in trying to portray it as some little cottage.
It is very modest for the first in line (which is why I believe it’s Kate’s solo home, whether that involves actual divorce, or just privately living separate lives) and William never intended to live there. But they for sure have staff just a few steps away in the servants’ quarters.
so I don’t think you can use the behavior of the other royals as any kind of barometer, because I think they would behave the same if it were serious or not. Like if Edward had canceled his South Africa trip because Kate was in the hospital, that would have sent up so many red flags about her condition.
but it is kind of a double edged sword, right? If her condition isn’t that big a deal and she’s fine and KP was just exaggerating about the hospital stay (or shes staying longer just bc she can, not out of medical necessity), then it begs the question – why isn’t she working until Easter (and maybe not even Trooping?) If her condition is very serious, then why are all the other royals just going about life as normal without even BP issuing a statement wishing her well or something? (I mean Anne isn’t changing her schedule bc of Kate’s health regardless of how serious it is, but you would think at that point at least BP would say something.)
And we can tell this cover story is directly from KP because of the emphasis on their lack of staff and how normal they are. Sure Jan. Less staff than Charles doesn’t mean they’re as hands on as they pretend.
Why would Edward and Anne be expected to cancel anything though? Kate is the wife of their nephew, family for sure, but I don’t think even in a really close family their equivalents would drop everything and run to her bedside, especially in modern times with video calls and hospital visitor limits. I do however think it’s weird that we’re not seeing more coverage of her HUSBAND visiting (or not), considering how he DID clear his own schedule through Easter too.
They wouldn’t, which is why I don’t think we can use the fact that they didn’t as any kind of barometer, as I said in my comment. They would behave the same if it were serious or not.
Until one of the royals is asked about her at an event, I don’t think we’ll get any kind of statement, unless they tack a sentence on to the announcement about Charles procedure happening.
I expect whoever gets asked first to say something dismissive, which to me would indicate mental health treatment.
Really they should have Sophie give a statement at an event, she’s the most believable at sympathy.
I have a feeling they were hoping for a wave of public support or just wanted to test the waters. If so, this could be related to an impending divorce announcement. Now it hasn’t gone as expected and they are starting to swim. Because they didn’t think things through.
But what remains irritating is that all Middletons cleared their calendars. Why exactly?
“The Middletons cleared their calendars”-from what? Her parents are “retired” so I would expect they’d be helping out after school with the kids. Her sister has her own small kids so I’m sure she’s not going to be fetching Kate tea. And her brother and his wife-with their new baby and slew of dog children-can’t imagine they’ve changed any schedules to help out.
He can be a hands on father and still go to work; this story implies that parents who don’t (can’t) stay at home throughout similar circumstances aren’t doing a proper job of caring. I thought her parents were going to help out, And let’s face it, they do have staff! I was speaking to my kids and some of their friends about Kate and they know nothing about this story. And they don’t care. My generation knew everything about the royal family; future generations have a huge level of ignorance/apathy re the BRF because it doesn’t impact on them; equally, these two don’t have the charisma that reaches down to youngsters. I hope she gets better but this endless excuse-making for his laziness is utterly boring. I wonder when the British press is going to stop with all this bollocks! Let her recover and be quiet about it.
It’s all very “there’s nothing to see here, folks!”, isn’t it? It’s not just the family that have clearly forgotten all about Keen, so has the public. Which brings me to question why all of this was shoddily announced in the first place? She could have withdrawn from the public eye for months and nobody would have noticed. Even the derangers are having a hard time trying to keep up the momentum. My guess is she’s been laying low in Bucklebury this whole time with her mother and that’s where she intends to stay for the foreseeable.
Yes, I have the same question. I suppose they had to explain the reason for postponing the Italy trip and whatever else was on her calendar, but it’s the hype about William taking time off from his duties that seems excessive and weird. They’ve gone so far as to say Kate will be working from her bed, but no such assurances about William.
I think it’s possible she moves into Windsor to recuperate. I’m sure they have a setup given the last years of the queen and Philip especially during Covid. The kids are right there to visit.
They probably get meals brought over from the castle like Andrew does. People in the US in the same circumstances would likely have some sort of health care that comes in daily. My bet would be that Kate would have a private nurse.
If Americans in the same circumstances = filthy rich, yes, they could hire a private nurse if need be.
None of the quoted sources know anything about her condition hence People magazine forced to write an article about Kate’s condition with absolutely no information about her condition. We know more here by following the breadcrumbs on social media and by tracking what isn’t happening–namely any visits by Kate’s family to the London Clinic. She’s not there anymore, so the question is, where is she? Bucklebury or out of the country most likely. William’s drive-by photo op is looking more fishy as the days go by.
Two possibilities, imo:
1. She’s not there anymore. If this is true, then William visiting was likely checking her out. Which begs the question: when did she have surgery and how long was she really in the hospital? Was surgery when they said, and she spent a short amount of time in hospital, but they lied for some reason? Or did she actually spend the stated time in the hospital, and they just lied about when she had surgery, making it earlier, such as around 12-28? This also leads to questions of where is she now and who is with her?
2. She’s there and nobody’s visiting. I don’t buy the “visits by the backdoor theory” because I think someone would’ve leaked that. So I really think if she’s there, nobody’s visiting. Which begs the question: why not? Do they just not care enough? Has she banned visitors because she doesn’t want to see anyone for reasons (embarrassment or anger)? Have her doctors banned visitors as part of treatment (to prevent extra germs or extra stress)? Or is she so serious that visiting would be too traumatic fot visitors?
I read this morning that police are not allowing photographers to be outside of the hospital, perhaps that’s why we’re not seeing photos of who’s visiting Kate or perhaps they don’t want anyone to know that William really isn’t visiting all that often and that’s why the photographers are banned.
That’s interesting, considering they made a huge point of announcing the name of the hospital and then allowing photographers to take pictures of William arriving (or leaving?) last week. I guess someone realized it was a weird look to have photographers camping out for two weeks??
There are police at the entrance to Devonshire Mews which leads to the back entrance to the hospital. William was filmed leaving Devonshire Mews. It may be that police are now preventing filming to protect the privacy of residents and of hospital staff who use that entrance.
If she’s there, they’ve banned photos because there are no photos to be taken, aka, Will isn’t visiting her. Because banning photography doesn’t prevent people from seeing any visitors and reporting on them. And there’s been nothing written about anyone visiting, not the Will after that one visit, not the Middletons, no one.
Am convinced she’s not there anymore and to be a conspiracy theorist I don’t think she was there when he did his fly by pap stroll. 15mins to see your wife after surgery – come on that’s cold even for him.
Given the mirror story that he was supposedly ‘bewildered’ by the hospital trips makes me think (again tin foil tiara theory) that while she was in hosp in late Dec she was at her parents when the story broke. It was leaked by her team (read Ma) in an effort to stave off a divorce announcement or to deflect from something else about their marriage. Its not the first time she has pulled this sort of stunt to get him to heel – I remember the hospital trip stunt when she was pregnant with George and he was off partying with the friends and other women. She was allegedly so ill with HG that she needed hospitalisation but was papped driving herself to the hospital (from her parents house), fully made up.
If there is no sighting of her by the end of the month, people should start demanding proof of life.
So, if they’re saying that everyone at the palace was taken by surprise, it makes me wonder how much do they actually know? Did Carole and Kate concoct a scam to force William to delay announcing a divorce?
Absolutely none of this is adding up.
And remember William is apparently “bewildered” by the hospital stay so was even he caught off guard??
That is what is so concerning. High profile family and high profile kate. But in this day and age, the PR machine for BaRF should know the internet sleuths will keep digging and call them out on their BS. Just watch Don’t F with Cats on Netflix.
And if this is all due to William – we won’t be seeing a divorce announcement anytime soon. Ma Middleton wants to garner the public’s support and kate being his victim will absolutely shut down the divorce announcement. Especially after how the public lashed out at Chuck over Diana’s treatment. And with The Crown, this is fresh on everyone’s radar – even those who weren’t born yet or were old enough to see it unfold in real time (like many of us CBs).
@Seraphina – then Ma Middleton will have to be very, very careful. When no-on came to her rescue when her business went kaput was just a warning shot. This is the BRF we’re talking about here. If the Firm can go after one of their own and have the country screaming for blood, they’ll think nothing of completely annihilating the Middletons. What little is left of their reputations will be shredded into tiny pieces and plastered across the front pages of every media outlet in the land. Kate is no Harry, she’s got no back story she can fall back on. She’s doesn’t have high profile projects which the public hold in high regard. Kate is a married-in and Ma Middleton is a nobody. The best thing Ma can do is nothing!
My first thought on the “proof of life” comment was “Is Kate about to become the next Shelly Miscavige?”
Whose great hands is she in? No doctor has made a statement or has been quoted. Charles surgeon will undoubtedly make a statement after surgery saying all went well. Would her doctors identity lead to a better understanding of why she is in the hospital? Also curious no one has said they have visited her, like her parents or siblings. I would expect someone to say they saw her and she is looking forward to going home. This is all very fishy. I think withholding the doctors identity tells us he/she is not an abdominal surgeon.
If she does disclose her condition after her return I’m expecting the press and Palace to blame it on Harry and Meghan.
And the media will ramp up photos of the good old days when harry was third wheel and he and Kate and William got along so well. Despite harry saying what really happened through spare. They were not all that close.
Kate was primed to be an awful sister in law to any woman on that side of the family, particularly one with with the brains and beauty of Meghan. I bet she was hoping Harry would never marry. She doesn’t have the ability to share any stage because she sees other women as threatening; it’s not that Meghan didn’t know her place (ugh) it’s that Kate wouldn’t let her have a place. It’s easy to upstage Kate because of her lack of accomplishment; she plays on her supposed introversion and a lack of ability, outside of walkabouts. I seriously cannot imagine her coping with a Harry wife. Any wife. What kind of woman would get the Kate blessing? Harry’s former girlfriends have all been beautiful/very lively. A woman with personality alone, and let’s face it, that is not hard to find at all, could outshine her and capture the public’s attention and warmth. Kate is supremely dull. She knows this. Meghan was modernity. And great. Kate could not have that. We knew this from the start.
They already are. Pearson in The Telegraph has blamed them for stressing her. I suspect this condition has been absolutely years in the making and perhaps slightly self inflicted if ED related (I hope not and I’m not sure of my medical on that). Meghan was pushed towards suicide by her experience within the BRF. And why don’t they throw in her husband’s supposed affair/s? The disaster tour? Her difficulties in the public eye?
I really hope she is OK. I read the previous article with all the comments (almost all the comments) since I have been out of the loop on this one. There are some really good theories out there but my thought is that it could be a mix of everything and something happened and Kate had a physical breakdown. I agree with @Becks1 that normally the BaRF’s reactions are not a good gauge but, to me, the non comments are giving me pause for thinking there is a reason why they are not commenting – maybe to show Kate is on her way out and this is yet another way to phase her out, Who knows. BUT the more convoluted these PR messages get, the more I think something is up.
I think it’s truly bowel related, but that she’s hit a wall with perhaps mh issues alongside. Just from the mental impact of severe pain, if nothing else. I suspect he doesn’t help. I hope she recovers. From reading the experiences of others with similar conditions on here, I am flabbergasted at the pain involved.
@Sparrow agreed bowel conditions are very painful and debilitating. They are playing it long as regards recovery and I hope her husband is kind and supportive as I know her parents will be. Post operative blues can also happen no matter how expensive and good the medical care is so it is early days for her.
Despite whatever she really has going on physically, this has always been her dream. She’s married to the prince, who can’t possibly leave her now, and now she doesn’t have to “work” ever again and nobody can say anything about it without looking heartless. Not to mention all the public concern and sympathy… well-played, Kate, well-played. [slow clap] And before everybody yells at me, for me to feel bad about saying this, I would have to believe she’s truly in a dire health situation, and I simply don’t.
The very definition of be careful what you wish for.
The prince may not be able to leave now but if he does want to sometime in the future he will leave. If he wants to marry someone else.
He can’t leave her at the moment, but if he truly wants to he can bide his time. Her popularity needs her to be in the public eye. If she stops making appearances, her fans (a large part of whom are merely Meghan-haters) will decrease and she will be somewhat forgotten, kind of like E&S (even though they do appearances).
I would point out that she’s not as popular as some people believe and also the sympathy for her just isn’t there – the sympathy comes from a minority. Support for the Monarchy in the UK is at an all time low (40%ish) so they have to tread very very carefully.
If he were to dump her next week – most of the population wouldn’t care, its only the derangers who would shout and shriek about it.
Someone wrote on Twitter that the recent Oscar nominations were another reminder that “Twitter is not the real world” and it’s true. It may look like Kate has tons of “fans” online, but many are bots, and most of the rest are simply Meghan haters. Kate does have a small following, but absolutely nowhere near the levels of Diana’s or Harry’s popularity. She could disappear and I really think it would be ‘out of sight, out of mind’ for most people. There would definitely be some criticizing the fact that she was still receiving taxpayer £ while doing absolutely no work, but honestly, she barely does any work to begin with, and her defenders in the ROTA and the hardcore royalists will forever use the “she’s sick!” excuse from now on.
Since what the people who do genuinely like Kate love the most is seeing what she wears, if she truly disappears from public life after this, she’ll end up losing the people who actually follow her for her fashion. They’ll lose interest after a while once months go by with no new outfits to dissect.
I’m sure the Meghan haters who pretend to be Kate fans will still be loud online for a while, but I feel like even they’d give up after enough time passes. It will be interesting to see what the public reaction is if she’s really gone until June or July. (And then on vacation again for all of August as usual?? Good grief.)
KP handled this so poorly that they’ve opened it up for any and all speculation, but even that gets old after a while. And I’m with everyone else here who doesn’t believe a single word issued by the palace anyway.
But to your point, I agree that she simply isn’t as popular as some people believed. The public blowback to this shitshow has clearly shown that. I think KP was surprised by that and trying to figure out their next move, but they don’t have that many great options.
Absolutely, Digital Unicorn and Lorelei. This event has proved there isn’t a British kneejerk emotional response to Kate, such as with Diana; she has no charismatic reach outside the pro BRF tabloiders, and even they get fed up of her. I totally agree on the reasons you’ve brought up. Like you say, she is quite an empty presence. She is how she looks – there seems to be a glut of followers who avidly follow what she wears, not what she does. And, agree again, Meghan was a boon to Kate; never before has she received so much attention from people who never overly liked her before but changed because they actively hated another woman. I think that if W&K separated, there would be huge interest in her as an ex and single mother, but then it would shrivel. It’d be amazing to see how she functioned on her own two feet (I suspect she’d go to her mother’s) and then that would be it.
They really are milking it for praise and sympathy and receiving quite a backlash.
Yes, they should just stop. It’s opening the floodgates to the experiences of others who can’t/haven’t have/had the same hospital or recovery time. And it is a time surely to keep out of the public eye and heal. They must fear that they’ll slip out of public view and the public won’t care/notice.
So no I don’t think William is super hands-on but I can see a somewhat small staff at home. But that’s bc William and Kate are secretive and would only trust certain people to see what is really going in with their home life.
Small staff to them may mean 25 people. They have an extra building where staff can stay.
Suprising she isn’t recuperating at Middleton Manor, then Carole could say she needs to renovate to accommodate her daughter, and swing in a whole renovation curtsey of the BM ( and taxpayers).
If Kate were in a coma due to a botched surgery following a physical and mental breakdown (I’m using my imagination here of course), the RF would carry on as usual, I am sure of it. “Nothing to see here, folks!”
In some photos during the holidays, I noticed a distinct roundness in her midsection in some photos. Others not so much. It was enough that I thought “she can’t be pregnant,” after which my spouse speculated something went horribly wrong and it had to be terminated. That would exolain the handling. But right after that I saw a report that she is unhappy with her appearance after three kids and got a tummy tuck. Maybe she has the condition diastasis recti? Haven’t seen evidence of that so far (the roundness is recent), but, if true, it does explain a lot. I do hope she’s ok, regardless.
Since I don’t think they’d say it’s not cancer with the prospect of being caught in the lie amidst the obvious seriousness of the situation; and it’s also unlikely that a woman with chronic digestive/colon issues actually gained weight and looked healthier during three pregnancies… My bet (and more optimistic guess) was in-utero surgery on a new baby after the early trimester of a difficult pregnancy. It tracks that she wasn’t looking well for the past couple of months after a brief glow up. My thoughts are with her three kids, who must be worried now for their mom as much as they’re sheltered.
Peg doesn’t think the peasants have a right to know about his business, that’s how arrogant he is. They could have put out a better statement like Chuck did, but Peg chooses to handle it like the arrogant, entitled, lazy, tax pilfering idiot he is. This is how his reign will be. Very little information about their life and very little work being done.
Honestly to me this whole thing reads as a person who posts a vague concerning post on Facebook so everyone can say “Oh my God what’s wrong????” Maybe not but also she’s not known for working much so I don’t see why ANY of this is shocking.
Who knows whats going on with her health and I doubt we will ever know but what this has made very clear to me is that no one cares about Kate at all. The idea that she is the new Diana and is beloved by the wider public has been firmly debunked. The UK is carrying out without her and there’s no outcry of concern from regular Brits. The backlash to the “Pray for Kate” stories was so enjoyable. The only people who miss her are the ever-shrinking group of monarchists and the press as she’s the last shiny apple in the rotten bunch. Oh and the random fashion Instas that spend so much time analyzing her outfits. I checked in on Elizabeth Holmes’ insta yesterday and she had lots of posts about chairs for her bedroom (and of course the trip to Jamaica). Its going to be a lean few months for them.
Yes, exactly. I said this under another post – if this had been Diana, people would have been upset for her. Not crying upset, but concerned. And I mean lots and lots of people of all ages; she galvanised this country. She was beloved. People are getting bored with this story already. I wish Kate well with her recovery, and goodness should it be bowel surgery plenty of others on here have posted about how painful it is, but I think there’s been a misjudgement of the effect she has on British society. The younger generations don’t care or even know. Older generations outside of the tabloids, it means very little.
I vote uterine prolapse. A friend who is the same age as Kate, and also had three vaginal births, just experienced that. It’s when the pelvic floor is weakened and the tissues behind it drop, sometimes into the vagina. It’s pretty common and it’s actually a pretty big surgery. Also a multi-week recovery. Very much a planned surgery.
Is that something that could be caused by having to trot out front in 4in heels for a photo op only a few hours after giving birth every time?
It’s possible but I doubt it. A quick google shows that recovery time is about 6 weeks, and patients usually stay in the hospital for 1-2 nights. That does not line up with the timeline we’re being fed.
I had that surgery in the morning and was home in the afternoon. Back at work the next week.
So The Telegraph is saying H&M need to apologoze for the stress they caused Kate. And I see posts here and in the other H&M post on tiles, and they are focused on the palace blaming H&M. But let’s go beyond that.
Blaming H&M is telling. They are admitting that what is going on is about Kate’s mental state. This isn’t cancer or possible cancer, or a hernia or cyst or blockage. This is something caused by Kate being stressed. Pearson ,who wrote this article evsn speculates a hernia, which would in no way result in this sort of hospital time or recovery time. It’s an obviously ridiculous speculation, as that’s a generally outpatient/overnight surgery. Why the blantently ridiculous possibility? To create even more speculation that it’s related to “stress,” aka mental health.
They are saying the quiet part out loud. Kate had a stress related mental health issue which necessitated surgery/treatment.
Extreme stress and anxiety can cause and exacerbate bowel problems. In which case, Will is to blame. He’s the one screaming and throwing things at her.
I understand the royals being out of touch to some degree, but these reporters should inhabit the real world. On what planet do they expect the average person to feel sympathy for a former colleague who is now stressed out after they chased you out of your job and made your life a living hell before (And After!!) you quit? Not even a month ago they were comparing them showing up to Christmas as being welcomed with like warm sick, saying how they get together and everyone laughs at them, how they hate them, and how they’re the most horrible people that have ever ever existed on this planet. They harass any people or organizations who support them, and are actively supporting efforts to have one deported from the country they moved too, and the Sussexes are supposed to be concerned about THEIR stress levels?
Yawwwwwwwwwwn, so sick of reading the same sht everyday from the Palace mouthpieces! Did anyone else notice that this was all about William making sure “the children” were well looked after as he didn’t want any mistakes with the next generation! So where was the taking care “of keen?? BIG, BIG giveaway of the state of their marriage /media contract..
William if you really want to make sure there are no problems with the next Royal generation, I suggest you send your children to live with their uncle Harry and aunt Megan, until they are… I’d say at least 21!!
“So much of what they do with those kids is about normalizing life and not making them feel like they are in a special gilded cage.”
If this is the case, how did he explain expecting his brother’s then girlfriend to curtsey to him?
This woman, this fraud, is the monarchy’s biggest lie. She hasn’t a single talent, is dishonest, barely intelligent, has to be padded up for public events, can hardly speak in public or with fellow adults, and was rocked to her core upon Meghan’s arrival. What’s she been lauded for? Being able to walk on cobblestones in heels? Playing the piano with two fingers? Taking pictures of her own children? Seeing her with a cross around her neck irks the hell out of me. She participated in a smear campaign that could’ve been deadly. The more they coddle this bitch, the more ridiculous this whole thing is.
“What’s she been lauded for? Being able to walk on cobblestones in heels? Playing the piano with two fingers?”
It’s funny because you meant this sarcastically but it’s actually totally true! These really are the only things she’s ever been regularly praised for, and not much more.
She also used to be known for having nice hair, but even that can’t be said anymore; her hair/wiglet/wig/whatever situation has been a hot mess for a while now.
Her taking pictures of her own kids (which literally every mom with an iPhone does), the Xmas piano playing once a year, and walking out of hospitals in full heels and makeup hours after childbirth really are the only things people have been able to find to compliment her on.
Would love to see EVIDENCE of Kate or Will having to “do more” because H and M refused to be abused anymore.
What exactly have they had to do, because their work schedule is half of Anne’s.
The media are just waaaaay too fawning for this to be “planned abdominal surgery.”