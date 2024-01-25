People: Princess Kate ‘is in great hands & will have lots of care & support at home’

Something to keep your eye on about the Princess of Wales’s mysterious medical situation is the behavior of everyone else in the royal family. The Duchess of Edinburgh is doing business as usual and she’s got a public schedule this week. Prince Edward is traveling – he was in South Africa and he made zero comments about the king’s prostate or his niece-in-law’s hospitalization. The York princesses were in Davos and Paris last week. Queen Camilla is assuring everyone that Charles will be fine and she hasn’t even mentioned Kate at all. It could be that, as People Magazine’s sources suggested in this week’s cover story, Kate’s hospitalization was a surprise to the family, but they’ve been privately assured that Kate will be fine after a lengthy recuperation. All I’m saying is that no one in the family is behaving as if Kate’s situation is dire. That seems to be the message People Mag got from unnamed royal sources as well. Some additional highlights from People’s cover story:

Kate will bounce back: “It does sound serious with the length of time [she’s taking]. But she is in great hands and will have lots of care and support at home and is a fit young woman,” a source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue. “I am sure she will bounce back.” Kate is in good hands: The palace has not disclosed the nature of her condition but has stated it is noncancerous. A former patient who had abdominal surgery at the London Clinic tells PEOPLE that the Princess of Wales is in good care there. “The physical therapists are amazing, helping you recover and get back on your feet. After abdominal surgery, you need a lot of patience, and it’s a bit scary at first,” says the insider, who was treated at the London Clinic last June. William & Kate don’t have a huge private staff: A close family friend says the couple doesn’t have “a huge private staff,” and “as a result, William is really hands-on. He doesn’t want any mistakes made with the next generation. He wants to give them a proper upbringing and lots of love. That is foremost in his mind,” the friend says. Their family dynamic is “more like one we can all recognize,” adds a source close to the royal household. Robert Hardman’s opinion: Hardman adds, “They are a modern royal couple. There would have been more delegation [in the past]. He doesn’t want to leave it all to the nanny. We know they are a very tight family unit, and he wants to be there for them. So much of what they do with those kids is about normalizing life and not making them feel like they are in a special gilded cage.”

The couple “doesn’t have a huge private staff,” compared to what though? Everyone has a smaller private staff compared to Charles, who is notoriously overstaffed at every level. I actually believe that William and Kate have a bloated office staff but a leaner private staff, especially at Adelaide Cottage. No “live in” staffers, but I’m sure there’s more backup than just Nanny Maria. Surely a few maids, a cook, a personal assistant? And that will expand, especially if Kate actually plans on recuperating in Adelaide. There will have to be nurses, physiotherapists, etc, all coming in and out of the house for months on end. Kind of makes me wonder if Kate would be more comfortable recovering at her mom’s house? I wonder if they’re building towards that. Honestly, it would not surprise me at all and while I give Carole a lot of sh-t, Carole would be better at managing her daughter’s recovery than William and the palace lackeys.