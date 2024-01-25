Kylie Jenner went to Paris Fashion Week and people think she looks ‘old’

Kylie Jenner brought her daughter and her mother to Paris Fashion Week. Kylie attended the Jean Paul Gaultier show (sat front row and got one of the better dresses) and she also took Stormi out to some PFW event. Kylie has become a regular at PFW, and just going from memory, she attends different designers’ runway shows every year. One year, Schiaparelli, another year, Acne Studios, this year Gaultier. If you ask me, many designers like her better than Kim. Anyway, people are talking about the Gaultier photos a lot because Kylie got photographed really close-up and they’re saying she looks “old.”

Kylie Jenner switched up her look yet again after going public with BF Timothée Chalamet — revamping her style at Paris Fashion Week … but being met with haters in her comments. Check it out yourself … the 26-year-old reality star stepped out in a strapless cream-colored sheer flowing dress at the Jean Paul Gaultier show Wednesday — a far departure from her bold, skintight outfits that she’s been rocking of late. As you can see … Kylie paired the stripped-back ethereal sleepwear-inspired dress with towering heels, minimal makeup … and old Hollywood-style locks. A very soft ‘fit, for sure. She was certainly feeling herself in the moment, and even posted some clips of herself from the show — but, unfortunately, a lot of people had less-than-nice things to say about her appearance … namely, the notion that she looked a bit “old,” at least in their eyes. One person cruelly commented she was “aging in dog years,” while another added she looked 47 — and a third said she’d ruined her face. Like we said, very jerk-y remarks.

These photos hit in the middle of the “Gen Z is ageing like milk while Milennials look young” discourse was happening. Personally, I think Gen Z has always wanted to look older and Kylie is sort of the poster child for that – when she was 20/21, she was always styled to look much older, always with the heavy makeup too, and that’s been consistent throughout her teens and twenties. That seems to be a thing across the board with Gen Z women – they love heavy makeup, they don’t like a “fresh face” youthful look, they’ve already started tweaking their faces, and… yeah. That’s Kylie. Full disclosure: I did a double-take at some of the Gaultier closeup photos of Kylie.