Kylie Jenner went to Paris Fashion Week and people think she looks ‘old’

Kylie Jenner brought her daughter and her mother to Paris Fashion Week. Kylie attended the Jean Paul Gaultier show (sat front row and got one of the better dresses) and she also took Stormi out to some PFW event. Kylie has become a regular at PFW, and just going from memory, she attends different designers’ runway shows every year. One year, Schiaparelli, another year, Acne Studios, this year Gaultier. If you ask me, many designers like her better than Kim. Anyway, people are talking about the Gaultier photos a lot because Kylie got photographed really close-up and they’re saying she looks “old.”
Kylie Jenner switched up her look yet again after going public with BF Timothée Chalamet — revamping her style at Paris Fashion Week … but being met with haters in her comments. Check it out yourself … the 26-year-old reality star stepped out in a strapless cream-colored sheer flowing dress at the Jean Paul Gaultier show Wednesday — a far departure from her bold, skintight outfits that she’s been rocking of late.
As you can see … Kylie paired the stripped-back ethereal sleepwear-inspired dress with towering heels, minimal makeup … and old Hollywood-style locks. A very soft ‘fit, for sure.
She was certainly feeling herself in the moment, and even posted some clips of herself from the show — but, unfortunately, a lot of people had less-than-nice things to say about her appearance … namely, the notion that she looked a bit “old,” at least in their eyes.
One person cruelly commented she was “aging in dog years,” while another added she looked 47 — and a third said she’d ruined her face. Like we said, very jerk-y remarks.
These photos hit in the middle of the “Gen Z is ageing like milk while Milennials look young” discourse was happening. Personally, I think Gen Z has always wanted to look older and Kylie is sort of the poster child for that – when she was 20/21, she was always styled to look much older, always with the heavy makeup too, and that’s been consistent throughout her teens and twenties. That seems to be a thing across the board with Gen Z women – they love heavy makeup, they don’t like a “fresh face” youthful look, they’ve already started tweaking their faces, and… yeah. That’s Kylie. Full disclosure: I did a double-take at some of the Gaultier closeup photos of Kylie.
She doesn’t necessarily look old but a mixture of things. Like she has had fillers, lost some weight and has put on too much oily lotion.
I actually prefer these photos.. much better than all the heavy makeup.
Getting work done make you look a certain way, regardless.
And usually, its older people who get work done,
So when you do this when you’re young, you “look like an old person”.
Plus I think she has changed her lashes/eyebrows cos her eyes look more like Wynona Rider now.
Yup. Once something gets recognized as “anti-aging” it just gets coded as “old.”
She also seems to be styled like Timothee Chamalet (hair color and styling).
I think she’s going for a more natural look when people are used to seeing her with A LOT of makeup on. I can see skin texture and freckles or sun damage, which everyone has, but never appears on Instagram. She’s phasing out fillers and that can result in less taught skin.
That is an ozempic face and ozempic faces look older. There’s no plump. We can’t have it all guys
All I see is Lindsay Lohan.
I can’t help it, I see Sharon Osbourne in some of those pictures.
I’ve recently noticed that all the tweaks start melding into the same face after awhile? Kylie, Kim, Kris, Sharon, Kelly, Chloe? I can’t tell what it is, if it’s the nose/cheekbone area or the overfilled lips or what but I feel like they all start to look very similar and develop that plastic surgery face look. Unfortunate that Gen Z does this stuff to their faces so young.
Agreed. I called it 10 years ago but we’re going to get to the point where forehead wrinkles are cute the way dimples are just because we rarely if ever see them anymore.
Look up Jia Tolentino’s essay “The Age of Instagram Face.”
I see Emily Rossum. When I first saw the photos, I was surprised at how they thought Emily looked old for her age. I thought she looked great for her age – early 40s.
Funny. I initially saw Marina Squerciati, who reminds me a lot of Emmy Rossum.
Emmy Rossum vibes
I thought it was Emmy Rossum in the header pic, lol.
I actually thought it was Audrey Tautou! That’s what happens when you don’t pay attention, which is very me. The photos lower down showed me I was wrong.
I thought it was Julia Ormond 😂
I thought it was CGI. And not well done CGI either.
Reminds me of Geena Davis – maybe it’s just the hair?
I think she looks really good with minimal makeup.
All of her injectibles have always made her look older.
Am I wrong about this – I think she’s had a massive amount of surgery, as well, particularly to her jaw. One of the most intensive changes in looks that I’ve ever seen. Have I got the wrong woman? One of my kids showed me a before/after photo of her and I couldn’t reconcile the two people. At all. I am always prepared to be corrected, so correct away those more in the know than I!
I think heavy handed cosmetic surgery just makes one look older. It’s associated with middle aged women trying to look like they are in their 20s. So when I see 20-something’s with the same procedures done, I think they look like the more mature women with similar work.
I quite like her look here. She looks pretty to me. But, I agree. It’s hard when the young lean into cosmetic enhancements – it seem at odds with what is great about that age (for a lot of people); ie you can look wonderful, even without makeup. These are your glory years. I wish there were age progression for older celebrities so we could see what they’d look like had they not had all the interventions going. Equally, what youngsters would look like had they stuck with what they’d got. To me, this woman looks nothing like she did a few years ago; her surgery has been so radical. (That’s her choice, of course.) Have I got the right sister? I’m not familiar with them. One of my kids showed me a before/after, and she looked so different it was jaw dropping.
This. It telegraphs “middle aged woman desperately trying to hold onto her youth.”
I think she looks great in these photos. I mean, sure, she is only 26 and it is sad that she has done so much tweaking at this age. On the one hand, that is her choice, but I do wonder what this will mean when she actually ages. It used to be that people wouldn’t get work until they actually were aging. Maybe 40s? Or later. Even for stars, and a lot of people would do little tweaks. I just wonder what will happen when a person like Kylie is 50 and has already been tweaking for 3 decades. We haven’t really seen the “consequences” of that yet.
I also think to say she looks “old” is not entirely accurate. She looks rested. She has no wrinkles. I think this is more like when a 20 year old dresses super frumpy and it makes them SEEEM older, but they still have that youthful skin. It is almost insulting to me to hear she look sold. No..*I* look old. I’m in my early 50s, aging ok, but my face looks different. I’m not loving the crepey turkey neck that is starting to show, nor the semi-crepey undereye skin.
I could not have put this in better words. She looks great in these pictures. When she was in her early 20s, the style was heavy glam makeup… so she wore heavy glam makeup.
Also, it cannot be easy being in the spotlight and people constantly talking about your looks and your face. Her body, her choice. I think she looks better than ever.
Long live Kylie + Timothée (which is what has gotten peoples panties more in a twist and brought on the extra hate).
The lips are insane and look very uncomfortable.
I remember a while back when she made a huge deal about getting her lip filler dissolved but I guess that didn’t last long…
Look at photos of her before all the cosmetic alterations- she had the tiniest lips. I’m not surprised she keeps it up. I can’t imagine the scar tissue one would develop in the lips with all those tunneling injections, yikes.
I have thought so ever since she was like 14 or something…
Same. She had heavier features from the get-go. But now all the surgery and enhancements to make her look like a Bratz doll . . .
She looks 35-ish…
She does look old for her age because of all the work she’s had done to her face, and she is only going to look older than she is as she ages.
She doesn’t look old, she just looks like she is dressing “for” the man that she’s dating or the new image that she wants.
Her face looks a tad deflated. I hope for her sake that dissolving the fillers is a step towards a healthier view of herself.
There is definitely something to this Gen Z aging faster theory. Some say it’s stress and bad habits like vaping. I mean, these people were little kids when 911 happened. They all could be deeply traumatized and not know it.
There is this one TikTok guy who posted about this. I’ve seen his posts the past year and I could have SWORN her was in his mid-40s. He’s 26!
Nooo !! I clicked your link that guy looks my age and I’m 48.Is he really 26 unbelievable-I’m not being mean I’m just stunned!Maybe its his voice though.
It’s kind of the quiet revenge of millennials imo, because it’s been getting reported more that millennials overall look a lot younger than they are. I’m 35 and no joke, I’ve had people say I look late 20s, tops. And same for friends, etc.
Gen Z over here making fun of millennials for our skinny jeans and side parts. Maybe that’s our secret to staying young looking kiddos, perhaps y’all should try it. Or just ease up on the fillers, Botox, and Ozempic, because at the rate a lot of these Gen Zers are going, they’re gonna look like curdled milk by the time they actually are hitting their mid-30s.
Young Gen X here and I love the tiktoks from GenZ telling Gen X to stop wearing side ponies, side parts, band tshirts hahaha. Brings to mind a meme I saw. Gen X perfected the mosh pit. If you try to push us around, you’re going to get what you’re going to get! My brother is an old Millenial, (so much overlap!) and he laughs at my kid (Gen Z) for their audacity haha.
At least in my house it’s all in good fun,
I wouldn’t say “old” however the surgeries have aged her. The excessive surgeries just don’t do what they think it’s going to do. It’s too much, and for someone so young it was not needed, imho.
The minimal makeup looks great IMO but unfortunately, all the PS has aged her. Agree with others that she looks 30-35.
Last week I saw a side by side photo of her and Cillian Murphy, both with the same head tilt. It’s hilarious- but she actually looks just like him, and I can’t get that image out of my head every time I look at her.
I thnk the biggest change is toning down teh fake lashes and thick eyeliner so you see hernatural eyelid. Her eyes now look “less dramatic” ie smaller, which is often associated witha drooping eye of an older person ie she looks “older” when really she just is more natural now.
An unfortunate side effect of going way overboard with the makeup, fillers, and filters.
Too much makeup makes you look older + she had tons of unnecessary cosmetic “procedures” makes her look really older for her age. I will never guess she is 20 something.
Shes 26? I have no idea what she looked like before so she just looks … 20-something. 🤷🏽♀️
She does look old. Said the same thing in the post about her Timothee. He makes her look like older than she is. It’s a shame, but that’s the price she’ll pay for overdoing the plastic surgery.
He’s a babyface, but his hips don’t lie.
The video that’s going around is a lot more dramatic than the photos. In it you can see bags under her eyes, but they’re further down than where normal bags are. Like her filler migrated.
I noticed it on her recent pics with Timothée. I was like “she looks like a 40 year old dating a teenager”. If that is the future for all the people who have tweaked their face at young age, then damn.
It feeds into a very dangerous cycle. Teen girl buys a new face, gets the Instagram look she wants and all the likes to go with it.
But uh-oh, now it’s time for maintenance and upkeep, so there goes another few more thousand. And then that girl hits her mid-20s, she’s had years of cosmetic work, now her face looks prematurely aged, now she’s obsessed with looking “young” again. Then it’s back to the doctor for anti-aging treatments and surgeries and the cycle just continues.
It’s mean to say but I think a lot of these girls are gonna end up with Jocelyn Wildenstein-style cat faces by the time they’re in their mid-30s because of how young they were when they got hooked on all this PS. Really a shame, but they’ve been warned.
These are some of the more flattering photos. There are some where her plastic surgery makes her look freaky and people are saying she was using facial tape to hold up sagging skin from weight loss. Those pictures however could have been altered as well.
In the end the fact is she started messing with her face way too young and it will not get better for her. I saw a comment about how it takes so much more to correct and pull it back when one starts so young using the example of Demi Moore that did too much but was able to look more natural because she hadn’t been messing with her face like Kylie at that age.
She looks plastic as always. The thing I have a problem with is the bringing young kids into it all. They are already exploiting the babies. So sad.
I wouldn’t be surprised if designers DO prefer Kylie to Kim. I’ve done my best over the years to ignore the entire family, but it’s been nearly impossible, so I just gave in. And my impression has always been that Kylie is less… dramatic and demanding than some of her sisters. Would she be doing this at all if Kris Jenner weren’t her mother?
I’ve even felt a bit bad for her in the past. People were calling her the “ugly” Kardashian-Jenner sister when she was just a kid. And she wasn’t ugly. She just wasn’t Kim–and Kim wasn’t even Kim! So it wasn’t a surprise when she started getting fillers/injection/plastic surgery at, like, 17.
At any rate, she does look older than her age here, but I don’t think she looks “old.” At 26, she should still have some “puppy fat” in her face. She looks to be in her early-to-mid 30s (that’s not “old”) because that’s when you start to lose that and see the definition she’s added to her face, unnaturally. She’s lost a bit too much weight, used fillers to enhance her cheekbones, and possibly had work done to sharpen her chin/jawline. Her lips have already been discussed to death…
Personally, I think she looks younger, and better, *here* than she’s looked in quite some time. She’s not loaded up with all that dark eye makeup she usually puts on. She’s always had big, brown doe-eyes that could’ve been her ‘thing’ had she not blown up her lips so large. In these pictures, you can actually SEE them.
Totally agree with you re: all of this. I also absolutely understand the criticism that the KJs are setting/contributing to unattainable beauty standards, etc. but I also do often think about how young Kylie was when KUWTK started/her sisters got famous, and it is honestly hard to say if I would have done anything differently or not re surgery/injections. It is hard, because of course she is now a public figure who invites conversation about her looks in order to stay relevant, but it is very sad to me that she does now SEEM to be trying a new “fresher” look, but of course everyone is commenting that she looks like a monster, which…I’m not saying it SHOULD be, but definitely COULD be a reason to just do even more to her face.
Her daughter is a beautiful little girl.
I was surprised to learn she was only 26, I thought she was of an age with me, approaching 40. She doesn’t look “old” but she absolutely doesn’t look like she’s in her 20s.
Well, it’s true. She tweaked her face so much it looks a little clownish now and certainly looks ‘older’ – but then again, as you said, she wants to so I think that’s fine by her lol.
I think she’s been doing ozempic like Kim and khloe. It’s wild that these girls spent so much money sucking fat out of their waists and putting it in their bums, now they want to be super skinny. They are seriously in their ‘white girl’ era, now they are done copying from black women.
It is sad that now days people can completely surgically alter and mutilate their bodies in the name of fashion. Before it would be with hairstyles, body/face hair, normal weight loss and of course clothes. Now it’s butt injections, face injections, lipo, buccal fat removal and surgeries galore. All of that is hard on the body, skin and mind and they are paying a dear price for it.
But exactly like you said, super thin is back in so out go the boobs and butts they bought.
Kinda ironic, that while we are having a huge discourse about sexism and misogyny about Barbie snubs, we are here talking/analyzing/critisizing about how a woman looks older than she is. (But i guess its okay because surgery, injections or something? right.)
This grifter family has really harmed women and especially young girls with their endless bs. They need to be called out.
I don’t know how you get a whole new head, but that’s what Jenner has now, a whole new head of a thirty-something.
I don’t think she looks older than her age, just a lil haggard.
Heavy makeup and excess of cosmetic surgery never help on the long term.
I guess even plastic dolls eventually look old after so much work
She’s getting a lot of tempered hate on Twitter too (I refuse to call it X).
Some are saying she looks old, others comment that the fillers have moved, while most are posting photos comparing her skin colour and making comments about how “she’s white now”. Some nice comments, mostly mean ones.
Others showed pics of her as a teen compared to the latest pics and how she doesn’t look anything like her original face.
Honestly, I feel a bit bad for her because she grew up under the glare of her older sisters and clearly felt the need to make so many body and face changes at such a young age.
She looks like a wealthy Calabasas mother of two…..which she is. She’s just a decade or two younger than we’re used to seeing for the Kris Jenner lewk.
I mean, isn’t this to be expected? Sorry to embark on some body shaming here, but what did these Gen Z kids expect? This is why teens and 20-somethings shouldn’t pump their faces full of Botox and fillers, or be taking Ozempic for weight loss. It’s going to age you in a very severe way as you start to get older, and that is why Gen Z is “aging like milk” compared to millennials, most of whom were not messing with that stuff in the same way Gen Z has at such young ages.
As for Kylie: I mean, people have been calling this for years. The girl bought a whole new face right before our eyes, before she was even 18 years old. She’s probably had hundreds of cosmetic procedures over the years and this is a consequence.
Her “look” is good for Instagram and still-photography when she’s Photoshopped and wearing heavy makeup, but it’s all smoke in mirrors. In real life, she looks weird whenever she talks, and she’s had way too much work to pull off the fresh-faced, au naturale ingenue thing she’s trying to do now. The girl looks rough for a reason—she should have never messed with her face so much.
She looks older than 26. Her skin should have had some elasticity and bounce because she’s not yet thirty. It doesn’t have that here. She looks like a handsome 39-year-old.
If you grow up seeing people through a phone filter that erases all natural facial lines and creases, yeah, you’re going to think you’re old at 25 when you see an untouched photo where all of that is suddenly put back in.
Millennials had to deal with airbrushing and photoshop, but that was just “cleaning up” things. It couldn’t fundamentally change the body or face without it becoming very noticeable past a certain point. Now, you’ve got these filters that radically change the body and face and make them inhumanly doll like. No wonder these kids are so messed up about weight and aging.
And that’s before you get to things like…fillers and Botox and cosmetic procedures or smoking to reduce appetite. That shit is hard on the body. You pay for it with time.
I don’t think Kylie looks old, per say, but I find it incredibly sad that someone SO young would have a face that doesn’t look even remotely natural, akin to a much older person who has dabbled in too much plastic surgery and too many fillers.
She looks like a fresh faced 50 year old .