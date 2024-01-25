The Sussexes were invited to Jamaica by the head of Paramount, Brian Robbins

The British media is still drowning in salt over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s surprise appearance in Jamaica on Tuesday night, for the Bob Marley: One Love premiere. The Mail’s editors and commentators seem especially aggrieved and especially dedicated to crying about every single part of this trip. They’re really mad that Harry and Meghan were apparently invited by Paramount’s CEO Brian Robbins. That fact alone blows up their constant efforts to make Meghan and Harry sound “unpopular in Hollywood.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip to Jamaica for the Bob Marley film premiere came after the family of Paramount boss Brian Robbins invited them, it has emerged. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are friends with the family of Mr Robbins, a source told MailOnline. The father-of-three is the chief executive of both Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, and lives with his stylist wife Tracy James in Los Angeles.
The source said Harry and Meghan ‘have long been fans of Bob Marley’s music and message’ and ‘have a personal friendship with the Robbins family, who invited them’.
The couple were ‘delighted to attend’ the screening of One Love – which celebrates the late reggae singer’s life – in Kingston on Tuesday night, the source added.
The Sussexes’ friendship with the Robbins family is notable given Harry and Meghan are searching for new forms of income, with their £80million Netflix deal expiring next year and their £15million Spotify contract having ended early last June. It is also intriguing that Paramount owns Comedy Central which airs South Park. An episode of the show last February entitled ‘The Worldwide Privacy Tour’ mockingly depicted Harry and Meghan on a publicity blitz to promote Harry’s book, ‘Waaagh’.
Can you believe we got another South Park reference? My God. It’s almost as if Harry and Meghan don’t give a f–k about South Park and they consistently roll deep with industry executives and powerbrokers? It’s almost as if they’re doing fine in California and they have enough connections to land on their feet no matter what? THE AUDACITY! Speaking of which, after yesterday’s hissy fit over the Sussexes’ “insensitivity,” another royal commentator has chimed in:
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told MailOnline: ‘They (Harry and Meghan) are well aware that the Caribbean tour William and Catherine went on which included Jamaica in March 2022 was considered highly problematic. This is a difficult period for the monarchy with Catherine in hospital and King Charles about to undergo an operation for an enlarged prostate. The Sussexes have sent good wishes privately. However their appearance in Jamaica clearly sends a message.’
He also said that when Harry and Meghan were senior working members of the Royal Family, they had a ‘very special appeal to the Commonwealth’ and were president and vice-president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. Harry was also appointed Commonwealth youth ambassador in 2018. But Mr Fitzwilliams added: ‘In their documentary Harry and Meghan included talking heads who criticised the Commonwealth, which was disgraceful. They have clearly chosen this difficult time to remind the Royal Family of what they have lost. It appears to be a tactic and the Palace will take note that once again, it is not wise to trust the Sussexes.’
“They have clearly chosen this difficult time to remind the Royal Family of what they have lost. It appears to be a tactic and the Palace will take note that once again, it is not wise to trust the Sussexes.” LMAO. How dare they remind the left-behind Windsors that they can’t manage their way out of a wet paper bag! And why is this about trust? Harry and Meghan: *attend a premiere* The Windsors: THE TRUST IS BROKEN!
PS… Meghan’s ensemble was finally ID’d – it’s Carolina Herrera.
This CEO is clearly someone who knows how to get the movie the best publicity.
*chef’s kiss*
It’s a smart play. It also finally dawned me that Brian Robbins is the actor from the 80s-sitcom Head of the Class … which is crazy – I loved that show. It also dawned on me I am old.
I thought that name was familiar!! I remember him being cute and playing the role of a teenager. Yep, I’ll join you on the geezer bench. And to add I am loving this. So much for the Sussexes being D listers with no friends in Hollywood.
Right??!!!
He went from 80’s tv teen actor, to behind the camera, to turning Nickalodian into a juggernaut and now runs Paramount.
I know people talk about Ron Howard, but this man transition had been impressive as well.
On the flip side it also means he kept his former co-star Dan Schneider employed for a long time
Wow that’s crazy. I googled it but I was sure that he played the bad boy delinquent character. Google confirmed who I thought it was then next picture was with POS Dan Schneider.
I am watching One Tree Hill right now and every time I would see Brian Robbins name in the producer credits, I meant to look him up to see if he was the actor I was thinking of. I kept forgetting so thanks for the info! Also Team Brooke forever!!!
When I heard the name, I remembered. Then I saw his picture and I knew. I had the same reaction, I remember him in the show with Robin Givens and Howard Hessman. He also was on an episode of Three’s Company (as you can tell, I watched entirely too much TV while growing up). I can’t believe that he went on to become the Paramount CEO. Wow.
Yeah, I’m torn in this. On one hand, yay HM are hanging with the powerful movers and shalers! On the other hand, Brian Robbins was (is?) besties with alleged pervy child sex predator Dan Schneider.
I did a quick google to see if they are still friends and nothing came up. Either they are still friends and Robbins is keeping that on the down low OR Robbins is keeping a tight leash on his own reputation by staying focused on work and refusing to comment on Dan so he isn’t dragged into that mess. I hope it’s the latter.
Also, I wonder how much Robbins knew about the abuse that went on in One Tree Hill.
The big thing out here in LA is getting groups of people together, especially with clout, to invest and back projects… independent, docs to Big Tent Pole action movies. Even smaller groups of filmmakers and creative types are investing in smaller projects… and cutting out the non greelights jig by studio heads.
The longer the Sussexes thrive outside of that bubble, the more those folks will have to admit what they have lost. The Sussex’s are not coming back #ThatFamily and those gutter gossipers will have to get used to the sound of defeat. Their choice their lost. Because the Sussexes keep their doings and coming and goings close to their chest, the gutter gossipers and Harry’s birth family will constantly be left with egg on their faces with reactionary responses
@MAXINE BRANCH
I don’t think the BRF, RR and the BP will ever concede to defeat or loss, even with “one foot in the grave and the other on a banana peel.” They will remain stoic in their bitter hatred ( to their own detriment), just like the character “Jane Erye”, her aunt died bitterly never admitting to Jane or herself that she had mistreated and been unjust to Jane as a child and a young woman.
The RRs really don’t know what to do with the Sussexes success. They thought South Park meant Hollywood hated them, really it meant…..well, nothing, especially in the US, bc no one here really cares about South Park anymore.
And now they were personally invited by the head of Paramount to a film premiere in Jamaica, clearly with the approval and blessing of the Marley family and the PM of Jamaica, considering how warmly they were welcomed and the posts from the Ministry of Tourism about their attendance. So clearly Hollywood does not hate them, Jamaica does not hate them, etc.
It really is a reminder of what the BRF lost. Do I think H&M’s presence in the royal family would have stopped Jamaica from becoming a republic? no, of course not. But I think the PM might have let them sit down first before announcing it, lol.
Brian Robbins’ best friend for years was Dan Schneider – also on HOTC. They also produced shows together. BR used his power within Hollywood and Viacom, to help protect DS. I have professional knowledge. Anyway, I have no dog in the fight of H&M but, I sincerely hope Mr Robbins keeps better company now.
@Alex Same.
@Becks – ITA that the Jamaicans would have still gone ahead with their plans to be a republic but, I don’t think for one moment they would have been as brutal with Harry as they were with William and Kate. The whole tour would have had a completely different vibe. Harry (especially with Meghan) would have probably been bettered prepared for what was coming and would have at least expressed sorrow and understanding at the decision. William and Kate may have been briefed about Jamaica’s plans but, when they were announced they appeared to be totally blind sided. As I posted yesterday their arrogance towards the Jamaican people was staggering. Jamaicans are renowned for their friendliness and goodwill which IMHO tells me that behind the scenes those two must have been a nightmare to work with. Especially if the PM felt the need to put them in their place in a public forum.
The Salties have ZERO idea what that Commonwealth celebration treatment of the DoS meant to millions of decent people worldwide. They have no idea what that cruel public snubbing meant to many Black folks in the Commonwealth. They were filmed ostracizing the only WOC in the family because they are racist on a day to ostensibly celebrate the continuing diversity of Great Britain. What Kate & other’s actions did, however, was remind people of empire and subjugation.
South Park was so thirty years ago, they act like it was a Rick and Morty episode 🤣 (that’s the popular cartoon for my kids generation and surprisingly a lot of older people secretly watch too🤷🏻♀️)
The reaction of pretty much every single person I know, myself included, to the SP episode was “That show is still on?”
The way the BM talks about it like it’s a barometer of America’s popular culture is wild. I don’t know anyone who’s watched it in decades.
His wife is gorgeous too. They have a 7yr old daughter and maybe she plays with Archie? It’s an age gap for sure but it depends on the kids. My 7yr old niece loves playing with her 4yr old cousin but after a few hours they can get sick of each other😂
The Fail still haven’t learned, after all these years, how to do research, especially about California
The Robbins family live in Montecito, quite close to the Sussexes.
And Harry was introduced to Rita Marley in 2012, when he was in 🇯🇲 for that Jubilee tour. RM even gave H a scarf that Bob Marley used to wear on tours. No wonder the family didn’t want to meet with the then Lamebridges. Harry also spoke to RM at the premiere, inside the cinema, privately. Rita’s eldest daughter shared a photo on Insta.
So it’s not exactly surprising, with that personal connection, that the Robbinses took the Sussexes along.
@nanea that’s always what have Harry the one up over William. He doesn’t just use people as props, he gets to know them and build connections and relationships with them. That’s why he’s always succeed where his brother failed. People want to work with him bc they know him.
The king let William oust harry this caused the trouble. Charles bungled this.
How long ago was that sp episode? I feel like it has been years at this point.
I pray for the day that the rota and royal family realize that they aren’t on Harry and Meghan’s mind when they do things.
They went to that premiere because they were invited and for themselves. Because the WANTED to go. I doubt the king, kate, the Caribbean tour or the CW was even on their minds.
Exactly. The press act like every move that Harry and Meghan make are calculated to inflict some kind of pain on the Royal family. It’s just ridiculous. Meghan can’t even go out for a hike with friends without being accused of overshadowing the King’s coronation so I guess it’s not surprising that them attending an event in Jamaica had to be done only with thoughts of sticking it to William and the King in mind! Maybe they should focus all that attention on finding out exactly why Kate is in the hospital. We all know they’d be writing hundreds of nasty, malicious articles if it were Meghan in hospital for 2 weeks and supposedly having to recuperate for months!
They think that because that’s how the BRF feels and that’s what they do (BRF & BM). Nearly every single thing they do is directed at the Sussexes and for their attention and calculated to “send messages”. The Sussexes live rent free in their minds so I think they have a hard time understanding or believing that it’s not at all the same for the Sussexes who have truly moved on. They move because they want to, not because they’re trying to send messages or to get back at the BRF or BM. Now with that said, living well truly is the best revenge so it’s delicious to watch.
It’s called projection. Because every move the Royal family makes IS calculated to inflict some kind of pain or harm on Harry and Meghan. Ditto for the Rota Rats, the Viper Courtiers and assorted Insects.
In ten years, they’re still going to be saying and one time, years ago, there was this one South Park episode…
A lot of the derangers were bringing up that they weren’t at Jeff Bezos’ birthday party so they weren’t “all that” despite apparently being neighbors on friendly terms with Mr. Paramount and getting an invite and a private plane ride to a premiere.
The problem here is the Family and Rota can’t get over the fact that Harry and Meghan are over them. They said what they said and now they live their lives without thinking about them. How dare they not want to come back, how dare they have their own lives that we can’t control. How dare we not occupy their actions and thoughts. It’s all regret, jealousy and bitterness.
Exactly.
These people don’t seem to realize that H & M are thriving not because of the titles (which seems (to me) to be more restrictive than beneficial) but in spite of the titles. They were welcomed to Jamaica in spite of their titles. That is one of the things the British media is mad about, they cannot claim that H&M were only welcomed because of the association with the RF, H&M were welcomed for themselves and In Spite of them being son and daughter-in-law of Charles, the king.
As I said on another post the press meltdown is most enjoyable. They’re angry that Harry and Meghan are not in the UK to “pick up the slack”. As for the story about the Robbins it was easy for the DM to write it because it’s known that they live or at least have a house in Montecito and it was obvious from the videos and pictures that they’re friends with Harry and Meghan. When is the British press going to accept that Hollywood is not snubbing Harry and Meghan?
That DM article reads as if it was taken straight from Robbins Wikipedia page😂
Yes, and what kind of slack would H&M have picked up? Surely not going to movie premieres with the Prime Minister in Jamaica – William would have had a fit and who knows what the Foreign Office would say.
The real slack is in the paychecks the rota are missing. No big holidays when they don’t have fresh photos of Meghan to peddle. I love this for them.
So so very bitter. They are tying themselves in knots over the invites they have received and the friendships they have formed . They really did just want them to be homeless and poor but the Sussexes know how to work. Everything they do has to be “how dare you” and going against a monarchy that they no longer work for. It’s a shame that they don’t realize that all the crap that they push the Sussexes way always comes back and spatters all over them like the green goo from the Nickelodeon show.
It said in another article they they are neighbours in Montecito. Glad they have friends and a good community around them
I agree. Moving to sunny Montecito CA was an excellent decision made by Harry and Meghan. They do not have to deal with Harry’s stuffy, borderline-racist royal family, with tabloid trolls from hell, with malicious courtiers etc. In Montecito they can choose and pick who is going to be their friends without reservations.
There was some “expert” on one of the British TV shows who claimed that only old people lived in Montecito and that the Sussexes would have no friends. Oops! Once again, the UK media needs to learn to stay in their lane.
Smart move by Robbins. The movie has now gotten free world wide publicity. And the racist BM keeps amplifying the film with every hit piece article.
There must be a huge amount of invitations for them to anything and everything. I’m delighted they accepted this one.
A silver lining for Kate, she doesn’t have to be around William while this is going down. Who is he aiming his wrath at I wonder?
Well, that’s an interesting question,@oneofthemarys. Who exactly is Willie taking his rage out on these days? If I had to guess, I’d bet Kate is still getting her share of his daily rage.
At this point the entire commonwealth and the UK should abolish the Monarchy. What an absolutely embarrassing and disgraceful institution to have as any countries head of state even if they are only ornamental.
Let’s face it. The RR are so relieved that Harry and Meghan attended so that they have something new to write about. They surely weren’t making house payments or getting traction on the stories of Camilla keeping distance from KFC’s grandkids or William taking over carpools.
The left behinds are boring, unambitious and lazy, and the RR thank their lucky stars that Harry and Meghan attended the premiere.
It bugs the BM because it proves their lies about H&M being disliked by “Hollywood” and because they can’t link it back to the RF. Robbins invitation will have had nothing to do with other members of the RF.
The Daily Mail is so shameless. They took those quotes about Robbins inviting the Sussexes straight from People but didnt bother to reference the original source and then were so lazy they didnt bother doing any research otherwise they would’ve realized that the Robbins family loves in Montecito as well.
This reaction from the British press has highlighted one of the reason so many commonwealth countries want to ditch the monarchy. So many of these Brits still have a colonial mindset and feel these countries should bend to them and have had no issue letting their bitterness show these last 2 days. It’s not helping their case. At all.
Exactly. This was a People exclusive.
No Sussex ‘source’ is engaging with the Fail.
I noticed the tiny article way down the daily mail saying they were invited to the event.I see Piers Morgan was interviewing the fake German Prince who was saying that Harry was an embarrassment. Being Scottish I am ashamed at all of the British media spouting such hatred for a couple and their children. The British papers especially this week have been particularly hysterical as half the Royal family are out of action. Personally I feel Meghan and Harry were right to get out of the Royals. Although Harry position might become precarious in the US if the big orange blob gets to be President again😂
Honestly, I used to love Britain and have a lot of British work colleagues. But listening to them drool with rage over H and M for four years plus now has gone beyond my last nerve. They have no idea how insane they sound to the rest of the world.
I tried to drop little hints that their media is very insular (obviously racist) but they really think they/BRF run the world.
Here they go again dragging out the South Park business. They seem to forget that Will and Kate were also mercilessly ragged on by the same show.
Why is the head of Paramount at the opening of an envelope? What a D-lister!
– Daily Fail
Omg the South Park thing! 😂
They really love hanging onto that one. I guess their readership doesn’t know enough about US media and entertainment to know that even those of us who grew up watching and loving that show… going to see the movie and having the soundtrack memorized… saw their reporting about this episode and went, “Wait, South Park is still on?”
As I recall, no one criticized the Commonwealth per se in the docuseries. They merely pointed out the colonialist history of the current membership. But then, the British establishment would consider that “disgraceful”, as historical context often is in former colonial empires.
It sounds like Fitzwilliams thinks Harry and Meghan reads every tabloid story from the british rags. Which I highly doubt is the reality. In 2022 Meghan and Harry were out of the royal bubble. Why would they pay much attention to Kannot and Willnot’s Carribian tour? Even if they did, why should that stop them from going? If H&M can’t visit any countries the RF have made a$%% of themselves in, what is left? The North Pole?
People’s minds have been so poisoned against Meghan and Harry. I was on Town & Country insta-they showed a pic of H & M in Jamaica looking gorgeous and people’s heads were exploding. It’s actually disturbing how strongly some people feel about her.
I think you should examine who those “people” are. Just certain people.
Interestly the South Park episode “Waaaagh”.
I never knew the name of the episode until now.
Wag / Wog means
a dark-skinned foreigner
noun. ˈwäg. ˈwȯg. chiefly British, offensive. used as an insulting and contemptuous term for a dark-skinned foreigner and especially for one from the Middle East or Far East
Coincidental play on words? Do with that what you will.
Specifically, ‘worthy oriental gentleman’. Colonialist leftover word. Interesting point, but the SP guys are American so more likely ‘Waaaagh’ is really just a dig at Harry as a ‘cry-baby’ expression.
Oh no, not Harry and Megan having a wonderful time with important powerful people and the prime minister who gave keen and mean their marching orders was there, oh no, what ever can we do??
Cry bitches just cry, and watch because there is more to come. Doesn’t half in half out look REALLY GOOD about now 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
I will have my jerk chicken with a side of FAFO, please hold the salty Royal Brits my dish is plenty flavorful already 😃😃😃I am loving this meltdown. One movie premiere and these people have lost their ever loving minds.
Here they go again telling on themselves. The RF orchestrates trolling against the Sussexes (Flybe, coordinated non-neutral dress colors, etc.) so they assume the Sussexes do the same. This is H&M living their lives. As the RF and BM love to point out, they are not working royals. They don’t get to go on the balcony so that means they are free to do whatever they please. I think going to a movie premiere in a cool dress in Jamaica sounds way better than wearing a stuffy, ridiculous outfit to stand with old people on a balcony.
The Sussexes do not have a home in England. They do not have security. They have to get permission to even try to visit a RF member. They do not receive funds from the sovereign grant (as Charles said, they couldn’t pay for Meghan). They are not on speaking terms with the working royals (by the royals’ choice). They owe these people nothing.
This gets me. They still print articles about how they’re all laughing at H and M, can’t stand them, hardest thing ever was to stand next to them during a funeral
But they expect these two people to be kind to them in public?
And once again the BM is acting like Harry and Meghan are only doing these kinds of things as a reaction to what is happening right now within the Royal family. Because a world premiere, and one that is involving government officials, major movers and shakers within the entertainment industry and the family of Bob Marley was clearly only planned a week ago! These people are just so out of touch with reality.
Hard to trust any information from the Daily Mail although an invite from the Paramount chief is certainly plausible. I would believe that Meghan and Harry may even have business dealings with Robbins, quite aside from the fact that they are neighbours. Obviously, the inclusion of the Sussexes on the guest list would most certainly be endorsed by the Marley family, considering that they knew Harry.
I can’t tell you how much my eyes rolled at that last paragraph in the DMs article. It’s just…I am without speech. And eyes, now.
I’d love it if Harry and Meghan did this to remind everyone of William’s and Kate’s disastrous visit to Jamaica, but that’s not how H&M roll. They’re just not as petty as the British royals.
It is not H&M’s fault that they are popular in Jamaica and other parts of the Commonwealth, and can execute these kinds of appearances flawlessly. The Brits did this to themselves, and their screeching now is hilarious.