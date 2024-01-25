The Sussexes were invited to Jamaica by the head of Paramount, Brian Robbins

The British media is still drowning in salt over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s surprise appearance in Jamaica on Tuesday night, for the Bob Marley: One Love premiere. The Mail’s editors and commentators seem especially aggrieved and especially dedicated to crying about every single part of this trip. They’re really mad that Harry and Meghan were apparently invited by Paramount’s CEO Brian Robbins. That fact alone blows up their constant efforts to make Meghan and Harry sound “unpopular in Hollywood.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip to Jamaica for the Bob Marley film premiere came after the family of Paramount boss Brian Robbins invited them, it has emerged. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are friends with the family of Mr Robbins, a source told MailOnline. The father-of-three is the chief executive of both Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, and lives with his stylist wife Tracy James in Los Angeles. The source said Harry and Meghan ‘have long been fans of Bob Marley’s music and message’ and ‘have a personal friendship with the Robbins family, who invited them’. The couple were ‘delighted to attend’ the screening of One Love – which celebrates the late reggae singer’s life – in Kingston on Tuesday night, the source added. The Sussexes’ friendship with the Robbins family is notable given Harry and Meghan are searching for new forms of income, with their £80million Netflix deal expiring next year and their £15million Spotify contract having ended early last June. It is also intriguing that Paramount owns Comedy Central which airs South Park. An episode of the show last February entitled ‘The Worldwide Privacy Tour’ mockingly depicted Harry and Meghan on a publicity blitz to promote Harry’s book, ‘Waaagh’.

Can you believe we got another South Park reference? My God. It’s almost as if Harry and Meghan don’t give a f–k about South Park and they consistently roll deep with industry executives and powerbrokers? It’s almost as if they’re doing fine in California and they have enough connections to land on their feet no matter what? THE AUDACITY! Speaking of which, after yesterday’s hissy fit over the Sussexes’ “insensitivity,” another royal commentator has chimed in:

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told MailOnline: ‘They (Harry and Meghan) are well aware that the Caribbean tour William and Catherine went on which included Jamaica in March 2022 was considered highly problematic. This is a difficult period for the monarchy with Catherine in hospital and King Charles about to undergo an operation for an enlarged prostate. The Sussexes have sent good wishes privately. However their appearance in Jamaica clearly sends a message.’ He also said that when Harry and Meghan were senior working members of the Royal Family, they had a ‘very special appeal to the Commonwealth’ and were president and vice-president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. Harry was also appointed Commonwealth youth ambassador in 2018. But Mr Fitzwilliams added: ‘In their documentary Harry and Meghan included talking heads who criticised the Commonwealth, which was disgraceful. They have clearly chosen this difficult time to remind the Royal Family of what they have lost. It appears to be a tactic and the Palace will take note that once again, it is not wise to trust the Sussexes.’

“They have clearly chosen this difficult time to remind the Royal Family of what they have lost. It appears to be a tactic and the Palace will take note that once again, it is not wise to trust the Sussexes.” LMAO. How dare they remind the left-behind Windsors that they can’t manage their way out of a wet paper bag! And why is this about trust? Harry and Meghan: *attend a premiere* The Windsors: THE TRUST IS BROKEN!

PS… Meghan’s ensemble was finally ID’d – it’s Carolina Herrera.