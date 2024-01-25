Prince Albert’s former accountant is telling all about Albert & Charlene

Apparently, Prince Albert of Monaco fired his longtime accountant last year and the guy, Claude Palmero, is going on some kind of revenge tour through the French press. Palermo kept detailed accounts in every way, accounts of Prince Albert’s spending habits and those of his wife Princess Charlene. Albert had/has an intricate payment system to all of his children conceived before he married Charlene, and Albert and Charlene also employed undocumented immigrants as nannies. Some highlights from the Mail’s reporting:
Charlene’s allowance: According to Palmero’s notes, Princess Charlene, who at 45 is 20 years the Prince’s junior and spent four months in a hospital in 2021/2 for ‘deep fatigue’, was routinely given an allowance of around £1.2 million a year – but still managed to overspend. In 2017, she reportedly needed more than £500,000 to pay off a substantial overdraft. Two years later, the speed at which Princess Charlene apparently burned through money so worried the Prince’s accountant that he wrote in his notes: ‘It’s crazy! I have no control over the Princess’ spending.’
Charlene’s real estate: Charlene poured nearly £2 million into renovating a holiday house in Corsica and redecorating her office, Palmero said. He also claimed she rented another house on the French island where she spent time apart from Albert. Palmero’s notes also show that on one day in April 2016, she asked for £60,000. On another occasion, in 2020, Palermo recorded a one-off payment to Charlene from Albert of £171,000, plus £4,200 in cash.
Charlene’s family gets money too: Meanwhile, Charlene’s family, in particular her brother Sean with whom she runs a charity, were also benefiting from the spectacular largesse of husband Albert, with Sean receiving £786,000 to buy a house in 2022. He now runs a coffee shop in Monaco.
Albert’s finances are struggling because of all of his kids? The entries in Palermo’s notebooks seem to suggest that Prince Albert’s chaotic personal life has drained his riches. He has two acknowledged love children: Alexandre, by former air hostess Nicole Coste, born in 2003; and Jazmin, by U.S. estate agent Tamara Rotolo, born in 1993. According to Le Monde, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, 31, Albert’s love child with Rotolo, receives £73,000 every three months – despite not being part of the royal family. Palmero noted she was given £4,200 for her 18th and a flat in New York worth £2.6 million seven years later.
Nicole & Alexandre Coste: Palmero also noted that the palace was paying for kidnap and ransom insurance for Alexandre, 20, Albert’s son with Coste. The Prince acknowledged paternity of Alexandre in 2005. In 2015, Alexandre’s mother persuaded Albert to back her fashion business, which was fronted by a shop in London’s Knightsbridge, Le Monde said this week. Palmero noted in 2015 that it was ‘on course [to cost] one million [euros] a year’.
Albert’s private accounts: Libération, another of the French newspapers to whom Palmero spoke, said the Prince had an account at French bank BNP under the name AG for ‘Albert Grimaldi’. The newspaper said the account was used to pay Albert’s former mistresses and their children without his wife knowing. Prince Albert married Charlene in 2011. But Palermo notes that Coste ‘fears’ what Princess Charlene might do to her cosy financial arrangements upon the death of Prince Albert, which is why she had an apartment in London put in the name of their son Alexandre.
Charlene’s nannies: However, some of the most potentially damaging comments in Palmero’s notebooks refer to Charlene’s staff. He notes she employed nannies and other domestic staff who were illegal immigrants, or living in Monaco illegally. ‘Her Serene Highness the Princess makes people work for her who are not compliant,’ Mr Palmero warned Albert. He also referred to ‘a moonlighting Filipino woman who ties up dogs in the shower’. In a letter written in January 2017, he said another employee from the Philippines had been ‘illegal for five years’, despite being on a one-month tourist visa. ‘He gets paid 100 euros a day [£85] which is off the scale,’ Mr Palmero wrote.
The stuff about Charlene’s allowance and her overspending… like, we still don’t know where she lives even now. She spends some time in Monaco, but she reportedly lives in Switzerland now? Or maybe somewhere else. I genuinely hope she squirreled away some money. The undocumented nannies situation is awful, especially given that Albert and Charlene were blowing through millions on ridiculous stuff, yet they couldn’t pay a regular, fair salary to a nanny with a valid work visa? The stuff about Albert’s other bank accounts and the money he gives to his other kids and mistresses… I mean, I expected that? No one is even sure how much Albert is even worth.
This is some massive wtf**kery. The Grimaldi clan have been shady from the get up,though.
They’ve been so messy for years. I’m old enough to remember all of Stephanie’s scandals.
I’m old enough to remember the scandal of Caroline’s first marriage to the older guy. And yes, Stephanie was all over the place. Remember when she dated Rob Lowe?
He supposed to take care of his children whether they are royal or not and make sure they are safe. So that’s not tea. If he doesn’t want her going Diana on him with a book and interviews he better keep paying her and her family. He wanted a trophy wife well he got it, they aren’t cheap.
All this. They are his kids. They should be taken care of. And, at this point, Charlene is probably trying to spend her way to happiness. I get it.
I hope Alexandre’s mother has also squirreled away money for him (and that Albert has put money aside for him). Because if/when Albert dies Charlene’s racist a$$ will try everything to make sure he gets nothing. She treated that kid like garbage (didn’t she at one point have him living in the servant’s quarters?). Also her employing undocumented workers tracks – she probably treats them like crap.
Does anyone actually believe that Charlene is advertising jobs, sorting through CV’s and arranging start dates for new hires? Come on now, these people have staff to put toothpaste on the royal toothbrush they are not “hiring” anyone. They have offices dedicated to doing this stuff.
Not really my point.
@ameerah – Well Charlene is a white South African who grew up while apartheid was still in place….Just saying….
I know. I didn’t say I was surprised by it.
I definitely think not Nicole, but Prince Albert did it for her. Nicole Coste is his Camilla, always has been always will be.
The European royals are so messy lately. I’m here for it.
Albert has always been a dog. He should have kept Meghan and Harry’s name out of his mouth. KARMA has arrived and will continue to expose it all.
Not up on the Monaco royals. I only know that they are descendants of pirates and that Grace Kelly was Albert’s mother who was treated like dirt by his father. But where is all this money coming from? There’s no taxes in Monaco or is there?
There are no personal taxes and very favorable business ones. There are high taxes on things like liquor and cigarettes though. The government also, I think, gets a share of the gambling. Hence why grace Kelly was so important in revitalizing Monaco as a hot destination.
The grimaldis get about EUR40 million per year. But Albert himself is hugely wealthy with investments including owning about 1/4 of Monaco’s real estate.
I think Monaco has been a tax haven for decades and that’s a big source of its wealth.
The shadiness of the Grimaldi’s is well known and yeah, sounds like Charlene is hitting Albert where it hurts – his pocket.
Is anyone on here familiar, to any degree, with what Charlene was like before her marriage? Did she seem like a happy person? She looks so unhappy and ‘elsewhere’ sometimes; it’s hard for an outsider to her background, such as myself, to understand whether she has always been like this, or whether this relationship has changed her personality completely, which is the sense I get but I could be wrong. Just an idea/impression of her life before all of this would help. Thanks in advance.
I don’t remember ever seeing her before her sobbing throughout her wedding was worldwide news. I know I read she was a swimmer, but I have never see photos or footage of her during that time. It doesnt sound like she has ever been a happy or nice person ever from what I have read about her.
I might be wrong but I thought she was with Albert for many years before they wed. That’s why I didn’t understand the drama of her trying to escape before the wedding. Surly she knew if he was a jerk or not long before the wedding.
There were just photos of her laughing and smiling with princess Stephanie.
Stephanie just became a grandmother too. Her son Louis and his Vietnamese-French (or monagasque) wife just had a daughter.
Thank you for the photos, BQM. They are a delight. It’s so lovely to see her just having a laugh. Some comments above say the marriage was an upsetting experience, which is interesting and could account for what I’ve seen, which is a sadness, but then again that’s around him. Away from him, these photos suggest she is/can be joyful.
I think she was an Olympian swimmer, or working towards that? I remember some of the gossip going around at the time when she got involved with Albert, but can’t credit them: apparently he loved bombed and married her quick to appease his family (very Charles of him), and kept her under lock and key after the wedding. I remember her family doing some damage control in South Africa at the time, saying it wasn’t a hostage situation, etc but I don’t think anyone here really believed that.
They met in 2000, went public in 2006 and weren’t engaged until 2010. It wasn’t rushed.
Just checked, and they met in 2000 and were engaged in 2006, the framing of their relationship at the time of their marriage was really strange (I did not imagine the papers in South Africa talking about a Diana/Grace Kelly situation). At one point the Monaco papers were painting her as a gold digger, nevermind she was twenty years his junior and he was a prince of an entire country
She was an Olympic swimmer, representing South Africa in Sydney.
Thank you to everyone who replied. I can see swimmer now – she has a statuesque beauty to her.
Wow, ” four months in a hospital in 2021/2 for ‘deep fatigue’ “. Ahhh, the life of the idle rich.
Deep fatigue is suspected to be a cover story for more serious issues. And that wasn’t the only time. So, yeah, she’s lucky to be rich enough to afford medical help, but unlucky enough to be human like the rest of us.
I thought they made a big deal about ear, nose and throat issues–she couldn’t fly because of a major ear infection that needed treatment, etc. That story has been rewritten? It was a good one–more plausible than “deep fatigue,” which like “exhaustion,” is code for something else like rehab.
Monaco is also one of those financial centers which is unrelated to the Casino. Some skullduggery is indicated, like money laundering and secreting.
Look at photos of her back then, she looks very ill — thin, wan and haggard. The “deep fatigue” was said to have come from a serious ear/nose/throat infection that moved in and stayed despite several operations. Maybe it was mental health issues or EDs and they used the excuse of infection to cover it up. Even when she came back to Monaco she looked sick and disappeared for many months after, likely some clinic in Switzerland. Like Kate, there’s more to this than meets the eye.
I wonder how he makes his money,
I commented above.
I believe this article was originally written in the Times. My view is it’s Albert’s money to spend. The part about the illegal immigrants is not great. He has the power to get them legal status. I just see this as the British press being unable to write about the Royal Family the way they want to and so they’re going to other royal families for stories.
It might not be all his money to spend – Monaco has 4 working royals and receives about $50 million a year to support the monarchy. This is an interesting article from 2020:
Whoa, the Monaco numbers are crazy.
Why is Palermo worried about what Charlene will do after Albert’s death? Charlene will not be monarch if Albert dies and Charlene isn’t responsible for any support payments after Albert dies. Supporting and making arrangements for his children is solely Albert’s responsibility. Why is Charlene being blamed for the illegal nannies? Those are Albert’s children also and we are to believe he gets no say in what nannies they have?
Palermo doesn’t seem to believe that A’s out of wedlock children should be allowed to be treated as A’s real kids. He’s also finicky about how Charlene (maybe the reason he was fired?) spends her money, much less so Albert. And, yeah, he definitely doesn’t see the weird issue about blaming Charlene and not Albert when it comes to raising their kids.
That said, hopefully any illegal immigrants will now be able to get their green cards and tons of unpaid wages. Everyone sounds like a jerk n this situation except for the kids.
Agreed – The stories go from she’s a virtual prisoner to hospitalized, to MIA and now singularly responsible for hiring illegals – So powerless to manipulative Cruella – hard to believe any of it – I do believe she’s spending the money like it’s her job because what else is she allowed to do?The truth is probably somewhere in-between –
What does it mean that the nanny ties dogs in the shower?? I’m legit confused.
It’s a racist stereotype. He basically saying even though the Nanny is undocumented, she shouldn’t look like she is. Basically slumming it is what Albert is doing my employing her.
He completely justified his firing with this interview. You can’t tell me he didn’t get comfortable saying it in front of Albert.
I took it that the dogs are tied up in the shower to get bathed by some other undocumented lackey.
This is the comment that I need the most clarification on, too! I assume it’s what Jaded says and it’s to bathe them, but it sounds odd.
I don’t think this is professional at all. I’m especially perturbed by him talking openly about ransom and kidnap insurance for Alexandre and the details of Jazmin’s financial allowance. That is their business and Albert’s not the whole world. Isn’t there a code of ethics about talking about the financial details of your clients for accountants? I know I would take legal action if my accountant publicly shared details of my finances…. And just no on the hiring of illegal immigrants. They can and should do things the proper way like the majority of people.
I think this dude was fired for and is under investigation for embezzlement.
I’d be surprised if this accountant hadn’t signed an NDA, so I’m just wondering who he really is and whether he’s ever worked for Albert.
He more than worked for him. He was part of the close circle.
“…. And just no on the hiring of illegal immigrants. They can and should do things the proper way like the majority of people.” – This statement is just a few inches away from demonising immigrants, illegal and otherwise. Not all illegal immigrants are convicts or drug dealers. The country should look into why they are illegal in the first place – is the system in place making it hard for them to be legitimate? Perfect example is this gossip. If true, why did the royal household not just issue them work visas? One man was said to be working for them for 5 years. Let’s say he arrived in Monaco on a tourist visa and when that ran out, they could have easily made arrangements to provide him a working visa. The man was under their employ. Using the services he provided yet they did not bother to employ him legally? Who has the power, the authority, in a better position to provide these illegal immigrants the legitimate reason to be in Monaco? The answer to be clear is – them, the employers.
So this is about Albert’s children and his money, but somehow Charlotte gets all the blame? This accountant is biased.
This accountant is a misogynistic pos.
Well, it’s also about Charlene’s overspending.
Charlene’s overspending of Albert’s money. Again, it all goes back to him. As his husband and monarch, he’s also responsible for how $ is spent. The issue with undocumented nannies is also administrative. For how it sounds, nannies are cleared access to the palace (which takes some form of id badge). They’d get what seems an established daily amount that went into finances accounting; not like Charlene handed them a roll of notes out if her pocket when she felt like. So it wasn’t ‘Charlene’, but the whole RRHH, Accounting, Security etc staff violating the law. And can we really believe this accountant guy 100%? He sounds pretty biased, resentful and suspiciously chatty, but yet what he’s giving is mostly much harmless and no news. He is indeed violating Albert’s kids privacy, for which I hope he gets sued and blacklisted.
@Aurora – Of course, Albert’s money, she doesn’t have any. And aside from his personal money, he gets an annual amount from the government. Where Charlene specifically comes into it is that she can’t seem to stay within her allotted $1.2 million a year. And this spending isn’t on illegal nannies (who seem to be paid a relative pittance), it’s on real estate and redecorating and payments to her family. Now maybe Albert is supposed to control her like she’s a toddler, or maybe she’s supposed to control herself, I don’t know. I’d think that Charlene being one of the 4 full-time royals of Monaco would mean she has responsibility to the people – but maybe everyone there is so rich they don’t care what their monarchy does.
Honestly, the nanny stuff is gross… but the rest seems either normal (he pays for his kids) or completely the level of shady I would expect from Albert. He never pretends to be moral like some other royals * cough*. This seems par for what I would expect from him
Whoa. That’s a lot of money. Must be nice to be born like that. The issue to me is that they have all that money and they’re hiring illegals so they can presumably pay them a crap wage. Like they’re actively short-changing vulnerable people while they go around spending like crazy. That’s where I’m disgusted.
IKR? They really are the epitome of rich Eurotrash.
Why do I feel like once he passes away the skeletons falling out of the closet will have skeletons falling out of their closets?
Fascinated by the nanny issue though. From an appearance perspective alone shouldn’t they want the heir to the throne have a team of Norland-trained nannys or something? Or we were supposed to believe (like we are supposed to believe with the British monarchy lot) that the parents are doing most of it? 🙄 Just bizarre!
These figures sound insane to us but we have no idea how much he is worth. I have no reference to decide if Charlene overspent. Maybe it’s a drop in the bucket for Albert and this Palermo guy is just trying to male her look frivolous to get headlines
Charlene’s blood relatives are getting money from Albert and they don’t work for the Crown. Jazmin gets an allowance and apartment; Alexander gets insurance. In this arrangement Alex is still treated as less than and probably wouldn’t have been acknowledged in if Albert wasn’t forced. The side chick/baby mama account means more are out there.
From what I understood his daughter got the apartment when she turned 25.Alexander is only 20 I think
The fact that he just outed Albert’s biracial kids and their location don’t sit right with me. He has made them a target.
Straight out the British Family Playbook.
Trash.
Somerset Maugham wrote that Monaco was ‘a sunny place for shady people.’ It’s certainly living up to its rep.
There was something about that first photograph and it took me a while to realize what it was. Albert has his arm through Stephanie’s. Maybe I’m old-fashioned, but I’m used to it being the other way, the lady puts her arms through the gentleman’s. Maybe he’s hanging onto her in case she gets away !
Well Albert had a terrible choice of wife, right? I Wonder why he married her. It’s because shev is a blonde? But If so he still could marry a better women with those phenoyupes.
Sounds like Albert is a terrible person. End of. If he got a terrible wife, it’s because she suits him.
Am I supposed to be upset Albert is giving his children money? He didn’t acknowledge them publicly for years. He couldn’t/wouldn’t marry their mothers. These absolute least he can do, as the Prince, is make sure they’re financially taken care of. How is Nicole in the wrong for making sure her son’s father sets money aside for him in the event of his death, especially since she’d accused the wife of mistreating the son?