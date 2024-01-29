Times: The Sussexes’ ‘misguided’ trip to Jamaica blindsided the palace!

Would you believe that the Windsors and British press are all still talking about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s surprise appearance in Jamaica? Once the shock wore off, the Windsors and their media cohorts have spent much of the past week throwing a very loud tantrum. It was “insensitive,” you see, for Harry and Meghan to go to Jamaica while Charles’s prostate is enlarged and Kate is recovering from abdominal surgery. No, it wasn’t just insensitive – it was a diplomatic snafu, a slap in the face of the crown, because the Sussexes warmly greeted the Jamaican prime minister, the same man who fired William and Kate on camera in 2022, during W&K’s absolutely disastrous Caribbean Flop Tour. Please keep Will and Kate’s colonialist disaster tour in mind while reading these highlights from the Times of London – apparently, the palace is quite upset that Harry and Meghan would bungle diplomatic relations so badly. Harry and Meghan, who were greeted warmly and behaved impeccably, all without creating an international sh-tstorm of racist imagery wherever they went (unlike you-know-who).
The Sussexes flew on a private jet to Jamaica! It is understood that the Sussexes were flown to the island by private jet courtesy of Paramount Pictures, the production company behind the new biopic Bob Marley: One Love. The pair made a surprise appearance on the red carpet of the film’s world premiere.
The Jamaica trip blindsided the palace!! However, the fact that Meghan and Harry were in Jamaica at all came as something of a surprise at the Palace. With two senior members of the royal family recovering in The London Clinic, the Sussexes’ photocall with the prime minister of Jamaica was “not what you would call ideal”, according to one well-placed source.
William & Kate’s flop tour: It didn’t help that [the Sussexes] were happy to pose with Andrew Holness, who hosted the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022. During an official visit to the Caribbean, William and Kate had a meeting with Holness. In an awkward moment, before his guests were even invited to sit down, the prime minister told them in no uncertain terms — and with the television cameras rolling — that his country was “moving on”. William pressed his lips together and nodded. The excruciating meeting with Holness aside, the trip attracted more criticism. During a trip to Trench Town, the former home of Bob Marley, the Waleses were seen shaking hands with locals through a wire fence. There was another colonial-era flashback when they travelled in an open-topped Land Rover during a ceremonial military parade.
The Sussexes’ trip was misguided!! The timing of the Sussexes’ high-profile visit as the guests of Brian Robbins, the chief executive of Paramount, was “not especially welcome back in London” according to one well-placed source, while another said that it was “misguided”. A source close to the King suggested that Harry may well have accepted the invitation because he is oblivious to the political or familial sensitivities of being pictured with the Jamaican prime minister. Those close to Prince William pointed out that he was “concerned with other matters”, not least his wife’s health after her surgery, which will require months of recuperation.
Jamaicans love Harry & Meghan: A well-informed source said: “Harry is beloved by the Jamaicans so they could have been a great asset to the Commonwealth if they had stayed in their royal roles.”
Fascinating and very telling lie: The late Queen saw the connection they had with the “family of nations” of which she was so fond. She awarded the Sussexes Commonwealth roles, with Harry and Meghan becoming the president and vice-president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust respectively. When it became clear that the Sussexes were not happy with their royal life in the UK, a plan was nearing completion for the couple to be stationed elsewhere in the Commonwealth. Ultimately, the offers were not sufficient to keep Harry and Meghan in the fold as working members of the royal family. They had hoped for something in between, to have the freedom to pursue their own projects while still representing Queen and country. But the late Queen decided that a “half-in, half-out” approach was not an option.
Freedom from raised eyebrows: Harry and Meghan stepped down from their official Commonwealth roles and the couple’s Netflix documentary series later described the group of countries as “Empire 2.0”. Now they are free to do as they choose, even if it raises eyebrows at the palace.
The Sussexes stayed in Jamaica after the premiere: And there may well be more to come. On Thursday night, locals on the island said that after a stop in Kingston the Sussexes moved to a luxury resort in the north of the island. However, bigger moves are expected in the US as the duchess is said to harbour political ambitions.
No coming back to the UK!! Back in the UK, there seems to be no way back for Harry and Meghan. Invitations to see the Waleses will not be forthcoming any time soon. Harry has also quietly been shelved as a counsellor of state — members of the royal family who can stand in for the King. When increasing the number of people who can carry out head of state duties to include the Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Royal, the royal household also gave a written undertaking that non-working members would not be called on. Many in the Palace believe that relations between Harry and his brother William are irreparably damaged. “Given everything that has gone on, it’s hard to see how Harry could ever come back into the fold,” a well-placed source said.
A few things: “When it became clear that the Sussexes were not happy with their royal life in the UK, a plan was nearing completion for the couple to be stationed elsewhere in the Commonwealth. Ultimately, the offers were not sufficient to keep Harry and Meghan in the fold” – Harry genuinely thought he would be offered that kind of “half-in” solution, where they could live abroad (in a Commonwealth country) and still work for the crown. That was rejected by WILLIAM. And Edward Young. They continue to make it sound like Harry & Meghan just decided one day that they hated living in the UK.
As for this: The trip was “misguided” and “a source close to the King suggested that Harry may well have accepted the invitation because he is oblivious to the political or familial sensitivities of being pictured with the Jamaican prime minister.” Instead of embracing the power of the Sussexes’ grace, charm and soft diplomacy, they’re pretending that Harry and Meghan did something wrong or “misguided” by simply going to a premiere and being gracious towards local government officials. It’s not like they wandered around in neo-colonialist cosplay or greeted children through a chainlink fence, you know. Talk about misguided! Talk about oblivious!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Sounds like a lot of sour grapes from the British media . They hated the fact that Harry and Meghan were warmly welcomed unlike the extremely popular William and Kate. Why shouldn’t they go as they were invited, as the members of the Royals have shunned Harry he was free to do so. Harry and Meghan have got to network to earn their keep. Don’t forget they have to earn their money they are not paid for by the British taxpayer. They also don’t have vast amount of private estates that are making a fortune.
Blindsided? That’s an oldie but a goodie. No doubt they are shocked at the amount of meaningful work and travel that H and M are able to accomplish!
And recounting every Cambridge failure on the Caribbean disastour is an interesting choice…
they will be “sanguine” any day now.
*Venimus, vidimus, vicimus.
*They came, they saw, they conquered.
How stupid. Like H&M, or even the royals themselves, are going to snub the leader of a commonwealth country because the country wants to become a republic. That’s not how diplomacy works and William, the diplomat, should be aware of that.
Exactly.
The BM keep saying the Sussexes have gone Hollywood and deride them for it. So why are they mad at them for attending a movie premiere including a red carpet appearance? Isn’t that a Hollywood thing to do? Pick a struggle you lot and stick to it.
My god he was invited to a movie premiere not some government function but even then he is now a private citizen and can do what he darn well pleases. He has no beef with Jamaica and took pictures with people who came to the premiere and one of those people is the Prime Minister. Let’s talk about what’s going on on salt isle and not about private citizens the Sussexes.
They are, in fact, free to do as they choose even if it raises eyebrows at the palace. Everything they do seems to raise eyebrows at the palace even when what they do is totally irrelevant to anything or anyone at the palace. This movie premiere is a case in point. And they still act as though H&M are just dying to be invited back into the fold because they keep telling us that will never happen. We know. And we and they don’t care.
The Palace- you can’t come back!
H&M- okay
The Palace- I mean it! You can NEVER come back!!!!
H&M- okay, got it.
The Palace- we are never ever getting back together!
“Harry is beloved by the Jamaicans so they could have been a great asset to the Commonwealth if they had stayed in their royal roles.” Who are they kidding? Jamaica and the Commonwealth are going splitsville, and once Jamaica is free of the royals, they will love Harry and Meghan for themselves, not as representatives of a toxic, obsolete monarchy.
They are hoping to lose the monarchy, but Jamaica will likely still be a member of the commonwealth of nations. That is really what the UK is afraid of losing control over. It supposedly benefits all the members, but with how covid shots were distributed, the UK has shown that isn’t entirely true. The UK wants to still have influence over business and trade in the commonwealth and are afraid of losing that.
I’ve just never understood where the idea comes from that Meghan harbors political ambitions. I used to follow her sporadically in her suits days and I’ve never once heard her say anything about that and even now when I pay somewhat closer attention, never heard a word. They really love to stir up hate in all quarters toward this woman.
It’s the misogynistic trope that a politically ambitious woman is not to be trusted. Yet one more way to demonize a Black woman.
We’re seeing the press re-write history in real-time. Furthermore the Palace is behaving like Harry and Meghan are working royals. They’re free to go anywhere and anyone they want and they don’t need permission from the Palace. If the Palace wanted to maintain control over Harry and Meghan they should’ve accepted the half in proposal.
Gosh, it’s almost like Harry and Meghan are private citizens who don’t have to inform the palace of their comings and goings, or even give a f–k about what the palace thinks anymore…
The palace are always blindsided, bracing themselves and shaking their heads when it comes to Harry and Meghan. It’s clear H&M are going to continue living their lives and the palace can continue being outraged. Usually when you have a new job you don’t tell your old job what you are doing. Cry harder BP,KP.
I don’t know! This seems more like an attack on William than H&M. It can’t be a coincidence that every article about the première mentions the Disaster Tour? This article is supposed to be slating H&M but, goes on to tell us how much they are loved by the Jamaicans. The article then reminds the reader (in great detail) how embarrassing and ineffectual William was when he visited the country.
It’s also worth noting that senior sources were saying the première was not ideal and sounded disappointed that the palace couldn’t milk some of the positive coverage from the visit. Then finishes the article by implying that the Wales are responsible for the animosity between H&M and the rest of the family. IMHO this article was BP distancing itself from not being able to brief the RR about the visit and laying the blame firmly at the doors of KP.
They are incensed that the movie premiere happened because it was a sensation that blunted KP’s latest attempts to smear Harry. They had no idea that it would happen and the fact that they are still whining over it when the rest of the world has moved on just proves William and his minions were rubbing their hands with glee over the lurid attempt to injure Harry’s professional relationships and now irritated because H&M ‘won’ the media cycle first.
Where is William by the way. Didn’t William have that misguided train tour of the UK during the pandemic. He would not listen and went on it anyway he and keen did not wear masks
The outrage by the media over harry a d Meghan is a deflection from kate and her mysterious whereabouts.
Lol, I love how they think Harry is a political lightweight, but at the same time Meghan is going to run for office. And I think the palace was more blindsided by having two senior royals in the hospital and another planning to sit on his ass for the next 5 months.
These articles make me laugh. Such nonsense. I’m really excited for this next era for Harry and Meghan. There’s clearly stuff happening behind the scenes and they are connected to alot of powerful and interesting people. Manifesting good things for these two. The monarchy and the media really thought they would destroy them and now have to face the consequences of that.
At this point, they should just stop using “blindsided” because of course the palace will be blindsided. Harry and Meghan have no communication with the palace about their daily lives and activities, which is the way they like it. Not being in the loop is not the same thing as being blindsided.
Meghan is an American citizen traveling with a United States passport and last I knew America has no issues seeing one of its citizens attending a movie Premiere and being gracious to the leaders of the country hosting the event. I hope Jamaican media and public figures continue to follow this and point out all this disinformation and dishonesty. Would love to see a mass exodus of the Caribbean from the Commonwealth.