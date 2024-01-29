Jessica Biel finds it ‘deeply satisfying’ to eat & drink in the shower

When did you realize that Jessica Biel is weird? She was well into her 30s before I realized that Biel is a whackjob. When she married Justin Timberlake, I think most of us felt bad for her because Justin is no prize and he makes everything (even their wedding and Jessica’s first pregnancy) all about Justin. Then the weirdness started creeping in – Jessica is a full-fledged anti-vaxxer who lobbies on behalf of anti-vaccine legislation. She and Justin moved out of LA and NYC to live full-time in Montana. Jessica kept launching weird side hustles which went nowhere (Au Fudge, anyone?). Well, now Jessica is trying to convince people to… eat in the damn shower. This is just… unhygienic.

Jessica Biel is ready to start a movement — a shower-eating movement. The actress, 41, shared a hilarious video on TikTok this week detailing how — and why — she eats in the shower. Fans asked her to elaborate after she professed her love for the concept in another video in late December.

“Guys, thanks for all these questions about shower eating. I’m just so thrilled everyone is so interested. I really want to start a movement, a shower-eating movement,” Biel said. “I think, for people who are multitasking, it’s just going to be a relief in so many ways.”

She continued by listing her “rules,” which included having a ledge or something where “you can stick your cup.”

“I like to take a bite or a sip and put it on the ledge, and then you do your thing. You wash your hair — keep the soap out — that’s a big deal. It’s pretty simple, guys. You can do this. I find it deeply satisfying. The only tricky thing is that when you’re chewing, you got to keep your mouth closed because I still like to get under the water while I’m chewing, and for whatever reason, I want to open my mouth at the same time and spit water,” Biel said.

The 7th Heaven alum joked that she has the urge to spit water because she gets “spit in the face with water all the time by my kids” and ended the video by summarizing her “pro tips.”

“Chew, do not open the mouth [and] do not let the shower water in. There you go, enjoy your shower-consuming,” Biel said.

It’s not the first time Biel has opened about eating in the shower. In late 2020, she shared a since-deleted picture on Instagram of an empty plate, fork, and cup of joe sitting on the ledge of her shower. Biel said she was enjoying chicken, apple sausage, and an espresso, captioning the photo, “Yes. I eat in the shower. I admit it.”