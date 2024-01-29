Jessica Biel finds it ‘deeply satisfying’ to eat & drink in the shower

When did you realize that Jessica Biel is weird? She was well into her 30s before I realized that Biel is a whackjob. When she married Justin Timberlake, I think most of us felt bad for her because Justin is no prize and he makes everything (even their wedding and Jessica’s first pregnancy) all about Justin. Then the weirdness started creeping in – Jessica is a full-fledged anti-vaxxer who lobbies on behalf of anti-vaccine legislation. She and Justin moved out of LA and NYC to live full-time in Montana. Jessica kept launching weird side hustles which went nowhere (Au Fudge, anyone?). Well, now Jessica is trying to convince people to… eat in the damn shower. This is just… unhygienic.
Jessica Biel is ready to start a movement — a shower-eating movement. The actress, 41, shared a hilarious video on TikTok this week detailing how — and why — she eats in the shower. Fans asked her to elaborate after she professed her love for the concept in another video in late December.
“Guys, thanks for all these questions about shower eating. I’m just so thrilled everyone is so interested. I really want to start a movement, a shower-eating movement,” Biel said. “I think, for people who are multitasking, it’s just going to be a relief in so many ways.”
She continued by listing her “rules,” which included having a ledge or something where “you can stick your cup.”
“I like to take a bite or a sip and put it on the ledge, and then you do your thing. You wash your hair — keep the soap out — that’s a big deal. It’s pretty simple, guys. You can do this. I find it deeply satisfying. The only tricky thing is that when you’re chewing, you got to keep your mouth closed because I still like to get under the water while I’m chewing, and for whatever reason, I want to open my mouth at the same time and spit water,” Biel said.
The 7th Heaven alum joked that she has the urge to spit water because she gets “spit in the face with water all the time by my kids” and ended the video by summarizing her “pro tips.”
“Chew, do not open the mouth [and] do not let the shower water in. There you go, enjoy your shower-consuming,” Biel said.
It’s not the first time Biel has opened about eating in the shower. In late 2020, she shared a since-deleted picture on Instagram of an empty plate, fork, and cup of joe sitting on the ledge of her shower. Biel said she was enjoying chicken, apple sausage, and an espresso, captioning the photo, “Yes. I eat in the shower. I admit it.”
Again, this is in the shower. Not the bath. I can see having a glass of wine and maybe something small, like a small bowl of cashews, in the bath. For years, I used to brush my teeth in the shower, but otherwise… yeah, you should just concentrate on washing yourself and not eating wings or whatever. Find a better way to manage your time so you can enjoy your food and then enjoy your shower separately. This is so gross.
Wouldn’t your food get damp? Wouldn’t the extra time taken just be a waste of water?
I have friends that say they’ll drink a white claw or a beer in the shower and I’m like wtf? But eating, that’s even worse.
Are her showers taking hours (with 2 small kids in the house) that she can’t eat first or after her shower? This seems like such a nonsensical thing to do. Make it make sense.
Exactly. It would make sense to have your shower and eating later….
Is this a joke? or serious?
Why the hell would anyone ever do this? Does she eat while pooping too?
NGL I have been known to take a (plastic) glass of Chardonnay into the bathroom next to the bathtub on those Friday night soaks, which is bliss and I’m not sorry for it. That scene of Sandra Bullock doing the same in “The Lost City” had me all same gurl, same.
But food?? How does that even work…
I’m just perplexed, grossed out, and reminded once again about how much of “health and wellness” content is just disordered eating and disordered anxious behavior.
Count me gross. I eat in the bath and shower. Mostly charcuterie type things.
Now I could see a Charcuterie board with a nice glass of wine while relaxing in a garden or spa tub 🛁.. it’s a great escape especially when you bring a book to fall in to. Eating in a shower just sounds weird.
There’s no eating in the bathroom. None. No food should enter into the bathroom. Just ew.
Wtf? She and her husband are a gross mess.
So many questions!
Doesn’t she have live in help?
What is she so busy with?
What the hell does Justin do if she’s so busy that she has to eat in the shower?!
How big is her shower that water does not get into everything?
How long are her showers that she needs food/water during to make it through them?
Attention seeking, that’s all this is
I fail to see how this is possible, let alone desirable.
Now a glass of wine during a soak in the bath, back in my wine drinking days, I sometimes did, but no eating in the bathroom. And that was a bath, not a shower so no water falling into my face while I was doing it and I’d be relaxing with a book with a candle on the edge of the tub and some nice bath salts or bubble bath.
Think of the benefits (in her mind): no one can see or hear you cry over the poor interpersonal choices that you made. Also a good cover for an ED.