Megan Thee Stallion released ‘Hiss’ & Nicki Minaj proceeded to lose her mind over it

From where I sit, Nicki Minaj has beef with nearly everyone, especially women who have any kind of success. On the other side, Megan Thee Stallion has been through hell and back over the past five years, losing her mother and grandmother and then getting shot by Tory Lanez in 2020. After the shooting, Tory and the toxic men of the music industry decided to smear Megan for years. Megan was not only the victim of gun violence, she lost many friends and allies after the shooting. That being said, Megan still has friends in high places – Beyonce is firmly on Team Stallion, as is Cardi B and many other high-profile women. Well, on Friday, Megan released a new single called “Hiss,” in which she included ONE LINE which is a reference to Nicki Minaj.

Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj went from “Hot Girl Summer” to hissing back and forth. Megan Thee Stallion released her new single “Hiss” on Friday, which details the three-time Grammy Award winner’s trials and triumphs throughout the past few years. Though the rapper has topped the charts with buzzy collaborations alongside Cardi B, Beyoncé and more, she’s faced public scrutiny and trauma after fellow rapper Tory Lanez shot the Houston native in July 2020. Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting in August. In her previous single, “Cobra,” about life post-shooting, Megan Thee Stallion opens up about her mental health struggles, rapping, “I’m sittin’ in a dark room thinking, probably why I always end up drinking; (Yes), I’m very depressed.” In her first song of the year “Hiss,” she raps that people “don’t be mad at Megan,” but that they’re “mad at Megan’s Law.” The bars are an apparent reference to Minaj, who is married to registered sex offender Kenneth Petty. Megan’s Law is a federal law that requires registered sex offenders to provide their personal information to local law enforcement agencies. Petty was sentenced to probation and house arrest for failing to register as a sex offender in California. In response to the “Savage” rapper’s shade, Minaj took to Instagram Live shortly after “Hiss” was released to preview a song of her own. “She like 6 foot, I call her big foot,” Minaj raps, before saying someone “fell off, I said get up on your good foot.” The verse is an alleged reference to the 2020 shooting; Lanez was accused of shooting Megan in her feet. “You have three Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on the beat and being comfortable in the music,” Minaj said before mocking Megan Thee Stallion’s rap flow. Minaj also liked several tweets from users that were aimed at her former collaborator. Megan Thee Stallion responded with an Instagram story where she was doubled over with her left hand covering her mouth, seemingly laughing at Minaj’s response to “Hiss.”

[From USA Today]

I’m using USA Today’s reporting because they did a good job with the bare-bones timeline of it all. What they aren’t covering is the fact that Nicki was on Instagram Live most of the weekend, ranting to her Barbz and sounding increasingly detached from reality. USA Today also skips the part of Minaj’s “Big Foot” where she criticized Megan because her mother died. And… like, don’t skip over the fact that Megan was like “you’re married to a convicted sexual predator” and Nicki was like “YOU HAVE BIG FEET!” Childish doesn’t even cover it.

Now that Minaj has dropped the track, people are laughing at her because it basically just sounds like a drugged-out rant (much like Nicki’s IG Live this weekend).

to save you a stream: it’s a coke rant set to music where she quotes tweets with a bridge where she repeats “lyin on your dead mama” over and over and then there’s like, a spoken word part at the end where she sounds like she is off a perc insane — ashley ray (@theashleyray) January 29, 2024

lmao she accuses meg of getting a nose job so…yeah there’s really no substance here and she makes it clear she thinks meg lied about being shot, she’s real trash — ashley ray (@theashleyray) January 29, 2024

They done synthesized sister Minaj down to this and I laughed. I did. pic.twitter.com/pyK9j2bUAs — Kevín (@KevOnStage) January 27, 2024