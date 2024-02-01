Margot Robbie on her Oscar snub: the biggest award is that ‘Barbie’ shifted the culture

It’s been more than a week since the Oscar nominations were announced and we learned that Oscar voters didn’t think Greta Gerwig deserved an Oscar nomination for directing Barbie, nor did the voters think Margot Robbie’s performance as Barbie was worthy of a Best Actress nom. Those same voters absolutely thought America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling were worthy of Oscar noms though, and Barbie is nominated for Best Picture, which means Margot is nominated as a producer. Greta is nominated in adapted screenplay – because her original screenplay was “adapted” from… dolls. Again, the whole thing is still shocking, ridiculous, sexist and asinine. AMPAS continues to look so foolish. Margot didn’t issue any statements about the snubs last week, but she took part in a SAG-AFTRA screening on Tuesday, and she ended up addressing the situation:
“There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” Margot Robbie said during a panel at a special SAG screening on Tuesday night.
“Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is,” Robbie said. “But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”
Barbie is the only billion-dollar film solely directed by a woman, and it outstripped all other films at the box office last year, bringing home $1.4 billion worldwide. As Robbie said, the reaction to the film has become a kind of cultural phenomenon: “I just suspect it’s bigger than us. It’s bigger than this movie, it’s bigger than our industry.”
Robbie also clearly pointed out that she is “beyond ecstatic that we’ve got eight Academy Award nominations, it’s so wild.” Those nominations include Best Picture, Supporting Actress for America Ferrera; Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, Costume Design, Production Design and Best Adapted Screenplay for Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. “Everyone getting the nods that they’ve had is just incredible, and the Best Picture nod,” Robbie said.
“We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it’s already done that, and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.”
Robbie had the SAG screening audience laughing as she described listening in movie theater bathrooms for audience reactions and then being in a pub in Scotland overhearing a group of men on a bachelor party trip discussing the film. “It was just truly fascinating,” she said. “There were people at the table who refused to see the Barbie movie. One guy was like, ‘Dude, it is a cultural moment, don’t you want to be a part of culture?’ And the other guy was like, ‘I’ll never see it,’ and by the end he did want to see it. It was a whole thing.” Robbie recalled she couldn’t resist approaching the group to say hello. “It took a full minute for them to realize, and I was practically out the door. And then they were like, ‘Ohhhh!’ It was very funny.”
“People’s reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience, whether it’s having a moment like that, or whether it’s listening in the bathrooms, or whether it’s seeing what people are writing online, or even just seeing how much pink I can see in this room right now. I’ve never been a part of something like this. Not like this. I’ve done comic book stuff and that gets a big reaction, but this felt very different. It still feels very different. And I can’t think of a time when a movie’s had this effect on culture. And it’s amazing to be in the eye of the storm.”
A completely mature and measured response from a woman who executive produced and starred in a film about how women are diminished, marginalized and dismissed. What else can she say, really? “Those f–king misogynistic douchebags!” Of course not. She’s still got to play the game to some degree. I hate that she has to eat those snubs and she’s still expected to show up with a smile on her face, to be grateful for those eight nominations. If only there was a well-written speech about just that in Barbie!! But I also agree with her that Barbie’s cultural impact is huge, and the film’s impact on the industry is huge. Which makes it all the more egregious that she and Greta were snubbed.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Not again! And it hasn’t shifted the culture! Goodness, please stop with the exaggeration. The buzz around this film was massive; what it delivered wasn’t. In retrospect, I think this will be seen as a huge fuss about a film that was overlong and all over the place. I appreciate this is a minority view, but a significant minority view.
I feel the same about Poor Things. And if Emma Stone wins best actress over Lily Gladstone, I will be massively disappointed.
Being gracious is the way to go. When people say, she’ll be fine, of course she will. But that’s not the point.
She’ll be fine. Margot is right. $1.4 billion, 8 nominations, and the huge pop culture moment that Barbie had is nothing to sneeze at. They’ll be more opportunities for Margot and Greta. I personally think the producer nomination is more important, as well as the box office. Now, Margot can practically get anything made and she won’t have to struggle to get a project of the ground. That’s more money for her, more roles, more chances to get an Oscar which doesn’t really seem to be the end all, be all for her.
100% agree on the producer nom being more significant and the effect it will have.
Margot’s successes behind the scenes on her films are way more impressive to me than her playing Basic Blonde Barbie (she literally was Stereotypical Barbie). Her refusal to move the premier date when Christopher Nolan (and a whole studio behind him) was like “Waaaah! But that’s MY premier date!” And they tried to gaslight Margot into thinking her little Barbie movie wouldn’t fare well. Instead, Oppenheimer likely did better in numbers *because* there were people who were going to see both films that weekend and/or were trying to see Barbie but it was full and so they went to that movie instead. People weren’t really going to the movies in huge numbers and that would not have changed for Oppenheimer alone.
Margot has established herself as a producer with a good eye (how many of her Luckychap produced films have gotten any Oscar noms so far?) and that’s going to be a place to build real, tangible power.
Edit to add – I looked it up – Luckychap Entertainment – 10 years in business so far and 16 Academy Award and 11 Bafta noms to date.
I didn’t realize that Barbie received EIGHT Oscar nominations. While I’m sure Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie were disappointed about not receiving nominations for best director and best actress, they and their bank accounts surely must be thrilled with its massive box office success and thrilled with numerous nominations it did receive, esp since it took years for Mattel to agree to the movie. Margot will be taken seriously as a producer. They will undoubtedly receive Oscars in a few years as the Academy is notorious for awarding Oscars to the right people for the wrong movie – ex Denzel Washington winning one for Training Day instead of Malcolm X, and how long did it take Steven Spielberg and Leonardo DiCaprio to win? Ryan Gosling’s 2 nominations is an interesting choice – and message.
Barbie’s cultural impact is huge, and the film’s impact on the industry is huge. Which makes it all the more egregious that she and Greta were snubbed.
They weren’t snubbed. And I think it’s quite sad that America has to talk about the outrage of Margot and Greta not getting nominated instead of her nomination.
Thank you. This movie was a fun moment for many moviegoers, but it’s not a game changer. Despite how much money it made, the industry isn’t going through some massive shift. (Also a Barbie Mount Rushmore isn’t feminist, seriously).
I am happy more women are getting into producing. I hope a more diverse group of women can become prominent directors.
I think people want a broader array of movies, and this movie was entertaining, and also not a superhero sci-fi flick.
Please don’t equate box office totals with awards deserved. The first Aquaman made more than $1 billion, but that achievement alone doesn’t mean the director should have been nominated for Best Director. Also, America is nominated for Best Supporting and as the article states, “Barbie is nominated for Best Picture, which means Margot is nominated as a producer. Greta is nominated in adapted screenplay”…I’m sorry but all of this together just doesn’t scream misogyny to me.
I totally agree with you. Quantity isn’t quality. It seems that if you’re not falling at the feet of the women who made this film you’re part of the patriarchy, as if you haven’t a mind of your own. There is no great shift in culture going on here. I’d say the shift was in the amount of buzz they threw out before releasing the film; this definitely got bums on seats. What people thought of the film afterwards is a separate matter.
“I hate that she has to eat those snubs and she’s still expected to show up with a smile on her face, to be grateful for those eight nominations.” Maybe Margot is grateful for those nominations. I’m sure she’s disappointed for herself and Greta but I doubt she’s raging in private. I think people are more upset than she is. I don’t follow Margot, but she seems more of a positive person.
Barbie reminds me quite a bit of Black Panther when it came out. There were lots of worries and hopes for both movies and both became cultural phenomenons because they were cast, written, directed, and acted nearly perfectly. Margot will be reaping the rewards of this movie for some time and I expect she will get a “Makeup Oscar” down the road which is a whole different problem. But at least both Margot and Greta will have a ton of choices they did not have previous to this movie.
It’s sad to say but I think Margot is used to that kind of condescension since I, Tonya and even before. She makes me think of an Australian version of Charlize Theron, professionally wise: she’s doing her own projects, walking her own path, getting recognition from the peers that matter.
She has an eye for projects, and she’s proved it with I, Tonya, Barbie, and Saltburn that she also executive produced. Sure it’d be good if Oscar voters got their head out of their ass for a second and recognized her efforts, but I honestly think she’s above that right now. Maybe in 30 years they’ll give her an honorary Oscar like all the actresses they snubbed for too long.