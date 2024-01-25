Oscar voter: Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig’s snubs are ‘the ultimate in patriarchy’

As we’ve discussed, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s Oscar nomination snubs in Best Actress and Best Director respectively have become the story of the week. The backlash to the snubs was immediate and loud, and we’re now in a “backlash to the backlash” cycle. One explanation for why these particular snubs have gotten so much attention is because the film was so popular and ubiquitous – Barbie made over $1.4 billion at the domestic and international box office. Which means more people have seen Barbie than any other Best Picture nominee. The second most-watched Best Picture nominee is Oppenheimer, and that film got a Best Director nomination and a nom for its lead actor. My take is still: sure, the conversation is kind of white-feminist-y, but this is also blatant sexism and a bunch of dude Oscar voters underestimating and undervaluing just what Robbie and Gerwig did. Anyway, People Mag did an exclusive piece with an unnamed “Oscar voter.”
According to one member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, this year’s exclusion of Margot Robbie in the Best Actress category and Greta Gerwig in Best Director are an example of “the ultimate in patriarchy.”
Robbie was nominated for Best Picture as a producer of the film while Gerwig was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay with her husband Noah Baumbach. For his role as Ken, Ryan Gosling received a Best Supporting Actor nomination, along with America Ferrera, who scored a Best Supporting Actress nod for her work in Barbie. But for some, the absences were glaring in Best Actress and Best Director. “I feel sad that that recognition, which is so deserving, was snubbed because it’s wrong on every level,” the source tells PEOPLE.
The source notes that largely, “each category, each branch nominates from their branch,” except for best picture, which is voted on by all members.
“That’s how the nominations work,” adds the source. “Every branch nominates for their branch and everybody votes for final voting.”
Academy members use preferential ballots weighted towards voters’ No. 1 and No. 2 favorites, but still, the source says given how well the movie did across the ballot, it’s unclear “how the algorithm worked that she [Gerwig] didn’t get enough votes for a directing nod.”
The film’s comedic nature may have also affected the outcome. “Comedies traditionally don’t do well at the Academy,” the source says. “And this is a film that, yes, was a comedy and it grossed over $1 billion. How do you not give credit to the director? How many female directors had films that gross that? This was a phenomenon.”
Although the source notes the headline-making snubs are “a terrible miss,” the nominations did showcase historic diversity, including Killers of the Flower Moon Best Actress hopeful Lily Gladstone, who is the the first Native American actress to be nominated for an Oscar. Emily Blunt, Jeffrey Wright, Sterling K. Brown, America Ferrera and Cillian Murphy earned the first nominations of their career.
Yeah, I think a lot of Oscar voters realize how sh-tty they look for these two snubs. I also think the fact that these were two very prominent snubs together was particularly telling – if it had just been Robbie left off of Best Actress while Gerwig got a nom in director, people could have made the “fluke” argument and talked about how it was just a weird quirk of the voting system. But the two snubs together… the message is sexism, the message is “we don’t value what Robbie and Gerwig did.”
One of my favorite “backlash to the backlash” arguments is “well who would you have taken off??” Please, Martin Scorsese didn’t deserve a directing nom for four hours of “let’s focus on the white murderers.” KOTFM was poorly paced, poorly told and the script (which Scorsese co-authored) was so bad that it was also “snubbed” for a screenplay nom. While Annette Benning is always a sentimental favorite, she got nominated in Best Actress for a highbrow Lifetime movie.
Hillary Clinton chimed in too.
Greta & Margot,
While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you.
You’re both so much more than Kenough.#HillaryBarbie
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 24, 2024
I’m probably going to get slaughtered, but I thought it was a pretty poor film. The showing I saw comprised mums and their (mainly) daughters. The kids didn’t really get it, and the mums (surely the target audience) laughed now and then, showed some interest, but ended up looking pretty bored after the first 20 minutes or so. Talking to each other on the way out there was a feeling that it had been hyped to the max and ended up being not that good. I completely understand the lack of nominations. I’m actually quite pleased it didn’t “sweep the board” because it didn’t deserve to. IMO. Go ahead, scream at me!
Well you’re in the minority on that one. I saw it twice in theaters here in a major city with a diverse crowd and everyone was engaged and entertained.
My experience was similar to Ameerah’s. Everyone seemed engaged. People laughed and cried. Even some men cried, including my boyfriend. We took my 13 year old son another mom, and her 14 year old daughter. The kids definitely got it and even my son liked it. The audience clapped when it was over.
Side note: I don’t understand why Tiffany is attacking you for commenting but it’s weird.
I was also underwhelmed by the movie. Yes probably sexism at play ( hello a bunch of white male voters) but I also think Barbie isn’t the typical Oscar movie. I don’t even think it should have been nominated for BP but it was a huge cultural phenomenon so I get that recognition was paid for that and I respect how it’s done well at the box office. I personally thought it was a bit formulaic. I do think Ryan was terrific – the best thing about it besides the set, makeup, costume, etc.- sadly I thought he was the best party of the movie. America had that famous monologue and was a touching character. Hollywood is sexist but I can see why Gerwig didn’t get the best director nom (movie could have been more focused) Robbie didn’t get actress (she didn’t have a lot to do).
The global box office is ~ $ 1.5 billion so far.
I don’t think it would have earned that by being a “pretty poor” movie. Even critics who can sometimes be quite curmudgeonly nasty if a film is beneath them, were charmed.
I know many people who went more than twice, just because the whole vibe at the theater was big fun pink party.
Let’s just be clear, a movie bringing in a bunch of money at the box office does not mean it’s Oscar worthy and the end all, be all of film. Case in point, Super Mario Bros made $1.36 billion globally. The movie was fun and cute but y’all are delusional if you think it’s actually an Oscar contender or that that was Margot’s best performance
“I don’t think it would have earned that by being a “pretty poor” movie.”
Wow, sorry, no. Hard disagree on that. Look at the list of top grossing films of all time, a lot of absolute GARBAGE has made over a billion dollars. (Anyone weeping over the “snub” of Transformers 3 and 4?).
I thought Barbie was terrific, so the discourse swinging towards “but it was a phenomenon!” as a reason to be nominated does no one any favours. I mean, I get that the Oscars are not the subjective thing they pretend to be (the public narrative matters), but it is one of the best PR resources for small films like Anatomy of a Fall, etc. Best case scenario would still be popularity does not matter for the Oscars.
@Nanea
Good thing they gave their opinion on the movie . If you liked it, fine, here’s a cookie. Clearly, they clearly didn’t .
Maybe the Academy didn’t like it because it was missing the white savior narrative? Crash, The Blindside, Green Book….
Interesting how we define “Oscar-worthy”. It’s almost like the Academy is mostly comprised of gratuitous, self-congratulatory white men who have a preference for films that make themselves feel good about being, ya know, white men.
Just one couple here, but my husband and I have watched it three times. In the first viewing, I didn’t laugh a whole lot. I found it desperately sad and nearly cried in a couple of scenes. Had to watch it a second time to get the laughs. And we watched the third time because there’s a zinger every other line and we wanted to catch everything.
You’re in the minority. I saw it with my husband, mom, and sister in law in a packed theatre in Fort Saint John BC Canada, which is a small rough oil and gas town, and there were as many men as women, and the men were laughing along with the women. It was a fantastic experience. Seriously, it was delightful to see men and their daughters together at this film.
Maybe Barbie will win Best Picture? Or maybe Hollywood wanted to remind GG that they haven’t forgotten her affair with heavily pregnant Jennifer Jason Leigh’s husband? JJL’s parents were/are friends of some of these old-school voters.
@Enthusiast, do you know for a FACT that Greta Gerwig was having an affair with Noah Baumbach while Jennifer Jason Leigh was “heavily pregnant”?
Per Wikipedia: “Their son was born on March 17, 2010. Leigh filed for divorce on November 15, 2010, in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in September 2013.[52]
Baumbach’s romantic and creative collaboration with actress, writer, and director Greta Gerwig began in late 2011, after they met during the production of Greenberg.”
Your description of these vindictive “old-school voters” sounds like something the BM or Rota Rats might have cooked up. I surprised “snub” wasn’t in there.
In any event, Greta and Noah are now married and have two sons of their own. Is is really necessary to drag them them through the mud?
I was underwhelmed by Barbie too. I enjoyed it, thought it was a fun summer movie – but it wasn’t lifechanging or anything. I went with my husband and our two sons and they enjoyed it too, maybe not as much as I did bc so many of the Barbie references were over their heads, but they enjoyed it.
I think I might have liked it more actually had I not heard repeatedly how amazing it was.
Agree! it was fun time but that’s really it and I don’t see myself rewatching it. I’m kinda surprised at the noms it did get outside of the more technical stuff like lighting, production, make up and wardrobe. If those were snubbed then I think I’d be more like “wtf” as they were hands down the best part of barbie imo. Especially the fashion!
Dearest Sparrow, I agree with you. It was sophomoric, juvenile, and boring.
I’m replying under you, Jananell, not just because you had a similar experience but because sometimes my comments land right at the bottom or midway on a different thread, making zero sense. I’m so glad that I’m not alone on here in my reaction. It was a strange event because I went as part of a group of mums making up a birthday party with kids. There were other parents in there doing the same. Plus a mix of adults and teenagers. The women in my group were a mixed bunch – some had played with Barbies as kids and loved her, others had never owned a Barbie but went because of all the noise about it, and some because their kids play/ed with them now. I was neither here nor there about it but was more engaged about going because of all the hype; I thought this has got to be good because it’s everywhere. I’ve never had such a let-down experience film-wise. It’s really interesting to read people’s positive experiences because it just shows that we’re all human and responses are different. I am not one to stay to the bitter end of a film or a book and sense that I’d have left early if I’d been on my own, but I didn’t and tried to get into it. But no. I imagine the money it raked in is testament to the hype it ramped up at the start. It got me in!
It wasn’t that great of a film and this entire discourse is screaming peak white feminism.
I’m surprised that was your experience. I went with my husband, stepson, and then-11 year old son.
We were all laughing, I cried (during the hard to be a woman speech), and my son said, “that was an awesome movie!” after it was finished.
Everyone that I spoke to afterwards said they weren’t expecting a lot and were very impressed.
It really is gross. And what’s so weird is the rush from some women to defend the Academy LOL, as if the Academy hasn’t been showing us who they are for decades now. Instead of coming up with elaborate theories at to why Margot and Greta didn’t get nominated, maybe just use the Occam’s Razor principle here folks: the more excuses you have to make, the more unlikely the explanation. The Oscars have long been a racist and sexist institution and this snub is just the latest example of that.
Since the 19th century, women’s culture and women writers in the US were negatively associated with low brow culture and popular culture, while men’s craft was deemed serious and respectable for the mid to upper classes. (That’s why Nathaniel Hawthorne is known for saying “America is now wholly given over to a damned mob of scribbling women” and I should “have no chance of success while the public taste is occupied with their trash.”….”)
Then and now, women artists and laborers are deemed not serious, not smart, too sentimental, and too popular. Of course– this is def about patriarchy. Anything related to women—esp if it’s popular– is read as implicitly inferior. And yes, women participate in their own oppression all the time!
Yes, everything you said here–beautifully stated.
Totally agree that art made by women has been denigrated. I love Jane Austen novels for example – and I bet she isn’t recognized as much as she would be if women ruled the world. I also love rom-coms and don’t like big action movies, which dominate the film industry now. So my feeling about Barbie isn’t because it’s made by women. Honestly Barbie to me felt like the big action marvel movie- formulaic, great production values, etc. but not that interesting or compelling to watch. But hey I’m glad that it did well, because that means women can do well being somewhat mediocre like the men. Again just my opinion but it’s why the outrage over the lack of noms for Gerwig or Robbie seems overblown to me. And as others pointed out, they were recognized in other categories.
Where was this energy for Viola Davis and Gina Blythewood for The Woman King, which was also a hit for the studio. It was never gonna be a billion dollar box office, but it did well to make back production and marketing.
Huh? #OscarsSoWhite is a whole thing that happens every single year precisely because of snubs like that.
You mean the campaign started and fueled by Black women? The same one lots of white women rolled their eyes at? Y’all cannot be serious
@TIFFANY
Right, and you know why that energy was not there.
No talk about PoC dominating the majority of nominated supporting actresses.
@Tiffany precisely. I’m really confused by the noise of this on every level. Woman King should have been nominated, and the press talked about the snub a little bit, and it was kind of discussed, but this level of outrage over Barbie is OTT compared to the outrage that Woman King should have received for being snubbed and that was an honest snub, and if my memory serves correctly, it was “well who should be take off/remove then?” and everyone was in agreeance with that line of thought. Yet here we are a year later, and now it feels patronizing to hear, “Well, who should be removed then?” which is frowned upon as a legitimate argument. I’m lost in the sauce here.
My comment on a post from yesterday:
Vanity Fair said it even better:
“It’s the Oscar snub so egregious even the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation felt compelled to weigh in: “Hypothetically, if I was going to nominate a film about a badger, starring a badger, called Badger, for best picture…I would also nominate the badger, right?”
I think this comment quoted in Vanity Fair says it all!
I think why the backlash is so big is that the industry as a whole made a big deal about the money Barbie brought it and what it did for the movie going experience post Covid. Then to not give the two women who were behind it their due credit is rather incredulous.
A number of the other actors/movies/directors who didnt get nominations made amazing works/acted their heads off but as a whole their films didn’t have the cultural impact Barbie has had.
My husband, five yr old daughter and I all love watching it together. We have choreographed a dance to I’m just Ken, my husband wants an I’m Kenough hoodie. It’s become one of our go tos that we all love and we love the message it is giving to our daughter.
So for us it’s the best film of the year because it’s one that we as a family have created memories and experiences around that will last for a lifetime.
Agree! Barbie was the first movie in YEARS/Pandemic to drag my lazy, cheap a** out to a movie theater. I went with my sister, wore pink and laughed/cried with all the others in the PACKED theater.
I love Hillary Clinton’s tweet. If any woman knows what that’s like, it’s her!
I haven’t seen all the nominated movies, but until this list was announced the other day, I’d forgotten all about Annette Benning or that she was even still working.
HRC feeling their pain more than most of us I’m sure. And, yeah, Nyad is a Lifetime movie. Not Oscar worthy. I have no problem deleting noms to make room for Gerwig and Robbie.
I just don’t get it. Margot and Greta were both still nominated for Oscars, and arguably in categories that they might actually win. Yes, Barbie was a huge commercial success. But the Oscars are supposed to celebrate the craft of acting, yes? Not box office numbers? So I don’t think that Barbie being the biggest movie means that they should automatically clean up every single award at the Oscars.
Personally, I think celebrating Margot as a producer is so much more impactful than giving her another Best Actress nom. Isn’t celebrating woman producers producing feminist content the entire point? I think she was wonderful as Barbie, but she wasn’t the best of the year and so to give her a nomination just because she should be *nominated* but not because she deserves to *win* seems unfair when there are plenty of other incredible actresses who deserve a little shine, too. But, the producer Oscar? 100% she earned that.
Same goes for Greta, sure we need more women directors nominated – but one was this year, just not Greta. Sure, I’d love to have ALL women directors in the category like we’ve had all men for years, but if Greta *had* been the one woman included, would we still be having this convo, because somehow it doesn’t seem like it.
I’m not defending the Academy, I just think conversations like this are such a waste of time when there are actual women and people being oppressed and snubbed and left out and talked over, even at this exact same awards show!
Agree fully. There’s no reason that they should be nominated simply because the movie was (and the movie I’m skeptical about as BP).
Fully agree. Especially with Margot! Her getting a nom as a producer is freaking HUGE and I can’t believe more people are not recognizing that. Maybe people don’t understand what all goes into producing a movie but this nom is so much more important than a nom for best actress that she was absolutely NOT going win anyway. I’m just really shocked people care more about nomination she had no hope of winning vs a producing which is huge and a win for female producers. Everyone is doing entirely too much imo.
@Sunday you are spitting straight facts. I’m not really seeing this as a snub. Box Office has never been a straight translation to Oscar nom.
…… yeeeeaahhhh I don’t get why you folks don’t get it.
– Massive cultural response (from both fans and haters)
– Timely, relevant themes (feminism and patriarchy) especially for an industry with a “Times Up” movement
– Shattered box-office records
– Original script
– Profound attention to historical detail…. Barbie’s looks and sets and line of toys span 50plus years of Americal pop and consumer culture.
SO comparing Barbie to Transformers 4 just seems ridic, and you must know that right?
Everyone has been talking about Barbie for a full year, whether we liked it or hated it or didn’t even see it. That’s why these are snubs, plain and simple. No need to contort ourselves into pretzel shapes to argue simple facts.
But again, it got nominated for those things! It’s nominated for Best Picture. It’s nominated for Best Screenplay. It’s nominated for costume design and production design. Two acting nominations, two song nominations.
That’s not nothing. 8 Oscar nominations is pretty significant.
I’m sure they’re them asking themselves: do they play the patriarchy game & show up to all the pre-events, or no? That’s the question we all ask ourselves when the patriarchy shows itself.
Considering how incredibly petulant and condescending that would be to the scores of other female artists who could only DREAM of the success Barbie has achieved (both culturally AND at the Oscars), no I don’t think Greta and Margot are asking themselves that. They seem way too smart and self-possessed to the same myopic approach to these nominations that the unhinged corners of their fandom have taken.
Looking at the directors nominees, what jumped out at me is that there were two directors of smaller international films. Someone was pointing out that the Academy has been expanding membership, including far more non-American/British members. This voting bloc likely has very little interest in righting Hollywood’s historic wrongs
All this outrage for a two women who have still been nominated and nary a word over the decades of black women and brown women routinely snubs from these awards.
Make it make sense.
The voters had no idea who would end up winning the Nominations. So had zero idea while voting. It is misogyny. This all proves the point of the movie tho.
⁷I’m so confused by your comment in response to Girl_ninja comment?
What does your comment have to do with the little or no outrage for the snobs of black, brown, and Poc.
@IMARA219
Right all these historic moments ( sad that it took decades to happen), and it’s still getting overshadowed and pushed to the side as unappointment.
Yes this whole thing is bewildering to me, my comment from yesterday:
This entire conversation is starting to feel like peak feminism because so many POC and even BIPOC were nominated this year, yet there is outrage that these privileged YT women didn’t get a shot at this particular brass. It doesn’t sit right in my spirit. I had no idea that America’s nomination is actually historic or that an Afro-Latino man also picked up a nom because the headlines want to make this about Barbie. This is not cool.
Yes. You see, this is another element about Barbie that I didn’t like. I saw it, didn’t enjoy it. It was only afterwards that I heard Gerwig speak about the project, and it was as if she and MR had made the movie to end all movies on behalf of all women. That in itself speaks to an arrogance. Watching the film, I felt hit over the head with a feminist message that was muddled. Now it’s an affront to have not got a nomination, and as if all women should feel pain on their behalf.
Oh. my. gawd. Make it stop.
Margot is nomiated as a producer this year, Greta got a nom for the screenplay, America got a supporting actress nom.
Mutiple-Academy-Award-nominee Margot Robbie and mutiple-Academy-Award-nominee Greta Gerwig are going to be just. fine.
There was absolutely nothing Oscar-worthy about this film. It was light fun. It was not complex, nor subversive.
That doesn’t mean the academy isn’t sexist, because it is very sexist. Two things can be true at the same time.
Glad white feminism on social media platforms is preoccupied with this while the rest of us take on fascism and genocide, makes the struggle a little easier, I guess.
Is there anything more tedious than the those that rush to show their hipster cred by hating on the popular thing? This movie was not only the box office champ but just if not better reviewed than the other best pictures nom. While noms are subjective-not nominating the woman who directed one of the best reviewed movies of this or any year that had a number of complicated scenes and set pieces is weird. Also that only one woman can be nominated it seems for director.
Yes other snubs happen but like last year some just are egregious and get noticed more. Annette is this years Leslie but I also think Margot was a long shot. The showy role was Ken and often that gets rewarded. Margot was like Tom cruise in Maverick. Movie does not work without them but also not the kind of performance that gets honored
Ultimately I liked Holdovers and American fiction better than Barbie but the artistry of Barbie is great.
It is kind of tiresome. Everyone is entitled to their opinion but I see people making an entire personality out of hating this film.
It’s literally a post about the movie so people are going to offer opinions on….the movie. I don’t think anyone on here offering differing opinions on Barbie has made it their entire personality.
some people thought it was an excellent amazing movie that deserved every nomination out there. Some people didn’t. It doesn’t mean that people in the latter category are anti-feminist women haters (sure, some are, but not everyone.)
See, to me these posts are about sexism in the Academy–it’s not a post talking about the release of Barbie and all the associated press. We’ve had PLENTY of posts for people to give their opinion on whether they liked the movie or not yet we have the same commenters opining over and over again about how the movie wasn’t good or Oscar worthy on threads that are addressing a different issue entirely. It’s weird to see so many people going to bat for a racist, sexist institution simply because they disliked the Barbie movie. After a while, it starts to feel like a poorly-disguised attempt to shut down a more important conversation.
Respectfully, this is factually inaccurate: “This movie was not only the box office champ but just if not better reviewed than the other best pictures nom.”
The only Best Picture nominee with with worse reviews is Maestro (6.7 on IMDB and 80% on RT, compared to Barbie’s 6.9 IMDB and 88% RT). The other eight nominated films have scores 7 and above on IMDB and well into the 90s on RT. So. Make of that what you will. I’m not saying Barbie isn’t good! But this discourse is is running amok so we should fact check where we can 🙂
Gerwig is maybe a snub, but Robbie not as much. She was good, but not Oscar good, particularly when you put her alongside performances like Sandra Hüller’s.
There were also a number of other excellent films this year by female directors who were not nominated: Celine Song for Past Lives, Emerald Fennel for Saltburn, Sofia Coppola for Priscilla…. I would definitely replace Scorcese’s nom with any of these (including Gerwig); he’s a great director but also makes the same movie over and over again.
That’s why I snorted when Scorsese was banging on about superhero movies. A—Hollywood has always had popcorn movies. It’s not a new phenomenon. In fact his contemporaries Spielberg and Lucas gave birth to the modern blockbuster. And some of them are great and indelible and will be remembered long after The Irishman. B—he *does* make the same movie over and over. Some are great, some not so much. But he’s really only stepped out of his wheelhouse once. For Age of Innocence. Even KOTFM is a mobster movie just in Oklahoma. That’s why he couldn’t center it on the Osage.
All this outrage is peak white feminism
It’s actually not.
“The goal of white feminism is not to alter the systems that oppress women—patriarchy, capitalism, imperialism—but to succeed within them.”
@Blanca I agree. And I am glad to see more discourse about the problematic undertones of this outrage.
Ever since 2016, when way too many white women voted for Mr “u can just inject bleach to beat vid, right?”, I have been totally unable to defend a lot of white feminism.
But call me old fashioned – I think this was irrational and unfair, in the same way that all sexism and racism is irrational and unfair, and I don’t see how staying silent is any better.
I personally can’t stand GG for cheating with NB on Jennifer Jason Leigh. I didn’t think the movie was so awesome it deserved all the awards nods it’s received – yes it was good, a bit underwhelming for me personally. And no one I knew even wanted to see it. But do I think it was great – or even award caliber great? NO. As a screenwriter, I’ve read the screenplay and while the dialogue was decent, the plot seemed lacking.
But that’s the thing about films – everyone is entitled to have an opinion, it’s purely subjective and rightfully so.
@Becks “But again, it got nominated for those things! It’s nominated for Best Picture. It’s nominated for Best Screenplay. It’s nominated for costume design and production design. Two acting nominations, two song nominations.”
… And all of this excellence is somehow, magically, totally separate from the director and lead actress?
Let me say it back… “The work is great, the impact exceeded expectations, and we will happily praise and benefit from all of it… but we don’t acknowledge that the women who did this work, had this impact, are in any way noteworthy.”
Losing the Oscars in Best Director and Best Actress would have been one thing. They were not even nominated.
But do you have that same anger and energy for the other 5 movies that are up for Best Picture and not Best Director, including Celine Song, another female not nominated for Best Director?
EVERYONE! Get! A! Grip! It was nominated for EIGHT Oscars! Margot and Greta were BOTH nominated! It’s a good movie that got a lot more recognition that other (arguably better!) good movies (hello May/December, Origin, Fallen Leaves) to name a few. OK Greta wasn’t nominated for best director…that does kind of suck, but neither were 5 other directors of BP nominees!
Also can I just respond to this: “But the two snubs together… the message is sexism, the message is “we don’t value what Robbie and Gerwig did.”
Respectfully, can I point out that Margot’s “snub” from a best actress nominee can be attributed to several things, but sexism isn’t one of them? Now, if a male actor had taken one of the Best Actress slots that would have presumably gone to Margot, we could have the “sexism” conversation. But as far as I am aware, all 5 Best Actress nominees are women.
As for Hillary’s tweet…I don’t really think it’s the “slay” that some of you seem to take it as. If anything, it seems to mark a curdling point in this discourse that unfortunately is fast-tracking Barbie and its girl-bossy finger-snap die-hards (something that the film actually satirized!) towards Oscar Villain-hood.
If you love this movie as much as you purport to, savor the amazing 8 (!!) nominations, Greta and Margot’s respective nominations, and AMERICA FERRARA’s nomination, and pour one out for the fans of the other women-helmed films that gotten little-to-no recognition and don’t have the millions and millions of dollars to take home as consolation prizes.