A cozy throw blanket, a zodiac constellation necklace and a hairdryer brush



From CB: The last time I ordered Revlon eyeshadow primer was May of 2023 and my tube still has plenty of product left in it! It helps my eyeshadow last longer without creasing and it’s so affordable at under $9. This listing has over 7,300 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it’s just as good as more expensive primers, that it makes their eyeshadow go on smoother and last all day and the tube lasts forever. I also included my favorite eyeshadow palette of all time in the header image. I just reordered that and I still love it. Here are some more things Rosie and I are looking at on Amazon.

A zodiac constellation necklace that looks expensive



From CB: These zodiac constellation necklaces come in silver and gold tone finishes and in two versions for each zodiac sign – connected and unconnected. They are so understated pretty and affordable, at under $14 and under $11 when you check the 20% off coupon. These would make a great gift for yourself or a friend. This listing has over 2,300 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say these necklaces are pretty, that they don’t tarnish and like that they come in a box suitable for gifting. Some have taken the medallion off and put it on a different chain. “My daughter loves it. Looks cute. Not too big. Dainty and sweet necklace. Perfect for my teenager. I wish I would have gotten myself one.” “I haven’t taken off this necklace since I got it because I wanted a small dainty necklace to wear with my other one and it is so cute. It does not change colors(I got the gold). It still looks the same as when I got it. I love it. Worth every penny.” “Everyday necklace that looks expensive!”

An undereye cream you’ll wish you bought sooner



From CB: It’s been a while since we’ve featured this eye cream by trusted brand Cerave. Cerave Eye Repair cream is formulated with ceramides to help reduce puffiness and undereyecircles. It’s the number one bestseller in eye creams and is on sale now for under $14. This listing has over 59,000 ratings, 4.3 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say it’s safe for sensitive skin, that it’s moisturizing and that it reduces their undereye bags and fine lines. “My dark eye bags tend to look blueish and this cream actually improved them in a manner that no other eye cream had before. I first saw a decrease in the color/darkness and then started seeing smoother (less harsh lines) under eye bags.” “I started getting darks circles underneath my eyes about two years ago. I’ve tried a couple products and by far this is the best one that actually works! I’m 35, not sure if there’s a certain age when dark circles, bags, etc start but if you have them this product should be your go to. I’ve been using it for almost 2 weeks now!” “I wish I had a before picture, but my under eye was so dark for many years. I used this twice a day, without fail, for a month and it lightened under my eyes so well.”

A bodycon midi dress that is so flattering



From CB: I’m starting to think about spring and all the cute outfits I can put together. This short sleeve, off the shoulder bodycon dress by Ezbelle comes in size ranges for size 4 to 22 and in 26 different colors and prints, all under $40. It can be styled dressy or casual. This listing has over 7,700 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. There are so many great pictures of women rocking this dress. It’s said to be cute, comfortable and flattering. “Love this dress! Bought last minute for a wedding, and it fit like a dream. For reference, I am 5’6 ,160lbs and got the Medium in black. It’s super flattering, hugs my curves, but still comfortable. The length is great as well and hits a few inches below the knee, but can be shorter if you pull up at the waist.” “This dress is so cute and so comfy! In 5’10 250lbs I just had a baby a couple months before this and this dress made me feel so goofd! The fabric is so nice and stretchy but doesn’t stay stretched out!” “This dress hides the baby pooch and hits me in all the most flattering ways! I got so many compliments!”

An under $20 fleece throw blanket you’ll want to use all day



From CB: My dog loves chewing blankets so I’m looking for a new affordable throw blanket that doesn’t look cheap. This fleece throw by Bedsure comes in over 30 different colors and raised patterns. The throw blanket is under $20, with some colors under $16, and the king-sized version is under $35. This listing has over 1,700 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it looks luxurious, that it washes well without pilling and that it’s warm and cozy. “For the price of this throw this is a great value! Looks super luxury and feels so comfortable and cozy. I washed it before putting it on the couch and there was no pilling. It’s lightweight but pretty warm. Already planning on purchasing another color.” “I bought 2 of these in yellow. as a gift and the other for my use. So soft – and the yellow is very warm color not overly bright. Doesnt shed. Would buy again. Has quickly become my go to blanket.”

A hair dryer brush that makes it look like you got a blowout



From Rosie: The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer is an Amazon bestseller and was voted “Best Blow Dry Brush” by fans. This dryer works on all hair types and lengths, giving volume, shine, and a smooth finish. It has over 480,000 ratings, 4.6 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. It’s affordable at around $40 depending on the model and color. People rave about how smooth and good their hair looks after using it. “It has been an absolute game-changer in my hair styling routine. One of the most significant benefits I’ve noticed is the elimination of the need for a flat iron.” “I’ve found that this tool is versatile and can be used to create various hairstyles, from sleek and straight to voluminous curls. The added volume and lift it provides make my hair look fuller and more voluminous.” “All my life I’ve had frizzy thick hair, totally unmanageable. The one-step voluminous plus is easy to use, fast, does not burn at all, and works like a charm.”

A portable humidifier and diffuser that creates a relaxing, nice-smelling atmosphere



From Rosie: This humidifier uses LED lights and a flame effect to look like it’s a little desktop firepit. You can also add essential oils for a relaxing, aromatherapy experience. You have the option to buy it in black or white, each for $30. It has a 4.1 star rating, more than 1,100 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People who have purchased it say it’s very relaxing and creates a beautiful ambiance. “Just one has made a noticeable difference in moisture. Beautiful ambiance for meditation. Perfect release of sectional oil.” “I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts and I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night.” “Looks and works nice. Creates a beautiful atmosphere.”

An affordable grinder for your coffee and spices



From Rosie: This Krups grinder easily and quickly grinds your coffee beans, spices, herbs, and nuts in just one push of a button. The lid acts as a measuring cup and as far as coffee goes, it can hold up to 3ox of beans, which makes approximately 12 cups of coffee. The black version is less than $20 and there is also an option for one with a removable bowl that’s currently under $40. This grinder has a 4.6 star rating, more than 70,890 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People like how easy it is to use and say it works really well. “This multifunctional device has rapidly become a vital tool in my kitchen, giving great performance and ease of use that genuinely distinguishes it. I can effortlessly grind coffee beans, spices, dry herbs, and even nuts with a single press.” “Very easy to use. Very good grinder and it’s been a lot nicer in terms of taste to grind the beans rather than buying ground coffee.” “Overall, it has exceeded my expectations. Its easy-to-use design, remarkable power, and versatility make it an indispensable tool…I heartily recommend this grinder to other coffee fans and home cooks – you won’t be disappointed!”

A gel that cleans the crevices of your car and keyboard



From Rosie: This gel can be used to clean out the crevices in your car, keyboards, cell phones, TV remotes, and more. It’s like a putty or thick slime that you push into the area you want to clean to remove dirt and dust particles. It’s also reusable, but cannot be used with water. You can pick one up for under $10. It has a 4.1 star rating, more than 4,100 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Users say it works as advertised and really picks up all that hard-to-reach gunk. “This product looks like a plain old kid slime toy but don’t be deceived. It works immediately right out of the jar. It’s ability to reach into small cracks makes it a must have for detailing any automobile interior.” “I use this stuff for my truck, and my keyboard. It does a good job of picking up all of the little pieces of “stuff” that don’t want to budge.” “These things pick up all the little crumbs in the cracks! They get gross but they work!”