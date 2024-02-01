The Sussexes issued a statement about the Senate hearing on online child safety

Back in October, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to New York to participate and co-host events around World Mental Health Day. Archewell and Project Healthy Minds did an inaugural forum about internet safety and youth mental health, and the event was moderated by Carson Daly. The Sussexes were also joined by Dr. Vivek Murthy, the US surgeon general, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Some of the discussion featured personal stories from parents who lost children because of internet bullying. Well, this week, the Senate Judiciary Committee had a hearing on online child safety, and Harry and Meghan issued a statement about it:
Today, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee held a bi-partisan hearing on online child safety in front of a packed room including dozens of parents whose children have suffered or died due to online harms. The Archewell Foundation has been working with many of these families to provide a support network for parents dealing with grief or who have children managing serious mental health conditions as a result of their exposure to harmful online content.
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and co-founders of The Archewell Foundation said:
“We applaud the bravery and determination of the thousands of parents around the country whose advocacy resulted in this hearing.
Over the past few years, we have spent time with many of these families, listening to their heartache and their hopes for the urgent change that is needed in the online space. This is an issue that transcends division and party lines, as we saw today at the Senate hearing. The best parenting in the world cannot keep children safe from these platforms. As one of the fathers shared with us: ‘If love could have saved them, all of our children would still be here.’
This is not the time to pass the buck of responsibility. It’s the time to make necessary change at the source to keep our children safe.”
I’m glad that the Sussexes are drawing attention to the hearing, because it wasn’t even on my radar and I doubt I’m alone there. There needs to be more oversight and additional mechanisms to deplatform people who actively seek to harm people (specifically children) online. That being said, it feels like it keeps getting worse and worse, especially with these social media companies being owned by some of the worst people in the world.
Always proud to see how the Sussexes are living a purpose driven life, focusing on issues of the most importance.
I saw some of that hearing and watching Josh Hawley grandstanding is just a reminder of the hypocrisy of the MAGA republicans.
Wasn’t that something, Girl_Ninja? And he was not the only one. Lindsay Graham telling Mark Zuckerberg he has blood on his hands was my personal favorite for Hypocrite of the Year award.
The headlines were “Mark Zuckerberg apologizes to the families.” The video then was Josh Hawley basically forcing Zuckerberg to turn around and apologize to these poor parents. It was awkward and basically meaningless-and it was taken that way by the families too.
Last year I was in a meeting with key Hill staffers about issues related to privacy and safety online and it was quite clear Republicans and Democrats are so far apart on this issue, nothing is going to happen. Despite all the grandstanding yesterday, Republicans are the ones opposed to regulation of any kind.
This 👆! The Republican outrage yesterday was strictly performative.
Good for them I’m happy they are speaking up about this and doing whatever they can. They have been talking about this particular subject for a while know.
I am always amazed at how articulate and well spoken Meghan is. You listen to some of the Royals taking it like listen to voice of the teacher on the Charlie Brown cartoons. Of course all the haters are making derogatory commentss on the Daily Mail. The British press and most of the readers are a joke. Even the Jamaican Prime Minister has commented on it.
“especially with these social media companies being owned by some of the worst people in the world.”
AND they don’t allow THEIR KIDS ANYWHERE NEAR TECHNOLOGY!!!
Zuck has his kids growing macadamia trees to feed to cattle on his giant ranch-to-table plantation/Bunker in Hawaii. The Google kids, the apple kids… All the silicon valley bigwigs are doing the back to nature free range kid thing.
Their kids read paper books, attend classes with real teachers, build cardboard sets and perform in real live plays, they garden to grow things … Heck they probably write homework with quills.
They build this bullshit for the poors.
The metaverse is for when the real world is a scarce good; AI is for when human doctors, teachers, lawyers are available only to the rich.