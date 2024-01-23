Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig’s Oscar snubs are absolutely ridiculous

There were plenty of snubs in this morning’s Oscar nominations, just as there are every year. It’s baked into the system, and I was expecting the acting snubs for Leo DiCaprio, Andrew Scott and Greta Lee. They were iffy, on-the-fence, and the wind was blowing in a different direction. But I am still reeling from the snubs for Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig. As I said in the podcast, it was unthinkable that Gerwig’s peers would not recognize what a big swing she took. Creating the physical sets, bringing in real creatives for the art direction, costuming, everything. Co-authoring the script, creating a light, happy movie for girls and women which also had a great message across the board. And to top it all off, Gerwig co-wrote and directed the most financially successful movie of the year, a cash-cow juggernaut.

It absolutely feels like the Oscar voters – including Gerwig’s peers in the directors’ branch – decided to punish her and punish Barbie specifically because the film was so successful and so creative. I like Christopher Nolan as much as the next person and I thought Oppenheimer was a good movie, but it was just… a by-the-books bio-pic with a jumpy timeline. That’s it. Gerwig took a much bigger swing.

It really pisses me off that people ignored what Margot Robbie did as an actress in Barbie too. I think it’s because Margot is so pretty and she already looks so much like a Barbie doll, it was easy for so many people to just assume she didn’t have to work at it or really do much. She gave a completely charming, sweet, funny and moving performance as Barbie, and she did it all while she was executive producing what turned out to be the most financially successful film of the year!! It’s part and parcel of Oscar voters not understanding how difficult it is for actors to do light comedy or be the emotional center of a “silly/light” movie. They think “good acting” is “Leo getting fake-mauled by a bear” or “an actor wearing a sh-tload of face prosthetics.”

The kicker is that Ryan Gosling got nominated! And his stupid “I’m Just Ken” song got nominated too!! It’s utterly asinine.

