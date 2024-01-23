Hardman: The Sussexes should start making lowkey visits to the UK

Robert Hardman sort of lucked out, releasing his new authorized biography on King Charles just as a major royal newscycle dominated headlines. Hardman has been giving a lot of interviews in the past week, and he’s updated his talking points to include his thoughts on the king’s enlarged prostate and the Princess of Wales’s hospitalization. Hardman, like so many authorized royal biographers, is a company man who will not rock the boat. He does his best “nothing to see here, everything is going smoothly” argument, ignoring the fact that Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace seem incapable of doing the same. Some highlights from Hardman’s interview in the Times:

What Hardman makes of all of the medical drama: With three senior royals out of the picture — Prince William, 41, has cancelled all engagements during his wife’s time in hospital — he views this as “a reminder that we have a slimmed-down monarchy. Elizabeth II had all her cousins, a whole extended family she could depend on. That’s not going to happen. There’s even less to go round for the next few weeks. But it just adapts and evolves. If it doesn’t adapt then it is doomed. It can’t stay in aspic.” In the short term, Hardman, 58, says we can expect “a bit of shuffling, but January is always a bit of a quiet time…[but] the back-up team is there: Princess Anne, the Edinburghs”. The result, however, will be a period of the monarchy being perceived as quite elderly.

William’s decision to scale back work commitments during his wife’s recuperation: It is “in keeping with the modern regular guy that I perceive him to be. I’m sure in previous generations that would have been more heavy lifting for the nanny,” but William will want to “keep things as normal as they can be” for the couple’s three children.

The Windsors will have to disclose more from here on out: Given this new level of transparency, Hardman says that from now on “people will expect that degree of clarity. If a member of the family goes to hospital, I don’t think they’ll be able to say it’s a minor operation, they will probably have to say what it is. That’s moving with the times.”

The future of the monarchy: Hardman believes the monarch’s future is “looking solid”. He adds: “It’s not a ratings game, they know that.” But there are long-term challenges that can’t be overlooked. Of the 14 realms outside the UK that the King inherited, nearly half are in the Caribbean. Reparations for slavery are a gnawing problem. “That is a debate that is not going to go away,” says Hardman. “It needs very careful handling. I think he’s going to be much more engaged in that than perhaps people think.”

The Sussex circus. “Charles is a realist, but he’s an optimist. Bridges can be rebuilt. Gradually, a new modus operandi will evolve, maybe when the children are a bit older.” He says that the way forward “is to make it less of a thing when they come over to Britain. The more that they do start coming back, maybe in the summer, to see Dad up in Scotland or whatever, that sort of thing very gently will lead to … some rapprochement between Harry and Meghan and the King.” However, Harry’s relationship with William is a “much more complex issue to be resolved”, and he says he wouldn’t be surprised if there was a sequel from Harry or indeed a book from Meghan.