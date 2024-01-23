Hardman: The Sussexes should start making lowkey visits to the UK

Robert Hardman sort of lucked out, releasing his new authorized biography on King Charles just as a major royal newscycle dominated headlines. Hardman has been giving a lot of interviews in the past week, and he’s updated his talking points to include his thoughts on the king’s enlarged prostate and the Princess of Wales’s hospitalization. Hardman, like so many authorized royal biographers, is a company man who will not rock the boat. He does his best “nothing to see here, everything is going smoothly” argument, ignoring the fact that Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace seem incapable of doing the same. Some highlights from Hardman’s interview in the Times:
What Hardman makes of all of the medical drama: With three senior royals out of the picture — Prince William, 41, has cancelled all engagements during his wife’s time in hospital — he views this as “a reminder that we have a slimmed-down monarchy. Elizabeth II had all her cousins, a whole extended family she could depend on. That’s not going to happen. There’s even less to go round for the next few weeks. But it just adapts and evolves. If it doesn’t adapt then it is doomed. It can’t stay in aspic.” In the short term, Hardman, 58, says we can expect “a bit of shuffling, but January is always a bit of a quiet time…[but] the back-up team is there: Princess Anne, the Edinburghs”. The result, however, will be a period of the monarchy being perceived as quite elderly.
William’s decision to scale back work commitments during his wife’s recuperation: It is “in keeping with the modern regular guy that I perceive him to be. I’m sure in previous generations that would have been more heavy lifting for the nanny,” but William will want to “keep things as normal as they can be” for the couple’s three children.
The Windsors will have to disclose more from here on out: Given this new level of transparency, Hardman says that from now on “people will expect that degree of clarity. If a member of the family goes to hospital, I don’t think they’ll be able to say it’s a minor operation, they will probably have to say what it is. That’s moving with the times.”
The future of the monarchy: Hardman believes the monarch’s future is “looking solid”. He adds: “It’s not a ratings game, they know that.” But there are long-term challenges that can’t be overlooked. Of the 14 realms outside the UK that the King inherited, nearly half are in the Caribbean. Reparations for slavery are a gnawing problem. “That is a debate that is not going to go away,” says Hardman. “It needs very careful handling. I think he’s going to be much more engaged in that than perhaps people think.”
The Sussex circus. “Charles is a realist, but he’s an optimist. Bridges can be rebuilt. Gradually, a new modus operandi will evolve, maybe when the children are a bit older.” He says that the way forward “is to make it less of a thing when they come over to Britain. The more that they do start coming back, maybe in the summer, to see Dad up in Scotland or whatever, that sort of thing very gently will lead to … some rapprochement between Harry and Meghan and the King.” However, Harry’s relationship with William is a “much more complex issue to be resolved”, and he says he wouldn’t be surprised if there was a sequel from Harry or indeed a book from Meghan.
Re: transparency… I’ll admit that I was pleasantly surprised that Charles did disclose his prostate issue and the clarity provided by BP likely soothed a lot of nerves and ended up calming everything down. It would have been much worse if Charles had done what Kensington Palace did, which is gracelessly obfuscate and refuse to do the bare minimum of transparency. The difference, I suppose, is that Charles is the head of state and Kate is not. Then again, the palace failed to disclose vital pieces of medical information about QEII’s health in her final years, so it can be done – which makes it even smarter that Charles did his disclosure.
As for what Hardman says about the Sussexes… again, this is coming from Charles’s official biographer, and this is probably close to Charles’s perspective, that the Sussexes have to make the effort to make peace and travel to Scotland this summer, etc. Which will be difficult because Charles has made it abundantly clear that Balmoral is whites-only and I don’t imagine he will extend an invitation to the whole Sussex family for anything. I hope the Sussexes spend the summer going on beach vacations and working on their projects.
No I think Harry is keeping his family safe and until he gets the protection he wants he will not be bringing his family to salt isle. He may come every now and then for his charities but that’s it. He doesn’t need to do anything for this cult after all the lies and harm they have done to him.
Robert Hardman is dreaming. Besides, Charles is not interested in his grand-children by Harry because they are mixed ethnicity, in other words they are black. Harry already told us in the CBS interview (USA) 2023, that he is not coming back. Harry is never bringing his family to the UK. His father stripped him, his wife, and his own grandson of security, took away Frogmore that Harry’s grandmother gave him. RAVEC stripped Harry of UK Met police security while in the UK. Harry only goes to the UK for business or court hearings with his own private security.
I honestly don’t even think this is the wish of Charles, I think it’s the wish of the people that write these books. There’s only so many times you can regurgitate the exact same stories told by six different people, and they seem dead set against actually writing about what’s going on in that family and with the Wales’ marriage. They want and need new stories and about people who will actually sell books. None of them are making Spare numbers that’s for sure.
Yah Charles does not want them back. He wants the attention and the love on him and Camilla. I truly don’t think Charles gives two sh*ts about his kids. He had them with a woman he didn’t love because he was forced to because of his role. He did the bare minimum with them. And now both are causing him headaches. I do think that Harry’s depiction of Camilla in Spare is probably unforgivable to Charles. He spent decades rehabilitating her image to make her Queen. Harry’s lawsuits also bring all of the palace leaking back to the forefront and we know that Camilla was knee deep in all of that.
If I were Meghan I don’t think I would ever set foot at Balmoral. If old Chuckles wants to see the children there are flights to the US daily and he can well afford one. Or he could make arrangements to meet elsewhere.
Excuse me chuck, what about Harry and his family security? What about their house you took away? Meghan is still being abused by a bunch of racist lunatics who would love nothing more than to bring harm to her , her husband and their children .when chuck gets off his rare and calls a press conference and says he would like the abuse to stop and he is so sorry for any pain he has caused, then maybe then Harry and his family can consider visiting chuck . However it will Have to happen at the airport because Like Kaiser said , Balmoral is still whites only . I would hope Meghan and her children visit chuck on the 12th of never . He won’t get to treat her like dirt ever again and definitely not those two beautiful babies of theirs
Hoping the Sussexes continue to protect their peace and safety by staying as far away from Harry’s birth family as possible.
I always get the impression that Harry doesn’t enjoy Balmoral. He barely went there as an adult so the expectation that he would take his family there is indeed coming from Charles’ camp. Plus, Hardman just assumes that all it will take for reconciliation is the children getting older. If they don’t get the security they need it’s unlikely that they will ever go to the UK.
It was where he was when Diana died, so maybe associations with that? And now QE died there and he associates it with Meghan being snubbed. Might not be somewhere he wants to spend time.
No, they shouldn’t. Because when this is all over, it will be flung back in their faces. Whatever is going on with Kate may be very complicated and nasty – and let’s face it, large parts of the media here and abroad will know, as will people surrounding her care who’ve let a word slip here and there. Just let her and her family get on with it; she’s got more than enough help. H&M should not be propping up an institution that didn’t protect them as family members in their own right and when they needed it most.
Why would Harry take his family for regular visits to a place where he doesn’t have a home and has no security?
Summer Camps for American children, Archie will be enjoying swimming in a lake somewhere and Lili at a playgroup for half day.
Harrry said Archie was very busy.
What does ‘official’ biographer mean,The subject has approved the writting and signed off the book?
Basically, yes and that they allow people to talk to the author.
Absolutely Amy, however Hardman was on a Loose women.yesterday and l.was surprised by him, he said the Queen loved Harry and was delighted they called Lilli after her but was upset by the BBC and press coverage if it, .she thought Willis who was far too ‘serious,’ but interestimg he let it be known the Queen insisted Harry close the London Olympics over Charles and William.!! .
I thought he was far more positive yesterday about Harry and less so.about the other brother , l.wonder where he got his talking points ??
@Katy: Hardman has been backtracking on the Lilibet story since the middle of last week because it made the Queen look bad and the public’s reaction to the story has been so negative.
I think he’s back-tracking because he got a cease and desist letter from Harry’s lawyers.
@Ameerah: I think if he got a cease and desist letter he would have leaked that to the press. He didn’t anticipate the backlash to this story and that it fell on his beloved Queen and that’s the reason why he’s backtracking.
So he actually said it was not an authorized biography and he only spoke to the people around Charles. But of course those people had to be authorized by Charles to speak with him so semantics. Either way, he’s been played and made a fool over the whole lilibet story.
@Jais: He’s not telling the truth. His book basically gives the Palace’s side of the story. The press have said that Hardman, who did the coronation documentary and the Philip tribute, had the Palace’s blessings to write the book.
Giving people around you permission does not mean you had any kind of say over the final book though.
And I feel like if this WAS an official “authorized” biography Hardman would say that and wouldn’t lie about it. That makes zero sense.
These royal reporters or commenters or whatever the f*ck they are should all have Ph.D’s in ignoring what actually happened that caused the Sussexes to be gone in the first damn place. Why would they even consider coming back? They don’t even have their own place to stay, having had that ripped away. And I guarantee they won’t be staying at Balmoral. So what exactly is in it for them to return besides more abuse and racist dog whistles? The return of the Sussexes to Britain is a royalist wet dream.
Mr Hartman tell the king to give frogmore back to harry and Meghan
Well if Charles wants H&M to make more visits to the UK then he needs to provide security for them – and no, staying at Clarence House or Sandringham with Charles and Camilla and their team is not the same thing.
And then as a threshold matter – I dont think H&M have any desire to go to balmoral. I think its very telling that when they did go to Scotland, it was to the Castle of Mey, not Balmoral. Balmoral just seems like a place for the family to try to curry favor with the monarch, plus all the rules, plus Harry’s memories of the place.
The best Harry and his family ( Meg and kids) can do is stay away from the toxicity that is the BRF. They build their life already and they need to protect that.
These people are taxpayer–funded. They should be required to be transparent about how the money is being spent.
And there should be a minimum amount of work they need to do. No regular person funding *them* can take 19 weeks off or more, and do school runs regularly, *and* stop doing the bare minimum just because a spouse is ill. They have a staff of 60, plus nannies, plus tax-dodging grandparents nearby.
Sorry. There’s nothing “modern” or “regular” about Bulliam, he’s play-acting, pretending to be a country squire who doesn’t care about the well-being of the peasants. Even if they starve, or school buildings can’t be heated properly.
As to the Sussex circus? Yeah, no. Too bad these people can’t be bothered to do their research, at least for a book, who started what *and* went against the wishes of QEII.
Last week, there was a piece that actually included Meghan and the kids in the talk about Harry coming back – and now, here we have another one. Interesting.
The door is always open, well except they cancelled his security and evicted him from his home.
NOPE, because if that’s what they wanted, Harry suing for the ability to use adequate security measures while in the UK wouldn’t even be a thing. It was all hee hee haw haw Harry has to let us know 28 days in advanced when he wants to grace us with his presence, and now that they have their way, they’re finding out it sucks. Sucks to SUCK. Y’all be safe out there.
So far this book on the new King seems to be a rehash of the daily fail and that families hate campaign against the Sussex’s, and of course they think the Sussex family should fly there to genuflect and receive their quarterly abuse with the children in tow to witness it all. I would truthfully question the mental health of any who chose that. Looking forward to see how badly this book ranks in a year.
Harry mostly hated being at Balmoral. When he was little he was shuffled of to play with the cooks children, her daughter Heather has some wonderful stories of that time. It was there that Ken Wharf first pointed out that William was a spoilt brat and was allowed to run riot and blamed any breakages on Harry. And of course the Queen mother always sided with William.
As for soft lad (more fitting name than Hardman) he needs to get some rear view mirrors, because at the rate that he’s back peddling, something big is going to hit him in a minute.
Why the hell would Harry and Megan want to take their precious children to the lair of medusa and the rage monster. If Harry and Megan ever set foot in the UK, I think it will be to stay with a member of his mothers family, and no one will know till they have left again
Harry is making soft visits back to the UK to sue the pants off the tabloids and hopefully bring them down so looks like Hardman’s dreams are coming true.