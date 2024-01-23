2024 Oscar nominations: some absolutely HUGE snubs this year

The Oscar nominations came out just now and holy crap, you guys. Those misogynist a–holes didn’t nominate Greta Gerwig for Best Director for Barbie. Not only that, Margot Robbie was snubbed in Best Actress!!! The Academy voters really said: we despise Barbie and girls and feminism. It’s insane!! While Barbie got nominated in Best Picture, the Gerwig and Robbie snubs are HUGE. Here are all of the big categories (and you can see the full nomination list here):

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest Best Director

Justin Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon Best Actress

Annette Benning, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

I won’t lie, I’m happy that Anatomy of a Fall made such a huge surge at the exact right moment. Sandra Huller absolutely deserves her nomination, and Justine Triet deserves everything too. I love that Bradley Cooper was snubbed for Best Director, because please, no one cares. Some love for Past Lives, but nothing for Greta Lee. Also: no nomination for Leo DiCaprio, thank God. Nothing for All of Us Strangers or Saltburn. May December got zero acting nominations, which is sad because Charles Melton really did give a great performance. I still can’t get over the Barbie snubs, holy sh-t.