2024 Oscar nominations: some absolutely HUGE snubs this year

The Oscar nominations came out just now and holy crap, you guys. Those misogynist a–holes didn’t nominate Greta Gerwig for Best Director for Barbie. Not only that, Margot Robbie was snubbed in Best Actress!!! The Academy voters really said: we despise Barbie and girls and feminism. It’s insane!! While Barbie got nominated in Best Picture, the Gerwig and Robbie snubs are HUGE. Here are all of the big categories (and you can see the full nomination list here):
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Director
Justin Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Actress
Annette Benning, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
I won’t lie, I’m happy that Anatomy of a Fall made such a huge surge at the exact right moment. Sandra Huller absolutely deserves her nomination, and Justine Triet deserves everything too. I love that Bradley Cooper was snubbed for Best Director, because please, no one cares. Some love for Past Lives, but nothing for Greta Lee. Also: no nomination for Leo DiCaprio, thank God. Nothing for All of Us Strangers or Saltburn. May December got zero acting nominations, which is sad because Charles Melton really did give a great performance. I still can’t get over the Barbie snubs, holy sh-t.
I think Ryan Gosling absolutely deserved his nomination for Barbie, but Margot Robbie made that movie. She’s the reason (well a big reason) why it made over a billion at the box office. And the other big reason – the director, Greta Gerwig. So disappointing.
I remember when Moulin Rouge (I think?) was nominated for Best Picture but not Best Director, and one of the presenters that night said something like “Moulin Rouge, a movie that apparently did not have a director.” (it happens more often now, that a movie is nominated for BP but not the director, but I think that’s a function of expanding the Best Picture category. It was much rarer a few decades ago.)
I think the supporting categories look interesting. I can see those going a few different ways.
Yeah that’s always weird to me. They did the same thing to Selma which was nominated for best picture, but not in the writing, acting, or directing categories. What made it the best picture then? I’m shocked but not shocked by the Barbie snubs. I feel like they’ve been telegraphing it since the BAFTA nominations, and I don’t think another actress in that role, or another director would have made such an impact.
ETA- I love the American Fiction recognition. I read Erasure when it came out two decades ago, and I am so happy Jeffrey Wright took that role.
Not exactly the same thing but the year Saving Private Ryan lost BP to f@$%ing Shakespeare In Love even though it won Best Director, Cinematography, Sound, Editing, and even Make-up was just the biggest disappointment and proved once and for all how Oscars can be bought, not earned. But I do agree that, despite BP being a broader category, it’s crazy how some directors (*cough* women *cough*) get overlooked but not the film itself.
@smcollins I forgot about that!! And I loved (still love) Shakespeare in Love, but I feel like its definitely Saving Private Ryan that has stood up as the better movie.
they would have to expand best director to up to ten slots as well to avoid that happening now.
I think RDJ has it locked up in best supporting actor, even though I think Ryan should win. although it would be right on par if a man was the only person who won for Barbie lol.
Billy Crystal described Barbra Streisand’s Prince of Tides as the film that directed itself
Kaiser that photo of Cillian you chose is a CRIME 😅
no Greta (either one!) or Margot is crazy. I also honestly don’t think America was very good in Barbie… /ducks.
I guess I have to watch Nyad now? the only BP nominee I’ve seen so far is Barbie lol, I gotta catch up.
I didn’t think she was either….I mean she was good…..but I cannot believe she got an Oscar nom and Margot didn’t (I know different categories, so it wasn’t a direct competition, but still.)
I honestly think her nomination was simply because they know her speech is popular lol. she was fine! but ehhhh.
Margot was so subtle and is the emotional heart of the movie and was SO good. her and Ryan were fantastic.
America got to give “the speech” which the chucklehead voters probably saw as more “worthwhile” than the incredibly tricky and finely nuanced acting Margot Robbie pulled off.
Clowns.
Edit: @Arizona, jinx! I think we hit publish at the same time at first!
America wasn’t that great in Barbie. Everyone was going on at the mouth about her “speech”, but if you’d watched Scandal, Papa Pope gave Olivia a speech like that once and did it much better.
I was surprised at how much I enjoyed Nyad. Good performances from Annette Bening, Jodie Foster and Rhys Ifans
Well they couldn’t hate “all” of the Barbie women because America Ferrera was nominated for Supporting Actress.
The Barbie snubs aren’t surprising but still are enraging.
I can’t with Cooper nominated for best actor.
And also Maestro for Best Picture. Seriously, it’s so meh. Best thing about the movie is Carey Mulligan, who absolutely deserved her nomination.
It makes no sense to nominate Barbie for best picture but not nominate the director or lead actor. What exactly made it a best picture contender? Best adapted screenplay? At least, America Ferrera made the cut.
How do they not nominate Greta!!! The set design was impeccable. The direction and writing had people laughing out loud and crying. It was layered in metaphors and jokes that seemed lighthearted on the surface but were very meaningful (like when Barbie said she felt unsafe rollerblading and Ken felt respected).
Ryan Gosling deserves his nomination for best supporting actor, but of course the man in the film gets the recognition.
Directing a comedy that is lighthearted and smart at the same time will get you zero love in Hollywood. You have to be pretty darn talented to make an intelligent comedy, and Greta did that in spades. Am I surprised that a bunch of old white men won’t reward a woman for being funny and smart? Nope.
Meghan’s homie Misan Harriman got nominated for his short film “The After”.
Maybe, we should also have two separate best directors categories, based on gender, just like best actor & actress.
It’s infuriating that it feels like the only way they’ll acknowledge women is if there’s an entire category that forces them to. You know they’d be maddeningly patronizing… like it’d be the Donna Reid Special Award for Excellence in Female Direction for Movies about Lady Stuff presented by Tampax.
Happy that Colman Domingo was nominated for Rustin.
Interesting, but also boring and predictable. It would be nice if there were more surprises with these awards shows instead of just picking a chosen few to get all the awards every year. So many amazing performances that get completely ignored.
Also, the Greta/Margot snubs are shameful.
AMERICA FERRERA?! Are you kidding me?! She did not deserve a nod. That should’ve gone to someone else. What a joke. Same with Annette Bening. Both those slots deserved to be someone else.
eyeroll but not surprising that Gosling gets a nod but Margot/Greta shut out. Figures.
And yea, Greta deserved a best director nod and it’s pretty ridic she didn’t get one.
I liked Barbie, but I don’t think it was this earth-shattering moment for feminism or that the role itself required Margot to act her ass off. It was good, the message was good, but I don’t agree that it is a huge snub.
I think it’s a big snub because of the impact the movie had. it was a commercial and critical success. it revived major interest in the movies, and Oppenheimer would not have done as well were it not for the Barbie boost (it still would have been fine and nominated for a lot).
not nominating Greta for director is an enormous snub even though I agree that the movie itself is lacking.
I’m with you, and I’m glad to finally see someone else who feels that way. Good message, fun to watch, but WOW, a lot of people have been so insistent about it. Like, if you didn’t absolutely adore it, they’d jump straight to the conclusion that you were anti-woke, or that you didn’t care about supporting other women, etc.
Agreed. Couldn’t even get through it frankly. In my country it was popular among kids but most of the women I know only saw it when it got released on cable.
Yeah, I expected to love Barbie when I saw it and it was just…fine? The only thing I loved about it was how many toxic men hated it, but I haven’t been tempted to rewatch it now that it’s streaming, it was just an ok movie to me.
I don’t get the love for The Holdovers. I saw it, loved it, will recommend it and watch it again.
But it was a perfectly pleasant boarding school dramady where poor little rich boy and sad sack teacher have a that ‘holiday that changes their lives” with some black ppl thrown in.
Great acting, fine writing, absolutely charming film. But this is just another film in this category. It brought absolutely nothing new to the table. (Except somewhat centering the black characters a bit than these movies usually do.)
Past Lives is a horrible omission. And to not recognize what Greta Gerwig pulled off with Barbie is unfuckingforgivable. (I didn’t even love Barbie but even I could see the achievement!)
Hollywood has to pretend that Barbie was just another IP movie, so they can keep churning them out while ignoring the fact that it was the quality of the movie that made audiences live it.
Yes, the misogyny of it all is enraging. And that includes all the pick me girls who whined about it being “Feminism 101.” People really don’t recognize when they are just giving ammunition to the other side.
Burn it all down. Barbie saved the movie experience. Oppenheimer would have done well, but nowhere near a billion, without the Barbie audience. And now they want to pretend it didn’t happen.
Yikes out of all the pics to use for a header photo of Cillian Murphy LMAO you chose the scariest one. He either is gorgeous or terrifying looking, no in between.
Nominating Cooper for best director would have been too much. Gosling being nominated and not Robbie is rough and just stupid.
With Ryan and America Ferrera (lol she was completely mediocre) getting in, not nominating Margot as well IS a snub.
Macron’s must be so mad for justine triet’s nomination, it makes me glad. When she won the palme d’or in cannes, she made a very political speech against his social politics and he has a very childish reaction.
It is such a huge snub- and the point of the movie- that the man got nominated and the women who made it possible didn’t. To the point that snub isn’t even the right word, and I truly wonder if there will be a large boycott of the Oscars or if Ryan will give the nomination back? He deserved it, but I don’t know if I could have that while Margot and Greta were snubbed. I won’t judge him if he doesn’t do that, obviously.
@errgirl
Um, boycott? That’s a bit extreme. Nobody’s gonna boycott just because Greta didn’t get a directing nom. Did anybody boycott when the countless black women have been snubbed for Best Director, like Ava DuVernay? I liked Barbie, and do think Greta deserved a directing nom, but there seems to be an extreme reaction brewing to the omittance that…definitely that energy wasn’t there all the times PoC filmmakers got shut out.
Also lol at Gosling refusing or ‘giving it back’ – it doesn’t matter what he does. The nomination still stands and exists, they are not going to remove it and replace him with someone else just because he ‘doesn’t feel right having it’
There seems to be some entitlement with the Barbie movie and noms and it’s all coming from white women.
You have no idea what my reaction was to any previous POC snubs or even what my race is.
And there was an #OscarsSoWhite movement a few years ago, and that was what I was thinking of with the outrage we see from women about the snubs.
I know that Greta and Margot didn’t get nominations for directing and acting, respectively, but they weren’t completely snubbed. That adapted screenplay nod is for Greta and Noah Baumbach. The best picture nomination is for the producers and Margot’s production company got that nod.
I was really hoping that Barbie would get nominations for production design and they did! Along with costume design! And TWO of the songs from Barbie were nominated for best song. With also two acting nominations from the movie, I’m sure the Barbie cast and crew is still celebrating this.
I agree it’s a win for the film to have so many nominations, especially as I’m sure for YEARS as they developed it, it was brushed off as a goofy fluff movie. I’m glad it’s been recognized, but it really is terrible that of all the big, media covered nominations, the star/producer and director, the two women who worked to make it happen, did not get individual nominations.
“Barbie” will be studied in film schools for generations. I’m apoplectic that Gerwig and Robbie were snubbed (it now has to be painfully obvious to everyone how much the fix is in with these crusty white boys), and yet my little soft heart hopes that the fact this movie will be a staple for generations to come would be better for its long-term legacy.
I don’t care about Greta snub, I’m so happy that Justine Triet is nominated in Best Director!!
Both of them should have been nominated. There shouldn’t be an either or in this.
America Ferrera???? What a a joke.
Hollywood hates powerful women. What Robbie and Gerwig accomplished blew the concept of centering men out of the water. Hollywood men aren’t going to let that go unpunished.
If that’s true then why did Justine Triet get a nomination?
Unpopularest of all opinions…I didn’t really care for Barbie. If anything, I think it belongs most in Best Picture as a cultural moment. I’m fine with it being nowhere in the acting categories. I think it’s very in keeping with the message of the movie, of course, for Ken to get nominated but not Barbie, but more appropriate for Ryan not to get nominated at all. Not that he’s not good in it, just that it’s not an Oscar-caliber role. I’m fine with Greta not getting a nom. I think she’s overrated. Felt the same about Little Women. Shrug. I think Barbie should be like any other visually beautiful picture and clean up in the production categories. Maybe screenplay for Intro to Feminism. It was a beautifully produced, glossy thing that a lot of people loved. Like…Barbie.
Agreed. I enjoyed the heck out of it: it was a well made popcorn movie with first-rate performers but hardly more Oscar worthy than say, Mama Mia. Don’t get me started on how much of a mistake Gerwig’s Little Women was. But if Ryan Gosling and America Ferrara got the nod it is straight-up goofy that Margot Robbie didn’t get one as well.
Any nomination for Maestro was just rewarding self indulgent Oscar bait. That movie was a mess and the pretentious mid Atlantic accents both Cooper and Mulligan used were irritating. But Cooper must have friends in the business to get him as much as he has.
One of the problems with Oscars is the voters are sent the movies but the majority don’t watch but a few and are pretty old! It’s basically a popularity contest and dress up show is all it is. I know this from 2 friends deeply embedded in the industry