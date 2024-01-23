Levin: Prince William took care of his mother, so he can ‘look after’ Kate

Angela Levin is looney-tunes royal commentator and, bizarrely, one of Queen Camilla’s biographers of record. Levin gets some of her talking points from the palace, I’m sure. But some of her talking points come from the voices in her head, or the darkest, most deranged parts of the anti-Sussex internet. Levin has been called in to give some commentary about all of the royal health crises going around these days, from King Charles’s enlarged prostate to Fergie’s skin cancer to Princess Kate’s mysterious hospitalization and abdominal surgery. The clip of Levin talking about Kate and William has gone viral in some quarters:

Some partial transcript of Levin’s comments:

“It’s very unusual to stay in hospital for 14 days. If at home you’ve got all the comfort that you could have with someone coming in and looking after you. She could have nurses galore and the children could see their mother. But she is there for 14 days and they seem very firm that she won’t be doing anything until around Easter, which is a very long time. I think that’s the most scary thing about it. She works so hard and tries so hard that I think it’s very concerning that she’s there. She’s not the sort of woman who wants to stay in a hospital.” “[William] goes back to his own mother, when he became what she called ‘the man of the house.’ He had to deal with her mental illnesses and crying and screaming and he put tissues under the bathroom door when she locked herself in, to help her. And I think he’s took that responsibility on when he was only 15 and didn’t quite know what to do. But here is a mature man and he will know that his priority is to look after his wife, who has been so wonderfully supportive to him, that he’s decided that this is the thing he’s going to do.”

[Via GB News]

It’s the comparison of Diana and Kate, specifically the idea that William will understand how to handle Kate’s situation because of his mother’s “mental illnesses.” Not to give Levin the benefit of the doubt here, but I suspect she wasn’t trying to spill anything, she was just trying to position William as a “caretaker” to his mother and now his wife. I will say that I find William’s absence at the London Clinic the most bizarre part of all of this. Kate had major surgery last Tuesday (a week ago) and he’s only visited her once? And the kids haven’t gone to see their mother? And Carole hasn’t been to the hospital either?