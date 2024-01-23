Levin: Prince William took care of his mother, so he can ‘look after’ Kate

Angela Levin is looney-tunes royal commentator and, bizarrely, one of Queen Camilla’s biographers of record. Levin gets some of her talking points from the palace, I’m sure. But some of her talking points come from the voices in her head, or the darkest, most deranged parts of the anti-Sussex internet. Levin has been called in to give some commentary about all of the royal health crises going around these days, from King Charles’s enlarged prostate to Fergie’s skin cancer to Princess Kate’s mysterious hospitalization and abdominal surgery. The clip of Levin talking about Kate and William has gone viral in some quarters:
Some partial transcript of Levin’s comments:
“It’s very unusual to stay in hospital for 14 days. If at home you’ve got all the comfort that you could have with someone coming in and looking after you. She could have nurses galore and the children could see their mother. But she is there for 14 days and they seem very firm that she won’t be doing anything until around Easter, which is a very long time. I think that’s the most scary thing about it. She works so hard and tries so hard that I think it’s very concerning that she’s there. She’s not the sort of woman who wants to stay in a hospital.”
“[William] goes back to his own mother, when he became what she called ‘the man of the house.’ He had to deal with her mental illnesses and crying and screaming and he put tissues under the bathroom door when she locked herself in, to help her. And I think he’s took that responsibility on when he was only 15 and didn’t quite know what to do. But here is a mature man and he will know that his priority is to look after his wife, who has been so wonderfully supportive to him, that he’s decided that this is the thing he’s going to do.”
It’s the comparison of Diana and Kate, specifically the idea that William will understand how to handle Kate’s situation because of his mother’s “mental illnesses.” Not to give Levin the benefit of the doubt here, but I suspect she wasn’t trying to spill anything, she was just trying to position William as a “caretaker” to his mother and now his wife. I will say that I find William’s absence at the London Clinic the most bizarre part of all of this. Kate had major surgery last Tuesday (a week ago) and he’s only visited her once? And the kids haven’t gone to see their mother? And Carole hasn’t been to the hospital either?
Awww, William is a big boy now!
I can’t with this delusional hag.
I don’t think she’s in hospital at all.
I think it’s a big fat lie. What are they hiding?
I think they’re hiding that she’s had a nervous breakdown.
Same
Yah she’s somewhere but not at that hospital. Wherever she is I hope she has people who are advocating for her and not the institution. I think she’s an awful person who has done awful things but she has 3 little kids.
The type of hospital situation where family cannot visit you for a week or two – that’s what they’re hiding. I do wish her a full recovery. I’ve found myself somewhat ashamed of speculating (as I just did here, I recognize). I hope she gets the care that she needs and that she gets better quickly.
@Carmen – that would explain why they didn’t give a location for Charles but did for Kate: making it seem more true.
Vile woman no expert on anything, and definitely nothing more that a gossip writer. No one has seen Kate, no one saw her enter the hospital, just some black cars. Is she in this hospital or somewhere else. Maybe there are no visitors because she is not there. Plenty of lies come out of the royal rota and the BM on a regular basis, why are they supposedly telling the truth about Kate now. What if its a completely made up story !
Karma’s cumming hard for House Windsor. 🙃
Wishing this woman a complete recovery because of her children. But I have no interest in her, the institution, Charles or the rest of those folks. You reap what you sow
Maxine, thank you for expressing a much needed sense of empathy.
I wish they could extend the same empathy to Meghan!
And he “took care” of Di while being away at boarding school a good deal of the time. Isn’t he capable? (s) Being upset and crying because your husband doesn’t love you isn’t a “mental illness”.
In a couple of years will William be calling Kate paranoid in the press too?
Right?
It’s one of the biggest talking points of the Derangers: Willnot was such a grown-up, and looked after his mother.
While he was away at Eton, and spent at least a part of the vacations with “Pa”.
Bulliam, raging with incandescence, wouldn’t know (of) a mental illness if it hit him in the face.
William’s inability to control himself (he assaulted his brother!) makes him the one most likely to suffer from mental illness. His mother’s response to her deplorable, abusive treatment was not a symptom of mental illness.
Levin is a nut herself. She has zero real tea and repeats the same lies. You could see that she was on the spot reaching for an example of William being caring but there are no public examples of William being caring. So she immediately defaults to the only tall tale we have in this Grimm’s Fairy Tale: Windsor Edition which is the oft-told but not necessarily confirmed story of William stuffing tissues under the bathroom door while his mom sobbed inside.
As for his care for Kate, we have William rolling his eyes at her, storming ahead after the recent Jubilee, darting off the yacht with the only umbrella and leaving Kate behind during the previous Jubilee, letting his pregnant wife descend the plane stairs alone in heels, leaving Tom Cruise to lend a hand to help Kate up the stairs in her evening gown, etc. etc. If it were Harry, there’d be no shortage of caring examples. With William, there is but one tall tale, and I’m thinking the doctors told him to stay away for Kate’s own good.
Diana moved on and was building a new life.
Diana was loved all over the world and could start over. Kate is no Diana where would she even start.
Was is Diana who said William slid tissues under the door, or her butler, after her death? That story never made sense to me. Don’t they keep tissues in the bathroom? At the very least, there’s toilet paper, even a teenage boy could figure that out.
And the audacity of that woman referring to Diana’s ‘mental illnesses’!
This comment is VERY VERY telling – its basically saying that that Kate is having similar MH issues his mother had with the ED, emotional outbursts etc.. Remember its long been said that they scream at each other and she gives as good as she gets. Its clearly a very toxic and volatile relationship that has clearly taken a mental and physical toll on her, just like it did to Diana.
Yeah, her words are strange because she’s not confirming anything, yet she’s also dropping bread crumbs all around. My question is, is this Camilla’s doing and taking her jabs at Kate thru AL? Or is AL just that stupid to say these things out loud?
Diana was no Zelda Fitzgerald according to the book m
By the housekeeper Charles had the anger issues.
Regarding the ED – after watching his mother’s experience (not sure how he took care of her) you’d think he would have recognized all the signs and leapt into action with Kate before things got this bad. They have access to the best medical resources.
Diana took care of herself worked tp be the best she could be and went for therapy and got the bulimia under control William had nothing to do with it.
I can’t tell if Levin is smart enough to be making that comparison – like is she wording this like this to make everyone draw that comparison between Diana’s mental health, or is she just parroting talking points about William as Kate’s Great Caretaker??
If it is the former, then it reminds me of the Tatler article where they talked about Diana’s eating disorder and there was a subtle comparison to Kate (or not so subtle I guess), which also drew the parallel between Charles’ cheating and William’s cheating (and how it impacted the wives.)
But I just can’t decide if Levin is slick enough for that.
After witnessing his mother’s experience with an ED you’d think he’d recognize the signs with Kate and get her help – instead of waiting years when her health has been destroyed. What is wrong with this man?
He’s not around Kate. Except for public functions. The press is doing the same thing they did with Harry. Saying they were so close when they were young. No they weren’t. Their jobs just kept them in the same places.
Levin should not bring Diana into it. It amounts to Diana bashing.
Diana’s emotional outbursts? You are buying into the tabloid versions. I’m sure she had emotions, but not screaming fits. That would have been KC according to various stories that have come out. Diana herself said her bulimia started the week after their engagement and took about 10 years to overcome. So PW would have been about 9 at the time she says she got it under control.
Diana’s symptoms eased up when she and Charles led separate lives. She went to Dr lipsedge ca 1989 and he helped her get the bulimia under control. She became a stronger person. Diana’s close friends said she began showing bulimia symptoms when she moved into no. That never should have been allowed.
Edit when Diana moved into Buckingham palace after the engagement the bulimia symptoms started.
I don’t think these questions will answer themselves this week or the next… However, I’ve started to think that the Middletons absence makes sense, as they want to stay obscure for the time being, as they don’t want to remind the plebs that they should belong to a prison…. For Wills, though, I think it’s entirely different. I think he is over Kathy completely, and he doesn’t want to see her again. This is why I’m thinking that what Kate has is not that serious that KP made us believe.
To be honest, if he’s not happy with her, maybe it’d be better if they divorced? Staying together can’t be good for a number of reasons!
I’ve always gone back and forth on the divorce rumors, but I’ll admit lately I’ve assumed they are stuck together whether they like it or not. However, this whole situation now has me back in a gray area over will they or won’t they. Stepping back and watching the clown show that’s been going on in the RF the last few months, I’m realizing Will is going to do what he wants, royal approval or not. QE2’s absence has thrown so many things into chaos, and they’re all so jubilant now to run around and make terrible decisions knowing they don’t need to worry about her approval. At this point, I absolutely believe W&K could still divorce. Not saying they will, but I do believe they could. And I’m even starting to wonder if that is what possibly kicked this off, if it is in fact a mental health crisis. I could see Willy finally wanting to pull the plug after getting the holidays over and done and Kate falling apart over it.
That’s what she seems to be implying! That Kate is crying and screaming and having serious mental health issues (caused by Will’s abuse but blamed on Sussexes, no doubt). In which case, it’s not surprising she wouldn’t want to see Will and she wouldn’t want to be seen by her children in this current state. And there’s no predicting when or if she’ll recover from mental health struggles, hence the blurry timelines of her return.
Diana was not a mental patient . Harry should complain about Levin gaslighting his mother.
I have a similar theory about the Middletons. I think Carole is there with Kate for two reasons: one, they are genuinely close and she is Kate’s only support (for better or for worse), and two, the kids are with Peg now and he will not let Carole anywhere near himself or the kids when they are with him. So I don’t believe the hands on grandma helping with the kids storyline. The kids are with Peg and nanny Maria.
Also, Peg, KC and maybe even Cam laid down the law about them not being photographed anywhere near the royals, or use this situation to rehab their image.
Broken clock and all that. I don’t think these people generally think much about the meaning behind their words, they just want to get out enough buzzy phrases to make some headlines (much like the Princess of Word Salad herself).
I still believe its mental illness, and that probably why the kids aren’t seeing her now.
She might have very restricted visiting rights if this is the case.
I know he won’t stand up for his mother, he has disrespected her with his own words. However, I would not allow this crackpot to bring up my mother’s name and talk about her in this manner. Keep my mother name out your f#*#ing mouth!
Agree. Diana was a fully functional human being who was put in a stressful situation and had an eating disorder.she went for therapy and got the bulimia under control. Diana was one of the strongest people I read about. She was a great mother and dedicated to her charities. She had a circle of true friends. She was not in the attic like Mrs Rochester with William being a caretaker. William was in school.and did not have to sit home with her. This shows that c and c are still at it spreading the damaged Diana spin. Levin should keep quiet and stop trashing a dead person.
Diana was pretty troubled no matter what may have caused it. I admire her greatly but she struggled throughout her adulthood with relationships.
As I’ve said previously, I don’t care for Kate, but I don’t wish her harm. She is dealing with something serious and needs time. I do think it’s mental illness related and I do think the rumor that a Royal couple would announce divorce after the new year was Bill and Kate.
The Windsors are a toxic exposure for civilians. Enter at your own risk. It should be mounted over their door.
My honest opinion is Bill should be nowhere near her during whatever she is recovering from. I think her parents are probably the best choice for now.
I think.it may have been Will and Kate too, l.was listening to.a Irish radio show around the end of the year , a celeb journalist was on who said she heard there is going to be a big announcement of a separation that will surprise everyone in the NY and no it wasnt Harry and Megan !!! When l.heard Kate had gone into a Clinic my thinking cap.went on. Didnt she have to go.to therapy when she broke up with Will in the dating years, she discussed this in her engagement interview that she was in a bad way ?
Either way l.hope she gets the help.she needs.
According to the derangers, William is probably visiting the hospital by the back entrance. It’s possible but he made a big song and dance of being seen driving his Audi sports car in front of the hospital on Wednesday. As for Angela Levin, it’s already been established that she’s a loon.
So this is obviously a possibility – for William, for her parents – but I feel like he would let himself be seen more than once. Like if he was visiting her every day I feel like he would want the press know that he saw her more than once, you know? Not necessarily everytime he visited, but more than just the one time. Having a wife in the hospital for two weeks in such a serious condition that you can’t work for months….you don’t come across as the supportive caretaker husband if you visit once.
The derangers were all over Levin’s statements when they were about Meghan, but now that Levin is making these statements that imply Kate’s having a mental crisis, now she’s not to be taken at her word. Levin is Camilla’s mouthpiece and I bet she is enjoying all the attention.
No sympathy last week and still none this week.
WORD
Ditto
Everyone is acknowledging that there is something deeply wrong. 14 days in a hospital, when anyone would rather be at home and someone with her resources could afford at-home, top-notch care, is troubling. Plus the months of after care. And if it’s true the kids haven’t been to see her yet…honestly, shivers. (I remember my mom being away in the hospital for just a few days and missing her terribly. It was scary and clearly left an impression because I still remember the emotion.) And in this I will say, I do think Kate “tries” to be what the institution and grey men want her to be, at the expense of her own identity.
Re the reported length of care needed – honestly my first reaction to that was that it was greatly exaggerated to increase her time away from her “work.”
But the lack of visitors – that’s so strange, and definitely makes it seem like something genuinely seriously bad is going on. But (as so many people suspect), what would keep visitors away other than mental health issues?
I wonder if there is something about her condition that is related to her immune system, so they don’t want lots of people around her, especially young kids who are at school all day? But I can’t think of how that relates to her digestive system. Maybe its just a general post-surgery concern.
Wouldn’t some kind of rehab require her to be an inpatient without the stress generated by contact with family, et cetera at least for an initial couple of weeks? Isn’t that common with alcohol and drug rehab? Not saying she has those issues, but I’d think any destabilizing conditions (mental health or substance use) might be approached the same way to focus solely on herself and her own improvement?
I suspect her parents are visiting by entering through the back. Not bringing the children is worrisome. The lengthy hospital stay indicates a patient who requires ready access to either treatment or testing (i.e., surgery or radiology). What I find most concerning is her mother remaining quiet. We haven’t been getting a lot of briefings about what a great patient she is, how she can’t wait to get back to it, or even how much the kids adore/rely upon their grandparents. Nothing. I’m not a Kate fan, but until proven otherwise, I remain genuinely concerned that something is terribly wrong.
He had to show face because the public needed to see a husband going to see his ill wife. The reason he’s not there all the time like any husband and children would , is because he’s probably part of the cause of whatever issue:mental health issue having and she doesn’t want to see him. Or are they holding her there against her will. This situation gets weirder and weirder
And if the rumours of him only staying for 15 minutes last Thursday are believed to be true, then maybe he didn’t see her at all? Maybe he went to sign some papers. Of course these are all theories and we will never know the full truth until much later, but it begs the question what on earth is going on here?
I still believe this is the start of an official phasing out. Wheels began in motion after she was benched from the Diana statue unveiling back in 2021 and it has just been downhill from there. I hope she’s okay for the sake of her children, but surely she can’t be surprised that the Windsor’s would eventually do this to her in the end. All she has to do is take one look at that ring on her finger.
Yes to this. I am guessing she’s had some kind of intervention that was brought on because of some aspect of Billy’s behaviour. It may be deemed best for her to get some space away from him and she would not want her children to witness her in an impaired state.
I cannot stand her as a person but she has 3 children who need their mother to be well so I wish her a complete recovery and a profitable divorce.
I love your comment because:
1) acknowledges both Willy and Kate are terrible humans
2) acknowledges Willy is in a position of power over Kate and that he has treated her very poorly
3) acknowledges her humanity and the importance of a mother to her children
4) wishes her a profitable divorce.
Her getting away from Willy and the institution (at least to the extent possible) with a lucrative financial settlement is the best case scenario for her
So I still wonder if there is not a back entrance or something if they’re known for having a royal wing. Or she’s somewhere else. William going that one day felt like a deal, as in here, I’m giving you your pics. It feels like the photographers really backed off after that. Bc a deal was made? Bc it’s the heir’s wife? The BM sure isn’t out there commenting about how William has only visited his wife once.
Jais, I recall reading the first DM report right after the palace made the announcement and it said that W, the Midds and Pippa were all seen at various times coming/going through the back private entrance. This would have been the day of surgery or just before the announcement the next day. We know that DM is full of it, but I thought it was worth mentioning.
Also, FWIW, it’s a fact that once this many people know what’s going on, it’s bound to get out.
I feel like it’s a possibility. Either way, the BM haven’t been writing any articles questioning why William has only visited once. So they know more or there’s a deal bw the press and William. If Harry was only seen visiting once, the press would be the talking separation and divorce rumors, even if they knew he was actually visiting more.
The funniest thing: the Derangers and troll/bot accounts have nothing better to do than to yell up and down at Xwitter and other sites how AL is a vile liar.
After years of believing and amplifying the most racist and degrading “facts” about (mostly) Meghan and the kids than AL could come up with, or that she found somewhere, including conspiracy theories saying how Meghan was never pregnant.
100%. They bought every vile lie from Levin.
Oh please. I bet Peg hasn’t altered his schedule to be by Keen’s side, it’s lazy business as usual for him. However, if Keen is lucky, maybe Peg will shove some tissues under the door for her.
That Levin should be ashamed. William was not Diana care taker. Diana was not mentally ill. Really disgraceful comment. Not a coincidence Levin like c and c. It is the mad Diana spin.
I think Levin either 1 spilled too much or 2 Horsilla got this out there. I think Can’t is in some sort of therapy for ED or Alcoholism or just a mental breakdown or all three. They may be setting Peg up to be the great father. Can’t might be somewhere in a clinic that can deal with her problems. But f that’s the case visits are very controlled. This might be why no pictures of the kids or her parents and just one of Peg. I will take my tinfoil hat off now.
Levin is gaslighting Diana in the process.
While I agree there is a MH related issue here (and yeah I think this is Cams doing to get back at them for stealing Chucks thunder so to speak) I think the surgery is real as long term ED can cause issues/damage that this surgery might have tried to repair.
So, my fuzzy recollection is that Will told his mother he hated her more than once, physically shoved her at least once, and then negated her voice when he said that the interview she did should never be shown again.
Yup. That’s probably how he is treating his wife.
Thanks for reminding us what a great guy William really is.
Not to defend Baldimort, but teens hating their parents is entirely normal. Shoving is a much bigger concern for me, particularly when he didn’t grow out of it.
I’m fine with the kids not visiting because a hospital is a scary place. My son was 5 when my grandmother broke her hip. We didn’t take him to the hospital to visit her, but to the rehab center and he was still freaked out. There had been a Covid outbreak so we had been going to her window to wave and talk on the phone so he had seen her and her room, there was just something about being inside the room that freaked him out.
It doesn’t have to be scary. Before I took my 7 year old son to visit his grandfather in the hospital, I described to him in detail what the hospital was like and what Grampy’s room looked like, and how Grampy was looking very tired. So he knew what to expect. He wasn’t freaked out by the hospital room, and Grampy was so happy and excited to see him that he almost jumped out of bed.
If her recovery is so intense that she has to be in the hopsital for up to 2 weeks-she’s in bad shape and absolutely does not need the kids coming in. Plus, kids are germy and there’s always a chance of infection. I would not have wanted my young kids to see me like this either. She can facetime, she can phone and she can text. They don’t need to be going to the hospital. I am sure her parents and siblings and William are going around the private entrance.
I don’t care for Kate but it’s shocking how her parents don’t seem to be visiting her . As for Peggy, he did his pap picture to show see I a devoted husband and hasn’t looked back. Which begs the question if he isn’t visiting her at all and the kids are in school all day,wtf did he need to take time off work? I feel like someone should start a tread going, where is William and what does he do all day since he isn’t bed sitting?
This is why the mental health theory most of us have is so poignant. If she has been sectioned, then outside visitors is an absolute no-no. The Middleton’s could not keep away from the hospital when she was admitted for EG with George back in 2012. Now they’re nowhere to be seen? I smell a rat.
Only two conclusions I can draw is that either she’s not even in that hospital, or she is on the psychiatric ward. If she’s not pictured leaving, that’s when we’ll know she was never even there.
I have wondered if she’s even at that hospital. I just don’t feel like she is. When the POW visited last week, he stayed for what? 15 min? And the whole thing felt like a photo op to everyone. I guess the only thing that keeps me from believing 100% that she’s NOT there is the entire hospital staff would have to be in on it. Of course, here in the states there’s HIPPA laws in place to protect patient privacy so maybe there is in the UK as well so nobody can talk? Who knows. The whole thing is very, very sus.
She is probably staying on a private section of the hospital accessed by a limited number of personnel for safety reasons. So, everyone working on the hospital wouldn’t know what is going on. Also, even if there was something fishy and someone there talked, how would we know? It isn’t like the press would report on it. The BM always knows what is going on, they only report it when it is beneficial to them. They knew about Meghan’s mental health crisis and her talk with HR, for example, and didn’t report it at the time.
From what I’ve read this hospital has a ‘royal wing’ and I believe Prince Philip was treated there. So it would be incredibly private and only staffed by a few who would be trusted. Honestly she could be there or not there and we wouldn’t know the difference.
If it’s mental illness wouldn’t she be in a facility that treats such? I’m inclined to believe she had surgery and is in recovery .
Not if they wanted it secret. If they have a wing in this hospital, any doctors/nurses she needs can be brought in.
She could have two issues right now – surgery and breakdown
I wish the woman well. I understand now that the hospital she attended is known for its digestive tract etc surgery. I suspect she’s been in abdominal area pain for a considerable amount of time. However, this is getting boring, which sounds harsh, but go away with it and heal. William being positioned as his mother’s primary carer is inconsiderate IMO. My older sister did this with my mum – as if, by virtue of being older, she was the one who understood and did most when she was very ill. We’re going to get these stories for weeks. The purpose is of course to keep in them in the public mind rather than letting them slide into oblivion, but I’m exhausted already.
Sparrow Diana did not have or need a caretaker. She was not certifiable. The Diana being overdependenr is from Charles spin machine. William was in school a lot and unlike Kate Diana worked and Diana had adult friend’s she confided in like Elsa bowker.Levin is just spreading nasty things about diana
True. Levin is weird on most things. It may be that William truly believes this, though, in his own wonky mind. Who knows – the man is very arrogant.
As a commenter pointed out above there were stories about PW pushing Diana and yelling at her. He wouldn’t be much of a caretaker (not that Di needed one).
That one time William gave his mother tissues when she was crying over her cheating husband and his mistress.
If (and it’s a BIG IF imho) Kate has had some sort of mental breakdown then all eyes has to look at the institution. This will be fourth married-in that has been totally broken by the Firm. “They” got away with it with Diana, Fergie and Meghan but, surely if Kate has a mental illness then the MSM should stop going along with the story and start questioning why this keeps happening.
I don’t know why and can’t really put forward a coherent argument but, I do wonder how much of this “leaked” information is Camilla’s ultimate revenge on Diana and her boys! She made sure everyone knew Diana was “unstable.” She drove Harry and his wife off the continent. Now, she’s indirectly making sure everyone knows that William’s wife might not be up for the big job. I’m more than happy to be shouted down but, if that witch told me the time I’d check my watch!
Did Fergie have a breakdown? There was the toes sucking scandal then divorce quickly followed.
@Lulu – I think so. I can remember her being interviewed and being visibly frightened about what she was saying because of who might be listening. It was a long time ago but, her fear stayed with me. It may not have been a fully blown breakdown and of course she could have been playing to the gallery, but, it was uncomfortable to watch.
ETA: Just Googled and she suffered with depression and had a breakdown after her marriage was over.
She also suffered with anxiety due to the press calling her Duchess of Pork.
I think its what some of us were speculating yesterday and last week – she did have abdominal surgery, but there is a mental health component here as well and that’s why the recovery time is not only extensive but also keeps changing – Easter, now Trooping? (maybe the surgery is related to her ED, which would also be something they wouldn’t want to publicize.)
For all we know she had the surgery 12/28 and went home before it was ever announced and William’s visit was just for show.
Yes, I was speculating yest that this health crash could have possible mental health issues alongside. Having looked at some other sites, it was pointed out the hospital she is attending is known for its digestive tract surgery and doesn’t have any mental health facilities. Doesn’t mean she isn’t suffering a double whammy of abdominal surgery and a whole load of psychological issues on top. I am determined to shut up now. She doesn’t need more of my speculation. As I said above, we’re in for weeks of this!
What some here don’t realize is what will Kate have if she and William divorced. Unlike Megan who have resources Kate has none to fall back on. The British media cannot hurt Megan anymore, but trust and believe they can with Kate.
Kate has no women friends to support her. Diana did have women friends as her confidantes people she could trust. Kate missed out on trying to make friends and saw other women as rivals.
She will also be in England and dependent on the family for finances and access to her kids Harry and Meghan escaped in a way that Diana couldn’t at least until the boys were grown up. I’ve always thought that Kate would be safe because she was the last ‘shiny’ thing that family had at least until the Wales kids grew up so they would keep her around. But William looks like he is done and he has the Duchy money so his father can’t force him to stay married. Perhaps they are ok with having a few years without a star and are hoping that Charlotte will be that for them in a few years. Harry and William’s teenage years gave the press lots of stories so the Wales kids will as well. What a hot mess this is.
@Guest – Harry said in the Netflix documentary at how savage the press are to the women who marry into that family, so I sincerely hope the press back off! As has been well documented on here, I cannot stand Kate with a passion. I think she’s a lying racist who was responsible for a lot of the ill will between Meghan and the rest of the BRF. I also believe she should have done a lot more to try and heal the rift between the two brothers and that’s all before we get to how she manipulated the press to her own advantage. However, that being said she’s a mother to three children who love her unconditionally. If (as we’re led to believe) her mental health is fragile then I really don’t want her to do herself any harm or for her to be tipped over the edge.
Kate’s poor mental health could also be the reason why Meghan called her a “good person.” As an outsider Meghan saw first hand the many hoops needed to jump through to reach any form of acceptance from that family and knew Kate had to do whatever was asked of her in order to keep her position. As I said I cannot stand the woman and the damage she has caused to others is unforgivable but, I really don’t like the idea of three children being orphaned because the MSM and the BRF have deemed their mother disposable.
As usual the BM timeline is way off. Diana’s own account of her bulimia says that it started the week after their engagement and took a decade to overcome. PW would have been about 9. He did not “caretake” for her ED.
So i definitely think Kate was rushed to the hospital 12/28. I’m guessing she was treated, tested, and released. To Ma Midds, hence the “spoiled at Midd Manor” birthday story. Surgery was determined to be necessary. It is either seriously necessitating a long hospital stay OR she could go home but Adelaide Cott is too small for an at home caretaker so she’s staying in the hospital. It make sense if abdominal surgery means no lifting/difficulty moving for awhile that Kate would maybe need someone on call for 24-7 help. But a nurse isn’t capable of staying in house for helping with the bathroom or the kids at night when the nanny is not there. Will is not around so he can’t help. This all makes sense if you accept that Will doesn’t live with his wife. A post surgery woman simply can’t be alone managing 3 kids without help in house. And Will simply isn’t picking up that role.
I think she’s at that clinic and he really isn’t visiting her. The kids aren’t visiting because he’s not taking them. And Ma and Pa Midds? I’d bet they’re watching the kids (with the nannies, prob) because Will isn’t around.
To me, this proves their marriage is a sham. I think the awkward stuff stems from them covering up his absence from her daily life.
ETA: the months of revovery time is probably not needed but a “they’re divorcing and need months to work out details or create the divorce story of Kate being too ill as the breakup factor.”
Interesting take and yeah the alleged hosp trip on the 28th and then being released to her parents does track – they’ve been looking after her while the kids are with him and the nannies. If she’s in a private wing there is likely room for someone to stay with her – Carole will def be there.
I still think a divorce will happen but it will be postponed until she is recovered somewhat and it will be framed that its for the best due to her health and being a royal was too much for her.
I partially agree with this, but I don’t think William has left the kids with the Middletons. I think he’s staying with them, either at Adelaide or Windsor itself. And if Carole is staying with her in a private wing, I doubt Mike has the kids by himself. So maybe the Middletons are at the hospital and William is in charge of the kids with the not-live-in-but-next-door nannies.
Becks- Will ain’t staying in Adelaide, imo, but I think everything else you say could be true. I kinda don’t see Carole sleeping in a hospital bed keeping Kate company, but could be possible.
My main point is it makes sense she’s lingering in the hospital if hubby isn’t home to help out. And I don’t think he is. In fact, them saying he’s going to be at her side and picking up slack makes me pretty certain he isn’t.
yeah I don’t think Will is at Adelaide either – what, is he going to sleep in Kate’s room while she’s not there? I doubt that. But I doubt Carole and Mike are there either.
I do wonder if part of the reason for the extended stay is Adelaide itself. If Kate can’t climb stairs, is there a place to set her up with monitoring etc on the main floor? I know the house isn’t a “cottage” but its also not as big as other royal residences.
Also wonder if part of the reason for the weirdness around this story is so that it doesn’t come out that William’s NOT at Adelaide? So there is this vagueness bc its close to coming out that they live separately and KP is panicking?
Do we think he’s taking the helicopter to Windsor each morning, doing the school run, then going back to KP at night? That doesnt sound right either.
This is all so very satisfying: the very thing that the grey suits tried so hard and at the expense of so many innocents to prevent from happening, has happened.
What is that thing, you say?
Well, rmbr in the midst of the ‘M made k cry’ story? When M supporters were begging the palace to issue a correction? What did the suits say?…….”the future queen cannot be embroiled in gossip.”
Well d@mn! What hv we here? That said beyotch is the architect & subject of all this juicy gossip & there’s not a damn thing the suits can do abt it.
Even when they send their scribes & other trolls to say if only M was here, she could be used as cover for this beyotch.
Ain’t karma grande?!
Yes, all of this!!!
Also, Angela Levin is so vile, I can’t believe anyone gives any credence the BS she spews every time she opens her ugly yap. Leave Diana out of it!
The Rota has been telegraphing that William is abusive for years, with the constant message of his rage and temper, the throwing of pillows in their very normal middle class-like marriage, as well as Harry’s truth about William assaulting him. If Kate is in hospital due to mental health, then Camilla (if she is the source) could have been doing Kate a favour by leaking this. Abuse thrives in shadow and secret. I have empathy here – as Kate’s abuse of her BIL and SIL could be her means of self-preservation. (Its no excuse and it is still harm – I also believe Meghan when she said that Kate is a good person.)
No matter who it is, I don’t promote the idea that a woman experiencing IPV “gets what she deserves”.
Yes they have been hinting at it for years and I think they had hoped Harry would talk about it so that they could as well. Instead they have to keep this awful family secrets. I do hope it all comes out at some point.
Of course, presumably, Camila would not have been doing it with good intentions, and those good results would just be an accidental result of her trying to shame Kate and Diana her.
This is all so insufferably self-serving.
Sure, lets all have pity for the highly privileged white woman who apparently is undergoing some things to which she herself contributed; lets even USE, once again, the half-black woman who ALSO underwent some things AT THE HANDS OF THE VERY SAME PRIVILEGED WHITE WOMAN, to show grace to the said woman who showed the half-back woman NO. GRACE.
Heres the thing about life: we all end up getting our just desserts. For good or ill, we all get what we give.
Folks should learn to stay out of the way when karma is being served.
I won’t be surprised if Camilla is the source. She’s patron of anti-abuse against women. It’s time to let the British public know they have William the Abuser as king:
Is she actually dealing with her mental health? Is it a Charlene Princess of Monaco situation where she’s been sent away to “get herselft together?” This is really weird.
Until they actually release a statement or let a doctor release one for her, the speculation is going to continue to run wild. I’ve seen everything from colonectomy with a colostomy to suicide attempt and these theories are being printed in gossip publications in Europe. (No idea on the sources like all tabloids) KP has created a media monster of armchair experts now looking at and dissecting everything. This isn’t going away even if they disappear from the public eye.. the theories are growing.
I’m not sure if Levin’s intention was to telegraph that Kate has a mental health issue. If this was an intentional “slip” then I worry Will is setting the stage to say he has no blame in the divorce, he wasn’t abusive and to take full custody of the children (they’ll all be sent to boarding school, so much for the “normal” upbringing Will says he wants).
I tend to think when Meghan said Kate is a good person, it’s because M feels sorry for Kate. Being married to Will, no matter how aggressively she pursued it as teenager, has got to be awful.
Leviathan is vile. She shouldn’t even have Diana’s name in her mouth, nor Megan and Harry’s. She was called out on her lies on national television and tried to say they were bullying her and she wouldn’t go back again. To which the tv station responded, she wouldn’t be asked! William pushed a tissue under the door. He did not help her or care for her. He was either at Eton pssng it up with his friends or on holiday with pa. So more lies from Kevin the LEVIN. I hope Kate recovers for her children’s sake, and maybe whilst in hospital she has had time to reflect on what a BCH she is to Megan. Nah scrap that, she is to shallow for that much introspection.
By the way sent another letter today (they are going to block me soon 🤣🤣😉
Heading is “where’s Willie”, enjoy
There is a new hashtag that’s gaining momentum and it’s not good for the Royals. #Where’s Willie is in direct response to prince William deciding that he was going to take 3 months of to support Kate. WHY? Kate has a mother, a father, a sister and brother in law, a brother and a sister in law, a nanny and a staff, so there is no reason for William to be there. He doesn’t need to take 3 months off? It’s just lazy! We have a had stories this week how Kate will be working from her bed, so why does he need to be there, is it to answer her phone or make her cups of tea, which staff can do
We are supposed to have a slim downed monarchy, well the way it’s going they are proving they are not needed and are just a financial drain on the country’s finances, they are doing less than the late Queen ever did, there are fewer of them, so why is the money going up.?
No, we don’t need them, so please, stop praising the laziness of William and stop gaslighting the British public
Mary Pester
Saltash Cornwall # where’s Willie
William called his mother paranoid. He probably calls his wife the same thing. Look what happened to Kate. She’s damaged and has a nervous breakdown. She doesn’t need him to take care of her. She knows he’s faking it all around.
Levin’s letting the cat out of the bag was sanctioned by Camilla IMO. Putting it out there that Kate is not up top the job (and basically William made a poor choice for a queen consort). The shifting of time table to me is rolling out of another Wales divorce, but this time William is not the villain. Kate made Meghan cry, Kate’s pettiness at the Sussex wedding and Kate being outed for Archie’s skin color makes her less sympathetic to the public. Kate getting dragged for her convalescence isn’t helping either. If there is a mental health issue William will be on a strong position to getting full custody of the kids.
Anyone notice that the DM is totally devoid of any mention of Kate this a.m. News blackout?