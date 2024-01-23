“Barry Keoghan’s lovely tank top stole the show at a London premiere” links
  • January 23, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Barry Keoghan’s furry tank top stole the show at the Masters of the Air premiere in London. Also there: Callum Turner & Austin Butler. [RCFA]
Kristen Stewart looked great at Sundance. [GFY]
Rihanna fan-girled over Natalie Portman at the Dior show. [Socialite Life]
People have really started dressing up for Sundance. [LaineyGossip]
True Detective Ep. 2 recap (spoilers). [Pajiba]
North West posted an unedited photo of her mom. [Buzzfeed]
Interesting Oscar facts. [JustJared]
Prince Harry mentioned his father at the Legends of Aviation event. [Hollywood Life]
Who’s under the rabbit mask? [Seriously OMG]
Norah Jones has new music! [OMG Blog]

27 Responses to ““Barry Keoghan’s lovely tank top stole the show at a London premiere” links”

  1. Barbie1 says:
    January 23, 2024 at 12:34 pm

    North West teasing her mom is always comedy gold. She is so cute and lovable.

  2. bettyrose says:
    January 23, 2024 at 12:41 pm

    Barry Keoghan proves something I have always said: Short dudes can be hella hot. It’s all about personality. If those were just three random dudes walking down the street, Barry is the one who would catch my eye, no question.

    • Becks1 says:
      January 23, 2024 at 12:46 pm

      I don’t even think he is that conventionally attractive, but something about his eyes and his swagger are very…..well, interesting, haha.

      • bettyrose says:
        January 23, 2024 at 12:49 pm

        I didn’t find his Saltburn character attractive (final scene notwithstanding), but in interviews and photo shoots, dayum.

    • Anna says:
      January 23, 2024 at 1:06 pm

      Absolutely loved him as Druig in the Eternals, he’s definitely got the charisma and swagger

    • K says:
      January 23, 2024 at 1:06 pm

      I’m with you…he is so different. Really interesting beats conventional beauty every time.

    • hexicon says:
      January 23, 2024 at 1:16 pm

      Agreed. I never found him remotely attractive, probably because he played hapless or dim-witted characters (American Animals, Banshees, Dunkirk). Post-Saltburn, he’s been a revelation. I don’t know whether he has been this confident and chic all along, but I like it!

      Also: my ex is tall. I just don’t care about tall any more. It’s like getting hit by a truck, and not in a good way.

      • Sass says:
        January 23, 2024 at 2:23 pm

        @Hexicon one I like your handle. Two I agree, I made a comment downthread but totally. My husband is just at 5’11” and it’s always been a problem for HIM. (It’s not even short!) But I am glad he’s not any taller! He’s muscular like Keoghan too. 👀

      • bettyrose says:
        January 23, 2024 at 4:13 pm

        I’m 5’3″ and it’s crazy that a man would be considered “short” at 5’11”, but I was clueless about height when I was young (having always been short). I dated a guy for *two years* who told me he was 5’10” when we first met. I didn’t figure out until after we’d broken up that he was closer to 5’8″, and honestly that wouldn’t have made a difference to me. We broke up because he was a jealous, controlling type, but the lie about his height was never a thing. He was a giant from my viewpoint.

  3. Becks1 says:
    January 23, 2024 at 12:48 pm

    I’m really excited about Masters of the Air. My 11 year old loves World War II history (he has a poster of Tom Hanks from Greyhound framed on his wall…..) so I’m hoping there’s not a lot of sex in this so he can watch it, lol.

    I saw a quote a few months ago on social media about how Apple TV has the best tv shows out there currently but they would rather die than have people find out, LOL. And I think that’s so true…..I’ve never watched anything on there that isn’t excellent and the only one people really talk about is Ted Lasso, and sometimes Shrinking.

    • ArtFossil says:
      January 23, 2024 at 1:42 pm

      Slow Horses! Season 2 was one of the best things I’ve seen on TV. Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas are wonderful.

      Also Foundation is incredible although admittedly sci-fi is not to everyone’s taste.

    • Dee says:
      January 23, 2024 at 3:30 pm

      For All Mankind (at least the first couple seasons) were really fun to watch.

      • Becks1 says:
        January 23, 2024 at 4:06 pm

        YES that’s one of our favorites! It’s going a little off the rails now but I don’t think its been nominated for a single Emmy and I cannot understand it.

  4. Ponsby says:
    January 23, 2024 at 12:48 pm

    I love every look Barry serves up. What’s the little black fuzzy symbol on the top of the sweater? Is it a symbol or just organic splatter?

  5. Ameerah M says:
    January 23, 2024 at 1:23 pm

    Austin Butler looks like a 15 year old boy who has just discovered he can grown facial hair but can’t grow a full beard yet.

    Reply
    • Barbara says:
      January 23, 2024 at 1:47 pm

      I’ve never heard him speak and I didn’t watch Elvis but his facial expression just screams…not bright. 😂

      Reply
      January 23, 2024 at 1:54 pm

      I don’t know what he’s trying to do with the facial hair but I’m fairly confident that he’s not achieving it.

      Reply
        January 23, 2024 at 2:32 pm

        While studying for the bar exam, my husband stopped shaving. 6 weeks later and I was begging him to shave because he looked like this, only worse, lol. Like he was trying for something and falling way short.

    • Josephine says:
      January 23, 2024 at 6:33 pm

      I think it’s his look from the movie. The thin mustache was right for the time period.

      Reply
  6. Mel says:
    January 23, 2024 at 1:29 pm

    I was with him until I got to the shoes. Meh….

  7. Oswin says:
    January 23, 2024 at 1:42 pm

    The video of Rihanna fangirling over Natalie is so cute. They’re both tripping over themselves to praise each other. Adorable!

    Reply
    January 23, 2024 at 2:20 pm

    We stan a short king! 🙌🏻 I’m so used to seeing him play lil awkward weirdos but some of those scenes in Saltburn finally got me.

